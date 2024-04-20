Gingerbread Brownie Recipe (2024)

Gingerbread Brownie recipe is brownies meet gingerbread in this super chewy bar that’s perfect for cookie exchanges and Christmas dessert!

Gingerbread always makes an appearance around the holidays in popular treats like gingerbread cake and gingerbread men. One of my favorite ways to put a spin on gingerbread is to add in a bit of chocolate – like with this Gingerbread Brownie recipe.

Brownies can be one of the hardest desserts to get right. Fudgy brownies can easily end up cakey, and it can be difficult to get that perfect brownie chew, which is why brownie mixes are so popular!

These Gingerbread Brownies, though, have that perfect brownie chewiness at the edges but are soft in the middle. They are a yummy cross between gingerbread and a traditional brownie, and the molasses and warm spices make them a welcome addition on any cookie tray.

Ingredients and substitutions

  • Butter – I use salted butter in this recipe. If using unsalted butter, add an extra pinch of salt.
  • Bittersweet chocolate – I recommend using baking chocolate, not chocolate chips as chocolate chips can have ingredients that prevent melting.
  • Molasses – Robust, regular, or light molasses will work in this recipe. I don’t recommend using blackstrap as it can be bitter.
  • Granulated sugar
  • Brown sugar – Dark brown sugar is preferable, but light brown sugar will also work.
  • Large eggs
  • All-purpose flour – It’s important to use a light touch with the flour when making brownies. To properly measure the flour, either weigh it or sift/stir it to break it up. Lightly spoon it into the measuring cup and level.
  • Salt
  • Ground cinnamon
  • Ground ginger

How to make gingerbread brownies

In a large saucepan, melt butter and chocolate together over low heat, stirring frequently.

Remove from heat, and whisk in molasses and sugars. Whisk in eggs until combined.

Add flour, salt, cinnamon, and ginger; whisk until just incorporated.

Pour into prepared pan. Bake until a wooden toothpick inserted in the center comes out with just a few fudgy crumbs.

Let cool in pan, and serve dusted with powdered sugar, if desired.

What if I’m using a glass baking pan?

If you’re using a glass baking pan, decrease the oven temperature by 25F. Also, start checking on the brownies about 5 minutes sooner.

Storage

The brownies can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days. They can also be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

More gingerbread treats!

  • Gingerbread
  • Gingerbread Pancakes
  • Gingerbread Muffins
  • Gingerbread Baked Donuts
  • Gingerbread Pudding Cake
  • No Chill Gingerbread Men

If you’ve tried this gingerbread brownie cookie recipe, don’t forget to rate the recipe and leave me a comment below. I love to hear from people who’ve made my recipes!

Gingerbread Brownies


Author Kate @ I Heart Eating

Course Dessert

Cuisine American

Prep Time 10 minutes minutes

Cook Time 20 minutes minutes

Total Time 30 minutes minutes

Chewy gingerbread brownie recipe

Equipment

  • 9×9-inch metal baking pan

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup butter
  • 2 ounces bittersweet chocolate
  • 1/3 cup molasses not blackstrap
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar packed
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon ground ginger

Instructions

Notes

  • Butter – I use salted butter in this recipe. If using unsalted butter, add an extra pinch of salt.
  • Bittersweet chocolate – I recommend using baking chocolate, not chocolate chips as chocolate chips can have ingredients that prevent melting.
  • Molasses – Robust, regular, or light molasses will work in this recipe. I don’t recommend using blackstrap as it can be bitter.
  • Brown sugar – Dark brown sugar is preferable, but light brown sugar will also work.
  • All-purpose flour – It’s important to use a light touch with the flour when making brownies. To properly measure the flour, either weigh it or sift/stir it to break it up. Lightly spoon it into the measuring cup and level.
  • Nutrition values are estimates.

Nutrition

Serving: 1serving | Calories: 219kcal | Carbohydrates: 38g | Protein: 2g | Fat: 6g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Cholesterol: 37mg | Sodium: 146mg | Potassium: 191mg | Sugar: 29g | Vitamin A: 160IU | Calcium: 34mg | Iron: 1.4mg

Did You Make This Recipe?

Originally posted 11/30/15. Updated with additional information and new photos on 12/5/21.

Created by Kate

Kate got her first cookbook when she was five years old, and she hasn't stopped cooking since then! Her delicious recipes have been featured on Food Network, MSN, Better Homes & Gardens, Buzzfeed, The Huffington Post, and more. When she's not cooking or baking, she can be found on her mini farm with her husband and her five kids.

Reader Interactions

    Comments & Reviews

  1. Karen says

    Omg omg omg! These are soooo good and I’m not even a gingerbread fan! I was supposed to make them and bring them to work…they didn’t make it to the ladies at work. I’ve already shared the recipe with 3 other people. So delicious!

    • Kate says

      Thank you so much!

