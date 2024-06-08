Easy Homemade Tortilla Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe
If you want the best-tasting tortillas, you need to make them from scratch at home. Once you taste this Easy Tortilla Recipe, you will wonder why you ever settled for store bought.
Looking for an over-the-top, tasty filling to put inside your homemade flour tortillas? Look no further than my Carne Asade recipe!
Making homemade tortillas is extremely easy. If you have ever tried making my crepe recipe, this process is very similar.
As an added bonus, they taste so much better than store bought. You’ll be so proud of yourself for making your own tortillas, you’ll never go back buying them again.
Ingredients for Homemade Easy Tortillas
- Flour – You don’t need anything too special here. Good quality, all-purpose flour will do the trick. My personal favorite flour to use is Bob’s Red Mill.
- Salt – Kosher sea salt, pink salt or even garlic salt will work perfectly.
- Baking Powder – Any plain old baking powder will do.
- Oil – A high-quality, light olive oil works best. You can also use avocado or canola oil.
- Water – Use filtered, lukewarm water.
How to Make Homemade Tortilla Recipe
- Gather all your ingredients.
- Combine all the dry ingredients. Pour oil in slowly as you mix.
- Add water in slowly as you continue to mix. Keep kneading the dough until it isn’t sticky anymore. Let the dough rest for 10 minutes.
- Divide your dough into even pieces. On a well-floured surface, form each piece into a smooth, round ball with your hands.
- On a well-floured surface, roll out each dough piece into a thin round tortilla shape.
- Preheat a skillet over medium-heat. Cook the tortilla for about one minute on each side.
- Keep tortillas warm by wrapping them in a towel until your ready to serve.
Hot Tip: Purchase a cheap warmer to store your tortillas. This little gadget will keep your tortillas nice and hot while you prepare the rest of your meal.
Tips For The Best Tortillas
- Let the Dough Rest – Let the dough rest for at least ten minutes before you start separating and forming it.
- Roll Out The Dough – Roll out the dough evenly all around, including the edges. Make sure that its as thin as possible.
- Cooking Tortillas – Cook your tortillas on a cast iron skillet if you have one. Once cast iron gets nice and hot, it allows you to cook your tortillas in just 30-60 seconds on each side.
- Reheat Tortillas – Reheat tortillas by wrapping a stack in paper towels and reheating in the microwave. You can also wrap them in foil and reheat them in the oven.
Storing Homemade Tortillas
- Freezing Tortillas – Freeze tortillas by stacking tortillas with a piece of wax paper in between each layer. This will prevent the tortillas from sticking to one another. Wrap the entire stack in foil or plastic wrap and place in the freezer. Tortillas will keep for 2-3 months.
- Room Temperature – Place tortillas in a tightly sealed plastic storage bag on the counter. They will stay fresh for up to a week.
- Refrigerating Tortillas – Place tortillas in a tightly sealed plastic storage bag in the fridge. They will stay fresh for up to two weeks.
Ways To Use Tortillas
- Philly Cheese Steak Wrap – Everything you love about Philly Cheesesteaks stuffed into a tortilla instead.
- Breakfast Burrito – Arguably the best on-the-go breakfast out there.
- Breakfast Quesadilla – Quesadillas are awesome, but when made with homemade tortillas they are an absolute game-changer.
- Carne Asada Street Tacos – Swap out corn tortillas for fresh flour tortillas.
- Flank Steak Wrap – Your kids will love you for packing a hearty steak wrap in their lunch.
- Mexican Crock Pot Chicken – Stuff the tortillas with Mexican Crock Pot Chicken and your favorite toppings and rolls them up into burritos.
Recipe
Easy Tortilla Recipe
Servings
16 Units
Prep Time 20 minutes mins
Cook Time 20 minutes mins
Total Time 40 minutes mins
Recipe contributed by: Natalya Drozhzhin
Homemade tortillas really elevate any dish. This simple recipe will have you wondering why you ever settled for store bought.
Ingredients
- 3 cups flour
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1/4 cup oil
- 1 cup water
US Units – Metric
Instructions
Combine the dry ingredients together. Slowly add in the oil while the mixer is going.
