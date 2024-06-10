Gluten Free Cookie Recipes | Your New Foods (2024)

Make it easy to find these Gluten free cookie recipes again by saving the below image to your Pinterest account.

If you are following a gluten-free diet then this lemon cookie recipe is for you! These chewy cookies have a bright lemon flavor and are topped with a lemon drizzle. Almond flour lemon cookies are perfect for your holiday baking!

These delicious almond brownie cookies are so moreish they won’t hang around for long. Made with almond flour these delicious cookies are gluten-free too.

These soft and lightly spiced Almond Flour Oatmeal Raisin Cookies require only a few pantry staples to go along with the almond flour. This small batch of cookies is perfect for your weekly breakfast snack!

These Almond Flour Chocolate Cookies have a deep dark chocolate flavor and a slight nuttiness. Entirely gluten-free and so easy-to-make—no mixer required.

Thick almond flour cookie batter spiced with cinnamon & cloves and rolled into crushed pecans. Press in a thumbprint and fill with delicious raspberry jam!

These almond flour cookies will blow your mind! They have light golden edges, a soft gooey center, and they are loaded with chocolate chips. This recipe only takes 20 minutes from start to finish. Do not miss these grain free, Paleo friendly almond flour chocolate chip cookies!

Almond flour peanut butter cookies are healthy, but they still have the perfect soft and chewy texture. They’re gluten-free and low-carb, too!

Not sure what to do with leftover egg whites? Whip up a batch of these chewy Small Batch Flourless Chocolate Cookies (aka Egg White Cookies)! They’re naturally gluten free and taste so sinfully fudgy, nobody will miss the flour.

These gluten-free oatmeal raisin cookies use no flour to make a soft, chewy cookie even better than the ones you grew up on! Enjoy an old-fashioned oatmeal cookie in minutes because no chilling or specialty ingredients are required for this recipe!

Gluten-free Flourless Fudge Cookies taste rich and fudgy – like the edge of a brownie! And the cookies have less than 70 calories each!

Such a delicious-tasting cookie, no one will ever guess that there is no flour in the recipe.

Healthy No Bake Protein Cookies pack in 12 grams of protein and are made with wholesome ingredients! Naturally sweetened with dates and vegan, they are gluten free, and nut optional, too.

This gluten free cookie recipe is a classic and always a hit with family and friends. Plus, they’re really easy to make!

These cardamom oatmeal cookies are a fun and easy snack (or even a light breakfast on-the-go), with a hint of spice from the cardamom and ginger. Vegan, gluten-free using certified oats, and a low histamine snack.

These are the best Vegan Gluten Free Chickpea Cookies. Mediterranean Diet as well as the vegan, paleo, and gluten free diets

These soft vegan chocolate cookies make for a fantastic top 8 allergen free cookie. They are versatile and simple to make.

These no-bake cookies are full of chewy oats and delicious chocolatey flavor. These cookies are gluten-free, vegan, and nut-free. If you’re looking for a no-bake cookie recipe without peanut butter, this is your answer!

These chewy sun butter cookies have a tender and softer center with a chewy crisp exterior, and they are packed full of flavor. Plus, they are peanut free, gluten free, and easily made vegan.

These paleo Strawberry Lemon Cookies are the perfect combination of sweet and sour. Tart lemon cookies are filled with little bites of freeze-dried strawberries. With a base of almond and coconut flour, they’re also gluten-free and dairy-free. So easy to make and fun to eat!

These gluten-free no-bake cookies only take a few minutes to put together and are naturally vegan and dairy-free. They have a perfectly chewy texture, that’s almost caramel-like

Everyone loves these soft and chewy gluten-free cookies with their subtle cinnamon flavor and slightly crunchy exterior. Gluten-free snickerdoodles are deliciously sweet and always a crowd favorite. Not to mention that this recipe is entirely dairy-free!

These gluten-free peanut butter cookies are flourless, super easy, and require just a few ingredients and minutes to make! They’re also naturally grain-free and dairy-free and have a vegan option.

