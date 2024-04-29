The wedding feast began with a thin leek soup, followed by a salad of green beans, onions, and beets.…

Medieval Leek Soup

Take funges and pare hem clere and dyce hem. Take leke and shrede hym small and do hym to seeþ in gode broth. Colour it with safron and do þer inne powdour fort.

—FORME OF CURY, 14TH CENTURY







Serves 2 to 3

Preparation: 10 minutes

Cooking: 5 minutes



Pairs well with White Beans and Bacon, Medieval Cheese-and-Onion Pie, dry white wine or cider





This recipe is quick to prepare, and the resulting broth has a bit of kick from the pepper and ginger. It’s wonderfully fresh-tasting; paired with a chunk of sourdough bread, it’s perfect for a spring evening’s dinner.





INGREDIENTS:



2 cups beef or chicken broth

6 threads saffron, or a pinch of ground saffron

1 leek (white and light green parts only), well washed and thinly sliced

1½ cups mushrooms, diced

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon salt

Pinch of Poudre Forte





COOKING PROCEDURE:



1) Place the broth in a medium saucepan.



2) Add the saffron and bring the liquid to a boil.



3) Add the leek, mushrooms, ginger, pepper, salt, and poudre forte to the broth, simmer for 3 to 4 minutes, then remove from the heat and serve.





What is Leek?



The leek is a vegetable that belongs, along with onion and garlic, to the genus Allium, currently placed in family Amaryllidaceae, subfamily Allioideae. Historically many scientific names were used for leeks, which are now treated as cultivars of Allium ampeloprasum. Two related vegetables, elephant garlic and Kurrat, are also cultivars of A. ampeloprasum, although different in their uses as food.



The edible part of the leek plant is a bundle of leaf sheaths that is sometimes erroneously called a stem or stalk.



Leeks have a mild onion-like taste. In its raw state, the vegetable is crunchy and firm. The edible portions of the leek are the white base of the leaves (above the roots and stem base), the light green parts, and to a lesser extent the dark green parts of the leaves. One of the most popular uses is for adding flavor to stock. The dark green portion is usually discarded because it has a tough texture, but it can be sauteed or added to stock. A few leaves are sometimes tied with twine and other herbs to form a bouquet garni.



Leeks are typically chopped into slices 5–10 mm thick. The slices have a tendency to fall apart, due to the layered structure of the leek. The different ways of preparing the vegetable are:



1) Boiled, which turns it soft and mild in taste. (Care should be taken to chop the vegetable, or else the intact fibers that run the length of the vegetable will tangle into a ball while chewing.)



2) Fried, which leaves it crunchier and preserves the taste.



3) Raw, which can be used in salads, doing especially well when they are the prime ingredient.



In Turkish cuisine, leeks are chopped into thick slices, then boiled and separated into leaves and finally filled with a filling usually containing rice, herbs (generally parsley and dill), onion and black pepper. For sarma with olive oil, currants, pine nuts and cinnamon are added and for sarma with meat, minced meat is added to the filling. In Turkey, especially "Zeytinyağlı pırasa" (leek with olive oil), "Ekşili pırasa (sour leek), "Etli pırasa" (leek with meat), "Pırasa Musakka"(leek musakka), "Pırasalı börek (börek with leek) and "Pırasa köftesi" leek meatball are also cooked.



Leeks are an ingredient of co*ck-a-leekie soup, leek and potato soup, and vichyssoise, as well as plain leek soup.



Because of their symbolism in Wales, they have come to be used extensively in that country’s cuisine. Elsewhere in Britain, leeks have come back into favor only in the last 50 years or so, having been overlooked for several centuries.





Historical Consumption of Leek as Vegetable



Bible commentators attribute the חציר specimen - acclaimed by the Israelites to be of abundance in Egypt - as the leek.(Glantz, Animal and plant life in the Torah, חי וצומח בתורה .) Dried specimens from archaeological sites in ancient Egypt, as well as wall carvings and drawings, led Zohary and Hopf to conclude the leek was a part of the Egyptian diet from at least the second millennium BCE onwards. They also allude to surviving texts that show it had been also grown in Mesopotamia from the beginning of the second millennium BCE. The leek was the favorite vegetable of the Emperor Nero, who consumed it in soup or in oil, believing it beneficial to the quality of his voice.





