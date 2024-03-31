How to watch Apple TV+ with Proton VPN - Proton VPN Support (2024)

Apple TV+ is a digital entertainment platform featuring movies, TV shows, and exclusive sports events. Other than being owned by Apple Inc., it is notable for creating original content and showing new movies and TV series every month. Highlights include, Prehistoric Planet, See, Foundation, Silo, and many more.

Because the names are so similar, it’s worth clarifying the difference between Apple TV and Apple TV+:

Apple TV is the name of the app that allows you stream TV shows and movies that you purchase from iTunes, videos purchased on demand from Apple TV Channels, and original Apple content from Apple TV+. You can have Apple TV without having Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ is available in over 100 countries worldwide, but the catalog of titles available in each location depends on regional licensing restrictions.

This article will explain how you can use Proton VPN to watch Apple TV+:

On Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android devices

iPhone and iPad

On your Android TV smart TV

You can use Proton VPN to unblock other popular streaming services in France as well, including French versions of Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video.

Our streaming guide lists all the streaming services we support.

How to watch Apple TV+ with Proton VPN from your browser

There is no official Apple TV app for regular Android devices (such as phones and tablets), but you can sign in and watch Apple TV+ content using the Firefox and Chrome browsers for Android.

1. If you haven’t already, you’ll need to download and install Proton VPN for your device.

Proton VPN for Windows

Proton VPN for macOS

Proton VPN for Linux

Proton VPN for Android

2. To use streaming services via Proton VPN, you’ll need a Proton VPN Plus or Proton Unlimited plan. If you have aFreeplan,upgrade your account by signing in and selecting VPN Plus or Proton Unlimited from your account Subscription page.

If you don’t have a Proton VPN account, you can sign up for a Plus plan here.

3. Log in to Proton VPN and connect to any Plus server located in the country whose version of Apple TV+ you’d like to access.

4. Visit the Apple TV+ website at tv.apple.com and sign in using your Apple ID. You can then sign up for an Apple TV+ subscription if you haven’t already got one.

Now choose a great television show or movie to watch securely with Proton VPN!

How to watch Apple TV+ with Proton VPN on iPad and iPhone

As noted above, to watch Apple TV+ on a regular Android device, you’ll need to do so in a browser. But needless to say, Apple does offer Apple TV apps for its own iOS and iPadOS platforms.

1. If you haven’t already, you’ll need to download and install Proton VPN for iOS and iPadOS.

2. To use streaming services via Proton VPN, you’ll need a Proton VPN Plus or Proton Unlimited plan. If you already have aFreeplan,upgrade your account by signing in and selecting VPN Plus or Proton Unlimited from your account Subscription page.

If you don’t have a Proton VPN account, you can sign up for a Plus plan here.

3. Log in to Proton VPN and connect to any Plus server located in the country whose version of Apple TV+ you’d like to access.

4. Download the Apple TV app and sign in using your Apple ID. You can then sign up for an Apple TV+ subscription if you haven’t already got one.

Now choose a great television show or movie to watch securely with Proton VPN!

How to watch Apple TV+ with Proton VPN on Android TV

Although there is no Apple TV app for regular Android devices (such as your phone or tablet), there is an Apple TV app for Android TV, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV (“Firestick”).

1. To watch Apple TV+ using Proton VPN on your Android TV, you’ll first need to download the Android TV Proton VPN app. For steps on setting up Android TV and connecting to the right server, take a look at our Android TV support guide.

2. To use streaming services via Proton VPN, you’ll need a Proton VPN Plus or Proton Unlimited plan. If you already have aFreeplan,upgrade your account by signing in and selecting VPN Plus or Proton Unlimited from your account Subscription page.

If you don’t have a Proton VPN account, you can sign up for a Plus plan here.

3. Install the Apple TV app on your Android TV device and log in using your Apple ID. Android TV doesn’t support purchases within the Apple TV app, so if you don’t already have an Apple TV+ subscription, you’ll need to purchase it on another device.

4. Log in to Proton VPN and connect to any Plus server located in the country whose version of Apple TV+ you’d like to access.

Now choose a great television show or movie to watch securely with Proton VPN!

Troubleshooting Apple TV+ streaming problems

If Apple TV+ does not work after following the above steps, try the following troubleshooting options.

Restart the Proton VPN app and start a new VPN connection. If you are accessing Apple TV+ via your browser, try clearing your browser cache. Restart your device. Clear your DNS cache (Windows, Mac, or Linux).

If none of these options work, please check out our Streaming troubleshooting guide or contact our Support team.