Gluten-Free Fig Newtons Recipe (2024)

Note: This site is a participant in the Amazon Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for the site to earn fees by linking to Amazon and affiliated sites.

Jump to Recipe -

These Gluten-Free Fig Newtons are actually better than the full-gluten source material. Great texture, and great flavour - inside AND out.

Note: This recipe was first posted on my original blog, Celebration Generation, on November 4, 2014. It was transferred over to this blog - existing comments and all - on 3/8/2021 This past week, I was in Chicago for a convention. It went very well - TONS of fun, loads of laughs, great time spent with friends, as always. This is a yearly event that I cater a dessert (and, more recently, some savoury apps as well!) for. It's always very well received, but this year I did something different - I made the entire menu gluten-free. Given that only a small number of attendees are GF, I was really nervous. GF food has such a bad rep, would they even TRY it? Well, given the reviews that I've been getting for Beyond Flour: A Fresh Approach to Gluten-Free Cooking & Baking, I probably shouldn't have been worried. The whole spread went over SUPER well, with many people declaring that they would have had no idea it was GF. Three people even told me that they adored my mushroom turnovers... even though they hate mushrooms! What a compliment! Now, time to get back to work!

Gluten-Free Fig Newtons So, let me share one of the most popular recipes from Beyond Flour - Fig Newtons! This recipe takes a little bit of doing - the filling needs to be made and cooled, the dough needs to be chilled - but the result is well worth the time and effort. This produces a fragrant, delicious cookie that is sure to satisfy your comfort food cravings. They are - IMHO - even better than the original, full-gluten store-bought original!

How to Assemble Gluten-Free Fig Newtons 1. Divide dough into 4 equal balls. Generously sprinkle clean work surface with corn starch. Roll one dough ball into a long, thin, and narrow strip – about 4″ x 12″. Trim to square up / tidy the edges. 2. Stir cooled fig mixture to incorporate any condensation that has developed. Transfer about one quarter of the filling to a pastry bag, or heavyweight plastic bag with a corner cut off – either way, you’ll want about ½″ diameter opening. 3. Pipe a long, fat line of filling up the center of the rolled dough, using up all of the filling in the bag. Use a clean spoon to gently spread the filling to a width of slightly more than 1″.

4. Gently fold one long side of dough over the filling. Fold the other long side over that, forming a long tube of filled cookie. 5. Gently flip over, slice into cookies (About 1.5″ long pieces), and gently transfer to the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with remaining dough and filling.

More Gluten-Free Cookies! Looking for even more fantastic gluten-free cookies that *everyone* will love? Look no further! Gluten-Free Apple Pie Cookies

Gluten Free Candy Cane Cookies

Gluten-Free Carrot Cake Cookies

Gluten Free Chewy Banana Oatmeal Cookies

Gluten-Free Chewy Chocolate Cookies

Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookies

Gluten-Free Do-Si-Dos

Gluten Free Fruitcake Cookies

Gluten-Free Gingerbread Cookies

Gluten Free Graham Crackers

Gluten-Free Imperial Cookies

Gluten Free Oatmeal Butterscotch Cardamom Cookies

Gluten Free Peanut Butter Cookies

Gluten Free Pecan Pie Cookies

Gluten-Free Red Velvet Cookies

Gluten Free Sandwich Cookies

Gluten-Free Shortbread Cookies

Gluten Free Snickerdoodles

Gluten-Free Sugar Cookies for Decorating

Gluten Free Unicorn Poop Cookies ... and there’s even more - be sure to check out our Gluten-Free Cookies and Bars recipe section!

Share the Love! Before you chow down, be sure to take some pics of your handiwork! If you Instagram it, be sure to tag me - @BeyondFlourBlog - or post it to My Facebook Page - so I can cheer you on! Also, be sure to subscribe to my free email newsletter, so you never miss out on any of my nonsense. Well, the published nonsense, anyway!

Print Recipe Pin Recipe Save Recipe 5 from 2 votes Gluten-Free Fig Newtons These Gluten-Free Fig Newtons are actually better than the full-gluten source material. Great texture, and great flavour - inside AND out. Prep Time20 minutes mins Cook Time20 minutes mins Resting / Chilling Time1 hour hr 10 minutes mins Total Time1 hour hr 50 minutes mins Course: Dessert, Snack Cuisine: American, Gluten-free Diet: , Gluten Free Servings: 36 Cookies Calories: 81kcal Equipment Parchment Paper

2 Baking Sheets See Also Kolaczki Recipe (Polish Cookies) Ingredients Cookie ½ cup Butter softened

¼ cup Granulated sugar

¼ cup Brown sugar packed

1 Large egg

1 tablespoon Orange juice

1 teaspoon Vanilla extract

Zest of ½ orange

½ cup White rice flour

½ cup Sorghum flour

¼ cup Coconut flour

¼ cup Millet flour

1 tablespoon Tapioca Starch/Flour

1 teaspoon Xanthan gum

½ teaspoon Salt

½ teaspoon Baking powder Filling: 12 oz Dried mission figs

⅓ cup Water

Zest of ½ orange

Pinch Salt

Corn starch for rolling Instructions Cookie: In stand mixer, cream butter and sugars until fluffy. Add egg, orange juice, vanilla, and orange zest, beat until everything is fully incorporated and smooth.

In a large bowl, mix together remaining ingredients. Slowly add this dry mix to the mixer bowl, and carefully mix until well incorporated and smooth. Chill dough for 1 hour. To make the filling: Remove any stems from the dried figs, discard. Finely chop figs. Place into a saucepan with water, bring to a moil over medium-high heat. Once mixture starts to boil, cover and remove from heat. Allow to sit for 10 minutes, or until all of the water is absorbed by the figs.

Transfer fig mixture to food processor, along with orange zest and salt. Process until very smooth. Transfer to a clean bowl, loosely cover with plastic film, and allow to cool to room temperature. To Assemble: Preheat the oven to 375 F (190 C), line baking sheets with parchment paper.

Divide dough into 4 equal balls. Generously sprinkle clean work surface with corn starch. Roll one dough ball into a long, thin, and narrow strip – about 4″ x 12″. Trim to square up / tidy the edges.

Stir cooled fig mixture to incorporate any condensation that has developed. Transfer about one quarter of the filling to a pastry bag, or heavyweight plastic bag with a corner cut off – either way, you’ll want about ½″ diameter opening.

Pipe a long, fat line of filling up the center of the rolled dough, using up all of the filling in the bag. Use a clean spoon to gently spread the filling to a width of slightly more than 1″.

Gently fold one long side of dough over the filling. Fold the other long side over that, forming a long tube of filled cookie. Gently flip over, slice into cookies (About 1.5″ long pieces), and gently transfer to prepared baking sheet. Repeat with remaining dough and filling.

Bake for 12-15 minutes, or until edges are just starting to turn golden brown. Do not over bake!

Remove cookies from baking sheet, immediately cover with plastic wrap or – as we do – a long cake pan. Allow to steam/cool like this for at least 30 minutes. While these CAN be eaten right away, it’s best to let them sit overnight to let the moisture levels of the filling / cookie balance out a bit. Nutrition Calories: 81kcal | Carbohydrates: 13g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 3g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 11mg | Sodium: 69mg | Potassium: 77mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 8g | Vitamin A: 85IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 22mg | Iron: 1mg