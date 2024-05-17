20 Italian Soup Recipes We Absolutely Can't Resist (2024)

Home Recipes Dishes & Beverages Soups Bean Soups White Bean Soups
From minestrone and Italian wedding soup to pasta fa*gioli...we can't get enough! These classic Italian soup recipes will fill your belly and warm you right up.
Contest-Winning Easy Minestrone
This minestrone soup recipe is special to me because it’s one of the few dinners my entire family loves. And I can feel good about serving it because it’s full of nutrition and low in fat. —Lauren Brennan, Hood River, Oregon
Ribollita
Ribollita, also known as bread soup, is a hearty and flavorful Italian dish that uses up stale bread. If you'd like the bread to have more texture, toast it before stirring it into the soup. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen
Basil Tomato Soup with Orzo
The soup is so scrumptious that it is worth the time it takes to cut up the fresh basil. I believe it is even better the next day, after the flavors have had a chance to blend in the refrigerator overnight.—Tonia Billbe, Elmira, New York
Quick Ravioli & Spinach Soup
I love my Italian American traditions, but I never had time to make a classic Italian wedding soup. So I created this shortcut version with ravioli. —Cynthia Bent, Newark, Delaware
Meatball Soup
This meatball soup recipe is a hearty meal. It's great for chilly days. —Sue Miller, Walworth, Wisconsin
Ravioli Soup
We adore pasta, so I used it as the inspiration for this soup. The meaty tomato base pairs perfectly with the cheesy ravioli pillows. —Shelley Way, Cheyenne, Wyoming
Italian Wedding Soup
Even in our hot Florida weather, this soup always satisfies! I add cooked pasta at the end of the simmering time to keep it from getting mushy. —Nancy Ducharme, Deltona, Florida
Hearty Pasta fa*gioli
Here's a convenient spin on a classic Italian favorite. Spaghetti sauce and canned broth form the flavorful base. —Cindy Garland, Limestone, Tennessee
Italian Sausage Kale Soup
My mom dehydrates the last pick of tomatoes from her garden each fall—perfect for quick soups like this one. When I have time to prepare dried beans, I do—but don't worry if you don't. Canned beans are just as good. —Lori Terry, Chicago, Illinois
Italian Zucchini Soup
This Italian zucchini soup recipe was given to me by my neighbor. Nice and simple, it's a good way to use a lot of your zucchini and other garden vegetables. It freezes well and is great to have on hand on a cold winter day. —Clara Mae Chambers, Superior, Nebraska
Chicken Gnocchi Pesto Soup
After tasting a similar soup at a restaurant, I created this quick and tasty version. It’s rich and creamy, and couldn’t be easier to make! —Deanna Smith, Des Moines, Iowa
Lasagna Soup in the Slow Cooker
Every fall and winter, our staff has a soup rotation. I have modified this recipe so I can prep it the night before and put it in the slow cooker in the morning. My colleagues love it! —Sharon Gerst, North Liberty, Iowa
One-Pot Spinach Beef Soup
My idea of a winning weeknight meal is this beefy soup simmering in one big pot. Grate some Parmesan and pass the saltines. —Julie Davis, Jacksonville, Florida
Potato, Sausage & Kale Soup
I let my young son pick out seed packets and he chose kale, which grew like crazy. This hearty soup helped make good use of it and rivals the Olive Garden's Zuppa Toscana. —Michelle Babbie, Malone, New York
Chicken & Spinach Tortellini Soup
Shredded rotisserie chicken is complemented by fresh green spinach and cheese tortellini in this quick-to-fix soup. It makes a great starter or a light meal with a salad and crusty bread. —Charlene Chambers, Ormond Beach, Florida
Italian-Style Lentil Soup
I cook with lentils often because they're a nutritious, inexpensive source of protein. This low-fat soup is one of my favorite ways to use them. To make it even heartier, add ground beef, cooked sausage or leftover cubed chicken. —Rachel Keller, Roanoke, Virginia
Pizza Soup
This family favorite is done in no time at all. I like to serve it with a crusty bread or garlic bread, and I'll sometimes use bacon or salami instead of pepperoni (just like a pizza!).—Janet Beldman, London, Ontario
Italian Sausage Orzo Soup
I always look for recipes high in taste and nutrition but low on prep time and fat. This thick, chunky soup fills the bill and is such a family favorite that I serve it at least once a month! —Deborah Redfield, Buena Park, California
Seafood Soup
Salmon, shrimp and loads of chopped veggies make this chowder a hearty, herby meal-in-a-bowl. It's just the perfect homemade fish soup. —Valerie Bradley, Beaverton, Oregon
Originally Published: November 11, 2019
