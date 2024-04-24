The 7 Best Headphones For Work - Winter 2024: Reviews (2024)

overview 5 comments
Office headphones are typically versatile headsets used at work or in an office-like environment. You want something comfortable enough to last an entire workday without causing fatigue, with a battery that won't need charging halfway through the day. An excellent active noise cancelling (ANC) feature can help you concentrate on your work by blocking background noise and chatty coworkers. Additionally, headphones with minimal leakage mean that you can crank up your music without bothering your nearby colleagues.
We've tested over 760pairs of headphones, and below are our recommendations for the best headset for office use. Also, check out our picks for thebest noise cancelling headphonesand thebest noise cancelling earbuds. If you want to further improve your workstation, check out our recommendations for thebest ergonomic miceand thebest ergonomic keyboards.
Best Office Headphones
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Wireless 48
Office
8.0
Type Over-ear
Enclosure Closed-Back
Wireless Yes
Transducer Dynamic
Noise Cancelling Yes
Mic Yes
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Wireless are the best headphones for work we've tested. These high-end cans have a very comfortable fit for long days at work. Like most Bose headphones, they have a powerful noise cancelling (ANC) system that can easily block out chatty coworkers and whiny AC fans. With their ANC on, they last about 29 hours of continuous use, so they can get you through several days without recharging. They also support multi-device pairing so you can stay connected to your smartphone and PC simultaneously.
They have a bass-rich sound profile out of the box, but voices are present and clear, so it's suitable for phone calls and meetings. If you prefer a different sound, it can also be customized with a graphic EQ and presets in the companion app. They support the aptX Adaptive codec, which helps lower latency when streaming video. Their integrated mic makes your voice sound clear and natural and adequately separates it from background noise. If you make a lot of phone calls and work in a busy, noisier place, the Bose 700 Headphones Wireless are quite similar and have a mic with a better noise-handling performance. However, they aren't as comfortable and have shorter battery life. The manufacturer is also phasing them out, and they can be difficult to get hold of.
Best Upper Mid-Range Office Headphones
Razer Barracuda Pro Wireless 15
Office
7.7
Type Over-ear
Enclosure Closed-Back
Wireless Yes
Transducer Dynamic
Noise Cancelling Yes
Mic Yes
The Razer Barracuda Pro Wireless are the best headphones for work in the upper mid-range we've tested. At this price point, it's unlikely that you'll find nearly the same high-powered noise cancellation performance as the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones. However, if you're willing to sacrifice the performance of some features for a lower price point, these over-ears are still worth considering. Their integrated mic has a decent performance, so your voice is clear and easy to understand when you take calls or attend online meetings. They come with a wireless dongle that you can connect to your computer, and since they also support Bluetooth, you can use both technologies simultaneously to stay connected to your smartphone and PC.
Their ANC system does a great job of blocking background noise like office chatter. They also last over 34 hours continuously and have a comfortable fit suitable for long days at your desk. They're well-built, but the hinges are a bit creaky, which can be annoying. Their versatile sound profile is suitable for most kinds of genres, and if you prefer a different sound, their companion app offers a graphic EQ and presets.
Best Mid-Range Headphones For Work
Anker Soundcore Space Q45 Wireless 12
Office
7.7
Type Over-ear
Enclosure Closed-Back
Wireless Yes
Transducer Dynamic
Noise Cancelling Yes
Mic Yes
The Anker Soundcore Space Q45 Wireless are the best mid-range headphones we've tested for work. These cheaper headphones have a sturdy build and a comfortable fit for most people. Their ANC feature does a fantastic job of blocking out a wide range of ambient sound, including noise like background conversations at the office. The integrated mic doesn't make your voice sound as full-bodied as the Razer Barracuda Pro Wireless but does a better job of separating it from noise, which is a bonus if you work in a pretty noisy office.
Their continuous battery life of around 28 hours easily lasts through a couple of workdays. You can also listen to audio passively with the included cable. Their V-shaped sound profile adds a lot of extra rumble and punch to your audio. Instruments and voices can sound harsh, but you can use the in-app graphic EQ and presets to adjust the sound. The headphones don't leak much audio, so even if you like to listen to loud music at work, it won't bother people nearby. They also support multi-device pairing, which is nice if you connect to your phone and computer simultaneously.
Best Budget Office Headphones
Anker Soundcore Life Q30 Wireless 7
Office
7.3
Type Over-ear
Enclosure Closed-Back
Wireless Yes
Transducer Dynamic
Noise Cancelling Yes
Mic Yes
If you're looking for a more budget-friendly option, you might prefer the Anker Soundcore Life Q30 Wireless. These headphones are significantly cheaper than the Anker Soundcore Space Q45 Wireless but have a comparable ANC performance. They're very effective at blocking noise like rumbling engines outside your window. The Q45 are better at reducing mid-range noise, like background chit-chat, but the Q30 still block out a good amount.
These headphones last around 44 hours of continuous use, so you don't need to recharge them daily. They're comfortable for most people and are decently well-built, although some users have reported that the headband breaks over time. The integrated mic has an alright recording quality, so recorded speech is clear and understandable. However, compared to the Q45's mic, it struggles to separate your voice from ambient sound, so it's not ideal for calls from noisy environments.
