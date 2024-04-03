Gluten-Free Crockpot Recipes (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

These are the BEST gluten-free crockpot recipes around! We have everything from chili to roast chicken and even a few vegetarian slow cooker recipes. And all of them are gluten-free. You will definitely find your next healthy and cozy dinner recipe here!

Table of Contents hide Ingredient notes What type of slow cooker do I need? Gluten-free crockpot recipes with chicken Gluten-free crockpot recipes with beef and pork Vegetarian gluten-free crockpot recipes Gluten-free slow cooker recipes from our friends Gluten-Free Crockpot Recipes Index

We believe that eating gluten-free doesn't mean that you should be left behind during crockpot season. In fact, most of our recipes are either 100% gluten-free or easily adaptable. With so many people committing to a gluten-free diet, there are plenty of tasty recipes out there to keep your meals fresh and downright delicious. So, we rounded up the best gluten-free crockpot recipes.

Whether you want chicken, are vegetarian, or are searching for something super cozy, there’s a crockpot recipe for you in this roundup.

Ingredient notes Some of these recipes do call for soy sauce. While soy sauce has gluten in it, there are several gluten-free soy sauce products out there like Wholly Gangjang Gluten-Free Soy Sauce . They taste great and won’t change the recipe one bit. Most grocery stores also carry gluten-free soy sauce.