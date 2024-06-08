Easy Homemade Tortilla Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

If you want the best-tasting tortillas, you need to make them from scratch at home. Once you taste this Easy Tortilla Recipe, you will wonder why you ever settled for store bought.

Looking for an over-the-top, tasty filling to put inside your homemade flour tortillas? Look no further than my Carne Asade recipe!

Making homemade tortillas is extremely easy. If you have ever tried making my crepe recipe, this process is very similar.

As an added bonus, they taste so much better than store bought. You’ll be so proud of yourself for making your own tortillas, you’ll never go back buying them again.

Ingredients for Homemade Easy Tortillas

Flour – You don’t need anything too special here. Good quality, all-purpose flour will do the trick. My personal favorite flour to use is Bob’s Red Mill. Hot Tip: If you want your tortillas to have more fiber and health benefits, use all-purpose wheat flour instead.

– Kosher sea salt, pink salt or even garlic salt will work perfectly.

– Any plain old baking powder will do.

– A high-quality, light olive oil works best. You can also use avocado or canola oil.

– Use filtered, lukewarm water.

How to Make Homemade Tortilla Recipe

Gather all your ingredients.

Combine all the dry ingredients. Pour oil in slowly as you mix.

Add water in slowly as you continue to mix. Keep kneading the dough until it isn’t sticky anymore. Let the dough rest for 10 minutes.

Divide your dough into even pieces. On a well-floured surface, form each piece into a smooth, round ball with your hands.

On a well-floured surface, roll out each dough piece into a thin round tortilla shape.

Preheat a skillet over medium-heat. Cook the tortilla for about one minute on each side.

Keep tortillas warm by wrapping them in a towel until your ready to serve.

Hot Tip: Purchase a cheap warmer to store your tortillas. This little gadget will keep your tortillas nice and hot while you prepare the rest of your meal.

Tips For The Best Tortillas

Let the Dough Rest – Let the dough rest for at least ten minutes before you start separating and forming it.

– Roll out the dough evenly all around, including the edges. Make sure that its as thin as possible.

– Cook your tortillas on a cast iron skillet if you have one. Once cast iron gets nice and hot, it allows you to cook your tortillas in just 30-60 seconds on each side.

– Reheat tortillas by wrapping a stack in paper towels and reheating in the microwave. You can also wrap them in foil and reheat them in the oven.

Storing Homemade Tortillas

Freezing Tortillas – Freeze tortillas by stacking tortillas with a piece of wax paper in between each layer. This will prevent the tortillas from sticking to one another. Wrap the entire stack in foil or plastic wrap and place in the freezer. Tortillas will keep for 2-3 months.

– Place tortillas in a tightly sealed plastic storage bag on the counter. They will stay fresh for up to a week.

– Place tortillas in a tightly sealed plastic storage bag in the fridge. They will stay fresh for up to two weeks.

Ways To Use Tortillas

