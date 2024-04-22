Honey Roasted Carrots Recipe - Easy Veggie Side Dish! (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Carrots might sometimes be the underdog of the veggie world, but these Honey Balsamic Roasted Carrots are a game-changer! With just 5 simple ingredients, they’re easy to whip up and make a delicious recipe you won’t want to miss.

These honey balsamic carrots are a simple yet flavorful side dish. The carrots are roasted until tender, bringing out their natural sweetness, which is enhanced by a glaze of honey and balsamic vinegar. This combination creates a perfect balance of sweet and tangy. A touch of garlic adds depth, and a sprinkle of fresh parsley gives a fresh finish. They’re easy to make and go well with a variety of main dishes, making them a great choice for an easy weeknight dinner or a holiday table.

Why You’ll Love This Honey Roasted Carrots Recipe

Roasted carrots with honey are naturally sweet, and the touch of balsamic vinegar adds great depth and a touch of acidity. It’s the perfect combination of sweet and tangy! Super Easy: Veggie side dishes shouldn’t take much time and this recipe is no different. You’ll have this whipped up in no time with only 10 minutes of active prep time.

Veggie side dishes shouldn’t take much time and this recipe is no different. You’ll have this whipped up in no time with only 10 minutes of active prep time. Goes With Everything: Great veggie side dishes should be versatile and go with anything you’re making with dinner. These roasted honey glazed carrots go with any protein you can cook up from steak to pork chops to chicken! They can also make an interesting addition to any vegetarian meal.

What You’ll Need

Carrots : I suggest using large fresh carrots and cutting them in half, longwise. You could also use rainbow carrots or baby carrots.

: I suggest using large fresh carrots and cutting them in half, longwise. You could also use rainbow carrots or baby carrots. Balsamic Vinegar : Adds a rich, slightly tangy flavor. If you don’t have balsamic vinegar, use 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar mixed with 1/2 teaspoon sugar.

: Adds a rich, slightly tangy flavor. If you don’t have balsamic vinegar, use 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar mixed with 1/2 teaspoon sugar. Olive Oil : Helps in roasting. Canola or vegetable oil could be used instead.

: Helps in roasting. Canola or vegetable oil could be used instead. Honey : Pure maple syrup or agave nectar are good alternatives.

: Pure maple syrup or agave nectar are good alternatives. Garlic Cloves : Balances the sweetness in the recipe. Garlic powder is a good alternative.

: Balances the sweetness in the recipe. Garlic powder is a good alternative. Sea Salt and Fresh Ground Black Pepper : Seasoning to enhance all the flavors.

: Seasoning to enhance all the flavors. Chopped Fresh Parsley: Dried parsley or even fresh thyme or cilantro could also be used.

How to Make Honey Balsamic Roasted Carrots

Each step in this process is designed to ensure that the carrots are perfectly cooked and flavored, making them one of your new favorite veggie side dishes. Scroll down to the recipe card for detailed instructions.

Prep: Preheat oven to 375˚F. Wash, peel, and halve your carrots lengthwise. Place the prepped carrots on a roasting pan or a rimmed baking sheet and set it aside. Combine: In a small bowl, combine your balsamic vinegar, olive oil, honey, garlic, salt, and pepper. Whisk everything together until it is thoroughly incorporated. Brush: Brush the carrots with about 2/3 of the glaze. Roast: Roast the carrots for 15 minutes. Flip: Flip the carrots over and brush with remaining glaze. Continue to roast your carrots for another 15 minutes or until they’re fork tender. The cooking time will depend on the size of the carrots. Serve: Remove the pan from the oven. Transfer the roasted honey glazed carrots to a serving plate, garnish them with chopped parsley, and serve.

Tips and Tricks

Use Fresh Carrots: We’ve all been guilty of leaving carrots in the fridge a little too long. You know what they look like… They’re a little limp and bendy. Don’t use those! In fact, throw them in your scrap bag for making stock later on! You’ll get the best results by using fresh, firm carrots.

We’ve all been guilty of leaving carrots in the fridge a little too long. You know what they look like… They’re a little limp and bendy. Don’t use those! In fact, throw them in your scrap bag for later on! You’ll get the best results by using fresh, firm carrots. Don’t Overcook: Different sized carrots need different roasting times. Check out the FAQ section further down the page for my recommendations on how long to cook various sizes.

Different sized carrots need different roasting times. Check out the FAQ section further down the page for my recommendations on how long to cook various sizes. Cook the Rainbow: If you want to make this honey roasted carrots recipe really fancy, use a couple different colors of carrots! I love getting heirloom carrots at the farmer’s market when they’re in season and enjoy purple and white carrots along with the traditional oragen.

What to Serve With Honey Roasted Carrots

A great way to serve carrots is to top them with fresh chopped parsley and grated parmesan cheese alongside a nice roast pork tenderloin, pot roast, or even roasted rack of lamb. I love to pair them with other sides, like potatoes and roasted sugar snap peas. Since carrots are sweet, a great side to pair them with is tart brussel sprouts.

How to Store and Reheat Leftovers

Store leftovers in an airtight container and keep them refrigerated for about 2 to 3 days.

leftovers in an airtight container and keep them refrigerated for about 2 to 3 days. To reheat roasted carrots with honey, I place them on a baking sheet and pop them in a 325˚F oven for about 5 minutes, or until they are heated through.

FAQs

10 large carrots, washed, peeled, and cut in half longwise

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons honey

3 cloves garlic, minced, or use ¾ teaspoon garlic powder

salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

chopped fresh parsley, for garnish Instructions Preheat the oven to 375˚F.

Place the prepped carrots on a rimmed baking sheet and set aside.

In a small bowl, combine the balsamic vinegar, olive oil, honey, garlic, salt, and pepper; whisk until thoroughly incorporated.

Brush the carrots with ⅔ of the glaze and roast them for 15 minutes.

Flip the carrots over; brush them with remaining glaze and continue to roast for 15 minutes more or until fork tender. Cooking time will depend on the size of the carrots.

Remove from oven. Transfer them to a serving plate, garnish with chopped parsley, and serve. Nutrition Calories: 185kcal | Carbohydrates: 29g | Protein: 2g | Fat: 7g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 129mg | Potassium: 603mg | Fiber: 5g | Sugar: 20g | Vitamin A: 30071IU | Vitamin C: 11mg | Calcium: 68mg | Iron: 1mg