Green Risotto with Spinach & Pea Pesto | Rebel Recipes (2024)

A vibrant green risotto – bursting with flavour and beautiful greens; spinach, peas & broad beans – for added taste a big helping of pea and spinach pesto is stirred in.
Jump to Recipe
I went out for an amazing dinner the other week with a friend and my main was a gorgeously green nettle risotto–it tasted incredible and I don’t know about you but there’s something about purely green dishes which I always associate with health and vitality.
So I made a vibrant green risotto for you, no nettles (but I really want to try that) just bursting with flavour and beautiful greens; spinach, peas & broad beans. Then, for added taste and green goodness, a big helping of pea and spinach pesto stirred in.
And you’ve got to try my pea and spinach pesto! It’s absolutely delicious in this recipe but equally good as a toast topper. Delicious.
And my top tip for a rich gooey risotto (the way I like it), cover when cooked and let it stand for 10-15 minutes. Sticky and packed with flavour.
A vibrant green risotto - bursting with flavour and beautiful greens; spinach, peas & broad beans - for added taste a big helping of pea and spinach pesto is stirred in.
Prep time: 20 minutes mins
Cook time: 40 minutes mins
4 servings
5 from 7 votes
Ingredients
For the pea & spinach pesto
- 3 tbsp pine nuts toasted
- 1/2 cup hazelnuts
- 160 g spinach
- 2 cups peas defrosted
- 3 tbsp nutritional yeast
- 1 clove garlic
- Juice 1/2 lemon
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- Sea salt
- Pepper
For the risotto ingredients
- 250 g arborio rice washed
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 onions chopped roughly
- 4 cloves garlic sliced
- 3 tbsp white wine
- 4 Cups veg stock
- 4 tbsp nutritional yeast
- Zest 1 lemon
- 1 tsp sea salt
- Lots of black pepper
- 1 tbsp tamari
- 2 cups frozen peas
- 1 cup frozen broad beans
- 1 cup spinach pesto
To add to the risotto
- Juice 1/2 lemon
- Big handful mint
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- Big pinch sea salt
As optional toppings
- More pesto
- Cashew parmesan
- Toasted sunflower seeds
- Drizzle olive oil
Instructions
To make the pesto
Add all the ingredients to a food processor or blender to blitz to desired consistency.
To make the risotto
Add the oil to a large pan (with a lid) on a low to medium heat, then add in the chopped onions. Fry for 8-10 minutes until soft.
Next, add the garlic and fry for a minute, then add rice and stir for a minute, then add in the wine. Stir to combine thoroughly.
Add 1 cup at a time of stock until all the liquid is absorbed.
Stir in 1 cup pesto, the peas & broad beans. Cook for a minute, then add the lemon juice, lemon zest, mint, olive oil, tamari, nutritional yeast, salt and pepper.
You can eat at this stage or if you want a super gooey and comforting risotto, turn off the heat and pop the lid on and let it sit for 10 -15 minutes
Add any additional toppings.
Print Recipe Pin Recipe
If you recreate this recipe, tag me on Instagram:@rebelrecipes or #rebelrecipes for a chance to be featured.
More Recipes with Spinach or Peas
Crispy Tofu and Veg Stacks with Pea Puree and Lemon Herb Sauce
Tofu Finger Sandwich with Minty Peas and Tartar Sauce
15 Minute Chickpea and Spinach Curry with Coconut Chutney
Discuss this Recipe with Niki
24 Responses
This was absolutely amazing!
An umami explosion! I always use a cup of white wine in risotto to replace some of the broth which is the only change i made. I served with toasted pieces of hazelnuts, mint and cute little pea shoots on top as garnish and it was gorgeous on top of being delicious. I am always impressed by your recipes and this one was particularly special, thank you!
Reply
Oh that sounds amazing!! x
Reply
I made this tonight and my hubby says its the best meal I’ve made. It was truly delicious. Thank you for sharing 🙂 x
Reply
What a great recipe! Did not have any white wine so added a bit more lemon juice, simply delicious!
Reply
Perfect! So happy you liked
xxx
Reply
This is a beautiful recipe I made it last night just perfect Thankyou for sharing x
Reply
Brilliant
So happy you like Joanna! xxx
Reply
Yum! Enjoyed by the family – two adults and two teens. Thanks!
Reply
So happy you enjoyed!
Love
Nikixxx
Reply
I made this for dinner tonight, it was absolutely delicious & very filling! What a lovely well balanced combination of flavours. It came out more like 6 big servings for me. I used half the oil in the pesto and completely omitted from the risotto in step 4. Topped it with brazil nut parmesan. Amazing recipe – 5/5 will definitely be making this again. Thanks! 🙂
Reply
Hi Hayley
Fantastic – so happy you enjoyed.
Love the addition of Brazil parmesan!
love
Niki xxx
Reply
Oh my gosh!! Absolutely delicious – plus its packed with greens which is such a nice change from boring salads! Definitely going to be making this weekly for meal prep xxx
Reply
So glad you like it Alex!
Best wishes
Niki x
Reply
Hi
Just wondering if it’s fresh or frozen spinach in the pesto ?
Reply
Hi Susan
I would definitely recommend using fresh spinach.
Best wishes
Niki x
Reply
The recipe doesn’t say when to add the lemon zest, tamari and nutritional yeast?
Reply
Hi Francine
So sorry, just added in.
Love, Niki xx
Reply
Delicious! Thanks for posting 🙂
Reply
Glad you like it!
Love
Niki xx
Reply
Thank you so much xx
Reply
There’s no peas in the pea and spinach pesto ingredient list. Are we maybe supposed the use some of the two cups listed below?
Reply
Oops my mistake!
I’ve corrected now.
Thank you xx
Reply
Ah, thank you! Looks even tastier now – there is no such thing as too many peas.
Reply
I couldn’t agree more!
Xx
Reply
Buy Me a Coffee
If you’ve enjoyed using my recipes, I’d love you to support my blog.
I’ll be cooking up a plateful of super-delicious vegan recipes here over the coming months.
To support my work, promote the vegan message far and wide, and of course help keep Dill in kittie food, you can buy me a coffee here.
Thank you, and much love, Niki xxx
(Payments via Ko-Fi are processed by Stripe, a global payments platform certified to the the most stringent level of certification available in the payments industry.)
Cookie Consent
Our website uses cookies to provide the necessary website functionality, improve your experience and analyse our traffic. By Clicking "Accept", you agree to our Privacy Policy and cookies usage. Not consenting or withdrawing consent may adversely affect certain features and functions.
FunctionalAlways active
The technical storage or access is strictly necessary for the legitimate purpose of enabling the use of a specific service explicitly requested by the subscriber or user, or for the sole purpose of carrying out the transmission of a communication over an electronic communications network.
Preferences
The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the subscriber or user.
Statistics
The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for statistical purposes.The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, voluntary compliance on the part of your Internet Service Provider, or additional records from a third party, information stored or retrieved for this purpose alone cannot usually be used to identify you.
Marketing
The technical storage or access is required to create user profiles to send advertising, or to track the user on a website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.
Manage optionsManage servicesManage vendorsRead more about these purposes
View preferences
{title}{title}{title}
Get my Free Top 5 Recipes using Herbs eBook...
Privacy Policy