Keto Cheesecake Recipe - Just 5 Ingredients! (2024)

This is hands down the best and easiest low carb and keto cheesecake recipe you will try. Even people who aren’t on a keto diet love this unbelievably creamy cheesecake!

Five ingredient keto cheesecake

Easy to make

Sugar free

Just 5 ingredients

There’s a no bake option too!

I’ve gotten so many requests in the past few months to come up with a keto cheesecake recipe. And this one is so deliciously smooth and creamy, no one would ever believe it could possibly be low carb!

New York style low carb cheesecake

This keto cheesecake can absolutely hold its own against any traditional cheesecake.

Eat it plain, or topped with strawberries or a scoop of Keto Ice Cream.

To test the final recipe and make sure it received the seal of approval even from people not on any special diet whatsoever, I sought out the toughest audience. This included friends who aren’t vegan, gluten free, or keto, and who don’t normally eat healthy desserts in general.

They all LOVED the cheesecake… so you know it must be really good!

Their verdict was that if they hadn’t known the secret ahead of time, they never would have guessed it wasn’t just like any other recipe made with traditional ingredients.

Sugar free cheesecake ingredients

The recipe calls for cream cheese, yogurt, pure vanilla extract, sweetener of choice, almond flour or almond meal, and optional lemon juice.

Be sure to use full fat cream cheese. For vegan keto cheesecake, choose a plant based cream cheese. I have not tried substituting low fat light cream cheese or Neufchâtel cheese so cannot personally recommend those.

Regular, dairy free, or Greek yogurt all work. If using vanilla yogurt, omit the vanilla extract in the recipe. You can also experiment with flavored yogurts such as strawberry, raspberry, blueberry, or peach!

Pretty much any all purpose sweetener is fine, including erythritol or xylitol for a sugar free dessert. Regular sugar, pure maple syrup, and coconut sugar also all work in the recipe. It won’t be ketogenic but will still have much less sugar and fewer calories than traditional cheesecakes, while tasting just as delicious.

Keto crust options

Since most cheesecakes are already flourless, modifying the recipe to be keto friendly doesn’t require many adjustments at all. I started with my favorite go-to cheesecake and simply changed three things: the thickener, the sweetener, and the crust.

This homemade keto cheesecake crust calls for almond flour as the base. If you don’t have any on hand, simply pulse raw almonds or pecans in a food processor until they turn to a flour consistency.

Or you can use a different crust recipe or even make the cheesecake crustless if you prefer, and each slice will have just 200 calories and under 2 grams of net carbs.

How to make keto cheesecake

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, and line the bottom of an eight or nine inch springform pan with parchment paper. Prepare your crust, if using.

Fill any baking pan about halfway with water. Place it on the oven’s lower rack.

Bring the cream cheese to room temperature so it will be easy to blend. Add all cheesecake ingredients to a blender or food processor, and blend just until smooth.

Spread this cheesecake filling over the prepared crust. Place the pan on your oven’s center rack. Bake 30 minutes for a nine inch pan or 38 minutes for an eight inch pan.

Keeping the oven door closed, turn off the heat and let the cheese pie sit in the oven for an additional five minutes. Then remove it from the oven and cool the under baked cake on the counter for around twenty minutes.

Refrigerate overnight, uncovered or very loosely covered with paper towels so that moisture can escape. It will firm up considerably during this time.

Store leftover cheesecake in the refrigerator for three to for days. Or slice and freeze in an airtight container for up to three months.

Baking tips for the best keto cheesecake

The most important thing with cheesecakes is to not overbeat the batter, which could introduce air bubbles that might burst in the oven and cause cracking.

Likewise, letting the cheesecake cool gradually prevents any sudden temperature changes that could also cause the cake to crack.

No water bath is required, but I do like to put a baking pan with water underneath the cheesecake as it cooks, which adds moisture to the oven and acts as a further buffer against the infamous cheesecake cracking.

If you want to skip the pan of water, or if your cheesecake does end up cracking for any reason, all is not lost: You can easily hide the cracks with a layer of fresh berries, whipped cream, or perhaps even some Homemade Nutella.

When you take the pie out of the oven, it should still look underdone and jiggly in the center. The cheesecake will continue to firm up considerably as it cools and extra moisture evaporates. By the next day, you will have a rich and decadent, perfectly textured keto cheesecake.

It tastes so much better than anything you’ve ever eaten from Cheesecake Factory.

If you want a no bake dessert

For a no bake cheesecake, simply replace half a cup of the yogurt in the recipe below with softened coconut butter or coconut oil.

Instead of baking the keto dessert, just chill the unbaked cheesecake until firm. Then slice and enjoy. Store leftovers in the refrigerator.

I hope you love this cheesecake as much as we all do!

The recipe was adapted from this Vegan Cheesecake Recipe.

Pin it now to save for later Keto Cheesecake Recipe How to make the best easy low carb keto cheesecake recipe with just a few ingredients. Leave a Review Print Recipe Prep Time 25 minutes minutes Cook Time 30 minutes minutes Total Time 55 minutes minutes Yield 10 – 12 slices 5 from 653 votes Ingredients 24 oz cream cheese (or vegan cream cheese)

2 cups yogurt

2 1/2 tsp pure vanilla extract

1 tbsp lemon juice, optional

2/3 cup erythritol (sugar or maple syrup also work for non-keto)

1/4 cup almond flour Instructions Feel free to use a store-bought crust or make it crustless. Here's the crust I used: 2 cups almond or pecan flour, 1/4 tsp salt, 4-6 tbsp melted coconut oil OR enough water to make it slightly sticky. Combine all ingredients, pour into a lined 8 or 9-inch springform pan, press down evenly. Set aside while making the filling. Preheat oven to 350 F. Fill any baking pan about halfway up with water, and place it on the oven’s lower rack. Bring cream cheese to room temperature, then beat all ingredients in a blender or food processor just until smooth (overbeating can cause cracking as it bakes). I do usually include the lemon for a classic cheesecake flavor, but it will still work if you don’t have any on hand and need to leave it out. Spread filling on top of prepared crust. Place on the middle rack (above the rack with the water pan). Bake 30 minutes (or 38 minutes if using an 8-inch pan), and do not open the oven at all during this time. Once time is up, still do not open the oven, but turn off the heat and let the cheesecake sit in the oven an additional 5 minutes. Then remove from the oven—it will still look underdone. Let cool on the counter 20 minutes, then refrigerate overnight, during which time it will firm up considerably. As I mention in the post, the cooling times are important so the cake cools gradually and thus does not crack. Store leftovers covered in the refrigerator 3-4 days, or slice and freeze if desired. If you make it, be sure to leave a review or rate it below! View Nutrition Facts Notes Extra almond flour? Make these chocolate Keto Brownies! Have you made this recipe? Tag @chocolatecoveredkatie on Instagram

