Indulgent Sourdough Molasses Cookies Recipe | Homemade Food Junkie (2024)

Soft and chewy Sourdough Molasses cookies are delectable. My family loves these flavorful molasses cookies. And they use up your sourdough discard.

These cookies are perfect for the lunch boxand after school treats. They will hold up well and are not too messy.

Molasses Cookies are chewy cookies that are soft in the center. These cookies use blackstrap molasses which gives them a rich and dark flavor profile. The addition of the sourdough discard helps the cookies puff up and maintain that chewy soft texture.

These cookies are easy to make. We go over some tips and tricks in this post for making the best sourdough molasses cookies.

Here are a few common questions we ran into about molasses cookies.

What Does Adding Molasses to Cookies do?

Molasses helps add moisture to cookies and will keep the texture of the cookies chewy. The molasses helps the proteins in the cookies spread evenly. Molasses is sometimes used as a substitute for sugar in baked goods. Molasses will make soft and chewy cookies that are full of moisture. For firm cookies that are dry its best to stick to sugar in the cookies and omit the Molasses.

Why Did Molasses Cookies not spread?

Molasses cookies that are not spreading is usually a result of cold dough. Warm dough will spread quickly and the cookies will overspread and become flat. Colder dough will keep the molasses cookies puffy and they will not spread. Too much flour in the cookies can also hinder the spreading process.

To keep Molasses cookies from overspreading, to chilling the dough for 30 minutes before baking. If you want the cookies to spread a bit more, keep the dough room temperature before baking. Do not melt the fats or the cookies will spread and become flat and crispy.

Is Blackstrap Molasses good for Baking Cookies?

Blackstrap molasses can be used for baking cookies. Blackstrap molasses will give the cookies a rich and darker flavor profile. Blackstrap molasses has been boiled down and refined more than regular molasses. Blackstrap molasses tends to be inky black in color and slightly saltier in flavor. This molasses is rich and dark.

We use blackstrap molasses in the molasses cookies. If you want a lighter molasses flavor, you can use regular molasses for these cookies.

Are Ginger Snaps the same as Molasses Cookies?

Gingersnaps are not the same as Molasses cookies. Many people confuse the two cookies, but they are different recipes and two different cookies. Molasses cookies are soft and chewy and contain less ginger than gingersnap cookies. The traditional gingersnap cookies will have a hard exterior that snaps when the cookie is bit into.

Sourdough Molasses Cookie Recipe:

I’m a big fan of the traditional recipe for molasses cookies. The sourdough discard put a delicious twist on this recipe.

I’m a sourdough baker. I always have sourdough starter sitting around feeding and growing. It’s a wonderful addition to these cookies.

Sourdough Molasses Cookies Ingredients:

Unfed sourdough discard improves the texture of these cookies quite a bit in my opinion. And adds only a slightly more intense flavor.

The Starter:

The cookies pictured in this recipe post cam from two different batches. The ONLY difference in the recipe is the sourdough starter.

You control the outcome of your cookies appearance, texture and to some degree flavor with the starter.

TIP: Recently fed starter will add a milder flavor and puffiness to your cookies.

Unfed sourdough starter will have a grayish color. Using old and unfed starter will make a deeper flavored cookie that is also less cake like.

You’ll recognize a starving (weak) starter by its gray hooch sitting on top. And lack of bubbles in it.

Stir it up for a good sour starter and feed it. Using that in this recipe before it’s fed will definitely put some tang in your cookie.

The same is true for our sourdough peanut butter cookies. The starter makes a difference every time.

Adding sourdough starter to this recipe makes a chewy molasses cookies that is also fairly soft. The starter will help puff the cookie if it’s recently fed.

I also added baking powder. So now we have a crinkly soft chewy molasses cookie. If you prefer a LESS puffy cookie and have a recently fed starter eliminate the baking powder.

If you are looking to use up some sourdough discard give this recipe a try.

The Fats:

Let’s get it right out there on the table. Cookies are not health food. OK. Moving right along.

For this cookie recipe we swapped out the traditional shortening for coconut oil. Butter is also a great fat to use in this recipe.

Unfortunately the healthier oils like Avocado oil will destroy the structure of the cookie. It cannot hold up as a fat substitute for these molasses cookies.

TIP: DON’T melt the fats. softening means room temperature. NOT liquid. Or your cookies will be flat and crispy.

Shortening is always an option for you if you have it around. I put a note in the printable recipe card for you.

Visual Walkthrough:

Here are all the steps of mixing and forming these great sourdough discard cookies. Please also watch out video for a complete recipe demonstration.

Our printable recipe card is at the bottom of the post for you. Happy Baking!

TIP: Prepare your baking sheet with parchment paper or lay silicone mats on the sheets to prevent sticking. If you have neither grease the baking sheets.

Cool the cookies on wire racks and serve.

Storing Molasses Cookies:

These cookies will stay fresh several days in your airtight cookie jar. They need to be covered or they will dry out.

You can store them in a plastic bag in your fridge for longer fresh storage. (up to a week) Just keep the air away from them.

Freezing Molasses Cookies:

Short term:

Stack the completely cooled cookies with parchment between the cookies to keep them from sticking together.

Place the stacks in an airtight freezer container.

Label with the Name of the recipe and date

Store in freezer up to one month.

Longer freezing:

Wrap the stacks of cookies in plastic wrap tightly and then bag or box in freezer bags or containers. Or vacuum wrap the cookies. They will keep up to two months.

Defrost by setting on the counter at room temperature for quicker defrost. Or set them in the fridge for longer defrosting.

Your Printable Recipe Card:

Yield: 24 cookies Sourdough Molasses Cookies Recipe Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 15 minutes Total Time: 30 minutes Delicious molasses cookies full of flavor. These ever popular cookies are so easy to make. Your family will love them! Ingredients 1/2 Cup sourdough starter (recently fed)

1 Cup Brown sugar

1/4 Cup softened Butter

1/4 Cup molasses

1 egg

2 Cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking soda

2 tsp, baking powder

1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

1 tsp. Cinnamon

1/2 tsp. ginger

1/4 tsp. ground cloves

1/4 tsp. salt

Preheat oven to 325 degrees In a medium bowl Sift together the dry ingredients. Set aside. In a large bowl beat sourdough discard, brown sugar, butter, egg and molasses (I'm using an electric mixer) Mix the dry ingredients into the wet mixed ingredients with a large wooden spoon. Shape dough by rounded Tablespoonful into one inch balls. Dip tops into sugar On ungreased cookie sheet, place balls, sugared side up about 2 inches apart. Bake 13 to 16 minutes or until cookies are set and appear dry. Immediately remove from oven, and place cookies on cooling rack. Notes Options: Use 1/4 Cup shortening (easiest to use the oblong shortening blocks) in place of the butter or coconut oil.

Use your starter recently fed or when it's very hungry. Play around with this idea. Your cookies will change quite a bit in texture depending on the condition and liveliness of your starter.

This cookie has a lot of spice. We LOVE them. if you prefer a milder cookie eliminate the cloves and reduce the ginger by half.

Eliminate the baking powder for a less cake like puffy cookie. Nutrition Information Yield 24 Serving Size 1 cookie

Amount Per ServingCalories 119Total Fat 3gSaturated Fat 1gTrans Fat 0gUnsaturated Fat 1gCholesterol 13mgSodium 143mgCarbohydrates 23gFiber 1gSugar 12gProtein 2g Did you make this recipe? Please leave a comment on the blog or share a photo on Instagram

Grandma’s cookie Recipe is from this Betty Crocker Recipe