20 Italian Soup Recipes We Absolutely Can't Resist (2024)

Salmon, shrimp and loads of chopped veggies make this chowder a hearty, herby meal-in-a-bowl. It's just the perfect homemade fish soup. —Valerie Bradley, Beaverton, Oregon

I always look for recipes high in taste and nutrition but low on prep time and fat. This thick, chunky soup fills the bill and is such a family favorite that I serve it at least once a month! —Deborah Redfield, Buena Park, California

This family favorite is done in no time at all. I like to serve it with a crusty bread or garlic bread, and I'll sometimes use bacon or salami instead of pepperoni (just like a pizza!).—Janet Beldman, London, Ontario

I cook with lentils often because they're a nutritious, inexpensive source of protein. This low-fat soup is one of my favorite ways to use them. To make it even heartier, add ground beef, cooked sausage or leftover cubed chicken. —Rachel Keller, Roanoke, Virginia

Shredded rotisserie chicken is complemented by fresh green spinach and cheese tortellini in this quick-to-fix soup. It makes a great starter or a light meal with a salad and crusty bread. —Charlene Chambers, Ormond Beach, Florida

I let my young son pick out seed packets and he chose kale, which grew like crazy. This hearty soup helped make good use of it and rivals the Olive Garden's Zuppa Toscana. —Michelle Babbie, Malone, New York

My idea of a winning weeknight meal is this beefy soup simmering in one big pot. Grate some Parmesan and pass the saltines. —Julie Davis, Jacksonville, Florida

Every fall and winter, our staff has a soup rotation. I have modified this recipe so I can prep it the night before and put it in the slow cooker in the morning. My colleagues love it! —Sharon Gerst, North Liberty, Iowa

After tasting a similar soup at a restaurant, I created this quick and tasty version. It’s rich and creamy, and couldn’t be easier to make! —Deanna Smith, Des Moines, Iowa

This Italian zucchini soup recipe was given to me by my neighbor. Nice and simple, it's a good way to use a lot of your zucchini and other garden vegetables. It freezes well and is great to have on hand on a cold winter day. —Clara Mae Chambers, Superior, Nebraska

My mom dehydrates the last pick of tomatoes from her garden each fall—perfect for quick soups like this one. When I have time to prepare dried beans, I do—but don't worry if you don't. Canned beans are just as good. —Lori Terry, Chicago, Illinois

Even in our hot Florida weather, this soup always satisfies! I add cooked pasta at the end of the simmering time to keep it from getting mushy. —Nancy Ducharme, Deltona, Florida

We adore pasta, so I used it as the inspiration for this soup. The meaty tomato base pairs perfectly with the cheesy ravioli pillows. —Shelley Way, Cheyenne, Wyoming

I love my Italian American traditions, but I never had time to make a classic Italian wedding soup. So I created this shortcut version with ravioli. —Cynthia Bent, Newark, Delaware

The soup is so scrumptious that it is worth the time it takes to cut up the fresh basil. I believe it is even better the next day, after the flavors have had a chance to blend in the refrigerator overnight.—Tonia Billbe, Elmira, New York

Ribollita, also known as bread soup, is a hearty and flavorful Italian dish that uses up stale bread. If you'd like the bread to have more texture, toast it before stirring it into the soup. — Taste of Home Test Kitchen

This minestrone soup recipe is special to me because it’s one of the few dinners my entire family loves. And I can feel good about serving it because it’s full of nutrition and low in fat. —Lauren Brennan, Hood River, Oregon

From minestrone and Italian wedding soup to pasta fa*gioli...we can't get enough! These classic Italian soup recipes will fill your belly and warm you right up.

FAQs

Minestrone is a classic Italian soup known worldwide as one of the best Italian soups. It's got a flavorful broth and a variety of slow-cooked vegetables like potatoes, peas, and carrots. Adding Italian sausage gives it a kick of flavor and a shot of protein, so it's a complete meal all by itself.