These Hot Cocoa Cookies are soft, rich, and extra fudgy. Plus, they’re grain and gluten-free with easy adaptions to keep it dairy-free diet. They’ll remind you of sipping on your favorite hot chocolate next to the fireplace.

These 3-ingredient shortbread cookies are so good! They melt in your mouth and are gluten-free. You can make them for an afternoon snack or to give as a gift to family and friends. Everyone will love them!

These healthy Banana Nutella Oatmeal Cookies are made with no gluten, oil or refined sugar but they are insanely delicious! They are soft, chewy and deliciously studded with chopped hazelnuts and chocolatey Nutella flavor.

Add these wonderful Italian almond and pine nut cookies to your easy gluten free holiday baking list for the holidays. You only need 5 ingredients to make the best Italian Christmas cookies too.

These iconic New York cookies are more like handheld cakes. Soft in the center and covered half in vanilla icing and half in chocolate.

Fudgy and soft gluten free double chocolate chip cookies. These cookies melt in your mouth and are absolutely divine!

A low-carb take on America’s favorite sandwich cookies. Each cookie has just 2 grams net carbs to satisfy without all the sugar.

Soft amaretti (amaretti morbidi) are popular gluten-free Italian almond cookies made with just 3 ingredients. They are deliciously crisp outside and soft and chewy inside, making them one of the most loved Italian desserts.

Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies are a classic made gluten free! This recipe makes a bakery-style cookie that’s soft in the middle and crisp along the edges.

Fudgy gluten-free chocolate cookies recipe have double dose of chocolate loaded with heaps of gooey chocolate chips. With a chewy exterior and soft, fudgy center, these cookies will remind you of biting into a homemade brownie!

These Gluten Free Sour Cream Cookies are a delicious way to add a little lemon zest to your day!

Gluten free chewy chocolate chipper cookies recipe. Who doesn’t love chewy chocolate chip cookies? These will be loved by both kids and adults alike. Delicious chewy cookies with little gooey chocolate chips. Make them once and they will soon be your go to Gluten free chewy chocolate chip cookies recipe that you will make again and again!

Gluten free S’mores cookies are so delicious they will quickly become a family favorite cookie recipe. They are deliciously sweet, chewy with chocolate gooeyness, and only take 15 minutes of baking time. What’s not to love!

These sweet, decadent chocolate frosted gluten free cookies are the ultimate chocolate lovers’ cookies. They are delicious Crumble copycat cookies based on their chocolate cookie with chocolate buttercream frosting. They are cupcake cookies that are perfect for any occasion!

This easy French macaron-style gluten free recipe includes a step-by-step tutorial and troubleshooting guide on how to make perfect French macarons, every time!

These delicious gluten free M&M cookies are so good you’d never know they were gluten free!

These gluten free pumpkin cookies are a fall take on a classic treat (oatmeal creme pies) and are the perfect way to celebrate the autumn season. And the best part about this simple recipe is that it’s gluten free!

Savor the delicate fusion of fragrant Earl Grey tea and buttery bliss with our Gluten-Free Earl Grey Tea Cookies. Each cookie is a golden-brown treasure, infused with the signature bergamot aroma and speckled with fine tea leaves, offering a perfect, crumbly texture that melts in your mouth. Ideal for tea time or as a refined snack, these cookies celebrate flavor and tradition, reimagined for the gluten-conscious gourmet.

If you like these Gluten Free Cookie recipes, check out our other gluten-free recipes, where you will find 1000s of amazing recipes for all occasions.

What will be your favorite? Why not scroll down and get those taste buds salivating?

From traditional cookies to something a bit more adventurous – you’ll be amazed at just how amazing they taste – you will hardly be able to tell they are gluten-free!

Whether you are entertaining guests or want to have them all to yourself – these fabulous gluten-free cookie recipes offer something for everyone.

In addition, we have scoured the web to find you a wide range of Gluten free cookie alternatives for you to try from the comfort of your home.

The great thing about these recipes is that they take little time to make but taste delicious!

Here are some fantastic recipes that you will love! These Gluten-free cookie recipes are agreat alternative to regular cookies, especially if you are on a gluten-free diet.

