Gluten-Free Crockpot Recipes (2024)

5 stars (22 ratings)
19 Comments
Jump to Recipe Index
Gluten FreeGluten Free
This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.
These are the BEST gluten-free crockpot recipes around! We have everything from chili to roast chicken and even a few vegetarian slow cooker recipes. And all of them are gluten-free. You will definitely find your next healthy and cozy dinner recipe here!
More recipe collections: gluten-free chicken dinners.
Table of Contents hide
Ingredient notes
What type of slow cooker do I need?
Gluten-free crockpot recipes with chicken
Gluten-free crockpot recipes with beef and pork
Vegetarian gluten-free crockpot recipes
Gluten-free slow cooker recipes from our friends
Gluten-Free Crockpot Recipes Index
We believe that eating gluten-free doesn't mean that you should be left behind during crockpot season. In fact, most of our recipes are either 100% gluten-free or easily adaptable. With so many people committing to a gluten-free diet, there are plenty of tasty recipes out there to keep your meals fresh and downright delicious. So, we rounded up the best gluten-free crockpot recipes.
Whether you want chicken, are vegetarian, or are searching for something super cozy, there’s a crockpot recipe for you in this roundup.
Ingredient notes
Some of these recipes do call for soy sauce. While soy sauce has gluten in it, there are several gluten-free soy sauce products out there like Wholly Gangjang Gluten-Free Soy Sauce . They taste great and won’t change the recipe one bit. Most grocery stores also carry gluten-free soy sauce.
What type of slow cooker do I need?
Most of the recipes in this list are made with this 6 quart slow cooker. But any slow cooker will work. Just make sure not to fill it past the fill line!
Gluten-free crockpot recipes with chicken
Crock Pot Tuscan Chicken Recipe
Crock-Pot Tuscan chicken is a creamy chicken slow cooker recipe with delicious Italian flavors. The breasts are first cooked with garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, and artichoke hearts. Once they're super tender, we mix in a creamy parmesan sauce to make this dish irresistible.
4.78 stars (90 ratings)
View
Crockpot Butter Chicken Recipe
This crockpot butter chicken recipe is the slow cooker version of our popular easy butter chicken. It's a simple recipe that is a guaranteed winner!
4.80 stars (72 ratings)
View
BBQ Chicken Chili Recipe
Slow cooked chicken is fall-apart tender, infused with the melding flavors of BBQ sauce and bourbon, with nutritious beans and veggies in the mix! It's a smoky, rich, sweet, and savory one pot dinner that is so easy to make – just throw it all in the slow cooker and come back to a warming and flavor-packed BBQ chicken chili dinner!
4.79 stars (33 ratings)
View
Crockpot Roast Chicken Recipe
If you've ever wondered if you can use your slow cooker to roast chicken, the answer is YES! Crockpot Roast Chicken is unbelievably delicious. It requires next to no prep, stays super juicy, and is almost impossible to overcook. Plus, you'll get a little gravy to serve with dinner!
4.89 stars (36 ratings)
View
Thai Chicken Soup Recipe
Warm up this winter with a nourishing bowl of Thai chicken soup. Tender chicken is simmered in a fresh and flavorful Thai-inspired broth and served over vermicelli noodles. Make it in the slow cooker or on the stovetop for an easy and comforting weeknight meal!
4.74 stars (161 ratings)
View
Slow Cooker Honey Garlic Chicken Recipe
Slow Cooker Honey Garlic Chicken is an easy crockpot recipe and a true family favorite. We use skinless chicken thighs (although chicken breast works, too!) and slow cook them in a sticky honey garlic sauce. Serve them whole with the sauce poured over the top, or shred the meat and mix it with some of the deliciously sweet sauce. Either way, you're going to love it!
4.88 stars (47 ratings)
View
Crockpot Thai Chicken Curry Recipe
Crockpot Thai Chicken Curry is one of the easiest meals to make and is so tasty. Curry paste, coconut milk, and ginger add a ton of flavor to this healthy dinner recipe. Put everything into your crockpot then walk away until dinner!
4.55 stars (248 ratings)
View
Gluten-free crockpot recipes with beef and pork
BBQ Crockpot Beef Ribs Recipe
Crockpot Beef Ribs are easy to make and insanely delicious. All you need are some beef back ribs, a few spices, and your favorite BBQ sauce and you will have a dinner recipe your family will rave about.
