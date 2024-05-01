Instant Pot Soft-Boiled Ramen Eggs Recipe + Stovetop Method – FOOD is Four Letter Word (2024)

November 13, 2020Van

Instant Pot Soft-Boiled Ramen Eggs Recipe + Stovetop Method – FOOD is Four Letter Word (1)

Share Recipe:

Prep time: 6 hours

Cook time: 1 minute

Serves: 12

This is super simple recipe on how to make Ramen Eggs (Ajitsuke Tamago) which are soft-boiled eggs that are marinated for a few hours in a simple soy sauce mixture – they are perfect for ramen, with a bowl of rice or even on their own as a delicious high protein snack!

Instant Pot Soft-Boiled Ramen Eggs Recipe + Stovetop Method – FOOD is Four Letter Word (2)

Instant Pot Soft-Boiled Ramen Eggs Recipe + Stovetop Method – FOOD is Four Letter Word (3)

Instant Pot Soft-Boiled Ramen Eggs Recipe + Stovetop Method – FOOD is Four Letter Word (4)

Instant Pot Soft-Boiled Ramen Eggs Recipe + Stovetop Method – FOOD is Four Letter Word (5)

Instant Pot Soft-Boiled Ramen Eggs Recipe + Stovetop Method – FOOD is Four Letter Word (6)

Be sure to click on the accessories list below to get the most out of your Instant Pot.
Instant Pot Soft-Boiled Ramen Eggs Recipe + Stovetop Method – FOOD is Four Letter Word (7)

Share Recipe:

Instant Pot Soft-Boiled Ramen Eggs Recipe + Stovetop Method – FOOD is Four Letter Word (8)

Print Recipe

November 13, 2020Van

  • Prep time: 6 hours
  • Cook time: 1 minute
  • Serves: 12

www.foodisafourletterword.com

Ingredients

  • 6 Large Eggs, (do not make less than 6, you can make up to 12 in the Instant Pot)
  • ¼ Cup Japanese Soy Sauce
  • 3 Tablespoons Mirin
  • 1 Green Onion, green parts only, chopped
  • ½ Cup Water

Method

  • 1)

    The Instant Pot should be completely cool before cooking eggs. Add 1 Cup of water to the pot – please measure it out because the water amount will effect the cooking time. Place the trivet that came with the Instant Pot into the bottom of the pot and stack the eggs on top of it or you can use an egg rack (do not use a basket). Seal the lid and choose Low Pressure for 1 minute, when the time is up, set a timer and wait 2 minutes 30 seconds before switching the knob to venting – any delay can over cook the eggs. Once the pin drops, open the lid.

    STOVETOP METHOD: Fill a pot with enough water to completely cover eggs. Bring it to a hard boil and gently place the eggs into the pot. Set a timer for 6 minutes 20 seconds and gently stir the eggs in the pot for about 10 seconds – this helps center the yolks.

  • 2)

    Immediately place the eggs into a large bowl filled with ice water for 3 minutes then carefully peel the eggs.In a bowl, combine ¼ Cup Japanese Soy Sauce, 3 Tablespoons Mirin, ½ Cup Water and chopped Green Onions. Place the eggs into a large ziplock bag or a small tupperware container, add the soy sauce marinade, seal and refrigerate for 6 hours or overnight. Move the eggs around half way through so they get marinated evenly. When ready to serve, you can put them into simmering hot water for about 30 seconds to warm them up. Enjoy!

    *If you made my Instant Pot Chashu Recipe, you can use the leftover cooking liquid from that recipe as the marinade for these eggs.