They have a bass-heavy sound profile, but the balanced mid-range helps ensure that voices sound clear and detailed. Their app also features a graphic EQ and presets for sound customization, and they support multi-device pairing. However, they leak much more audio than the Q45, so people nearby can hear your music if you crank up the volume. If you're worried about bothering people in a quiet place, you might prefer the Wyze Noise-Cancelling Headphones Wireless, which can't block out as much noise but leak much less audio.
Best Cheap Office Headphones
Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Wireless 2
Office
7.2
Type Over-ear
Enclosure Closed-Back
Wireless Yes
Transducer Dynamic
Noise Cancelling Yes
Mic Yes
If you're keeping your spending to a minimum, try the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Wireless instead. Even though there are three Anker picks in a row, it's no surprise that this manufacturer dominates the lower-end market, thanks to their powerful ANCs, which are uncommon in over-ears at this price point. They may not provide the same level of noise isolation as their predecessor, the Anker Soundcore Life Q30 Wireless, but they can still cut down a good amount of ambient sound. They also last over 32 hours continuously, which will easily get you through long days at the office.
Like their successor, these headphones have a bassy sound, though they have a 'BassUp' feature if you want to add even more thump and rumble to your audio. They have a comfortable and lightweight fit, although their design feels plasticky. If you need to take calls, their integrated mic offers decent recording quality, making your voice easy to understand. However, background sound can drown out speech if you work in a busy office. These over-ears also lack multi-device pairing, so you can't connect them with multiple devices simultaneously.
Best Work Headset For Calls
Jabra Evolve2 85 Wireless 1
Office
7.6
Type Over-ear
Enclosure Closed-Back
Wireless Yes
Transducer Dynamic
Noise Cancelling Yes
Mic Yes
If you spend a lot of time at work on the phone or in meetings, the Jabra Evolve2 85 Wireless is the best office headset for calls we've tested. Unlike the other headphones on this list, they're specifically for business calls. They have a boom microphone, which sits closer to your mouth and offers better performance than the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones'. It makes your voice sound clear and natural and has decent noise handling, even in loud environments, meaning background conversations or traffic outside the window won't drown you out.
The headphones also have an integrated mic you can enable in the companion app, although you can't detach the boom mic. Their sound profile is well-balanced, and elements like voices in your audio are present and clear. However, they have a much weaker noise isolation performance than the Sony, especially when blocking noise like rumbling engines. Still, the ANC feature does a good job of blocking out mid-range sounds like voices, so it can still be helpful in a busy office or call center. They support multi-device pairing via Bluetooth and also come with a wireless USB dongle that you can plug into your computer for quick pairing. However, they have high latency via USB, so you might notice audio lag if you use the dongle.
Best Office Earbuds
Sony WF-1000XM5 Truly Wireless 82
Office
7.7
Type In-ear
Enclosure Closed-Back
Wireless Truly Wireless
Transducer Dynamic
Noise Cancelling Yes
Mic Yes
The Sony WF-1000XM5 Truly Wireless are the best earbuds for work that we've tested. These sturdy earbuds have a comfortable fit for long days at the office. When you use the foam ear tips, their ANC system blocks out an incredible amount of noise, isolating you from all kinds of distractions, from traffic outside your window to background conversations. They also leak very little, so you can crank up the volume without bothering people nearby. They last just under nine hours of continuous use and have a warm, well-balanced default sound profile. Their integrated mic doesn't make your voice sound very natural or full-bodied, which is normal for Bluetooth earbuds, but it records voices clearly and has decent noise handling, so you can take a call in a noisy place without being drowned out.
Their head gesture commands let you answer and end calls without using your hands, which is nice if you need to take a lot of calls throughout the day. They're comfortable for most people, but you may find the ear tips put pressure on your ears after a while. If you tend to wear your earbuds all day and want something even more comfortable, you might prefer the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds Truly Wireless. These earbuds have fantastic noise isolation and a more comfortable fit for most people. However, they lack the Bluetooth multipoint connectivity that the Sony have, which can be frustrating if you want to pair with multiple devices in your office.
Recent Updates
Jan 12, 2024: We've updated this article to include a comparison between the Sony WF-1000XM5 Truly Wireless and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds Truly Wireless. We've also added the Devialet Gemini II Truly Wireless as a Notable Mention.
Nov 17, 2023: Removed the Bose 700 Headphones Wireless as the top pick and replaced them with the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Wireless, which offer a more comfortable fit and longer battery life. Moved the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless to Notable Mentions.
Sep 19, 2023: Replaced the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II Truly Wireless with the Sony WF-1000XM5 Truly Wireless as the 'Best Office Earbuds'.
Jul 20, 2023: We've replaced the Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED Wireless with the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Wireless, as the Anker have noise cancelling and a better overall mic performance. We've also swapped the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless for the Bose 700 Headphones Wireless, as the Bose's mic is superior.
May 23, 2023: We've added the Bose QuietComfort 45/QC45 Wireless to the Notable Mentions and checked the article for product availability and accuracy.
Our recommendations above are a few options if you're looking for the best headphones for working from home or the officefor most people. We factor in the price (cheaper headphones win over pricier ones if the difference isn't worth it), feedback from our visitors, and availability (no headphones that are difficult to find or almost out of stock everywhere).
If you would like to choose for yourself, here is the list of all our reviews for headphones, ranked by their suitability for office use. Be careful not to get caught up in the details. There are no perfect headphones. Personal taste, preference, and where you use the headphones will matter more in your selection.