4.85 stars (38 ratings)
View
Crockpot Vegetable Beef Soup Recipe
Crockpot Vegetable Beef Soup is easy to make and so delicious. It's a great year-round recipe that is loaded with healthy veggies and tender chunks of beef.
4.96 stars (25 ratings)
View
Sticky Paleo Ribs Recipe
Prepare to lick those fingers clean after digging into these crave-worthy paleo ribs! Coated with an easy-to-make spice rub, slow cooked until fall off the bone tender, and then slathered in an easy-to-make (and refined sugar-free!) chocolate BBQ sauce. Finish them off with a quick grill or broil, allowing the sauce to caramelize and create a savory-sweet, sticky exterior.
4.98 stars (35 ratings)
View
Crockpot Pork Carnitas Recipe
This crockpot pork carnitas recipe makes the most succulent, tender pulled pork. Then it's broiled to create delicious, flavor-packed crispy edges, resulting in an irresistible contrast. The savory deliciousness of these carnitas is only matched by the versatility – use them in tacos, nachos, burritos, sandwiches, or as a side with some potatoes and salad – the possibilities are endless!
4.84 stars (31 ratings)
View
Vegetarian gluten-free crockpot recipes
Crockpot Lentil Curry Recipe
Warming and comforting, this hands-off crockpot lentil curry makes enjoying a flavorful and rich curry dinner so very easy! Throw everything into your pot, set the timer, and let the delicious flavors meld. Earthy lentils absorb aromatic spices that are mellowed by the creaminess of the coconut milk and finished with bursting cherry tomatoes and fresh cilantro. Return to an effortless, satisfying curry dinner!
4.74 stars (141 ratings)
View
Moroccan Vegetable Tagine Recipe
This Moroccan vegetable tagine is sweet, fragrant, and completely delicious. Carrots, sweet potatoes, and chickpeas are cooked with warm spices and served over a bed of couscous. Make it in a crockpot or instant pot for a low-effort vegan meal that everyone will enjoy!
4.89 stars (52 ratings)
View
Slow Cooker Vegetarian Chili Recipe
Slow Cooker Vegetarian Chili is as easy as it gets and so delicious. Dump everything into your crockpot then walk away while your dinner cooks itself. Leftovers taste amazing and it freezes very well. This is the ultimate easy, healthy dinner recipe!
4.95 stars (56 ratings)
View
Gluten-free slow cooker recipes from our friends
- Slow Cooker Salted Caramel Almond Granola by The Seasoned Mom
- Crock Pot Butter Chicken by Kitchen Sanctuary
- Crock Pot BBQ Taco Salad by Cotter Crunch
- Slow Cooker Honey Garlic Chicken and Veggies by Damn Delicious
- Slow Cooker Beer Cheese Soup by Bless Her Heart Y’all
- Slow Cooker Cashew Chicken by The Recipe Critic
- Slow Cooker Thai Chicken Mushroom Coconut Soup by Boulder Locavore
- Crock Pot Black Bean Soup by Joyful Healthy Eats
Tap stars to rate!
4.96 stars (22 ratings)
Gluten-Free Crockpot Recipes Index
RatePrint
Recipe Index
Gluten-free crockpot recipes with chicken
Crockpot Tuscan Chicken Recipe
Crockpot Butter Chicken Recipe
BBQ Chicken Chili Recipe
Crockpot Roast Chicken Recipe
Thai Chicken Soup Recipe
Slow Cooker Honey Garlic Chicken Recipe
Crockpot Thai Chicken Curry Recipe
Gluten-free crockpot recipes with beef and pork
BBQ Crockpot Beef Ribs
Crockpot Vegetable Beef Soup Recipe
Sticky Paleo Ribs Recipe
Mexican Crockpot Pork Carnitas Recipe
Vegetarian gluten-free crockpot recipes
Crockpot Coconut Lentil Curry Recipe
Moroccan Vegetable Tagine Recipe
Slow Cooker Vegetarian Chili Recipe
© Author Kristen Stevens
For more inspiration, check out all of our gluten-free recipes!
Kristen Stevens
Hi, I'm Kristen! I LOVE everything to do with food: making it, taking pictures of it, and (the best part) eating it. ♡♡♡
Learn More
Posted: 08/21/2023 Updated: 11/14/2023
19 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments