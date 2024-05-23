Instant Pot Chili Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This quick and easy Instant Pot Chili Recipe is loaded with ground beef, beans and tomatoes in a hearty and smokey-sweet sauce.

I’ve taken my all time favorite (award winning) Slow Cooker Chili recipe and adapted it for the pressure cooker so you can enjoy this goodness in a fraction of the time!

Holy smokes, let me tell you… the delicious aroma that will fill your kitchen while whipping up this easy chili will get you so excited to dig in. One taste and I’m confident that this will become your new favorite chili recipe.

Instant Pot Chili Recipe

Chili needs time to develop it’s rich and bold flavors, which is why chili is normally cooked low and slow. Cooking chili in the instant pot (or pressure cooker) is a great way to intensify the flavor in a fraction of the time it normally takes in the slow cooker. The pressure in the Instant Pot can penetrate the beans with flavor quickly, tenderize the beef and enhance all the spices in minutes.

Ingredients Required for Chili

Chili is one of those magical dishes that you can easily adjust the ingredients to your liking, making it perfect for picky eaters. Here is what you’ll need:

Ground Beef

Onion

Red Bell Pepper

Pinto Beans

Black Beans

Kidney Beans

Tomato Sauce

Tomato Paste

Beef Broth

Diced Tomatoes

Spices & Seasonings: Chili Powder, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Cumin, Red Pepper Flakes, Salt and Pepper

How To Cook Chili In Instant Pot

What I truly love about this recipe is that I can brown the ground beef right in the instant pot on sauté mode. This saves me from having any extra dishes to clean and keeps my stove top nice and clean too.

Start by browning your ground beef (you can swap in ground turkey or pork here if you’d like), then drain any excess fat and return the liner to the pressure cooker.

Dump in all of the ingredients and give it a good stir.

Set to Chili/Beans setting or HIGH pressure and set for 18 minutes. Once it’s finished cooking release the pressure and you’re done!

All that’s left to do is add your favorite chili toppings!

We love adding shredded cheese, sour cream and diced green onions. I’ll even throw some crunchy corn chips on top if I have them on hand.

Tips and FAQ:

Can You Freeze Chili? Yes! You can freeze in an airtight container for up to 4 months. Defrost in refrigerator overnight for best results.

This setting is automatically set to cook on HIGH pressure for 30 minutes. Simply press "more" or "less" to adjust the time setting up or down.

This setting is automatically set to cook on HIGH pressure for 30 minutes. Simply press “more” or “less” to adjust the time setting up or down. How Do You Thicken Chili In Instant Pot? You shouldn’t need to thicken this recipe, but if you’re here searching for the answer, you can thicken chili using a cornstarch slurry. Mix 2 tbsp cornstarch with 2 tbsp water and gradually stir into the chili while it’s bubbling away on Sauté mode. It should thicken right up.

Can I Use Dry Beans For Chili?

While this recipe calls for canned beans to save time, you most certainly can use dried beans! Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Rinse and pick through your beans ( 2 cups total of pinto and/or black beans), discard any broken pieces.

of pinto and/or black beans), discard any broken pieces. Add the dried beans to the liner of your Instant Pot and cover with 1 inch of water.

Pressure cook on HIGH for 12 minutes, then quick release.

Drain the beans and set aside.

Follow the remainder of the recipe as written.

