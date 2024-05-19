The Best 100% Free & Paid VPNs for Apple TV in 2024 (2024)

After doing this, you’ll be able to download geo-blocked tvOS apps, like BBC iPlayer, Hulu, and Max.

To change App Store location, go to Settings > General > Apple TV Language . Then go to General > Region Format and select the correct region.

No, a VPN alone will not change your Apple App Store location.

Importantly, we no longer factor in workarounds like Smart DNS and router compatibility in our Apple TV ratings. That’s because they are inferior solutions to using native tvOS VPN apps, as we’ve highlighted in this guide.

We apply the following penalties to the VPN’s Apple TV rating based on its data cap:

Since streaming on Apple TV can consume a significant amount of data, our methodology favors VPNs with generous or unlimited data allowance.

This speed threshold ensures that all the VPNs we recommend are well-suited for Apple TV streaming.

We cap the test connection speed at 100Mbps, to replicate a typical home connection. If a VPN drops below the threshold of 25Mbps on international connections, we no longer recommend it.

To verify that the VPNs we recommend are the fastest available, we conduct regular speed tests on both local and international connections.

Every VPN will slow down your internet speed. The best ones will make this difference unnoticeable, though, so you can still stream in HD and 4K. Netflix states that your download speed needs to be 5Mbps for an HD stream and 25Mbps for 4K .

To make sure the VPNs we recommend unblock the most popular streaming apps, we test all of them weekly on our Apple TV 4K. This way, all of our information is kept accurate and up-to-date.

The main benefit of using a VPN with Apple TV is that you can access a lot more TV shows and movies. However, almost every streaming service actively blocks VPNs.

Finally, we check if the app allows you to configure settings and customize the experience. We value VPNs offering support for advanced protocols like WireGuard.

The app’s interface should be adapted for the Siri Remote, with options like “favorites” for quick connections to popular server locations.

We firstly check to see how simple it is to sign in to your account. We prefer VPNs that offer sign in through a code, rather than having to type out your email address and password using the remote.

For every VPN that offers one, we assess how easy the app is to use, as well as its functionality.

By offering a dedicated Apple TV app, you can use the VPN without performing any complicated workarounds.

Here’s a more detailed explanation of all of our Apple TV testing criteria:

Use the table below to see how the best Apple TV VPNs performed in each testing category:

When ranking the best VPNs for Apple TV, we prioritize five key performance attributes. We combine these to calculate an overall Apple TV rating for every VPN.

The table below highlights the advantages of using a VPN app over these alternative (older) methods:

During our hands-on testing, it took us on average five minutes to set up a VPN application on our Apple TV .

Dedicated tvOS VPN applications are much easier to use and often more effective than previous workarounds to use a VPN on Apple TV.

What we don’t like: TunnelBear is a bad VPN for streaming. It doesn’t unblock many streaming apps, it doesn’t have Smart DNS functionality, and it’s not compatbile with routers. TunnelBear is largely useless for Apple TV users.

What we don’t like: Hotspot Shield doesn’t have Smart DNS support, and isn’t particularly good for streaming. While you can set it up on your router, or use AirPlay, we don’t recommend using Hotspot Shield with your Apple TV.

What we don’t like: Proton VPN is comparatively expensive. It also doesn’t have a Smart DNS tool, so router setup or AirPlay are your only options. Its free version also doesn’t work with any streaming apps.

What we don’t like: Although PureVPN has a dedicated app for Apple TV, it didn’t make our shortlist as it doesn’t work with US Netflix and it logs too much user data.

What we don’t like: Private Internet Access is very fast and works with US Netflix and BBC iPlayer. The problem is that its Smart DNS service doesn’t unblock many streaming apps. You’ll have to set up PIA on your home router, or use AirPlay, to use the VPN with your Apple TV.

Below is a summary of why you should avoid using some popular VPNs for Apple TV.

Out of the 65 VPNs we tested for Apple TV, only five met our strict standards.

Plus, data usage is also capped at 5GB per month . We could only stream two hours of video on our Apple TV before using up all of our data allowance.

Using Atlas VPN, we were unable to get an IP address from many popular countries, like the UK and Japan.

The free version of Atlas VPN imposes many constraints . Firstly, it only allows you to access 3 server locations, which is 103 fewer than ExpressVPN.

Disappointingly, we weren’t able to access any other geo-blocked content using the VPN’s Netherlands or Singapore server locations . We’d like the VPN to improve this in a future update to match other free VPNs, like PrivadoVPN and Windscribe.

With the fast download speeds we experienced on Atlas VPN’s free servers, videos loaded in full resolution and we didn’t encounter any buffering or delays.

In our tests, Atlas VPN successfully unblocked Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Max, and Hulu . We just needed to make sure we were connecting to the streaming servers, as the general ones did not work.

The app also doesn’t make it clear which VPN protocol it’s using, and even its support department didn’t have an answer when we contacted it. But based on its other apps, we suspect it’s IKEv2 or WireGuard, which are both safe.

While the app lacks some user-friendly features found in alternatives like ExpressVPN and IPVanish , such as server favorites and continent grouping, this is less of an issue for the free version of Atlas VPN. The only two servers you’ll likely want to use on Apple TV, the US streaming servers, are quick and easy to access from the home screen .

However, the interface is poor compared to its other applications . We were frustrated as the color of some text is similar to the navy background color, hindering readability. Thankfully, the server labels are in white, making it much easier to read.

Atlas VPN is one of the only free VPNs to provide a native Apple TV app, meaning you won’t have to use Smart DNS or other complex workarounds.

Atlas VPN Free is the best free VPN you can get for Apple TV . Rarely for a completely free VPN, it offers a dedicated tvOS app, and it unblocks some US-based streaming services, including Netflix.

This overall rating is calculated based on the following category ratings. To learn more, read our testing methodology.

Doesn’t work with streaming apps outside of the US

Offers a tvOS app and works with US Netflix, despite being completely free to use.

Moreover, weren’t able to configure split tunneling, a kill switch, and all other security features .

Also, Only the older IKEv2 protocol is available , with no support for advanced protocols such as WireGuard or OpenVPN.

While the app’s Settings menu is accessible, it only allows you to log out of your account.

Though user-friendly, we were disappointed with the lack of features on IPVanish’s tvOS app compared to its other applications.

But, IPVanish doesn’t unblock as many video apps as ExpressVPN. For instance, we couldn’t make it work with Max (HBO) and Prime Video.

IPVanish’s international download speed loss of just 12% resulted in Full HD and 4K streaming without any buffering.

Using IPVanish on our Apple TV, we consistently accessed US Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, Disney+, and several other streaming services.

Annoyingly, we also couldn’t activate the app via another device and had to insert our login details via our remote.

Having said that, ExpressVPN’s server locations grouping by continent is a lot more effective to find specific countries.

In doing so, we avoided scrolling through a large server list using the Apple TV’s remote.

We also favorited certain server locations and pinned them to the app’s home screen.

We particularly appreciated searching for a server location using Siri on the remote.

The fact IPVanish is has an app available in the tvOS App Store made it far easier to use and set up the VPN compared to many of the other VPNs we evaluated.

While IPVanish’s app isn’t as well-designed as ExpressVPN’s, the VPN service is considerably cheaper. On a two-year plan it costs $3.25 per month versus ExpressVPN’s $6.67 per month on a 15-month subscription.

This overall rating is calculated based on the following category ratings. To learn more, read our testing methodology.

Using ExpressVPN we have yet to experience buffering or lag unblocking content on our Apple TV 4K.

We recorded average international download speeds of 85Mbps in our latest ExpressVPN tests. That’s just a 15% drop from our regular internet speeds.

In general, your download speed has to be over 5Mbps to stream in HD on your Apple TV.

We regularly test ExpressVPN’s speed, both locally and internationally, and the results are always exceptional.

ExpressVPN has the most user-friendly iOS and macOS apps, making this a simple task. However, keep in mind that Netflix blocks AirPlay.

Alternatively, you can share content from your iPhone or Mac to Apple TV via airplay.

The only issue with using MediaStreamer is that you can only unblock US and UK apps.

You can watch us setting up and using MediaStreamer to stream content in the video below:

Using ExpressVPN’s MediaStreamer in our tests, we were able to unblock US Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, and many more content platforms.

Thanks to its Smart DNS tool called MediaStreamer, you can route your DNS requests through a proxy server to stream geo-blocked TV shows and movies.

If you want, you can also use ExpressVPN to unblock content on Apple TV without using its app.

This means you can’t change protocol (the app uses Lightway by default) or enable split tunneling, for example.

The only limitations of the tvOS app is that it’s only available in dark mode, and doesn’t offer any customizable settings.

Also, you can activate the app via another device rather than having to insert your login credential through your remote.

Differently to its other software, ExpressVPN has chosen to group locations by continent, which made it easier for us to find desired locations.

We really enjoyed using the app, particularly accessing VPN server locations.

It’s highly intuitive, just like the other applications released by the VPN provider.

To use ExpressVPN on Apple TV, we strongly recommend using its dedicated tvOS application.

ExpressVPN also offers a great Smart DNS tool called MediaStreamer, although you can only unblock American and British apps through it.

ExpressVPN is a superb choice for Apple TV. It’s dedicated tvOS app is extremely fast and highly effective at unblocking over 95% of geo-restricted apps.

This overall rating is calculated based on the following category ratings. To learn more, read our testing methodology.

Our ratings are based on our own data, and are unaffected by financial incentives.

The table below compares our top-rated Apple TV VPNs based on streaming speed, access to geo-blocked Netflix catalogs, Apple TV setup options, and price.

Our dedicated guide explains in much more detail how to set up and use a VPN with Apple TV.

Though there are many ways to use a VPN with Apple TV, including Smart DNS, and AirPlay, the most straightforward method is using a dedicated app.

The absolute best VPN for Apple TV is ExpressVPN thanks to its user-friendly tvOS app, which consistently unblocks popular geo-restricted apps like US Netflix, Disney+, and Max (HBO). The best 100% free Apple TV VPN is Atlas VPN, which unblocks several US-based streaming apps.

Based on our tests, here’s a summary of the best VPNs for Apple TV:

To find the best options, we tested 65 VPNs on our Apple TV 4K. The VPNs we recommend are the best at unblocking popular streaming apps in HD quality.

The release of tvOS 17 means that you can now install VPN apps on your Apple TV .

FAQs

Key takeaways for using IPVanish with Apple TV



IPVanish boasts a vast network of over 2,400 servers across more than 90 locations, ensuring your privacy with a steadfast no-logs policy. Plus, it delivers high-caliber streaming speeds thanks to cutting-edge protocols like WireGuard and OpenVPN.