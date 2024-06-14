Easy Date Slice Recipe - Melt & Mix · Chef Not Required... (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Lee-Ann

Just as the title suggeststhis is a really simple Easy Date Slice recipe. I'm a big fan of sticky date pudding, so I decided to make bars (or as we call it here in Australia "a slice") with the same flavours. They are super moist with a slightly dense but crumbly texture.

Easy Date Slice Recipe - Melt & Mix · Chef Not Required... (1)

If you like dates, you'll LOVE these. The first batch went down a treatwith the taste testers (my parents).

I shouldn't be surprised that this was a recipe mum and dad enjoyed - especially my mum who loves sticky date pudding...there was the infamous incident of my now husband sharing aslice of sticky date pudding(1 dessert 2 spoons style) with his prospective mother-in-law one evening when the four of us were out to dinner.

He thought he was doing the right thing when the idea was floated - maybe she wants dessert but doesn't want to eat it all? She would feel guilty leaving some on the plate? I assume that's what went through his chivalrous mind - he's like that, a total gentleman.

To this dayPeter stilllaughs about how little of that sticky date puddinghe actuallygot to eat, and refuses to share a dessert now with anyone at all - me included! I think it's a case of once bitten...

Easy Date Slice Recipe - Melt & Mix · Chef Not Required... (2)

Please enjoy my version of sticky date in moist, crumbly, tender slice.

Easy Date Slice Recipe - Melt & Mix · Chef Not Required... (3)

Looking for another quick and easy date recipe? Why not give myEasy Date Sconesa go! Moist, fluffy date scones in an easy mix recipe, no need to rub the butter into the flour - just mix and into the oven!

PS When I mentioned to mum that I was going to include an anecdote about her (getting editorial permission!) in this post, I didn't even need to tell her which story I was going touse - she guessed straight away!

Lee-Ann ♥

📖 Recipe

Easy Date Slice Recipe - Melt & Mix · Chef Not Required... (4)

Easy Date Slice Recipe - Melt & Mix

Super simple Easy Date Slice Recipe - just melt and mix, done!

Total Time: 45 minutes minutes

Serving: 12 squares

Calories: 179kcal

Author: Lee-Ann Grace

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ cups or 200g chopped dates dry not fresh
  • 1 ⅓ cups or 200g self raising flour - sifted
  • cup or 70g light brown sugar
  • 150 g salted butter - cubed
  • 2 tbsp. golden syrup
  • rind of 1 lemon - finely grated

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 180c or 350f.

  • Grease and line an 18cm x 18cm or 7inch x 7inch (base measurement) baking tin and set aside.

  • Combine butter, sugar and golden syrup in a medium heatproof bowl (place a piece of kitchen towel/paper on top but not touching the contents - this will save your microwave from splatters).

  • Microwave on high for 1 - 1 ½ mins until butter is melted, remove from microwave and mix to melt sugar and combine.

  • Meanwhile place flour, dates and lemon in a medium bowl, mix to combine.

  • Add melted butter mixture to dates and flour, and mix well to combine.

  • Press mixture into prepared tin, smoothing the top - I use a mini silicone spatula for this.

  • Bake for 13 - 15 mins, until top is golden brown.

  • Allow to cool in tin for 30 mins before cutting into 12 squares.

Notes

Do you have leftover dates? Or maybe just looking for another quick and easy date recipe? Why not give myEasy Date Sconesa go! Moist, fluffy date scones in an easy mix recipe, no need to rub the butter into the flour - just mix and into the oven!

*Please note that the amount of calories per serve is provided as a guide only, as ingredients and cooking methods can vary greatly*

Serving: 0g | Calories: 179kcal | Carbohydrates: 0g | Protein: 0g | Fat: 0g | Saturated Fat: 0g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 0g | Monounsaturated Fat: 0g | Trans Fat: 0g | Cholesterol: 0mg | Sodium: 0mg | Potassium: 0mg | Fiber: 0g | Sugar: 0g | Vitamin A: 0IU | Vitamin C: 0mg | Calcium: 0mg | Iron: 0mg

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Easy Date Slice Recipe - Melt & Mix · Chef Not Required... (5)Denise Conway

    Hello Lee-Ann please tell me what golden syrup is?

    Reply

    • Easy Date Slice Recipe - Melt & Mix · Chef Not Required... (6)Lee-Ann

      Hi Denise! Golden syrup is a thick, smooth golden-colored syrup made from cane sugar. It's the consistency of honey, but tastes different. It can also be known as light treacle. Hope this helps!
      L x

      Reply

  2. Easy Date Slice Recipe - Melt & Mix · Chef Not Required... (7)Tania

    Easy Date Slice Recipe - Melt & Mix · Chef Not Required... (8)
    A delicious slice and definitely easy. Will be making this one again. Many thanks.

