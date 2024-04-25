No Bake Brownie Bites - 3 Ingredient, Easy Recipe! (2024)

This quick and easy recipe for chocolate no bake brownie bites is rich, dark, fudgy, chocolatey, and melt-in-your-mouth delicious!

No bake chocolate brownie bites

With just three ingredients, this might be the simplest brownie recipe you ever try.

Make a new batch of brownie bites any time you are craving chocolate.

The entire recipe only takes about five minutes!

With oil free, dairy free, vegan, gluten free, paleo, and keto options included, this is one healthy snack or dessert you will definitely want to keep on hand.

Chocolate healthy snack balls

These chocolate brownie bites are one of my personal favorite recipes.

I’ve been eating them nonstop for the past few months. And the only reason it’s taken me so long to share is that I do not usually bother to measure the ingredients.

I will just throw everything together and break off pieces of the chocolate brownie dough whenever I pass through the kitchen. It is hard to stay away!

The best part about the recipe is how easy it is to customize.

For example, I am a fan of extremely dark and bitter chocolate. So I like to decrease the sweetener and use raw cacao powder instead of cocoa powder.

But I let my mom try this extra dark chocolate version once, and she said “Please Katie, never put that on the blog.”

So there’s that.

Other customization ideas include stirring in a handful of mini chocolate chips, chopped peanuts, chia or hemp seeds, or shredded coconut at the very end.

You can dip them in chocolate or Coconut Butter if you feel fancy.

Or add melted chocolate chips or coconut oil before blending to give the brownie balls a chocolate truffle texture and extra richness.

No bake brownie bites recipe video

Above – watch the step by step video showing how to make the recipe.

Healthy no bake brownie bite ingredients

All you need is cocoa powder, peanut butter, sweetener of choice, and an optional pinch of salt. I also like to add chia seeds.

Unlike many other mini no bake brownie recipes, this one can be made without dates, protein powder, or boxed brownie mix.

And there’s also no flour required, not even almond flour!

You can use creamy or crunchy peanut butter. Or substitute almond butter, cashew butter, pecan butter, macadamia nut butter, or allergy friendly sunflower seed butter.

Make them into healthy chocolate energy balls by swapping out the cocoa powder for an equal amount of raw cacao powder.

Choose your favorite powdered, granulated, or liquid sweetener. I am partial to pure maple syrup. They also work with honey, agave, coconut sugar, powdered sugar, or erythritol for sugar free brownie bites.

Especially if using an unsalted nut butter, I recommend including the optional salt to complement and deepen the rich chocolate flavor.

How to make the brownie balls

Add all of the ingredients to a high quality food processor.

We surmise that using a blender instead of a food processor will yield an overly sticky or tough batter. However, we have not tried this method so cannot say for sure. Be sure to report back if you experiment.

Blend everything together, stopping to scrape down the sides occasionally.

Once it forms a smooth dough, turn off the machine. Stir in optional add ins if desired.

Using a mini cookie scoop or clean hands, roll the brownie dough into balls or shape it into bars. Or you can roll it out and have fun with cookie cutters.

Store in a covered container on the counter for up to a week or in the refrigerator for about three to four weeks.

The no bake brownie bites can also be frozen. In an airtight container, leftovers should stay good for at least three months in the freezer.

Using gram measurements

If you prefer to use a food scale instead of measuring cups and tablespoons, go with the following numbers.

You will need 240 grams of peanut butter, 53 grams of cocoa powder, 80 grams of sweetener, and an optional 24 grams of coconut oil or chocolate.

Do not forget to also add in the optional salt and sprinkle of chia seeds. There is no need to measure the seeds if you include them.

Protein and nutrition facts

At under 100 calories, these healthy chocolate brownie bites are packed with fiber, protein, and nutrition.

Including the optional chia seeds adds omega-3s, calcium, iron, and even more fiber.

Each cholesterol free snack bite contains more than two grams of protein, even with no protein powder required for the recipe.

We have not yet tried replacing the cocoa powder with chocolate protein powder. Let us know if you play around with this substitution before we do.

Full nutrition information is available in the recipe box below.

Pin it now to save for later No Bake Brownie Bites This chocolate no bake brownie bites recipe is rich, dark, fudgy, and perfect for a healthy snack or dessert! Leave a Review Print Recipe Prep Time 5 minutes minutes Total Time 5 minutes minutes 5 from 318 votes Ingredients 1 cup peanut butter or allergy friendly sub

2/3 cup cocoa powder

1/3 cup sweetener of choice

1/4 tsp salt (optional)

optional mini chocolate chips or chia seeds

optional 2 tbsp coconut oil or melted chocolate Instructions Blend everything together in a food processor, scraping down the sides as needed. (For best texture, we recommend using a food processor over a blender here.) You can add the optional chia seeds or chocolate chips before or after blending. Once it forms a smooth dough, roll into balls. Store on the counter, or refrigerate or freeze. View Nutrition Facts Notes Readers also love this no bake Protein Cookie Dough. Have you made this recipe? Tag @chocolatecoveredkatie on Instagram

