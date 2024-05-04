Homemade Sourdough Corn Dogs Recipe (Discard) (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Sourdough Corn Dogs are hand-dipped in a honey, sourdough batter and fried until crispy and golden brown.

If you’re craving the best corn dogs that ooze with nostalgia and flavor, look no further than Sourdough Corn Dogs. These all-American favorites take the classic juicy hot dog and give it a delicious twist. The secret ingredient? Sourdough discard!

Imagine biting into a crispy, golden-brown batter that’s been lovingly made from leftover sourdough starter. It not only adds a delightful tanginess but also ensures that the batter is incredibly easy to whip up. You can practically taste the memories of county fairs and carnivals with every bite.

What sets these sourdough corn dogs apart is that you can skip the hot dog buns altogether. The flavorful sourdough batter envelops the juicy hot dog, creating a perfect handheld treat.

They fry up quickly, so you won’t have to wait long to enjoy that irresistible combination of crunchy exterior and tender, savory interior.

Whether you’re reliving fond fair memories or introducing someone to the wonders of the American corn dog, Sourdough Corn Dogs are a surefire crowd-pleaser.

So, roll up your sleeves, grab some sourdough discard, and get ready to savor the simple pleasure of homemade nostalgia on a stick.

Ingredients

Supplies

How to Make Sourdough Corndogs

How to Serve:

How to Store: Reheat:

FAQs: What kind of cornmeal should I use? Can you freeze Sourdough Corndogs? What can I do with leftover batter?

More Recipes Like This:

Why You’ll Love This Recipe:

Great Flavor –

This sweet, honey cornmeal batter is made better with the slight tang of sourdough discard! Fry it up for crispy, sweet, and unique homemade corn dogs.

Skip the buttermilk –

Instead, of using buttermilk, as many homemade corn dog recipes do, I used sourdough discard in my corn dog batter. The discard fries up just as sweet and fluffy, but with an extra bit of sourdough tang!

​Freezer friendly –

Sourdough Corn Dogs freeze and refresh perfectly! Find the simple instructions below.

Ingredients

Hot Dogs –Any kind of hot dogs will do for this recipe, so choose your favorite.

Yellow Cornmeal –Be sure to purchase “finely ground” cornmeal. Coarse yellow cornmeal can lead to a gritty cornmeal batter.

All-purpose Flour –To thicken the batter.

Baking Powder –This leavener helps the corndog batter to be light and fluffy.

Sugar –For a touch of sweetness.

Salt – Any salt will do, but my favorite isRedmond’s Unrefined Fine Sea Saltfor extra natural minerals.

Milk –Brings moisture to the batter.

Unfed Sourdough Starter –Use sourdough discard that is less than 2 weeks old.

Honey –Adds some sweetness and a honey flavor.

Egg– Help bind the batter.

Frying Oil –Choose a neutral oil, like Canola Oil, Vegetable Oil, or Peanut Oil

Supplies

Popsicle sticks or Wooden Skewers

Tall glass

Dutch Oven or a Large Pot

Frying Thermometer

Tongs

Wire rack

How to Make Sourdough Corndogs

Pour the frying oil into a Dutch Oven or a large pot. Heat to medium-high heat (350 F).

Remove the hot dogs from their packaging and pat dry with a paper towel. Insert a stick into each hot dog.

In a large bowl, whisk together corn meal, flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

In a separate bowl, whisk the sourdough discard, milk, honey, egg, and melted butter until smooth.

Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients. Mix until all of the dry bites have been incorporated, but be careful not to overmix! This can lead to a dense batter. It’s okay if there are lumps, just like pancake batter.

Pour the cornbread batter into a tall glass and dip one hot dog at a time. Allow any excess batter to dip off for 5 seconds, then place the top of the corn dog into the hot oil at an angle. Fry for 5-7 seconds before carefully dropping the entire sourdough corn dog into the oil, this prevents it from sticking to the bottom.

Fry for 2-3 minutes, or until the Sourdough Corn Dogs are a deep golden brown. Use tongs to turn the sourdough cornbread in order for it to be fried on all sides.

Remove the Sourdough Corn Dogs from the oil and place on a wire rack.

Serve hot with your favorite condiments!

How to Serve:

Crispy Sourdough Corn Dogs are best when served hot with your favorite sauces, like ketchup or mustard!

Keep the dry frying going by whipping up some homemade french fries, onion rings, sourdough fried pickles, or homemade sourdough fried chicken tendersto serve alongside!

How to Store:

Store leftover Sourdough Corndogs in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 5 days.

Reheat:

To reheat, bake in a 300-degree F oven for 10 minutes, or until warmed through. Or pop the corn dogs into the microwave for 30 seconds.

FAQs:

What kind of cornmeal should I use?

Be sure to purchase “finely ground” cornmeal. Coarse yellow cornmeal can lead to a gritter cornmeal batter.

Can you freeze Sourdough Corndogs?

Yes! To freeze Sourdough Corndogs, cool until room temperature, place in a freezer-safe bag, and place into the freezer for up to 2 months. To reheat, bake in a 300-degree F oven for 15 minutes, or until warmed through. Or pop the corn dogs into the microwave for 60 seconds.

What can I do with leftover batter?

Chop whole hot dogs into bite-sized pieces to make mini sourdough corn dogs! If you’re still left with batter and no more hot dogs, scoop the batter into the hot oil and fry up some Sourdough Hushpuppies.

Happy frying!