See Also
The Historic Russian Recipe That Turns Apples Into Marshmallows31 Rustic Christmas RecipesChaffles | 3 Easy Chaffle Recipes That Are Low Carb and Keto FriendlyThe Best Fried Cabbage Recipe

↓ Supplies to make this recipe ↓

You may also like

  • Instant Pot Miso Ramen Recipe

    November 13, 2020

  • Instant Pot Chashu Recipe for Ramen (Japanese Braised Pork Belly)

    November 13, 2020

  • Instant Pot Matcha Mochi Recipe

    September 1, 2020

  • Instant Pot Japanese Beef Curry Recipe

    April 27, 2018

  • Instant Pot Japanese Braised Pork Belly Recipe (Kakuni)

    May 11, 2018

  • Instant Pot Japanese Potato Salad Recipe

    July 24, 2018

  • Japanese Chicken Katsu Curry Recipe

    January 27, 2018

  • Chicken Karaage Recipe (Japanese Fried Chicken)

    October 6, 2019

  • Japanese BBQ Short Ribs Recipe (Japanese Calbi)

    July 29, 2018

    See Also
    Easy Chicken Coq au Vin Recipe | The Modern Proper

  • Kabocha Korokke Recipe – Japanese Pumpkin Croquette

    October 19, 2020

  • Instant Pot “KFC” Fried Chicken Japanese Rice Cooker Recipe Hack

    October 10, 2020

  • Instant Pot Strawberry Mochi Recipe

    September 4, 2020

  • Instant Pot Steamed Kabocha Recipe

    October 19, 2020

  • Hawaiian Mac Salad Recipe

    April 19, 2018

2 Comments

  • Katie

    April 6, 2021 at 7:01 pm

    Thank you Van!! Fool-proof ramen eggs in the Instant Pot!! It was pure happiness when I sliced open the egg and found yolky goodness

    Reply

  • Lisa C.

    October 24, 2021 at 9:54 am

    Your ramen egg recipe is amazing! Very authentic taste and texture. Look forward to Chashu recipe next! Thank you!!

    Reply

Leave a comment

Previous RecipeNext Recipe

Instant Pot Soft-Boiled Ramen Eggs Recipe + Stovetop Method – FOOD is Four Letter Word (23)

Hi everyone! I’m Van, the creator and recipe developer for FOOD is a Four Letter Word. Follow this page for delicious & eclectic recipes. I hope you find something that you enjoy making on here. Subscribe to my YouTube & Instagram below to get updates when I post a new recipe.
-Van

Instant Pot Soft-Boiled Ramen Eggs Recipe + Stovetop Method – FOOD is Four Letter Word (24)Instant Pot Soft-Boiled Ramen Eggs Recipe + Stovetop Method – FOOD is Four Letter Word (25)

Shop Unique + Cool Kitchen Gadgets

Instant Pot Soft-Boiled Ramen Eggs Recipe + Stovetop Method – FOOD is Four Letter Word (26)

Please make anyAmazon purchases using my affiliate link, Amazon sends me a small commission at no additional cost to you, but it helps cover the costs of running my site. Thank you for visiting and for your support♥

FOOD is a Four Letter Word is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites

*This site has no affiliation with Trader Joe’s. Any discussions are descriptions of the Trader Joe’s company or it’s products are not endorsed by the Trader Joe’s company and are expressly disclaimed.

Newest Recipes

  • One Piece Strawberry Yogurt Fizzy Drink Recipe for Luffy
  • One Piece Straw Hat Rice Krispies Treats Recipe
  • How to make Yogurt using the Sun
Instant Pot Soft-Boiled Ramen Eggs Recipe + Stovetop Method – FOOD is Four Letter Word (2024)
Top Articles
Double Lemon Chicken Recipe
Sweet Potato Fries Recipe
Why only 2 of Chinese pay any income tax?
What are the benefits of the US China tax treaty?
Latest Posts
Smoky Lentil Stew With Leeks and Potatoes Recipe
Spiced Roast Chicken With Tangy Yogurt Sauce Recipe
Article information

Author: Dong Thiel

Last Updated:

Views: 6192

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (59 voted)

Reviews: 90% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Dong Thiel

Birthday: 2001-07-14

Address: 2865 Kasha Unions, West Corrinne, AK 05708-1071

Phone: +3512198379449

Job: Design Planner

Hobby: Graffiti, Foreign language learning, Gambling, Metalworking, Rowing, Sculling, Sewing

Introduction: My name is Dong Thiel, I am a brainy, happy, tasty, lively, splendid, talented, cooperative person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.