Gluten-free cookie recipes – Are delicious cookies off the menu because you’re on a gluten-free diet? The answer is no!

FAQs

Oat Flour. With its creamy, earthy flavor and delicate texture, gluten-free oat flour is a staple of my gluten-free baking recipes. It bakes up soft and smooth, adding necessary starch to many GF baked goods and keeping them moist and tender due to its high fat content and stable protein structure.

Gluten-free flours often contain fine starches, so they absorb more liquid than conventional flour. To address this, gluten-free recipes usually call for more liquid and produce looser batters. They may also call for a larger quantity of leavening, like baking powder, to help add volume and lighten the texture.

Use a Binder. Binders like xanthan gum and guar gum provide structure in gluten-free baking to make up for the missing gluten. This prevents cookies from being too crumbly plus it also helps with freshness.

In gluten-free baking, we rely on xanthan gum to provide elasticity and stickiness in our doughs and batters. Since we don't have gluten present, we need something that acts as the binding agent for the flour, helps hold onto some moisture, and helps give the baked good some structure.

If the original recipe calls for 260 grams of all-purpose flour, substitute with 260 grams of your blend. Beat the batter more. Because gluten-free flours provide less structure than all-purpose, the batter or dough you make with them may require more beating than that which you are accustomed.

In any case, xanthan gum and baking powder/baking soda fulfil completely different roles in gluten free baking: xanthan gum is a binder (acting as a “glue” that holds your bakes together), and baking powder and baking soda are raising or leavening agents, making your bakes nice and fluffy.

The most common binder in gluten-free baking is eggs. Eggs can replace many of the functions that gluten provides, such as binding, enhancing texture and helping set the structure of the final product.

Test after test corroborated this truth: Cup4Cup consistently outperformed the other GF flours. This brand has been around for awhile.

If you want to buy just one gluten-free flour, we highly recommend the Pillsbury all-purpose gluten-free flour. Not only is it our favorite gluten-free flour, and easy to use in gluten-free recipes, but it's also one of the few gluten-free flours currently on the market that is recommended for baking with yeast.

As with gluten, this could stop a cookie from spreading too much as it bakes. So I've decided to try adding a hydrocolloid to my gluten-free dough. Some grocery stores sell xanthan gum and guar gum, especially if the stores have a gluten-free aisle. Many gluten-free recipes call for xanthan gum.

Add more fat or liquid: It might just be that you need a bit more moisture in your recipe, especially if you're converting a regular “gluten-ful” recipe to gluten-free. Try adding anywhere from ¼ to ½ cup of liquid or fat to the recipe and see if that helps.

Instead of proceeding directly to baking, let the gluten-free cookie dough rest for about 30 minutes at room temperature. This resting period is crucial for hydration, not leavening. During this time, gluten-free flours absorb moisture from the wet ingredients, altering the dough's texture and consistency.

We suggest testing the recipe out and adjusting as needed. If not enough xanthan gum is used, your baked goods will be crumbly and lack moisture.

Xanthan gum is safe when up to 15 grams per day are taken. It can cause some side effects such as intestinal gas (flatulence) and bloating. People who are exposed to xanthan gum powder might experience flu-like symptoms, nose and throat irritation, and lung problems.

Xanthan gum swells in the intestine, which stimulates the intestine to push stool through. It also seems to slow the absorption of sugar from the digestive tract.

Most gluten-free baked goods look a little bit different than wheat baked goods. The breads usually don't rise quite as high, and cookies and other desserts may be flatter.

Almond Flour



It's commonly used in baked goods and can be a grain-free alternative to breadcrumbs. It can typically be substituted in a 1:1 ratio in place of regular or wheat flour. If you are baking with this type of flour, use one extra egg.

Gluten-free baked goods often benefit from extra liquid to hydrate the flour blends, eliminate grittiness, and achieve a less dense or dry texture. However, it's very important to drive off this extra moisture during baking, or you'll wind up with a gummy texture. The best way to do this? Longer baking times.

These gluten-free flour blends substitute well in batters that use baking powder and/or baking soda to leaven—such as cookies, muffins, and cakes—along with batters that are wetter in texture, like pancakes and quick breads.