Add in water slowly. Continue kneading until the dough isn't sticky. Let the dough sit for about 10 minutes.
Divide dough into 16 even pieces. On a well-floured surface, roll each piece into a round dough ball.
On a well-floured surface, roll out each dough ball into a tortilla shape.
Preheat a skillet over medium-heat. Cook each tortilla for about one minute on the first side and 30 seconds on the other.
Keep tortillas in a tortilla warmer or kitchen clean kitchen towel until you are ready to serve.
Nutrition Facts
Easy Tortilla Recipe
Amount Per Serving
Calories 116 Calories from Fat 27
% Daily Value*
Fat 3g5%
Sodium 146mg6%
Potassium 56mg2%
Carbohydrates 18g6%
Protein 2g4%
Calcium 17mg2%
Iron 1.1mg6%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Posted October 19, 2020
About Author
Jill C.Jan 28, 2024
I just finished making my second batch this week! So easy and so delicious. Minimal ingredients for a tasty tortilla. I just ordered a press so next time I can save my arms and hands from all the rolling. Definitely a keeper recipe. Thank you.
Natalya DrozhzhinJan 29, 2024
You'll enjoy making them more with a press! I'm so happy you got one and that you will be making homemade tortillas more often.
ChristinJan 10, 2024
So good!
Natalya DrozhzhinJan 10, 2024
Thank you Christin! Enjoy!
LilyDec 9, 2023
easy and delicious & doesn't have 10 ingredients that I can't even pronounce!
Natalya DrozhzhinDec 11, 2023
Hi Lily, I am so with you on the ingredients 🙂 I love that it only takes a few to make your own.
Diane L FosterNov 8, 2023
Can leftovers be frozen?
Natalya DrozhzhinNov 8, 2023
Hey Diane, Yes, the tortillas can be frozen up to three months. See extra tips under the "storing homemade tortillas" section in the blog. 🙂
DanielleOct 23, 2023
The only recipe I use! After mastering it, sometimes I will use hot water, or sub melted butter and hot milk. Comes out amazing
Natalya DrozhzhinOct 23, 2023
I'm glad you love this recipe! Thanks for sharing.
Laura ParnellOct 19, 2023
This makes really nice tortillas!
Natalya DrozhzhinOct 19, 2023
Thanks Laura! Happy to hear you like them!
KiaSep 23, 2023
this was the best tortilla recipe i’ve used! the tortillas weren’t cracking when i folded and they tasted SO GOOD!! i love it and thanks to miss natalya for this!!!🫶🏻
Natalya DrozhzhinSep 25, 2023
Hi Kia, I'm so happy you discovered the best tortilla recipe! 🙂 Enjoy!
Heather HoslerSep 14, 2023
I have tried other tortilla recipes and they turned out great. This particular recipe, not so much. They were a much denser texture and regardless of using a tortilla press or hand rolling the dough immediately shrunk in the pan.
Natalya DrozhzhinSep 15, 2023
Hi Heather, I'm sorry to hear they didn't meet your expectations. I'm curious though, what type of flour did you use?
DeborahAug 20, 2023
I've been running seriously low on cash this month, so after reconstituting some abandoned shop-bought tortillas in a pan last week, I decided to use the remainder of my plain flour today for tortillas. GAME CHANGER! Way better than shop-bought! Thanks!
Natalya DrozhzhinAug 21, 2023
Hi Deborah, I'm glad you enjoyed these tortillas!
daveAug 14, 2023
I replaced some flour with 1/4c each of blue corn meal and mesquite flour. Tasted great but I think I may have over cooked them, came out more like a pita. I used a press. I'll be trying it again!
Natalya DrozhzhinAug 15, 2023
Hi Dave, Thanks for the feedback! I would recommend trying to get them as thin as possible before cooking. I hope they work out better next time! 🙂
Sam WeirJul 28, 2023
The oil was too much. After balling my dough, pools of oil were left on my counter and I had to dredge each ball in flour before pressing it. The taste was also oily. I couldn't finish even one it made me so sick to my stomach.
