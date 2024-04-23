Easy Vegan Stuffing Recipe - Running on Real Food (2024)

Table of Contents About this Stuffing

Highlights

Ingredient Notes

Step-by-Step with Photos

FAQs

Flavour Variations



More Holiday Recipes

Recipe: Simple Vegan Stuffing

About this Stuffing

You will love the rich, savoury flavour of this classic side dish. This stuffing features basic ingredients like onion, garlic, carrot and herbs and is easy to whip up in under an hour.

This stuffing makes a great choice if you’re serving those with dietary restrictions. It does animal products and can be made gluten-free by using your choice of gluten-free bread.

Enjoy this stuffing with other sides like mashed potato, gravy and cranberry sauce and with mains like chickpea meatloaf or stuffed butternut squash. It’s perfect for the holidays or anytime you’re craving comforting holiday flavours.