Glutinous Rice Powder Substitutes » Unlimited Recipes (2024)

Glutinous rice powder, also known as sweet rice powder or mochiko, is a staple ingredient in many Asian dishes and desserts. Derived from glutinous or sticky rice, it has a distinctive chewy texture and slightly sweet flavor.

While glutinous rice powder can be found in most Asian grocery stores, you may sometimes need a substitute if it's unavailable. The good news is that there are several excellent alternatives that can mimic its sticky binding qualities.

What is Glutinous Rice Powder?

Glutinous rice powder is milled from glutinous or sticky rice grains. Despite its name, it does not actually contain gluten. It gets its name from its glue-like sticky texture when cooked.

This unique rice contains higher amounts of the starch amylopectin compared to other rice varieties. Amylopectin provides glutinous rice powder with its distinctive stickiness and ability to bind ingredients together.

In Asia, glutinous rice is commonly used to make desserts like mochi, rice cakes, and sweet rice dumplings. Glutinous rice powder is ideal for achieving the soft, stretchy, chewy texture in these confections.

Beyond sweets, glutinous rice powder also works excellently as a thickener for sauces, stews, and puddings. Its neutral flavor profile allows the other ingredients to shine.

When baking, glutinous rice powder binds ingredients together while retaining moisture for softer baked goods. It is commonly combined with other gluten-free flours in recipes.

With so many uses, it's easy to see why glutinous rice powder is a versatile pantry staple for Asian cooking and gluten-free baking.

Glutinous Rice Powder vs. Rice Flour

It's important not to confuse glutinous rice powder with regular rice flour. Though they are both milled from rice, they originate from different varieties and have distinct properties.

Rice flour comes from long or medium grain rice while glutinous rice powder is made from short-grain sticky rice. The amylopectin content in glutinous rice contributes to its uniquely gummy, stretchy texture when cooked or baked.

Rice flour has a lighter, fluffier texture and serves as more of a base flour. Glutinous rice powder is used for its binding, thickening, and chewy attributes.

While they are not exactly interchangeable, rice flour and glutinous rice powder can be used together in some recipes to achieve the ideal texture.

Best Substitutes for Glutinous Rice Powder

Mochiko Flour

Mochiko flour is essentially a form of glutinous rice powder. It originates from Japanese sticky rice and is a traditional ingredient for mochi.

Thanks to its similar gluten-free, neutral flavor, and stretchy binding qualities, mochiko flour makes the best 1:1 substitute for glutinous rice powder. The main difference is that mochiko has a slightly coarser, less powdery texture.

Overall though, anytime glutinous rice powder is required, you can seamlessly replace it with an equal amount of mochiko flour.

Shiratamako Flour

Shiratamako is another variety of glutinous rice powder with origins in Japan. To make it, the rice grains are ground whole after soaking, allowing it to retain more moisture.

Consequently, shiratamako flour has a stickier, gummier texture compared to regular glutinous rice powder. It can be used as a direct substitute, though you may need to adjust the wetness of the recipe.

If you want an extra chewy texture, shiratamako is an excellent option to replace glutinous rice powder. Its subtly sweeter flavor also makes it ideal for desserts.

Tapioca Starch/Flour

Tapioca starch (aka tapioca flour) is made from the starchy cassava root and is naturally gluten-free.

Thanks to its similar neutral flavor profile and finely powdered texture, tapioca starch mimics many of the properties of glutinous rice powder.

When baking, tapioca starch provides binding to hold ingredients together. For savory dishes, it works well as a thickener just like glutinous rice powder.

One difference is that tapioca starch thickens more rapidly. For best results, use about 1 tablespoon less tapioca starch for every 1 tablespoon of glutinous rice powder called for.

Potato Starch

Like tapioca starch, potato starch is another starchy and gluten-free powder that makes an excellent substitute.

It shares the same neutral flavor and smooth, fine texture as glutinous rice powder. Potato starch can provide thickness to sauces, stews, and puddings in the same way.

When baking, it adds moisture retention for softer textures. However, potato starch is not as stretchy or gummy as glutinous rice powder. It works best paired with another gluten-free flour.

Replace glutinous rice powder 1:1 with potato starch, adjusting wetness as needed.

Cornstarch

A pantry staple, cornstarch is a versatile substitute for glutinous rice powder when you need a thickening agent or binder.

Made from corn, cornstarch mimics the neutral flavor and powdery texture of glutinous rice powder. It can help thicken up soups, stews, stir fries, gravies, and puddings.

