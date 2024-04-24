The 7 Best Headphones For Work - Winter 2024: Reviews (2024)

The Sony WF-1000XM5 Truly Wireless are the best earbuds for work that we've tested. These sturdy earbuds have a comfortable fit for long days at the office. When you use the foam ear tips, their ANC system blocks out an incredible amount of noise, isolating you from all kinds of distractions, from traffic outside your window to background conversations. They also leak very little, so you can crank up the volume without bothering people nearby. They last just under nine hours of continuous use and have a warm, well-balanced default sound profile. Their integrated mic doesn't make your voice sound very natural or full-bodied, which is normal for Bluetooth earbuds, but it records voices clearly and has decent noise handling, so you can take a call in a noisy place without being drowned out.

Their head gesture commands let you answer and end calls without using your hands, which is nice if you need to take a lot of calls throughout the day. They're comfortable for most people, but you may find the ear tips put pressure on your ears after a while. If you tend to wear your earbuds all day and want something even more comfortable, you might prefer the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds Truly Wireless. These earbuds have fantastic noise isolation and a more comfortable fit for most people. However, they lack the Bluetooth multipoint connectivity that the Sony have, which can be frustrating if you want to pair with multiple devices in your office.