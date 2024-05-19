Best 100% FREE VPNs for Apple TV! | Updated 2024 (2024)

You’d like to use your Apple TV without restrictions but don’t want to pay for a premium VPN. I can help. I’ve put together a list of thebest free VPNs for Apple TVbased on speed, security, quality, and compatibility.

Paying for a premium VPN service means you’ll end up with the best available package. However, there areplenty of free VPNs for Apple TV, andI’ve tested over 60 of them.

But nothing is ever truly free.You may end up saving some money, but you’ll pay in other ways... Thinkdata leaks,low speeds, andcaps on bandwidth and downloading.

And with so many low-cost premium VPNs available, why limit yourself to a free VPN? I recommend ExpressVPN for its blazing speeds and limitless packages. You can try out the full service risk-free, with ExpressVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee.

I always recommend choosing a premium service over a free one, butI’ve done some digging to find the best free VPNs for Apple TV.

There is no way to install a VPN on your Apple TV. So, you’ll needa free VPN that works with routers, instead.Installing a VPN on your routerlets you use it on any device connected to your home network, including your Apple TV.

What's the Catch With Free VPNs?

When it comes to VPNs, you really do get what you pay for. Free VPNs havemore drawbacks than you might think.

Streaming

Because free VPNs offer fewer server locations, you’re oftenvery limited in terms of where you can stream content from. Many free VPNs can't bypass the VPN blocks that major streaming services like Netflix and Hulu use. This means you won’t be able to stream at all.

Security

A premium VPNuses high-level encryption toprotect you from data leaks, identity theft, and data logging. Free VPNs often limit their security features, so you won’t be completely secure online.

Compatibility

Most free VPNs aren’t compatible with routers, so you can’t use them for your Apple TV. Premium VPNs are compatible with a wider range of devices, and most offer router apps.

Limitations

Mostfree VPNs place caps on data, usually ranging from 500MB to 2GB. If you want to stream a movie on Netflix, for example, youwon’t get very far before your data runs out. Plus, there are usuallyslow download speeds, which meansmorebuffering, lagging, and low video quality.

The Best Free VPNs for Apple TV (Updated October 2019)

I’ve done extensive testing to bring you thebest free VPNs for Apple TV. These VPNs allow you to stream, listen to music, play games, or watch videos online safely from wherever you are.

Best for data.

Generous 10GB data every month, and opportunity to get 5GB more

Premium security measures for free, including absolutely no data logs

The free version has servers in 10 countries

Works with: Apple TV, BBC iPlayer, HBO, YouTube, and Kodi

Compatible with: Apple TV, MacOS, iOS, Windows, Linux, Android, Chrome, Opera, and Firefox

For a free VPN, Windscribe doesn’t hold back on data. There’s an ample10GB on offer every monthwith the free version. You can easily watch several episodes of your favorite TV show back-to-back, or stream a couple of movies.

If you want more data, just tweet the company. They’ll give you an extra 5GB for free!

Windscribe's free version can't unblock Netflix, but it can access other streaming platforms, including BBC iPlayer and HBO GO. That is if you don’t mind waiting for it to buffer as theservers on the free version can be pretty slow.

The free version lets you connect toservers in 10 countries, including theUS, UK, France, Germany, Hong Kong. If the server you need isn’t available, you can upgrade to the low-cost, premium service. This will grant you access to servers in 60 countries and 110 cities, including the Netflix-optimized Windflix servers.

Windscribeallows torrenting on their free version. You can install the free VPN onan unlimited number of other devices, too.

There’s some great security measures too, including its very ownbuilt-in ad and malware blocker, R.O.B.E.R.T, which stops you visiting sites with potential malware on them. You can find out even more info about Windscribe in our detailed review.

As with the premium version, you can still benefit fromAES 256-bit encryption andstrict no-logs policy.

Best for watching YouTube and listening to music on your Apple TV.

Modest 2GB data allowance

Premium security features for free

Allows torrenting

Works with: Apple TV, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime, HBO, Sky GO, Kodi, and more

Compatible with: Apple TV, iOS, MacOS, Windows, Android, Linux, Chrome, Firefox, and routers

hide.me is another solid choice for Apple TV. With two free GBs, you’ve got enough data tolisten to some music or watch a little YouTube. Although it’s not enough for a movie marathon, you can use it to stream the latest episode of your favorite TV show.

If you want more data, you could consider signing up for the premium service and taking advantage of hide.me’s30-day, money-back guarantee. That means you can enjoy all the premium benefits, risk-free.

hide.me supports P2P connections, but there isn’t enough data to download large files.

The free version allows you toconnect to servers in 5 locations: Singapore, Canada, Netherlands, US East, and US West. But if you upgrade, you can access servers in over 57 locations.

hide.mewon’t throttle your connection speedseither – you’ll enjoy the same great speeds as a premium user.