  2. Virginia Haviland says

    Can I ask why non-blackstap molasses? I’m going to have a hard time finding non-blackstrap and I would like to try these. They sound amazing.

    • Virginia Haviland says

      Actually, nevermind. I just saw your note section explaining about the molasses. Thanks anyway.

      • Kate says

        Glad you saw the note!

  3. Jay says

    Made these to add a non-chocolate centric, holiday bar cookie to some cookie trays. I am not a gingerbread lover myself, but these were good. Chewy and nice flavor to them. Cut really easy to – which I appreciated as they looked really nice.
    I did 1.5 the recipe to cook it in a 9×13. It took 40 min for the toothpick to come out clean, 30 min for it to have set across the top.

    • Kate says

      Thanks! I’m glad that they turned out well for you!

  4. Darnesha Austin-Taylor says

    Hi. If I wanted to give the brownies a little more of a chocolatey taste, could i double the amount of bittersweet chocolate?

    • Kate says

      Hi! I haven’t tried adding more chocolate to the brownies. You could try adding chocolate chips to bump up the chocolate flavor.

  5. DV says

    These are fantastic. Used an 8×8 pan (don’t have a 9×9) with excellent results. Followed recipe except added mini chocolate chips. Brownies turned out very chewy, not sure if that’s how they’re supposed to be but they were so delicious. Super quick to make. I served them with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

  6. Kristen Mercado says

    I made these last night and they are divine (today)! I added a handful of extra chocolate chips to the batter before baking. I also think they taste best fully cooled. Can’t wait to share these with neighbors and friends. Thank you!

    • Kate says

      Thank you! I’m so glad that you liked the brownies! Thanks for commenting. =)

  7. Danna Smith says

    I felt like the molasses was too much and it needed more chocolate taste. I used this for a family Christmas back off and the judges didn’t like it either. It came in last.

    • Kate says

      Since they’re gingerbread brownies, they’re going to have a molasses taste. Since you just wanted chocolate brownies, it sounds like regular brownies were what you were looking for.

  8. Megan says

    Can I use cocoa powder instead of bittersweet chocolate?

    • Kate says

      Hi! Cocoa powder by itself won’t be a good substitute for bittersweet chocolate. Substitutes for bittersweet baking chocolate usually consist of cocoa powder, butter, and some sugar. Hope that helps!

  9. Maraloy Thomas says

    How would you make these gluten free? Or is that not possible?

    • Kate says

      I would try using a measure-for-measure gluten free flour mix in this to make it gluten free. I hope that helps!

  10. Deanna says

    Absolutely love this recipe the gingerbread brownies taste Divine, they are going down a treat, a great change from a regular brownie!!

    • Kate says

      Thank you! I’m so glad that you liked them! =) Thank you for taking the time to come back and comment!

  11. Ezra Mann says

    I’ve made gingerbread brownies in the past and always loved them, this recipe was a little bit different… but adding a couple tweaks that I would anyway and this is at least as good, if not better than the base recipe I used before. Thank you.

    • Kate says

      I’m glad that you liked it! Thank you for commenting. =)

  12. Anna says

    Anybody experiment with a recipe eliminating eggs? I want to share with family for the holiday and have a family member with egg allergy. THANKS!

    • Kate says

      I haven’t, but I hope someone else can offer a suggestion for you!

    • Heather says

      We also have an egg sensitivity at our house and I am about to make them using flax ‘eggs’. I’ve been successful with replacing in other recipes altho brownies are always kinda hit or miss. I’ll let u know

      • Kate says

        Thanks!

  13. Mimi says

    I am planning on shipping these upstate, does anyone know how well these ship? Thanks!

    • Kate says

      I’ve never tried to ship the brownies, but maybe someone else will have some insights for you.

  14. Babette says

    These were so delicious, my kids ate the whole pan in one night! Do you have a recipe for regular brownies with this same awesome chewy texture?

    Reply

      I’m so glad they liked them! =) I have a recipe for chewy brownies that have a similar texture.

  15. Felicia says

    I just tried these over the weekend and loved how intense the molasses flavor is! I brought them to a holiday party and they were a hit. I blogged about them today, too/ Thanks for a great recipe!

    • Kate says

      I’m glad you liked them and that they were a hit! I love the molasses flavor, too. =)

  16. Michelle says

    Can’t wait to try these! Two of my favourite things, chocolate & gingerbread!!!

    • Kate says

      Yay!! I love the combination of chocolate and gingerbread. I hope you enjoy them as much as I do! =)

  17. Amy says

    Great flavor combination, and I prefer a brownie over cookies.

    • Kate says

      Thank you! =)

    • Mary says

      I am thinking of trying this with a boxed brownie mix, substituting the molasses for the oil and or water. Any thoughts on this?

      • Kate says

        I haven’t tried using molasses with a brownie mix. I can tell you that the oil helps to provide moisture and helps to make brownies chewy. You may find that you can add a tablespoon or two of molasses in addition to making to boxed directions.

