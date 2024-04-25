Easy Vegan Pot Pie Recipe – Gluten-Free Option! (2024)

These Vegan Pot Pies are hearty, filling, and packed with healthy veggies. Comfort food goodness in less than an hour!

Plant-based Thanksgiving recipes aren’t easy to come by, but this Vegan Pot Pie is the perfect entree for all the vegans and vegetarians at the table. They’re also easy enough to whip up for a weeknight dinner, so you can enjoy hearty vegetable pot pies all year long! Since they can be customized with your favorite vegetables and add-ins (more on that below!), everyone is guaranteed to love them.

Aside from the ramekins used for baking, this Vegan Pot Pie recipe is a one-pot deal, which means cleanup is a breeze. (We love that, right?) Using a pre-made pastry dough for the crust shaves off your prep time, without sacrificing flavor. And if you’re making vegetable pot pies as a vegan main dish for Thanksgiving, you can prepare these in advance so they’re ready to pop into the oven on the big day.

Notes on Ingredients

V egan butter – I prefer the rich flavor of a plant-based butter , but you can use olive oil instead if you don’t have butter on hand.

O nion – A yellow or white onion is perfect, or try switching things up by using two shallots.

C arrots – Rainbow carrots can add a fun pop of color to the recipe.

Celery

S liced mushrooms – Use cremini or white mushrooms.

G arlic

F resh thyme – Fresh rosemary or sage can be used instead or in addition to the thyme.

G luten free flour – Use all-purpose flour if you’re not on a gluten free diet.

V egetable broth – Store-bought or homemade .

Salt & pepper

F rozen peas – Not a pea fan? You can use white beans instead.

For topping:

Regular phyllo dough or Gluten free phyllo dough (also known as filo dough), gluten free vegan pie crust , or gluten free puff pastry –You can buy gluten free phyllo or –You can buy gluten free phyllo or you can make phyllo if you’re feeling adventurous. Of course, if you’re not on a gluten free diet, use any type of pastry dough you like.

How to Make Vegan Pot Pie

There’s no need to fuss with making your own crust for this recipe, which means these pot pies are pretty much fail-proof!

Prepare. Preheat your oven to 375ºF and set out three ramekins.





Sauté the vegetables. Melt the vegan butter in a pan over medium heat, then add the onion, carrots, celery, mushrooms, garlic, and thyme. Cook the vegetable mixture until onions are translucent and the carrots have softened, which should take about 8 minutes.

Make the sauce. Add flour and stir to coat the veggies. Keep cooking until the flour has browned a bit, then pour in the vegetable broth. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for about 5 minutes, or until the vegetables are tender.





Finish the filling. Add the frozen peas to the filling mixture, stir, and remove the pan from heat. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Assemble the pot pies. Pour the filling into the ramekins and top with a piece of phyllo, pie, or puff pastry dough cut to size.

Bake. Bake the pot pies for 30 minutes, keeping a close eye on the tops to make sure they don’t brown too quickly. If they do, cover them with foil.

Broil the top. Broil the pot pies on low for a few minutes to make the crust crispy and browned. Remove the ramekins from the oven, allow them to cool for a few minutes, then serve.



Can I Make This in Advance?

Yes, you can make Vegan Pot Pies up to 3 days in advance, then reheat them. For best results, I recommend making the filling and refrigerating it; then when you’re ready to bake the pot pies, you can top them with the pastry.

Tips for Success

Here are a few tips to help you make the best Vegan Pot Pies!

Add some vents. Use a sharp knife to cut some vents into the pastry topping before you put the pot pies in the oven. This allows steam to escape .

. Deglaze the pan. This is entirely optional, but you can pour a splash of dry white wine into the pan to deglaze it after the flour has browned. The wine itself adds flavor, and it also loosens all the browned bits from the bottom of the pan, giving the sauce more depth.

This is entirely optional, but you can pour a splash of dry white wine into the pan to deglaze it after the flour has browned. The wine itself adds flavor, and it also loosens all the browned bits from the bottom of the pan, giving the sauce more depth. Place your oven rack in the middle position. This will keep the top crust from burning!

Add-In Ideas

Use this Vegan Pot Pie recipe as a template for comfort food deliciousness! Here are some ideas for switching things up:

Add different vegetables. Try diced butternut squash, potatoes (sweet or not!), broccoli, cauliflower, asparagus, green beans, or anything that strikes your fancy.

Make it cheesy. If you want the sauce to have some cheesy flavor, add nutritional yeast to taste or fold in your favorite meltable plant-based cheese.

If you want the sauce to have some cheesy flavor, add nutritional yeast to taste or fold in your favorite meltable plant-based cheese. Make it meaty. A plant-based sausage would be an amazing addition to these Vegan Pot Pies. Just crumble it up and fold it in with the peas.

Serving Suggestions

The fabulous thing about Vegan Pot Pies is that they’re pretty much a one-dish meal! If you want to pair them with a side, I suggest a light salad: Vegan Caesar with Coconut Bacon or Healthy Kale Cabbage Slaw would be perfect.

Making Vegan Pot Pies for Thanksgiving? Serve them with Vegan Mashed Cauliflower, Maple Roasted Brussels Sprouts, and Vegan Green Bean Casserole. Don’t forget Vegan Pumpkin Pie for dessert!

How to Store and Reheat Pot Pie

Store Vegan Pot Pies in the refrigerator, covering the tops with foil. I like to remove the crust, reheat the rest of the pie in the microwave, then reheat the crust for the last 10-20 seconds to keep it crispy. Alternatively, you could reheat it in your oven at 350ºF for about 10 minutes.

Can I Freeze This?

Yes, Vegan Pot Pies can be frozen. Once they’ve cooled, wrap them tightly with a layer of plastic wrap, followed by a layer of foil. Pop them in the freezer for up to two months. To reheat, thaw the pies in the refrigerator, then bake them at 350ºF for 10 minutes, or until warmed through, or bake them for 40 to 60 minutes if they’re still frozen.