    Reply

    • Easy Date Slice Recipe - Melt & Mix · Chef Not Required... (9)Lee-Ann

      Total pleasure, Tania!

      Reply

    • Easy Date Slice Recipe - Melt & Mix · Chef Not Required... (12)Lee-Ann

      Absolute pleasure BettyB!

      Reply

      • Easy Date Slice Recipe - Melt & Mix · Chef Not Required... (13)Theresa

        Easy Date Slice Recipe - Melt & Mix · Chef Not Required... (14)
        Omg delicious

        Reply

        • Easy Date Slice Recipe - Melt & Mix · Chef Not Required... (15)Lee-Ann

          Thanks Theresa!

          Reply

  4. Easy Date Slice Recipe - Melt & Mix · Chef Not Required... (16)Lizzie Walford

    Easy Date Slice Recipe - Melt & Mix · Chef Not Required... (17)
    As always your recipes are scrumptious….I have made the
    date slice, but I hadn’t any dates, only figs so I used them…
    Delicious…. !!

    Reply

    • Easy Date Slice Recipe - Melt & Mix · Chef Not Required... (18)Lee-Ann

      Thanks so much Lizzie! Great substitution idea with the figs too, sounds yum!

      Reply

  5. Easy Date Slice Recipe - Melt & Mix · Chef Not Required... (19)Lola

    Hi there! Could I use plain all purpose flour and then just use a leavening agent like baking powder or soda instead of the self raising flour? I don't usually keep that on hand. Thank you from Canada!!

    Reply

    • Easy Date Slice Recipe - Melt & Mix · Chef Not Required... (20)Lee-Ann

      Hi Lola, sure you can! To make your own self raising flour the ratio is 2 tsp of baking powder to every 150g of plain flour. Just sift them together then use as normal. For the 200g of flour for this recipe you will need 2 + 2/3 tsp of baking powder.

      Reply

      • Easy Date Slice Recipe - Melt & Mix · Chef Not Required... (21)Lola

        Thank you for the response and doing the math for me!! Haha!!

        Reply

        • Easy Date Slice Recipe - Melt & Mix · Chef Not Required... (22)Lee-Ann

          Pleasure Lola!

          Reply

          • Easy Date Slice Recipe - Melt & Mix · Chef Not Required... (23)margaret

            1 x cup dates =238g
            1 cup flour = 132g
            surely 1 1/3 cups of flour equals 181g so I'll give you 200g for that

            please explain if I have got it wrong before I waste the costs of ingredients and power

          • Easy Date Slice Recipe - Melt & Mix · Chef Not Required... (24)Lee-Ann

            Hi Margaret! 1 standard cup of flour (Australian cups) weighs 150g and standard 1/3 cup measure is 50g. That's how I arrived at 200g. The amount of chopped dates that the recipe calls for is 1 1/2 standard Australian cups (which weighs 200g). Hope this helps. I am in the process of reverting previous baking recipes to just show grams, there are a few though!

  6. Easy Date Slice Recipe - Melt & Mix · Chef Not Required... (25)Elizabeth

    Easy Date Slice Recipe - Melt & Mix · Chef Not Required... (26)
    Thank-you so much for this great scone recipe. My previous scones have always been a disaster, this one is a 5 star winner!

    Reply

  7. Easy Date Slice Recipe - Melt & Mix · Chef Not Required... (27)Fran

    Easy Date Slice Recipe - Melt & Mix · Chef Not Required... (28)
    Wanted to try a date recipe and came across your recipe. Had my doubts while it was baking as I had to leave it in oven about 10 minutes longer. They turned out delicious and look like yours. Thank you!

    Reply

    • Easy Date Slice Recipe - Melt & Mix · Chef Not Required... (29)Lee-Ann

      That's great Fran! You are so welcome!

      Reply

  8. Easy Date Slice Recipe - Melt & Mix · Chef Not Required... (30)Badnonnie

    Easy Date Slice Recipe - Melt & Mix · Chef Not Required... (31)
    Didn't have any dried dates so I used dried plums AKA prunes. A friend had received prunes in a food basket and gave me a bag. Never heard of golden syrup here in the US so I looked up how to substitute it with molasses and honey. Just took this out of the oven it smells great!. Okay couldn't wait for it to cool off it also tastes awesome thank you for giving me a way to use up a bag of prunes

    Reply

    • Easy Date Slice Recipe - Melt & Mix · Chef Not Required... (32)Lee-Ann

      Pleasure! A+ for improvisation too 🙂

      Reply

« Older Comments

Leave a Reply