In baking, cornstarch adds moisture and tenderness. However, it does not provide the same stretchy stickiness. Pair it with another gluten-free flour when baking.

Use the same measured amount of cornstarch to replace glutinous rice powder.

Arrowroot Powder

Arrowroot powder, also called arrowroot starch or arrowroot flour, is a gluten-free starch made from the arrowroot plant.

Like glutinous rice powder, arrowroot powder can thicken up liquids and act as a binding agent. It has a neutral flavor that won't overpower dishes.

Arrowroot powder is especially good for achieving light, fluffy textures in baked goods. It can be used in a 1:1 ratio when substituting for glutinous rice powder.

Rice Flour

Although not an exact match, rice flour can work as a substitute in a pinch. Made from ground regular rice, it has a lighter, fluffier texture compared to glutinous rice powder.

For best results, use rice flour blended with another gluten-free starch. The starch helps compensate for the lack of binding qualities.

Try using a 2:1 ratio of rice flour to tapioca or potato starch. Some additional liquid may also be needed to account for the reduced starchiness.

Chapssal Flour

Chapssal is the Korean term for glutinous rice, so chapssal flour offers many similarities. Since chapssal is less sticky than most glutinous rice, chapssal flour has a less gummy texture.

However, chapssal flour can still mimic the neutral flavor and moisture retention of glutinous rice powder. Some binding additions like egg may be needed for certain recipes.

Overall, chapssal flour makes an accessible substitute, especially if you have access to Korean grocery stores.

What to Avoid

Some flours and starches simply will not provide the unique textural qualities of glutinous rice powder. Here are some substitutes that are best avoided:

All-purpose flour - Contains gluten and has a completely different texture.

Whole wheat flour - Has a dense texture and pronounced flavor.

- Has a dense texture and pronounced flavor. Oat flour - Strong oat flavor that would clash with most recipes.

Almond flour - Distinctive texture and nutty taste.

- Distinctive texture and nutty taste. Coconut flour - Very dry and absorbs moisture differently.

Stick to neutral starches like tapioca, potato, and arrowroot for the best texture and flavor results.

Key Takeaway: If you run out of glutinous rice powder, look for substitutes like mochiko flour, tapioca starch, potato starch, or arrowroot powder to provide similar binding and thickening abilities in cooking and baking recipes.

Glutinous Rice Powder Substitution Ratio

When substituting, it helps to use a ratio for measuring out the right amount of your chosen alternative flour or starch. Here is a simple substitution ratio to follow:

Mochiko flour - 1:1 ratio

- 1:1 ratio Tapioca starch - 1 tablespoon tapioca for every 1.5 tablespoons glutinous rice powder

- 1 tablespoon tapioca for every 1.5 tablespoons glutinous rice powder Potato starch - 1:1 ratio

- 1:1 ratio Cornstarch - 1:1 ratio

- 1:1 ratio Arrowroot - 1:1 ratio

- 1:1 ratio Rice flour- 2 tablespoons rice flour + 1 tablespoon tapioca starch for every 3 tablespoons glutinous rice powder

Having the proper ratio on hand ensures your recipe turns out as intended when using a substitute. Adjusting wetness and other binding ingredients may also be needed.

Substitute for Sticky Rice Dumplings

One of the most popular uses for glutinous rice powder is making chewy Asian rice dumplings, also known as tang yuan, rice balls, or sesame balls.

The famous soup dessert tong yuen relies on glutinous rice powder to create tender dumplings that hold together while simmering.

Tapioca starch makes the best substitute for achieving a similar texture. You can replace the glutinous rice powder using a 1:1.5 ratio of tapioca starch to rice powder.

Since tapioca starch thickens faster, the dumplings may firm up quicker than expected. Keep a close eye on doneness and adjust cook times as needed.

Adding a little extra liquid to the tang yuan filling can help counteract the additional thickening effect from the tapioca starch.

Substitute for Gluten-Free Baking

Gluten-free bakers often rely on glutinous rice powder for its binding abilities and chewy texture. Luckily, there are several options that work well in gluten-free baked goods.

For bread, muffins, and other baked recipes, try an equal blend of tapioca starch and potato starch in place of the glutinous rice powder.

The potato starch provides structure while the tapioca starch mimics the gummy binding texture missing from the glutinous rice powder.

Xanthan or guar gum can also compensate for the lack of stretchiness from glutinous rice powder.

Making Homemade Substitute

Don't have any specialty starches or gluten-free flours on hand? You can make an easy DIY glutinous rice powder substitute with common pantry ingredients.

Combine 3 tablespoons cornstarch + 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour for every 1/4 cup glutinous rice powder needed.

