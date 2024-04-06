White Bean and Spinach Soup Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Here is an Easy White Kidney Bean andSpinach Soup that is not only good for you, but good-tasting too. Simple and hearty, and so easy to make – even when you are feeling under the weather.

A piping hot bowl of soup makes everything better, right? At least those were my thoughts this past week-end as I felt a little under the weather.

My thoughts also wondered to a Sesame Street story. When my kids were pre-preschoolers, I would read them bedtime stories. My son would be satisfied with one story. My daughter, on the other hand, would keep asking for more. So much so, that I would begin bedtime rituals one hour before her actual bedtime. Still to this day, reading plays an important part in her life.

One of my daughter’s favorite bedtime stories was from a Sesame Street Growing-Up Collection. It was called “It’s no Fun to be Sick“. I haven’t thought about that book in decades! Idle minds really do wander!

So, if you too are feeling a little under the weather, this White Kidney Beans Recipe is the best kind of comfort food. If you are looking for some healthy soup inspiration, be sure to consult this page on Soup Recipes.

In the meanwhile, you won’t believe how quickly this spinach and bean soup comes together.

How to make this White Bean Spinach Soup Recipe

Most soup preparations will begin the same way: a drizzle of olive oil in a large stock pot set over medium heat, followed by the addition of onions and celery. Sauté these vegetables together for about 5 minutes.

Once the onions have sweated and have become translucent, add the garlic and cookfor barely a minute, stirring frequently.

Then add your vegetable stock, grated potato, bay leaf, and thyme.

Cover and allow to simmer for about 15 minutes.

At this point, add the white kidney beans and allow to simmer for another 5 minutes or so. Just in case you are wondering, this wonderful legume also goes by the name ofcannellini beans. Yes, these are thewell lovedTuscan beans!

Nutritionally speaking, they are a great source of fiber, folate, and also a good source of protein.

Stir in the chopped spinach. Allow to simmer for a minute or two and you are done.

Just before serving the soup, I will stir in the fresh parsley and lemon juice.

Of course, I like to sprinkle this hearty soup with some grated Pecorino Romano or Parmigiano Reggiano cheese.

Recipe origins

The inspiration for this recipe dates back to 1997.

The name of the recipe is Chick Pea and Spinach Soup and it comes from my softcover cookbook,Canadian Living’s Best Vegetarian Dishes.

If ever you come across this cookbook in a second-hand bookstore, grab it while you can.

Elizabeth Baird is, in my humble opinion, one of the best food personalities out there. Needless to say, her recipe is flawless. However, I did make a couple of changes to suit my personal tastes and, of course, my Italian background.

As much as I love chickpeas, I love cannellini beans more. And so, I replaced the chickpeas with these Italian white beans; I grated my potato instead of dicing it, and I played around with the spices. I have also been known to substitute the spinach with kale, escarole or even swiss chard. It is so easy to make this your very own signature soup!

Would you believe that you are 30 minutes away from this good-for-the-soul soup?

Try it!

I guarantee this homemade soup will not disappoint.

