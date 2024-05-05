Hot Cross Buns Recipe (2024)

Fluffy, fragrant, homemade Hot Cross Buns recipe! With a how-to video and some cheeky but effective tips, I think you’ll be amazed how easy it is to make hot cross buns. BONUS: a no-knead version – the world’s easiest hot cross buns recipe!

Hot Cross Buns

Big, fluffy, fragrant Hot Cross Bunsjust like what you get from your favourite bakery are easier to make than you think. Especially if you have a stand mixer. Homemade Hot Cross Buns become a dump-and-mix job to make the dough. Definitely my preferred method!

These Hot Cross Buns are way better than the stock standard ones you buy from grocery stores. Those are pumped with preservatives and have a distinctartificial flavour about them. Once you’ve tried homemade, you will never go back.I haven’t!

BONUS: Make the dough today, bake them fresh tomorrow!

What you need for Hot Cross Buns

Here’s what goes into homemade Hot Cross Buns. You can make this recipe withany type of yeast –rapid rise, instant, active dry or even fresh yeast. Directions have been provided for all.

Different types of yeast – use any

There are 3 different types of yeast and you can use any of these to make Hot Cross Buns:

active dry / dry yeast – yeast in powder form that is best used after dissolving in warm liquid then left to get foamy before mixing in dry ingredients (like for Bread Rolls)

instant yeast / rapid rise yeast (used in this recipe) – this yeast makes the dough rise faster and does not need to be dissolved in liquid first, just mix everything at the same time;

fresh yeast –comes in block form, just crumble and dissolve in liquid.

Hot Cross Buns – Choose from 3 Methods

In this Hot Cross Buns recipe, I’m going to give you three different ways to make the dough:

stand mixer – easiest, my default way; kneading by hand – takes 10 minutes, and requires decent arm strength; or simple no knead version – all you need is a bowl, wooden spoon and 1 minute of easy stirring.The easiest method of all, this will make buns that are ever so slightly less fluffy and do not keep quite as well. But it is a small compromise for the effort you will save!

Method #1 and #2 is recommended for best results, #3 is the easiest.

How to make Hot Cross Buns

PART 1 – THE DOUGH

This is an easy method where you simple put all the dough ingredients in a bowl, then mix on speed 2 for 5 minutes OR knead by hand for about 10 minutes.

Your dough is ready when it is smooth and elastic – see #4 below for a Before and After Kneading comparison.

PART 2 – RISE

Once the dough is smooth, place it in a bowl, cover with cling wrap* then leave it in a warm place until it doubles in size.My no-fail place is the dryer! Run it (empty) for 3 minutes, then turn it off and put the bowl inside. Warm and wind free – perfect dough rising conditions!

* I know cling wrap isn’t an environmentally option, but it really is the most effective and safest. Wet towel gets cold which can compromise the dough rising, a plate or pot lid doesn’t seal enough to trap warmth and humidity.

PART 3 – FORM BALLS

To form the balls that bake into smooth round Hot Cross Buns, I find the best method is as follows:

Shape dough into log, cut into 12 pieces;

Take a piece, then bundle it up like a moneybag – this will stretch one side into a smooth round dome; and

roll/press/shape into a neat ball, the place the ball into the baking pan smooth side up.

PART 4 – Rise #2

Spray cling wrap with oil, then loosely drape over the buns. Leave for 40 minutes until they almost double in size – about 75% is enough.

PART 5 – HOW TO MAKE THE CROSSES for Hot Cross Buns

Simple mix of water and flour, the trick is ensuring it is the right consistency. Too thin, and it will run everywhere when it’s in the oven. Too thick, and you end up with stiff, hard sprigs on the surface of your soft buns!

PART 6 – BAKE!

Bake for 22 minutes or until the buns are a deep golden brown. I find that colour is the best indicator for this recipe. Pale = undercooked. Burnt = 😩

PART 7 – GLOSS!

The lovely shiny finish on Hot Cross Buns is simply a mix of heated apricot jam and a touch of water. Just microwave to heat, mix until smooth then lightly brush onto the surface.

Substitute with other jams, or honey, maple syrup, golden syrup or other shiny syrups.

Tips for the BEST Hot Cross Buns!

CHECK YOUR YEAST expiry date! The #1 problem because most people don’t bake with yeast very often, and yeast does go off! If your yeast is past its expiry date OR you’ve kept it in hot humid conditions (instead of fridge or freezer), your dough will not rise.

Yeast test if you’re concerned: in tiny bowl, mix 2 tbsp very warm tap water with pinch of sugar and 1/4 tsp yeast. Leave in very warm place for 5 – 10 min. If surface gets foamy like the below, your yeast is alive and fine to use.

Dough consistency is key. The stickier the dough, the softer and more moist your buns will be because soft dough = easier rise. So you need to use the minimum amount of flour you can get away with so the dough pulls away from the side of the bowl when mixing, but is still soft.

Too much flour = dry hard dough = no rise = buns as hard as rocks

Start with less flour – it’s easier to add more flour to get the right dough consistency, rather than trying to salvage dough that’s too dry by mixing in more liquid. So this recipe starts with 4 1/4 cups of flour which should be atouch under what you actually need, then calls for adding up to 1/4 cup Extra Flour so it’s not too sticky;

Humidity, weather and flour brand all affect the exact amount of flour you need. I use the full Extra 1/4 cup flour in summer (hot, humid, warmer dough = stickier & softer)) and I often do not add any Extra flour in winter (cold = dough cools faster = less sticky).

Smooth dough – see above and in the short recipe video below for a before/after kneading comparison of how the dough should look. If you don’t knead enough, your buns will not be soft and fluffy!

No stand mixer and can’t be bothered to hand knead? Use the No Knead Hot Cross Buns method provided! Read more about it below.

No yeast? Sorry, this recipe won’t work without yeast!

Don’t skip cooling the buns – I know, I know, you want to rip into these buns when they’re fresh out of the oven. But don’t! If you do, they will seem doughy inside. Theylook cooked, but have a doughy texture when you bite into it. They need 20 minutes to finish cooking / dry out the inside.

Ultra-easy option: No-knead Hot Cross Buns

This is the easiest way to make Hot Cross Buns, and I’ve provided it as an extra recipe at the very bottom of this post.

No-knead Hot Cross Buns are exactly as the name says – Hot Cross Buns that are made without kneading the dough. The dough mixture is looser, almost like a thick muffin batter, that you mix with a wooden spoon, then leave it to rise and proceed with the same steps as above.

The end result is marginally different to the kneaded version. The buns rise a touch less, and they do not keep as well – they are a bit drier the next day.

I say that do not rise quite as much, but they’restill super soft and fluffy. See?

There are very few things in this world that can rival the smell of freshly baked homemade Hot Cross Buns, fresh out of the oven.

It’s a smell we only get to enjoy once a year, around Easter. So let’s make the most of it!– Nagi xx

Hot Cross Buns recipe video! NOTE: This is for the classic kneaded Hot Cross Buns, not the No Knead version. For the No Knead Hot Cross buns, see recipe intro for links to relevant video.

Hot Cross Buns recipe video! NOTE: This is for the classic kneaded Hot Cross Buns, not the No Knead version. For the No Knead Hot Cross buns, see recipe intro for links to relevant video.

Hot Cross Buns recipe Author: Nagi Prep: 25 minutes mins Cook: 20 minutes mins Rising: 2 hours hrs Total: 2 hours hrs 45 minutes mins Dessert Western 4.99 from 344 votes See Also Steamed Japanese Pork Buns (Nikuman) Recipe | WanderzestEasy Honey Bun Cake Recipe (With a Cake Mix)Healthy Biscuit Recipe using Greek YogurtEasy Artisan French Bread Recipe that anyone can make - Cottage Chronicles Servings12 Tap or hover to scale Print Recipe video above. Fluffy, perfectly spiced homemade Hot Cross Buns! Watch video to see the dough before and after kneading, and how I roll the balls to get nice smooth golden tops. Also, see below for the NO KNEAD version! Ingredients Buns: ▢ 3 teaspoons instant or rapid rise yeast (9 grams) , Note 1, CHECK still active!

▢ 1/2 cup (110g) caster sugar (superfine sugar)

▢ 1 1/2 cups (375ml) milk, warm , full fat or low fat (Note 2)

▢ 4 1/4 cups (640g) bread flour (or plain / all purpose) (Note 3)

▢ 2 tsp cinnamon powder

▢ 2 tsp All Spice OR Mixed Spice (Note 4)

▢ 1/2 tsp salt

▢ 1 1/2 cups (210g) sultanas (Note 4)

▢ 1 – 2 oranges, zest only (Note 4)

▢ 50g / 3.5 tbsp unsalted butter, melted and cooled

▢ 1 egg , at room temperature Extra Flour for dough ▢ 1/4 cup (35g) Extra bread flour Crosses: ▢ 1/2 cup (75g) flour (any white flour)

▢ 5 tbsp water Glaze: ▢ 1 tbsp apricot jam (Note 7)

▢ 2 tsp water Instructions Mix dry – Place flour, yeast, sugar, all spice, cinnamon, and salt in a large bowl. Briefly mix with stand mixer fitted with a dough hook.

Add wet – Add butter, milk, egg, sultanas and zest.

Standmixer: Mix for 5 minutes until a smooth elastic dough forms. Start on speed 2 then once the ingredients are combined, increase to speed 4. After 1 minute, add extra flour if required, just enough so dough comes away from side of bowl when mixing and doesn't stick terribly to your fingers. (Note 5).

Hand kneading: Alternatively, dust a work surface with flour and knead by hand for 10 minutes.

Dough is kneaded enough when it's smooth and does not break when stretched – see photos & video for before/after comparison. Rise #1: Leave dough in the bowl, cover with cling wrap and place in a warm, wind free place to rise until doubled in size. This will take anywhere between 30 minutes to 1 1/2 hours depending on how warm it is – see Note 6. Forming Balls (watch video, it’s helpful): Line a 31.5 x 23.5 cm / 9 x 13″ tray with baking paper with overhang.

Remove cling wrap and punch dough to deflate.

Dust work surface with flour, place dough on work surface, shape into a log – this will deflate the air. Cut into 12 equal pieces.

Take one piece and press down with palm, then use your fingers to gather into a ball, then roll the dough briefly to form a ball. This stretches the dough on one side and that’s how I get a nice smooth surface.

Place the ball with the smooth side up on the tray. Repeat with remaining dough. Line them up 3 x 4. Rise # 2: Spray a piece of cling wrap lightly with oil (any), then loosely place over the tray.

Return tray to warm place and leaver 30 – 45 minutes, until the dough has risen by about 75% (less than double in size).

Partway through Rise #2, preheat oven to 180°C/350°F (all oven types). Crosses: Mix flour and water until a thick runny paste forms – see video for thickness required.

Spoon into a round 3 mm piping bag or small ziplock bag then snip corner.

Remove the cling wrap and pipe crosses onto the buns. Go slow so it hugs the curves. Baking/Glaze: Bake in preheated oven (180°C/350°F) for 22 minutes, or until the surface is a deep golden brown. The surface colour is the best test for this recipe.

Meanwhile, place jam and water in a bowl, microwave for 30 seconds. Mix to combine.

Remove buns from oven. Use overhang to lift buns onto a cooling rack.

Brush with jam mixture while warm. Allow to cool to warm before serving. See Also A special ensaymada recipe (Filipino sweet buns) you'll love Recipe Notes: 1. Yeast:Use any yeast labelledinstant or rapid rise yeast. I useLowan Dried Instant Yeast(red tube, sold at Woolies/Coles baking aisle). YEAST CHECK to ensure your yeast is still active (unless you just bought/opened a fresh bottle): mix 1 teaspoon yeast with 1/2 tsp white sugar and 1/4 cup warm water (40C /100-110F). Leave 10 minutes. Foamy and creamy, smells yeasty = yeast is good. If no foam, it’s dead. Time to get another! Normal yeast / active dry yeast – same ingredients, but start as follows: mix yeast, 2 teaspoons of the sugar and all the warm milk in the bowl, then leave 5 – 10 minutes until surface gets foamy;

add all the other ingredients (including remaining sugar minus the 2 tsp used above), then mix/knead per recipe; and

proceed with recipe as written. Fresh yeast (comes in a block that crumbles, not powder like dry yeast) – use 27g/ 0.9 oz. Crumble it into the milk and let stand until it foams up, same as using active dry yeast per above. 2. Milk warmth – Scalding hot milk kills the yeast. I heat it for 45 seconds on high in the microwave. The test is this: stick your finger in. If it was a bath, would it be pleasant? Good. It’s not too hot or too cold! 3. Breads are also fluffier and more tender if made with bread flour rather than normal flour. However, this recipe works great with normal white flour too. Flour quantity – differs all year round, and with different flour brands. Start with 4 1/4 cups to be safe (better to start sticky and add more flour as required), expect to add an extra 1/4 cup. DO NOT add too much flour – results in dry dough = tough buns. 4. Flavourings Spices – All Spice is my default, but I also use Mixed Spice too and no one would ever know the difference. Sub with: 1 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp each cloves and nutmeg

All Spice is my default, but I also use Mixed Spice too and no one would ever know the difference. Sub with: 1 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp each cloves and nutmeg Sultanas: Some recipes say to add sultanas after the dough has been kneaded or risen. If you do this, you’ll find it very hard to disperse them evenly throughout the dough. By adding them before kneading, some do get squished. But it’s not noticeable in the end result.

Some recipes say to add sultanas after the dough has been kneaded or risen. If you do this, you’ll find it very hard to disperse them evenly throughout the dough. By adding them before kneading, some do get squished. But it’s not noticeable in the end result. Orange – use 2 oranges if you want a more prominent orange flavour, or switch for 1/2 cup candied citrus peel.

use 2 oranges if you want a more prominent orange flavour, or switch for 1/2 cup candied citrus peel. Choc chips!Use 2 cups instead of the sultanas (any more and you end up with quite a gooey melted chocolate centre!) 5. Dough: Takes ~5 min, speed 2 with KitchenAide. Add the extra flour if required so the dough comes away from the bowl – the trick is to use the minimum to keep the dough soft so it rises easily (= fluffy buns), but just enough so the dough doesn’t massively stick to your fingers (should be bit sticky though). Tough dough from too much flour = tough buns! 6. WARM PLACE for dough: This is what I do all year round – use my dryer. Laugh – but try it! Run the (empty) dryer for 1 – 2 minutes, then place the bowl inside. If you do that, the dough will rise in 40 minutes. Even if it’s snowing outside! 7. Jam – sub with any jam to get the glossy finish. Apricot is best because it’s clear(ish). Red jams will have more colour. OR sub with honey or golden syrup (follow same amount and directions). Maple syrup – skip the water. 8. STORING / MAKE AHEAD: Make today, bake tomorrow – Do Rise #1 then follow steps to form the balls per the recipe and place in tray, ready to do Rise #2. Except put it in the fridge instead. Leave overnight. Then remove from fridge and put it in a very warm place. Once the fridge chill is gone and the dough is back at room temperature, it will then start the Rise #2 as per the recipe. It takes 2.5 – 3.5 hrs to finish Rise #2 after taking it out of the fridge. Then bake per recipe! (Bonus: They are even tastier if you make ahead because the dough develops flavour overnight!)

Do Rise #1 then follow steps to form the balls per the recipe and place in tray, ready to do Rise #2. Except put it in the fridge instead. Leave overnight. Then remove from fridge and put it in a very warm place. Once the fridge chill is gone and the dough is back at room temperature, it will then start the Rise #2 as per the recipe. It takes 2.5 – 3.5 hrs to finish Rise #2 after taking it out of the fridge. Then bake per recipe! (Bonus: They are even tastier if you make ahead because the dough develops flavour overnight!) Best served on day it’s baked: As with all homemade bread, it is best served on the day it’s baked. Stays fresher and softer if you use bread flour.

As with all homemade bread, it is best served on the day it's baked. Stays fresher and softer if you use bread flour.

For the day after, reheating makes all the difference to make them soft and moist again – 15 sec in the microwave! These freeze great, then just defrost. To reheat batches, I pop them on a tray and cover with foil (to avoid the surface getting too crisp), then reheat at 160C/320F for 8 minutes or so. Nutrition Information: Serving: 80gCalories: 217cal (11%) Keywords: homemade hot cross buns, hot cross buns recipe

Hungry for more? Subscribe to my newsletter and follow along on Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram for all of the latest updates. NO-KNEAD Hot Cross Buns (so effortless!) Author: Nagi Prep: 20 minutes mins Cook: 20 minutes mins Total: 40 minutes mins Dessert 4.99 from 344 votes Servings12 Tap or hover to scale Print This is an extraordinary no-knead version of Hot Cross Buns that's unbelievably simple to make! Tastes and looks just like the classic version (see above), except they rise marginally less (you can only tell if you have both side by side), and the dough takes longer to rise. The dough has more ingredients (to make the end result as similar as possible) and the buns don't keep quite as well – they dry out a bit faster (Note 6), but easy to resurrect by reheating! Watch the Kneaded Hot Cross Buns video above to see how to roll the dough into balls and pipe on the crosses. Watch the video in the Soft No Knead Dinner Rolls for the dough (uses the same base dough recipe!) 2.5 hours inactive time. Ingredients Buns: ▢ 1 tablespoon dry yeast – any type (active dry, rapid rise, instant) (Note 1)

▢ 1/2 cup (110g) caster sugar (superfine sugar), or sub with normal white sugar

▢ 1/2cup (125 ml) warm water (Note 2)

▢ 1 cup (250 ml) milk, lukewarm, whole or low fat, (Note 2)

▢ 4 cups (600g) bread flour + extra for dusting (Note 3)

▢ 2 tsp cinnamon powder

▢ 2 tsp All Spice OR Mixed Spice

▢ 1/2 tsp salt

▢ 1 – 2 oranges , zest only (Note 4)

▢ 1 1/2 cups (210g) sultanas (Note 4)

▢ 50g/ 3.5 tbsp unsalted butter, melted and cooled

▢ 2 eggs, at room temperature, lightly beaten with fork Crosses: ▢ 1/2 cup flour, any white flour

▢ 5 tbsp water Glaze: ▢ 1 tbsp apricot jam

▢ 2 tsp water Instructions Place the yeast and 2 teaspoons of the sugar in a medium bowl, then pour in water. Leave for 5 minutes until it froths.

Place flour, remaining sugar, salt and spices in a bowl. Whisk to combine.

Make a well in the centre. Add remaining Buns ingredients and pour in the yeast liquid, including all froth.

Mix until combined with wooden spoon – it will be like a thick muffin batter. Not pourable, but thick and sticky. Rise #1: Leave dough in the bowl, cover with a wet (clean) tea towel and place in a warm place to rise for around 1 1/2 – 2 hours. See Note 5 for how I do this (you will laugh – but it works every time!). The dough will triple in size and be bubbly on the surface. Forming Balls (watch video, it’s helpful): Line a 31.5 x 23.5 cm / 9 x 13″ tray with baking paper with overhang.

Remove tea towel and punch dough to deflate.

Dust work surface with flour, place dough on work surface. Dust top of dough then knead lightly (to deflating air) and shape into a log. Cut into 12 equal pieces.

Take one piece and press down with palm, then use your fingers to gather into a ball, then roll the dough briefly to form a ball. This stretches the dough on one side and that’s how I get a nice smooth surface.

Place the ball with the smooth side up on the tray. Repeat with remaining dough. Line them up 3 x 4. Rise # 2: Spray a piece of cling wrap lightly with oil (any), then place over the tray.