The cornstarch mimics the neutral flavor and fine texture. Meanwhile, the wheat flour provides binding power to help compensate for the unique stretchiness of glutinous rice powder.

Whisk the cornstarch and flour together thoroughly before using to ensure it substitutes evenly into the recipe.

Key Takeaway: Tapioca starch, potato starch, and a cornstarch/flour blend make convenient homemade substitutions for glutinous rice powder when specialty glutinous rice substitutes are unavailable.

Storing Glutinous Rice Powder

Like any flour or starch, glutinous rice powder should be stored properly to maximize freshness and prevent spoilage. Here are some storage tips:

Keep glutinous rice powder in an airtight container or zip-top bag. This prevents moisture and humidity from causing clumping.

Store in a cool, dry place away from heat sources like the oven or stove. The ideal temperature range is 50-70°F.

Refrigeration can extend shelf life , especially in hot humid climates. Allow to come to room temperature before use.

, especially in hot humid climates. Allow to come to room temperature before use. Freeze for long term storage up to 1 year. Thaw completely at room temperature before opening.

Properly stored, glutinous rice powder lasts approximately 6-12 months at room temperature.

Watch for signs of spoilage like sour odor, flavor changes, or yellow tinting. Discard if glutinous rice powder seems off.

Following proper storage methods ensures you get the most use out of your precious bag of glutinous rice powder!

Is Glutinous Rice Powder Gluten Free?

Glutinous rice powder is 100% gluten-free, despite what its misleading name may imply. It contains no wheat and does not have the gluten proteins found in wheat flour that gives dough elasticity.

The term "glutinous" simply refers to the sticky, glue-like texture the rice powder takes on when moistened or cooked. So you can safely enjoy glutinous rice powder if following a gluten-free diet.

In fact, the lack of gluten is precisely why glutinous rice powder is so popular for gluten-free baking recipes! Just be sure to check the packaging to confirm the product does not contain any gluten-containing additives.

Key Takeaway: Glutinous rice powder is naturally gluten-free. The name refers to the sticky texture, not actual gluten content. It is a safe ingredient for gluten-free diets when confirmed as a pure product.

Making Glutinous Rice Powder at Home

While glutinous rice powder can be purchased, you may want to make your own at home. DIY glutinous rice powder allows you to control the freshness and quality.

Here is a simple process for making it from scratch:

Step 1) Rinse 1 cup uncooked glutinous rice until the water runs clear. This removes excess starch.

Step 2) Soak rice for 4-6 hours or overnight until fully hydrated. Drain off excess water.

Step 3) Spread rice in a thin layer on a towel. Allow to dry for 20-30 minutes.

Step 4) Add dried rice to a blender or food processor. Grind into a fine powder.

Step 5) Sift powder through a fine mesh strainer to remove coarser bits.

Step 6) Store freshly made glutinous rice powder in an airtight container for up to 6 months.

Use about 3/4 cup glutinous rice powder for every 1 cup of uncooked rice grains. Enjoy your homemade powder in all your favorite recipes!

FAQs

Is glutinous rice powder the same as rice flour?

No, glutinous rice powder and rice flour come from different types of rice. Glutinous rice powder has a stickier, chewier texture compared to regular rice flour which is lighter and fluffier in texture.

Can you use sweet rice flour instead of glutinous rice powder?

Yes, sweet rice flour is the same as glutinous rice powder. The terms are interchangeable. Both come from glutinous sticky rice and can be used equivalently.

What's the difference between glutinous rice and sticky rice?

There is no difference between glutinous rice and sticky rice. They are simply two names that refer to the same unique variety of short-grain rice that contains higher levels of amylopectin starch. This gives the cooked rice its distinctive gummy or sticky texture.

Can you substitute tapioca starch for glutinous rice powder?

Yes, tapioca starch (aka tapioca flour) makes an excellent substitute for glutinous rice powder. Its starchy texture mimics the stickiness and binding capabilities of glutinous rice powder. Reduce liquids slightly to account for faster thickening.

Is glutinous rice powder just rice starch?

No, glutinous rice powder retains more nutrients, flavor, and properties of the whole rice grain compared to refined white rice starch. Rice starch is pure starch isolated from rice, while glutinous rice powder is ground from the entire glutinous rice kernel.

Conclusion

Glutinous rice powder deserves a spot in every Asian pantry thanks to its versatility in both sweet and savory recipes.

While it can seem tricky to replicate its uniquely gummy texture, there are several suitable substitutions like mochiko flour, tapioca starch, and potato starch.