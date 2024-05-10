Fudgy One-Bowl Brownies (Low-FODMAP, Gluten Free) IBS Health Coaching and FODMAP Diet Recipes | Calm Belly Kitchen (2024)

These brownies are rich and fudgy.

You can make them in one bowl. And they have those perfect shiny tops we all want our brownies to have.

So what else is there? They're low-FODMAP and gluten free!

Brownies are easily my favorite homemade dessert. Because chocolate. The moist, fudgy-style brownies I love call for very little flour, so subbing in a gluten-free variety is a cinch. In this recipe, I used the King Arthur Multi-Purpose Gluten-Free Flour blend. You need less than 1/2 cup.

Another key ingredient is cocoa powder, which lets you get it all done in one bowl. Instead of melting solid chocolate on the stovetop or in the microwave, you just mix the cocoa in with the butter and sugar.

See Also
Vegan Apple Pie With Streusel | Gluten-Free Recipe - ElaveganVegan Rice Paper Bacon Recipe | How to Make Vegan BaconLow Carb Turtle Recipe (Sugar Free Candy)Recipe This | 7 Day Cabbage Soup Diet Plan

There is plenty of satisfying chocolate flavor in these brownies already, but I have always, always loved chocolate chips in my brownies. In this recipe, 3/4 cup is plenty, and that amount keeps you well under the 30g low-FODMAP serving size for dark chocolate.

These are traditional, indulgent brownies

Be aware of portion size if eating a lot of dietary fat sets off your digestive symptoms. It also helps to pair a rich dessert like this with a low-fat meal.

You can also leave out the chocolate chips--they're totally optional, and the brownies are great without them. Skipping them might be a good idea if you're doing the elimination phase so you don't risk an upset stomach.

Since my birthday is this week, I went all out with the chocolate.

The low-FODMAP diet may be restrictive, especially in the early stages, but it's not a deprivation diet. I think it helps to have treats we love that still fit in with our goals. I'm also the biggest believer of indulging in moderation. Which is really helpful when you have a sweet tooth.

What are your favorite low-FODMAP treats? With the holidays coming, I'm looking for great cookie recipes, so send 'em my way!

See Also
Low Carb BBQ Sauce- Our Most Requested Keto Friendly Recipe!

Adapted from Bittersweet by Alice Medrich and Smitten Kitchen

If you want to add the optional chocolate chips, I used Ghirardelli Bittersweet, but I also like the Enjoy Life brand for dairy free chips. An equal amount of chopped walnuts or pecans would be great too. If you're in the elimination phase I recommend skipping the chips and nuts, especially if your belly is sensitive to fat. These brownies are still amazing!

Author: Julie-Calm Belly Kitchen Recipe type: Dessert
Prep time: 15 mins Cook time: 32 mins Total time: 47 mins
Serves 12 to 16

INGREDIENTS

250 grams (1 1/4 cups) granulated sugar
140 g (10 tbsp) unsalted butter
65 g (2/3 cup) Dutch process or "dark" cocoa powder
1 tsp instant espresso powder (optional)
1/2 tsp sea salt
1 tsp vanilla extract
2 cold large eggs
65 g (1/4 cup plus 2 1/2 tbsp) gluten free flour blend with no gums, such as King Arthur Multi Purpose
125 to 140g (2/3 to 3/4 cup) dark chocolate chips/chunks (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Preheat oven to 350F. Line 8 x 8-inch baking pan (I used a light-colored metal pan) with nonstick foil or parchment paper, leaving an overhang on 2 opposite sides.

2. In a large, microwave-safe bowl, combine the sugar, butter, cocoa, espresso powder if using, and salt. Microwave in 20 to 30-second bursts, stirring each time, until butter is melted. Stir until combined (mixture will be very grainy). Stir in the vanilla.

3. Add the eggs one at a time, stirring until combined after each one. Stir until the batter is thick and shiny. Add the flour and stir until thoroughly combined and no white streaks remain. Stir in chips if using. Spread evenly in prepared pan.

4. Bake until a toothpick comes out with a moist crumbs, 30 to 34 minutes (mine took 32). The top should be puffed and shiny and the brownies pulling away from the sides of the pan. Cool completely on a wire rack. Cut into 12 or 16 brownies. For a perfectly clean cut, put the cooled brownies into the refrigerator or freezer until cold (don't freeze completely). For storage, these freeze really well. You can wrap individual brownies in plastic wrap and store in a ziploc bag. Defrost at room temperature.

Nutrition Information (Cut into 12 brownies and using 125 g of chocolate chips)
Serving size: 1/12 of recipe Calories: 267 Fat: 16g Saturated fat: 9g Carbohydrates: 33g Sugar: 25g Sodium: 195mg Fiber: 2g Protein: 2g

Fudgy One-Bowl Brownies (Low-FODMAP, Gluten Free) IBS Health Coaching and FODMAP Diet Recipes | Calm Belly Kitchen (2024)

FAQs

Can you eat brownies with IBS? ›

Because the brownies contain quite a lot of sugar, I advise to only have one piece of these brownies at a time. That is 1/12th of the recipe. Sugar is an IBS trigger and eating too much sugar at a time can cause problems.

View More
Is peanut butter low in FODMAP? ›

Is peanut butter low FODMAP? Peanuts are low in FODMAPs, and natural peanut butter is also. Some peanut butter brands add sweeteners with FODMAPs, but typically add small amounts that most people tolerate.

Get More Info Here
What can you drink on a low FODMAP diet? ›

Beverages such as black, green, white, peppermint and ginger tea, as well as coffee are allowed to be consumed as they don't contain any fructans that are listed as high in FODMAP. These beverages are to be limited to consuming 1 cup a day only.