Other free VPNs might draw the line at advanced security measures for free users, but hide.me doesn’t. It offerszero information logging, IP leak protection, anautomatic kill switch, andstrong encryption.

Another great feature is thebuilt-in adblocker.

We’ve tested hide.me in every way possible to make sure it’s really a solid, free VPN. Check out the results in ourin-depth review.

Easiest VPN to install and use.

Super-fast connection speeds

Strict no-logs policy and military-grade encryption

Supports torrenting

Works with: Apple TV, Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, and more

Compatible with: Apple TV, MacOS, iOS, Chrome, Firefox, Windows, and routers

With super-fast speeds, Hotspot Shield is one of the quickest free VPNs available. Withmilitary-grade encryption, Hotspot Shield is a great choice for secure mobile browsing.

Hotspot Shield can unblock Netflix and other streaming services, but the free version has a500MB per day data limit.This is definitelynot enough for streaming.

If youupgrade to premium, you’ll haveunlimited bandwidth and datato binge-stream all the shows you want.

Itallows torrentingtoo, but the restrictive data allowance means you might not get very far trying to download a large file. Youcan listen to some music and watch some videoson your Apple TV, though.

If you want more data, you couldsign up for the premium versionand take advantage of its generous45-day, money-back guarantee. That way, you can try it risk-free for up to six weeks.

Hotspot Shield offers astrict no-logs policyandperfect forward secrecythatconstantly changes your encryption key.So, if your connection ever fails, yourlocation and activity remain hidden. If you’re trying toget past censorship lawswith your Apple TV box, thenthis feature helps you remain untraceable.

Unfortunately, there are quite a few limitations with the free version of Hotspot Shield.You’ll experience pop-up adswhile streaming and you canonly connect to the US server location.

We’ve put Hotspot Shield to the test ourselves. Read more in ourdetailed review.

Secure free VPN with unlimited data.

Unlimited bandwidth and uncapped data usage for completely free browsing

High-level security, including no-logs policy, secure VPN protocols, and ad-blocker

Bypass tricky censorship laws

Works with: Apple TV. While it's compatible with streaming services like Netflix, streaming isn't permitted on the free plan.

Compatible with Apple TV, iOS, MacOS, Android, Linux, Chrome, and routers See Also The Best 100% Free & Paid VPNs for Apple TV in 2024

Proton VPN’s free account offersunlimited bandwidthand data, but itwon’t allow you to stream or torrent. If you just want to listen to some music, watch YouTube, or bypass censorship laws, though, it’s more than sufficient.

Free users can connect to servers inthe US, Japan, and Holland. If you upgrade, you can connect to servers in over 36 countries.

You can only connectone devicewith the free plan. If you upgrade, you can connect five devices simultaneously.

While conducting my tests, I observed intentional speed restrictions in the free version, but once I upgraded to the premium version, my speed significantly improved.

Both versions offer256-bit encryption, ano-logs policy, ad-blocker,andsecure VPN protocols.

We ran every test you can imagine on Proton VPN to make sure it stood out as a quality free VPN. Check out the results in our comprehensive review.

Our Premium VPN Recommendations for Apple TV

FAQs

Are VPNs legal?

Yes and no. They’re legal in most of the world, but not everywhere. VPNs can be used for illegal activities, and some countries are banning them because of this. Read more about the legality of VPNs inour guide.

How do I set up a VPN on my Apple TV?

Apple TV does not support built-in VPNs. To install a VPN on your Apple TV, you’ll need to configure your router. Most VPN providers offer guides to help you with this. You can also use our guide to help you.

Will my Apple TV VPN work with my other devices?

It depends on which VPN you choose. You’ll need to check which devices are compatible with your VPN. I’ve included a list of compatible devices next to every vendor. Unlike premium services, most free VPNs only allow you to connect one device per account. This means you may not be able to protect all of your devices at once.

What are the top features I should look for in a VPN for Apple TV?

To make the most of your Apple TV, look for VPNs that offer quick speeds, unlimited bandwidth, and maximum security. The VPN you choose should have a large server network, and be able to unblock popular streaming services and websites.

Summary

Although afree VPN might seem like a more convincing optionat first, therisks and limitationsmean they aren’t always worth it.

You want a quality VPN withunlimited, high-quality, and fast streaming and browsing.

Manyfree VPNs will keep some form of data trailtoo, so you can’t be sure that your activity or personal data won’t accidentally be shared, even just for marketing purposes. However, the VPNs on this list are safe and reliable.

A limited free VPN can be a good choice if youonly need a VPN for a short time. Consider choosing apremium VPN and taking advantage of free trials and money-back guarantees. You’ll have access to the very best features for your Apple TV, risk-free.