Minestrone Soup - This is a traditional soup from Italy make with a combination of seasonal vegetables and pasta. It makes a complete meal with a slice of bread.

7 Tips for Successful Soup Making Use a Sturdy Pot. It is worth investing in a heavy pot with a thick bottom to use for making soup. ...

Sauté the Aromatics. ...

Start with Good Broth. ...

Cut Vegetables to the Right Size. ...

Stagger the Addition of Vegetables. ...

Keep Liquid at a Simmer. ...

Season Just Before Serving. Oct 9, 2022

Here's our list of soups that put their feel-good magic to work! Chicken Noodle Soup. Let's start with a classic comfort food! ...

Asian-Inspired Zoodle Flu Buster Soup. ...

Harvest Vegetable Soup. ...

Butternut Squash Soup. ...

Tomato Basil Soup. ...

Coconut Curry Soup. ...

Creamy Corn and Potato Chowder. ...

Poblano Chicken Chowder. More items... Oct 19, 2023

According to the Taste Atlas Awards, the international food database, the Filipino favorite, Sinigang, is hailed as the best soup in the world.

When it comes to food and drink, few can top Italy's stellar reputation. Ask anyone to name their favourite dishes and you can guarantee things like pizza, pasta and gelato soon come tripping off the tongue.

Upon a quick Google search, you'll learn Italian Wedding Soup is not a soup traditionally served at Italian weddings at all (bummer), but yet another Italian American twist on a classic—Minestra Maritata.

The national food of Italy is a pasta dish that is called Ragu alla Bolognese, which is a Bolognese sauce of meat and tomatoes with tagliatelle pasta. The dish is also sometimes just called Bolognese, because the sauce has become so popular that it is often identified as the meal itself.

The 7 Biggest Mistakes You Make Cooking Soup Boiling instead of simmering. You want a small bubble or two to rise to the surface of the liquid every few seconds. ... Not using enough salt. ... Ignoring water. ... Overcooking the vegetables. ... Adding tomatoes at the beginning. ... Neglecting to garnish. ... Not trying a pressure cooker. Nov 19, 2014

Herbs and spices add aroma, flavor, and intensity to soup broth. "Use fresh or dried basil in tomato-based recipes or fresh parsley to add freshness to clear broth soups," says Sofia Norton, RD. You can also go with more heat and spices.

Adding umami-rich ingredients like tomato paste or a parmesan rind to the soup will add a deep, rich savoriness and body to the soup. (Here's what umami means.)

6 delicious and healthy soups Chicken Vietnamese Pho.

Green spring minestrone.

Herb and yoghurt-based soup.

Lamb shank and barley soup.

Pumpkin soup with star croutons.

Lentil and vegetable soup with crusty bread. Apr 26, 2020

Chicken soup is a staple for upset stomachs for a reason. It provides vitamins, protein and other nutrients, and it can help keep you hydrated.

Amy's Organic Low Sodium Lentil Vegetable Soup is one the healthiest canned soups because it's made with non-GMO, organic ingredients, is low in sodium, and is a great source of protein and fiber. With 11 grams of plant-based protein and 8 grams of fiber in one can, this lentil vegetable soup is filling and nutritious.

Yet the different regional traditions also feature plenty of delicious soups, often served as primo piatto – the course between a starter and main. Usually earthy and filling, Italian soups are mainly based on vegetables and beans – occasionally matched by cereals or bread – but sometimes include meat, cheese or fish.

Zuppa Toscana is Italian and literally translates to Tuscan Soup. In Italy it's more specifically called Minestra di Pane, which means Bread Soup. The classic version is filled with cannellini beans, kale, zucchini, some chile powder, Italian bacon (called rigatino), tomatoes or tomato pulp, and Tuscan bread.

What is Zuppa Toscana? Zuppa means soup and Toscana means Tuscan. Tuscan Soup! It is classically made with kale, potatoes, onion, and garlic then served topped with cheese.