Discover More Details
Is oatmeal low in FODMAP? ›

Oats can be a low FODMAP breakfast option during the low FODMAP phase. If you choose rolled oats, start with a ½ cup serving size and then test your tolerance level. If you want instant oats use a ¼ cup serving size, and mix them with rice flakes or quinoa flakes for a larger hot breakfast.

View Details
What is the biggest trigger for IBS? ›

Trigger #1: Eating the wrong foods
  • Sugary foods: dried fruit, apples, mangoes, watermelon and high-fructose corn syrup.
  • Foods with polyols: apples, apricots, avocados, cherries, nectarines, peaches and cauliflower.
  • Foods with lactose: milk, cheese, ice cream and yogurts.
Jan 21, 2022

Discover More Details
What is the best breakfast for IBS sufferers? ›

You can not beat oats as a breakfast option when you have IBS - low FODMAP, high fibre and so versatile. You can add any type of milk and you can add a protein powder to increase the protein content.” Add to basket.

Learn More
Can peanut butter aggravate IBS? ›

Peanut butter is considered low FODMAP when eaten in moderation. Medical experts often recommend low FODMAP for people with IBS. A tablespoon of peanut butter can be a suitable snack for IBS.

Keep Reading
Can I eat butter on a low FODMAP diet? ›

In fact, butter, as a fat, contains no FODMAPs at all. This means that butter is totally suitable on the low FODMAP diet. However, there is a caveat. Fats can affect gut motility, and, as Monash writes, can be an additional symptom trigger when consumed in excess.

Learn More Now
What foods are surprisingly low FODMAP? ›

10 Low FODMAP Foods you Didn't Know you Could Eat
  • Fruit. ...
  • Cheese. ...
  • Greek yoghurt. ...
  • Strawberry jam. ...
  • Beer and wine. ...
  • Chickpeas. ...
  • Dark chocolate. ...
  • Sugar (sucrose)
Nov 1, 2018

Show Me More
What drinks should you avoid with IBS? ›

Caffeinated drinks, including coffee, have a stimulating effect on the intestines and can cause diarrhea. Caffeine-containing coffee, sodas, and energy drinks can be triggers for people with IBS. If you need an energy boost or pick-me-up, consider eating a small snack or taking a quick walk instead.

Learn More Now

Can I have coffee on a low FODMAP diet? ›

Some instant coffees and coffee substitutes may contain chicory root which is a high FODMAP ingredient. Ground coffee – brewed and espresso – other coffees prepared from 100% ground coffee beans are considered low FODMAP. You can use these however you like, just make sure you choose a low FODMAP milk.

Learn More
Is too much oatmeal bad for IBS? ›

No, oats contain some insoluble fibre too. Insoluble fibre adds bulk to our stools and helps them pass more easily. If you suffer from constipation, insoluble fibre is likely to be needed in your diet too. This is why oats can be a great addition.

Read More
What breakfast cereal is low FODMAP? ›

Rice Chex, Corn Chex and various flavors of Cheerios are all low FODMAP in moderate amounts. These breakfast cereals are also widely available both domestically and internationally. There are also some other low FODMAP cold breakfast cereals sold by smaller brands.

Discover More
What sweets are OK with IBS? ›

A.
  • Meringue cookies with pecans or crushed candy canes.
  • Blueberry or strawberry-rhubarb crisp.
  • Three-ingredient peanut butter cookies.
  • Lemon olive oil cake (made with a low-FODMAP flour blend)
  • Fruit or coffee granita or sorbetto.
  • Chocolate-dipped nuts or banana slices.
  • Chocolate macaroons.
  • Crispy rice treats.
Nov 29, 2017

Get More Info
What chocolate can I eat with IBS? ›

Dark chocolate: Half an ounce to no more than 3 ounces in a serving is considered to be low-FODMAPs. Milk chocolate and white chocolate: A half-ounce serving is considered low-FODMAP.

View More
Can you eat cake if you have IBS? ›

Do you love cakes, cookies, muffins, bread, and anything doughy? Commonly made with gluten-abundant flour, honey, high fructose corn syrup, confectionary sugar, and milk, store-bought baked goods are essentially a brutal mash-up of IBS-triggering ingredients.

Discover More Details
Can people with IBS eat cookies? ›

Some foods can make IBS-related constipation worse, including: Breads and cereals made with refined (not whole) grains. Processed foods such as chips and cookies. Coffee, carbonated drinks, and alcohol.

Read On
Top Articles
7 beste Android VPN’s in 2024 - snel, veilig en gebruiksvriendelijk
Cranberry Orange Fudge Recipe
Craigslist Pets Va
Weiss Schwarz Hololive SP Shiranue Flare HOL/W91-019SP • EUR 36,39
Latest Posts
Maple Walnut Fudge - Grandma's Perfected Melt-in-your-Mouth Recipe
Beste VPN voor Apple TV | VPN's die werken met Apple TV
Article information

Author: Virgilio Hermann JD

Last Updated:

Views: 5661

Rating: 4 / 5 (41 voted)

Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Virgilio Hermann JD

Birthday: 1997-12-21

Address: 6946 Schoen Cove, Sipesshire, MO 55944

Phone: +3763365785260

Job: Accounting Engineer

Hobby: Web surfing, Rafting, Dowsing, Stand-up comedy, Ghost hunting, Swimming, Amateur radio

Introduction: My name is Virgilio Hermann JD, I am a fine, gifted, beautiful, encouraging, kind, talented, zealous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.