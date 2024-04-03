Gluten-Free Crockpot Recipes (2024)

Gluten-Free Crockpot Recipes (1)

5 stars (22 ratings)

19 Comments

Jump to Recipe Index

Gluten FreeGluten Free

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

These are the BEST gluten-free crockpot recipes around! We have everything from chili to roast chicken and even a few vegetarian slow cooker recipes. And all of them are gluten-free. You will definitely find your next healthy and cozy dinner recipe here!

More recipe collections: gluten-free chicken dinners.

Gluten-Free Crockpot Recipes (2)

Table of Contents hide

Ingredient notes

What type of slow cooker do I need?

Gluten-free crockpot recipes with chicken

Gluten-free crockpot recipes with beef and pork

Vegetarian gluten-free crockpot recipes

Gluten-free slow cooker recipes from our friends

Gluten-Free Crockpot Recipes Index

We believe that eating gluten-free doesn't mean that you should be left behind during crockpot season. In fact, most of our recipes are either 100% gluten-free or easily adaptable. With so many people committing to a gluten-free diet, there are plenty of tasty recipes out there to keep your meals fresh and downright delicious. So, we rounded up the best gluten-free crockpot recipes.

Whether you want chicken, are vegetarian, or are searching for something super cozy, there’s a crockpot recipe for you in this roundup.

Ingredient notes

Some of these recipes do call for soy sauce. While soy sauce has gluten in it, there are several gluten-free soy sauce products out there like Wholly Gangjang Gluten-Free Soy Sauce . They taste great and won’t change the recipe one bit. Most grocery stores also carry gluten-free soy sauce.

What type of slow cooker do I need?

Most of the recipes in this list are made with this 6 quart slow cooker. But any slow cooker will work. Just make sure not to fill it past the fill line!

Gluten-free crockpot recipes with chicken

Gluten-Free Crockpot Recipes (3)

Crock Pot Tuscan Chicken Recipe

Crock-Pot Tuscan chicken is a creamy chicken slow cooker recipe with delicious Italian flavors. The breasts are first cooked with garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, and artichoke hearts. Once they're super tender, we mix in a creamy parmesan sauce to make this dish irresistible.

4.78 stars (90 ratings)

View

Gluten-Free Crockpot Recipes (4)

Crockpot Butter Chicken Recipe

See Also
30 Healthy Soup RecipesChicken Tortilla Soup RecipeUltimate Vegan Chili RecipePotsticker Soup Recipe | Gimme Some Oven

This crockpot butter chicken recipe is the slow cooker version of our popular easy butter chicken. It's a simple recipe that is a guaranteed winner!

4.80 stars (72 ratings)

View

Gluten-Free Crockpot Recipes (5)

BBQ Chicken Chili Recipe

Slow cooked chicken is fall-apart tender, infused with the melding flavors of BBQ sauce and bourbon, with nutritious beans and veggies in the mix! It's a smoky, rich, sweet, and savory one pot dinner that is so easy to make – just throw it all in the slow cooker and come back to a warming and flavor-packed BBQ chicken chili dinner!

4.79 stars (33 ratings)

View

Gluten-Free Crockpot Recipes (6)

Crockpot Roast Chicken Recipe

If you've ever wondered if you can use your slow cooker to roast chicken, the answer is YES! Crockpot Roast Chicken is unbelievably delicious. It requires next to no prep, stays super juicy, and is almost impossible to overcook. Plus, you'll get a little gravy to serve with dinner!

4.89 stars (36 ratings)

View

Gluten-Free Crockpot Recipes (7)

Thai Chicken Soup Recipe

Warm up this winter with a nourishing bowl of Thai chicken soup. Tender chicken is simmered in a fresh and flavorful Thai-inspired broth and served over vermicelli noodles. Make it in the slow cooker or on the stovetop for an easy and comforting weeknight meal!

4.74 stars (161 ratings)

View

Gluten-Free Crockpot Recipes (8)

Slow Cooker Honey Garlic Chicken Recipe

Slow Cooker Honey Garlic Chicken is an easy crockpot recipe and a true family favorite. We use skinless chicken thighs (although chicken breast works, too!) and slow cook them in a sticky honey garlic sauce. Serve them whole with the sauce poured over the top, or shred the meat and mix it with some of the deliciously sweet sauce. Either way, you're going to love it!

4.88 stars (47 ratings)

View

Gluten-Free Crockpot Recipes (9)

Crockpot Thai Chicken Curry Recipe

Crockpot Thai Chicken Curry is one of the easiest meals to make and is so tasty. Curry paste, coconut milk, and ginger add a ton of flavor to this healthy dinner recipe. Put everything into your crockpot then walk away until dinner!

4.55 stars (248 ratings)

View

Gluten-free crockpot recipes with beef and pork

Gluten-Free Crockpot Recipes (10)

BBQ Crockpot Beef Ribs Recipe

Crockpot Beef Ribs are easy to make and insanely delicious. All you need are some beef back ribs, a few spices, and your favorite BBQ sauce and you will have a dinner recipe your family will rave about.