Natalya DrozhzhinJul 28, 2023
Hi Sam, I'm sorry to hear that, but I'm not sure how 1/4 cup of oil resulted in "pools of oil" for you. The dough batter shouldn't feel oily. I hope you give it another try.
EmmaJul 16, 2023
Hello!
I made these but mine came out almost like pita bread? And break/crack easily when you try to use them for tacos or burritos.. did i do something wrong? Other than that, taste is good! 🙂
MandyAug 8, 2023
Either means, ypu cooled them to long or didn't cover them good after cooking
JodyJul 18, 2023
That happened to me the first time too. I found it was because I was cooking them too long and the pan was too hot. If you see them start to bubble pull them off quick. Also, a tortilla press (around $20 on Amazon) makes perfect thin ones every time. Now I make them all the time.
Natalya DrozhzhinJul 18, 2023
Thanks for the tips, Jody!
Natalya DrozhzhinJul 17, 2023
Hi Emma, I would recommend rolling out the dough really thin. Also, let the dough rest for a good ten minutes or longer to help prevent any cracking. I hope these tips help!
CourtneyJan 15, 2024
this has happened to me each time I made tortillas. I will try this recipe and use my press. I did try the roll out method three times and get thick tortillas. Same with the press last time!
Natalya DrozhzhinJan 16, 2024
Hey Courtney, I try to roll mine out as thin as possible! I look forward to your feedback after you try this recipe!
LilJul 14, 2023
Amazing. First time making these and even my 2 year old AND husband liked them. That’s a win in my books
Natalya DrozhzhinJul 14, 2023
Hi Lil, We love hearing that a recipe is loved by the whole family. A win indeed! Enjoy!
Natalya DrozhzhinJun 17, 2023
Hi Maria, Thank you for the suggestion!
Cassie JacksonJun 14, 2023
Used wheat flour and regular flour. Followed the instructions and they came out amazing. I will say with the wheat flour they did not have very many bubbles in them. But it didn’t ruin them. Try them you will like it
Natalya DrozhzhinJun 15, 2023
Hi Cassie, I love that you used a combination of wheat and regular flour. I'm sure the flavor was amazing! Glad you enjoyed them!
Deanna Lynn AndersJun 2, 2023
These are amazing!!!! So easy and sooo yummy!
Natalya DrozhzhinJun 2, 2023
Deanna- thank you! I'm glad you love this recipe as much as we do.
StephanieMay 26, 2023
Would this work well with GF flour?
Natalya DrozhzhinMay 27, 2023
Hi Stephanie, I think you may need to adjust the amounts. I haven't tested GF version, if you do try it, please share feedback. Thank you!
CynthiaMay 25, 2023
I’ve used before and great for tortillas and EMPANADAS! 🫶🏻 Thank me later 🤯❤️
Natalya DrozhzhinMay 25, 2023
Cynthia, this is so great to hear. Thanks you for sharing this.
JuliaMay 24, 2023
Tried your tortilla and pelmeni recipes. Unfortunately, my experiences were less than ideal. With the tortillas, the initial attempt yielded a mix akin to dry crumbs. Doubling the water in my second attempt led to tortillas that were too thick and elastic. A similar situation occurred with the pelmeni recipe. I'm of the view that precise measurements and specific instructions, like kneading time and mixer settings, could enhance these recipes.
Natalya DrozhzhinMay 24, 2023
Hi Julia, this is interesting because both of those recipes get raving reviews. I am wondering if its the flour you are using. What type of flour did you use? Thanks for sharing your feedback.
JuliaMay 24, 2023
I've been using Arrowhead Organic All Purpose Flour. Both recipes tasted great, but the dough ended up being a bit too thick, turning my tortillas into something more like pitas. I don't believe the recipe is the problem. I just think that knowing the ideal KitchenAid mixer speed or the exact kneading time could really help refine the result.
Natalya DrozhzhinMay 25, 2023
Thanks for the feedback, we will do our best to share more details. Appreciate your time.
TerriMay 17, 2023
Followed recipe and they turned out amazing. Thank you 😊
Natalya DrozhzhinMay 18, 2023
Hi Terri, I'm thrilled to hear that! Thank you for trying this recipe and leaving feedback.