Return tray to warm place and leave for 45 min – 1 hour, until the dough has risen by about 75% (less than double in size).

Partway through Rise #2, preheat oven to 180C/350F (all oven types). Crosses: Mix flour and water until a runny paste forms – see video for thickness required.

Spoon into a round 3 mm piping bag or small ziplock bag then snip corner.

Remove the cling wrap and pipe crosses onto the buns. Go slow so it hugs the curves. Baking/Glaze: Bake for 22 minutes, or until the surface is a deep golden brown. The surface colour is the best test for this recipe.

Meanwhile, place jam and water in a bowl, microwave for 30 seconds. Mix to combine.

Remove buns from oven. Brush with jam mixture while warm.

Use overhang to lift buns onto a cooling rack. Allow to cool to warm before serving. Recipe Notes: 1. Yeast – 1 tbsp dry yeast = 9 grams I use Lowan Dried Instant Yeast (red tube, sold at Woolies/Coles baking aisle) which technically doesn’t need to be frothed before using but there’s no harm in doing it, and I do it out of habit + also because then the same steps apply to any dried yeast. If you are using the packets, you can just use 2 x 7 g sachets, that is 4 1/2 tsp which is slightly more than 1 tablespoon but it works just fine. Doesn’t taste yeasty and makes it rise a touch more. Otherwise, measure out 1 tablespoon. If your yeast doesn’t go frothy, sorry to say it’s not active so your buns won’t rise. 🙁 To use fresh yeast (comes in a block that crumbles, not powder like dry yeast), use 27g/ 0.9 oz. You don’t actually need to dissolve it in liquid like I do with the dry, but there’s no harm in doing it and so for the sake of consistency, crumble it in and let stand until it foams up, same as using dry yeast. 2. Milk – Scalding hot milk and hot water kills the yeast. I heat milk for 45 seconds on high in the microwave, and use warm tap water. The test is this: stick your finger in. If it was a bath, would it be pleasant? Good. It’s not too hot or too cold! 3. Flour – Breads are also fluffier and more tender if made with bread flour rather than normal flour. However, this recipe works great with normal white flour too. 4. Flavourings Spices – All Spice is my default, but I also use Mixed Spice too and no one would ever know the difference. Sub with: 1 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp each cloves and nutmeg

All Spice is my default, but I also use Mixed Spice too and no one would ever know the difference. Sub with: 1 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp each cloves and nutmeg Sultanas: Some recipes say to add sultanas after the dough has been kneaded or risen. If you do this, you’ll find it very hard to disperse them evenly throughout the dough. By adding them before kneading, some do get squished. But it’s not noticeable in the end result.

Some recipes say to add sultanas after the dough has been kneaded or risen. If you do this, you’ll find it very hard to disperse them evenly throughout the dough. By adding them before kneading, some do get squished. But it’s not noticeable in the end result. Orange –use 2 oranges if you want a more prominent orange flavour, or switch for 1/2 cup candied citrus peel. 5. WARM PLACE for dough: This is what I do all year round – use my dryer. Laugh – but try it! Run the (empty) dryer for 1 – 2 minutes, then place the bowl inside. If you do that, the dough will rise in 1.5 hours. Even if it’s snowing outside! 6. STORING / MAKE AHEAD: As with all homemade bread, it is best served on the day it’s made. The No-Knead version doesn’t keep quite as well as the kneaded version – dries out more. For the day after, reheating makes all the difference to make them soft and moist again – 15 sec in the microwave! These freeze great, then just defrost. To reheat batches, I pop them on a tray and cover with foil (to avoid the surface getting too crisp), then reheat at 160C/320F for 8 minutes or so.Or cut in half and toast. Nutrition Information: Serving: 83gCalories: 222cal (11%) Keywords: hot cross buns recipe Did you make this recipe?I love hearing how you went with my recipes! Tag me on Instagram at @recipe_tin.

Originally published March 2017, updated April 2020 with a brand new video and new process steps.

