Green Risotto with Spinach & Pea Pesto | Rebel Recipes (2024)

I went out for an amazing dinner the other week with a friend and my main was a gorgeously green nettle risotto–it tasted incredible and I don’t know about you but there’s something about purely green dishes which I always associate with health and vitality.

So I made a vibrant green risotto for you, no nettles (but I really want to try that) just bursting with flavour and beautiful greens; spinach, peas & broad beans. Then, for added taste and green goodness, a big helping of pea and spinach pesto stirred in.

And you’ve got to try my pea and spinach pesto! It’s absolutely delicious in this recipe but equally good as a toast topper. Delicious.

And my top tip for a rich gooey risotto (the way I like it), cover when cooked and let it stand for 10-15 minutes. Sticky and packed with flavour.