HIlaryApr 22, 2023
do i have to use a stand mixer ?
Natalya DrozhzhinApr 23, 2023
Hi Hilary, that is just what I prefer because its super easy. You don't have to use one.
JustineMar 17, 2023
Hi we're making these today with a beautiful wood tortilla press my husband bought me for Christmas. First batch turned out like Naan bread 🤣. I'm assuming maybe a tortilla press doesn't get them flat enough? Going to keep making batches till we perfect it for my sister's birthday tomorrow! Thank you for the recipe, eating the first batch with my daughter!
HomeApr 17, 2023
the tortilla press works for corn tortillas
Natalya DrozhzhinMar 18, 2023
Hi Justine, I have not used a tortilla press for this recipe, however based on previous comments, I gather that you will get the best thin and round results if you hand roll the tortillas. I hope you get it to where you want them! Wishing you the best of luck!
TigerWitch83Mar 13, 2023
I am doing this recipe for the 1st time and since my hubby is on a low to no salt diet, I will be using no salt. I think I'm going to leave the dough to sit a little longer. It seems to me from the comments that they might tend to be more workable and soft.
Natalya DrozhzhinMar 13, 2023
Hi there! I am wishing the best of luck! It's going to work out great! I would love to know how it works out!
GraceMar 3, 2023
I can't wait to make this again! I did have to add more flour though I ended up not using the entire cup of water. I had them rolled into balls and covered with plastic wrap when life intervened and we had to go. They ended up with a VERY long resting period. When we returned, the balls were very easy to roll out on a floured surface with my old wooden rolling pin. I made some mistakes but we ate more than one while they were warm. Yum.
Natalya DrozhzhinMar 4, 2023
Hi Grace, I am thrilled that the recipe was a success! Thank you for sharing your process and feedback. Enjoy
KimFeb 23, 2023
Hi!
Looks like a great easy recipe I’m going to try
Just wanted to make sure, you don’t grease or oil the pan?
And you mixed in the stand mixer?
Natalya DrozhzhinFeb 23, 2023
Hi Kim, Yes, I use the stand mixer for this recipe and I dont use any oil in my cast iron skillet. I hope this helps clear things up. Thank you for reaching out. Have a wonderful day!
CindyFeb 22, 2023
I couldn't roll the dough thin no matter how much I rolled it. Mine came out like a flatbread. Delicious, but not a tortilla. Any tips for getting it thin?
Natalya DrozhzhinFeb 22, 2023
Hi Cindy, Some people have left very helpful tips and tricks in the comments on how they worked with the dough. I have never had that problem, but some people used wax paper to keep the it from bouncing back too much. You don't want to overwork the dough. If you find that its still bouncing back, let it rest for a few extra minutes. I hope this helps!
JessicaFeb 18, 2023
Great Recipe Thank you!
Natalya DrozhzhinFeb 18, 2023
Hi Jessica, I am so glad you enjoyed it! Thank you for your feedback!
ChrisFeb 14, 2023
I never thought that making tortillas by myself would make me cry missing my grandmother today Feb 14. When I was little and she was making some and on a Saturday told me I was going fishing and she was getting my bait ready. And of course some burritos for lunch with Tata while we went fishing. Thank you.
Natalya DrozhzhinFeb 15, 2023
Hi Chris, thank you for sharing that story, so fascinating. Hope you love the recipe, its so good!
RosanaFeb 5, 2023
I made these with whole wheat flour..they turned out great. Thanks
Natalya DrozhzhinFeb 6, 2023
Rosana, thats great to hear. Thank you for sharing your feedback!
FranzFeb 4, 2023
Using the metric measurements resulted in a dough too wet to kneed. Not quite a batter, but didn’t hold its form even as I tried to knees it. Had to add around 100 more grams of flour.
Otherwise tho, perfectly fine!
Natalya DrozhzhinFeb 5, 2023
Hi Franz, I am sorry to hear that. Flour can be so different from one another. Depending on which one you used, its possible you would have needed to add some. I am so glad that it worked out in the end. Thank you so much for sharing your experience.