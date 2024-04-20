Gingerbread Brownie Recipe (2024)

Gingerbread Brownie recipe is brownies meet gingerbread in this super chewy bar that’s perfect for cookie exchanges and Christmas dessert!

Gingerbread always makes an appearance around the holidays in popular treats like gingerbread cake and gingerbread men. One of my favorite ways to put a spin on gingerbread is to add in a bit of chocolate – like with this Gingerbread Brownie recipe.

Brownies can be one of the hardest desserts to get right. Fudgy brownies can easily end up cakey, and it can be difficult to get that perfect brownie chew, which is why brownie mixes are so popular!

These Gingerbread Brownies, though, have that perfect brownie chewiness at the edges but are soft in the middle. They are a yummy cross between gingerbread and a traditional brownie, and the molasses and warm spices make them a welcome addition on any cookie tray.