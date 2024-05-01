Instant Pot Soft-Boiled Ramen Eggs Recipe + Stovetop Method – FOOD is Four Letter Word (2024)

1)

The Instant Pot should be completely cool before cooking eggs. Add 1 Cup of water to the pot – please measure it out because the water amount will effect the cooking time. Place the trivet that came with the Instant Pot into the bottom of the pot and stack the eggs on top of it or you can use an egg rack (do not use a basket). Seal the lid and choose Low Pressure for 1 minute, when the time is up, set a timer and wait 2 minutes 30 seconds before switching the knob to venting – any delay can over cook the eggs. Once the pin drops, open the lid.

STOVETOP METHOD: Fill a pot with enough water to completely cover eggs. Bring it to a hard boil and gently place the eggs into the pot. Set a timer for 6 minutes 20 seconds and gently stir the eggs in the pot for about 10 seconds – this helps center the yolks.