Green Risotto with Spinach & Pea Pesto | Rebel Recipes (2024)

Skip to content

  • Recipes
    • All Recipes
    • By Ingredients
    • By Season
    • For Events
    • For Families
    • Gluten Free
  • Books
  • Blog
  • About
  • Recipes
    • All Recipes
    • By Ingredients
    • By Season
    • For Events
    • For Families
    • Gluten Free
  • Books
  • Blog
  • About

A vibrant green risotto – bursting with flavour and beautiful greens; spinach, peas & broad beans – for added taste a big helping of pea and spinach pesto is stirred in.

Jump to Recipe

Green Risotto with Spinach & Pea Pesto | Rebel Recipes (2)

I went out for an amazing dinner the other week with a friend and my main was a gorgeously green nettle risotto–it tasted incredible and I don’t know about you but there’s something about purely green dishes which I always associate with health and vitality.

So I made a vibrant green risotto for you, no nettles (but I really want to try that) just bursting with flavour and beautiful greens; spinach, peas & broad beans. Then, for added taste and green goodness, a big helping of pea and spinach pesto stirred in.

And you’ve got to try my pea and spinach pesto! It’s absolutely delicious in this recipe but equally good as a toast topper. Delicious.

And my top tip for a rich gooey risotto (the way I like it), cover when cooked and let it stand for 10-15 minutes. Sticky and packed with flavour.

Green Risotto with Spinach & Pea Pesto | Rebel Recipes (3)

A vibrant green risotto - bursting with flavour and beautiful greens; spinach, peas & broad beans - for added taste a big helping of pea and spinach pesto is stirred in.

Prep time: 20 minutes mins

Cook time: 40 minutes mins

4 servings

5 from 7 votes

Ingredients

For the pea & spinach pesto

  • 3 tbsp pine nuts toasted
  • 1/2 cup hazelnuts
  • 160 g spinach
  • 2 cups peas defrosted
  • 3 tbsp nutritional yeast
  • 1 clove garlic
  • Juice 1/2 lemon
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • Sea salt
  • Pepper

For the risotto ingredients

  • 250 g arborio rice washed
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 onions chopped roughly
  • 4 cloves garlic sliced
  • 3 tbsp white wine
  • 4 Cups veg stock
  • 4 tbsp nutritional yeast
  • Zest 1 lemon
  • 1 tsp sea salt
  • Lots of black pepper
  • 1 tbsp tamari
  • 2 cups frozen peas
  • 1 cup frozen broad beans
  • 1 cup spinach pesto

To add to the risotto

  • Juice 1/2 lemon
  • Big handful mint
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • Big pinch sea salt

As optional toppings

  • More pesto
  • Cashew parmesan
  • Toasted sunflower seeds
  • Drizzle olive oil

Instructions

To make the pesto

  • Add all the ingredients to a food processor or blender to blitz to desired consistency.

To make the risotto

  • Add the oil to a large pan (with a lid) on a low to medium heat, then add in the chopped onions. Fry for 8-10 minutes until soft.

  • Next, add the garlic and fry for a minute, then add rice and stir for a minute, then add in the wine. Stir to combine thoroughly.

  • Add 1 cup at a time of stock until all the liquid is absorbed.

  • Stir in 1 cup pesto, the peas & broad beans. Cook for a minute, then add the lemon juice, lemon zest, mint, olive oil, tamari, nutritional yeast, salt and pepper.

  • You can eat at this stage or if you want a super gooey and comforting risotto, turn off the heat and pop the lid on and let it sit for 10 -15 minutes

  • Add any additional toppings.

Print Recipe Pin Recipe

If you recreate this recipe, tag me on Instagram:@rebelrecipes or #rebelrecipes for a chance to be featured.

See Also
Happy Veganuary w/ 31 Healthy Vegan Recipes -This Healthy KitchenCheese, bacon and tomato toastie traybake recipe | Sainsbury`s MagazineEasy Vegan Wellington (Step-By-Step Recipe)75+ Whole30 Recipes - The Big Man's World ®

More Recipes with Spinach or Peas

Green Risotto with Spinach & Pea Pesto | Rebel Recipes (4)

Green Risotto with Spinach & Pea Pesto | Rebel Recipes (5)

Green Risotto with Spinach & Pea Pesto | Rebel Recipes (6)

Crispy Tofu and Veg Stacks with Pea Puree and Lemon Herb Sauce

Green Risotto with Spinach & Pea Pesto | Rebel Recipes (7)

Tofu Finger Sandwich with Minty Peas and Tartar Sauce

Green Risotto with Spinach & Pea Pesto | Rebel Recipes (8)

15 Minute Chickpea and Spinach Curry with Coconut Chutney

See Also
30 Easy Vegan Dinner Recipes - Vegan Richa

Green Risotto with Spinach & Pea Pesto | Rebel Recipes (9)

Discuss this Recipe with Niki

Green Risotto with Spinach & Pea Pesto | Rebel Recipes (10)

24 Responses

  1. Green Risotto with Spinach & Pea Pesto | Rebel Recipes (11)
    This was absolutely amazing!

    An umami explosion! I always use a cup of white wine in risotto to replace some of the broth which is the only change i made. I served with toasted pieces of hazelnuts, mint and cute little pea shoots on top as garnish and it was gorgeous on top of being delicious. I am always impressed by your recipes and this one was particularly special, thank you!