4.85 stars (38 ratings)

See Also
Easy Vegetable Soup Recipe

View

Gluten-Free Crockpot Recipes (11)

Crockpot Vegetable Beef Soup Recipe

Crockpot Vegetable Beef Soup is easy to make and so delicious. It's a great year-round recipe that is loaded with healthy veggies and tender chunks of beef.

4.96 stars (25 ratings)

View

Gluten-Free Crockpot Recipes (12)

Sticky Paleo Ribs Recipe

Prepare to lick those fingers clean after digging into these crave-worthy paleo ribs! Coated with an easy-to-make spice rub, slow cooked until fall off the bone tender, and then slathered in an easy-to-make (and refined sugar-free!) chocolate BBQ sauce. Finish them off with a quick grill or broil, allowing the sauce to caramelize and create a savory-sweet, sticky exterior.

4.98 stars (35 ratings)

View

Gluten-Free Crockpot Recipes (13)

Crockpot Pork Carnitas Recipe

This crockpot pork carnitas recipe makes the most succulent, tender pulled pork. Then it's broiled to create delicious, flavor-packed crispy edges, resulting in an irresistible contrast. The savory deliciousness of these carnitas is only matched by the versatility – use them in tacos, nachos, burritos, sandwiches, or as a side with some potatoes and salad – the possibilities are endless!

4.84 stars (31 ratings)

View

Vegetarian gluten-free crockpot recipes

Gluten-Free Crockpot Recipes (14)

Crockpot Lentil Curry Recipe

Warming and comforting, this hands-off crockpot lentil curry makes enjoying a flavorful and rich curry dinner so very easy! Throw everything into your pot, set the timer, and let the delicious flavors meld. Earthy lentils absorb aromatic spices that are mellowed by the creaminess of the coconut milk and finished with bursting cherry tomatoes and fresh cilantro. Return to an effortless, satisfying curry dinner!

4.74 stars (141 ratings)

View

Gluten-Free Crockpot Recipes (15)

Moroccan Vegetable Tagine Recipe

This Moroccan vegetable tagine is sweet, fragrant, and completely delicious. Carrots, sweet potatoes, and chickpeas are cooked with warm spices and served over a bed of couscous. Make it in a crockpot or instant pot for a low-effort vegan meal that everyone will enjoy!

4.89 stars (52 ratings)

View

Gluten-Free Crockpot Recipes (16)

Slow Cooker Vegetarian Chili Recipe

Slow Cooker Vegetarian Chili is as easy as it gets and so delicious. Dump everything into your crockpot then walk away while your dinner cooks itself. Leftovers taste amazing and it freezes very well. This is the ultimate easy, healthy dinner recipe!

4.95 stars (56 ratings)

View

Gluten-free slow cooker recipes from our friends

Tap stars to rate!

4.96 stars (22 ratings)

Gluten-Free Crockpot Recipes (17)

Gluten-Free Crockpot Recipes Index

RatePrint

Recipe Index

Gluten-free crockpot recipes with chicken

Crockpot Tuscan Chicken Recipe

Crockpot Butter Chicken Recipe

BBQ Chicken Chili Recipe

Crockpot Roast Chicken Recipe

Thai Chicken Soup Recipe

Slow Cooker Honey Garlic Chicken Recipe

Crockpot Thai Chicken Curry Recipe

Gluten-free crockpot recipes with beef and pork

BBQ Crockpot Beef Ribs

Crockpot Vegetable Beef Soup Recipe

Sticky Paleo Ribs Recipe

Mexican Crockpot Pork Carnitas Recipe

Vegetarian gluten-free crockpot recipes

Crockpot Coconut Lentil Curry Recipe

Moroccan Vegetable Tagine Recipe

Slow Cooker Vegetarian Chili Recipe

© Author Kristen Stevens

For more inspiration, check out all of our gluten-free recipes!

Gluten-Free Crockpot Recipes (18)

Kristen Stevens

Hi, I'm Kristen! I LOVE everything to do with food: making it, taking pictures of it, and (the best part) eating it. ♡♡♡

Learn More

Posted: 08/21/2023 Updated: 11/14/2023

19 Comments

Newest

Oldest Most Voted

Inline Feedbacks

View all comments

Gluten-Free Crockpot Recipes (2024)
Top Articles
Bake the Number-One Banana Bread Recipe on the Internet
Pine Bark Bread ~ Traditional Scandinavian Recipe
50 Vegan Recipes Using Pantry Staples
A Vegetarian Spin on the Iconic Chicken Marbella Recipe - California Grown
Latest Posts
25+ Sangria Recipes | A Night Owl Blog
Tea with Honey and Lemon Compound Butter Recipe on Food52
Article information

Author: Roderick King

Last Updated:

Views: 6255

Rating: 4 / 5 (51 voted)

Reviews: 82% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Roderick King

Birthday: 1997-10-09

Address: 3782 Madge Knoll, East Dudley, MA 63913

Phone: +2521695290067

Job: Customer Sales Coordinator

Hobby: Gunsmithing, Embroidery, Parkour, Kitesurfing, Rock climbing, Sand art, Beekeeping

Introduction: My name is Roderick King, I am a cute, splendid, excited, perfect, gentle, funny, vivacious person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.