Easy Date Slice Recipe - Melt & Mix · Chef Not Required... (2024)

Just as the title suggeststhis is a really simple Easy Date Slice recipe. I'm a big fan of sticky date pudding, so I decided to make bars (or as we call it here in Australia "a slice") with the same flavours. They are super moist with a slightly dense but crumbly texture.

If you like dates, you'll LOVE these. The first batch went down a treatwith the taste testers (my parents).

I shouldn't be surprised that this was a recipe mum and dad enjoyed - especially my mum who loves sticky date pudding...there was the infamous incident of my now husband sharing aslice of sticky date pudding(1 dessert 2 spoons style) with his prospective mother-in-law one evening when the four of us were out to dinner.

He thought he was doing the right thing when the idea was floated - maybe she wants dessert but doesn't want to eat it all? She would feel guilty leaving some on the plate? I assume that's what went through his chivalrous mind - he's like that, a total gentleman.

To this dayPeter stilllaughs about how little of that sticky date puddinghe actuallygot to eat, and refuses to share a dessert now with anyone at all - me included! I think it's a case of once bitten...

Please enjoy my version of sticky date in moist, crumbly, tender slice.

Looking for another quick and easy date recipe? Why not give myEasy Date Sconesa go! Moist, fluffy date scones in an easy mix recipe, no need to rub the butter into the flour - just mix and into the oven!

PS When I mentioned to mum that I was going to include an anecdote about her (getting editorial permission!) in this post, I didn't even need to tell her which story I was going touse - she guessed straight away!

Lee-Ann ♥