    Reply

    1. Oh that sounds amazing!! x

      Reply

  2. I made this tonight and my hubby says its the best meal I’ve made. It was truly delicious. Thank you for sharing 🙂 x

    Reply

  3. Green Risotto with Spinach & Pea Pesto | Rebel Recipes (12)
    What a great recipe! Did not have any white wine so added a bit more lemon juice, simply delicious!

    Reply

    1. Perfect! So happy you liked

      xxx

      Reply

  4. Green Risotto with Spinach & Pea Pesto | Rebel Recipes (13)
    This is a beautiful recipe I made it last night just perfect Thankyou for sharing x

    Reply

    1. Brilliant
      So happy you like Joanna! xxx

      Reply

  5. Green Risotto with Spinach & Pea Pesto | Rebel Recipes (14)
    Yum! Enjoyed by the family – two adults and two teens. Thanks!

    Reply

    1. So happy you enjoyed!
      Love
      Nikixxx

      Reply

  6. Green Risotto with Spinach & Pea Pesto | Rebel Recipes (15)
    I made this for dinner tonight, it was absolutely delicious & very filling! What a lovely well balanced combination of flavours. It came out more like 6 big servings for me. I used half the oil in the pesto and completely omitted from the risotto in step 4. Topped it with brazil nut parmesan. Amazing recipe – 5/5 will definitely be making this again. Thanks! 🙂

    Reply

    1. Hi Hayley
      Fantastic – so happy you enjoyed.
      Love the addition of Brazil parmesan!
      love
      Niki xxx

      Reply

  7. Green Risotto with Spinach & Pea Pesto | Rebel Recipes (16)
    Oh my gosh!! Absolutely delicious – plus its packed with greens which is such a nice change from boring salads! Definitely going to be making this weekly for meal prep xxx

    Reply

    1. So glad you like it Alex!
      Best wishes
      Niki x

      Reply

  8. Hi

    Just wondering if it’s fresh or frozen spinach in the pesto ?

    Reply

    1. Hi Susan
      I would definitely recommend using fresh spinach.
      Best wishes
      Niki x

      Reply

  9. The recipe doesn’t say when to add the lemon zest, tamari and nutritional yeast?

    Reply

    1. Hi Francine
      So sorry, just added in.
      Love, Niki xx

      Reply

  10. Green Risotto with Spinach & Pea Pesto | Rebel Recipes (17)
    Delicious! Thanks for posting 🙂

    Reply

    1. Glad you like it!
      Love
      Niki xx

      Reply

  11. Thank you so much xx

    Reply

  12. There’s no peas in the pea and spinach pesto ingredient list. Are we maybe supposed the use some of the two cups listed below?

    Reply

    1. Oops my mistake!
      I’ve corrected now.
      Thank you xx

      Reply

      1. Ah, thank you! Looks even tastier now – there is no such thing as too many peas.

        Reply

        1. I couldn’t agree more!
          Xx

          Reply

Buy Me a Coffee

If you’ve enjoyed using my recipes, I’d love you to support my blog.

I’ll be cooking up a plateful of super-delicious vegan recipes here over the coming months.

To support my work, promote the vegan message far and wide, and of course help keep Dill in kittie food, you can buy me a coffee here.

Thank you, and much love, Niki xxx

(Payments via Ko-Fi are processed by Stripe, a global payments platform certified to the the most stringent level of certification available in the payments industry.)

Cookie Consent

Our website uses cookies to provide the necessary website functionality, improve your experience and analyse our traffic. By Clicking "Accept", you agree to our Privacy Policy and cookies usage. Not consenting or withdrawing consent may adversely affect certain features and functions.

FunctionalAlways active

The technical storage or access is strictly necessary for the legitimate purpose of enabling the use of a specific service explicitly requested by the subscriber or user, or for the sole purpose of carrying out the transmission of a communication over an electronic communications network.

Preferences

The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the subscriber or user.

Statistics

The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for statistical purposes.The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, voluntary compliance on the part of your Internet Service Provider, or additional records from a third party, information stored or retrieved for this purpose alone cannot usually be used to identify you.

Marketing

The technical storage or access is required to create user profiles to send advertising, or to track the user on a website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.

Manage optionsManage servicesManage vendorsRead more about these purposes

View preferences

{title}{title}{title}

Get my Free Top 5 Recipes using Herbs eBook...

Green Risotto with Spinach & Pea Pesto | Rebel Recipes (18)

Privacy Policy

Green Risotto with Spinach & Pea Pesto | Rebel Recipes (2024)
Top Articles
Buy iPhone 13 256GB Pink
Savory Masa Corn Cakes with Green Chile, Cheese, and Lime Crema Recipe on Food52
Menu 1 — Chili Thai Takeout
Super Bowl XXII MVP Doug Williams joins 'NFL Now' ahead of the HBCU Legacy Bowl
Latest Posts
Apple iPhone 13 128GB Pink Kopen | Vodafone
iPhone 13: All the new colors and design updates for Apple's new iPhone
Article information

Author: Eusebia Nader

Last Updated:

Views: 6376

Rating: 5 / 5 (60 voted)

Reviews: 83% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Eusebia Nader

Birthday: 1994-11-11

Address: Apt. 721 977 Ebert Meadows, Jereville, GA 73618-6603

Phone: +2316203969400

Job: International Farming Consultant

Hobby: Reading, Photography, Shooting, Singing, Magic, Kayaking, Mushroom hunting

Introduction: My name is Eusebia Nader, I am a encouraging, brainy, lively, nice, famous, healthy, clever person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.