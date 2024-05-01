Instant Pot Soft-Boiled Ramen Eggs Recipe + Stovetop Method – FOOD is Four Letter Word (2024)

November 13, 2020Van
Prep time: 6 hours
Cook time: 1 minute
Serves: 12
This is super simple recipe on how to make Ramen Eggs (Ajitsuke Tamago) which are soft-boiled eggs that are marinated for a few hours in a simple soy sauce mixture – they are perfect for ramen, with a bowl of rice or even on their own as a delicious high protein snack!
Ingredients
- 6 Large Eggs, (do not make less than 6, you can make up to 12 in the Instant Pot)
- ¼ Cup Japanese Soy Sauce
- 3 Tablespoons Mirin
- 1 Green Onion, green parts only, chopped
- ½ Cup Water
Method
- 1)
The Instant Pot should be completely cool before cooking eggs. Add 1 Cup of water to the pot – please measure it out because the water amount will effect the cooking time. Place the trivet that came with the Instant Pot into the bottom of the pot and stack the eggs on top of it or you can use an egg rack (do not use a basket). Seal the lid and choose Low Pressure for 1 minute, when the time is up, set a timer and wait 2 minutes 30 seconds before switching the knob to venting – any delay can over cook the eggs. Once the pin drops, open the lid.
STOVETOP METHOD: Fill a pot with enough water to completely cover eggs. Bring it to a hard boil and gently place the eggs into the pot. Set a timer for 6 minutes 20 seconds and gently stir the eggs in the pot for about 10 seconds – this helps center the yolks.
- 2)
Immediately place the eggs into a large bowl filled with ice water for 3 minutes then carefully peel the eggs.In a bowl, combine ¼ Cup Japanese Soy Sauce, 3 Tablespoons Mirin, ½ Cup Water and chopped Green Onions. Place the eggs into a large ziplock bag or a small tupperware container, add the soy sauce marinade, seal and refrigerate for 6 hours or overnight. Move the eggs around half way through so they get marinated evenly. When ready to serve, you can put them into simmering hot water for about 30 seconds to warm them up. Enjoy!
*If you made my Instant Pot Chashu Recipe, you can use the leftover cooking liquid from that recipe as the marinade for these eggs.
↓ Supplies to make this recipe ↓
2 Comments
Katie
April 6, 2021 at 7:01 pm
Thank you Van!! Fool-proof ramen eggs in the Instant Pot!! It was pure happiness when I sliced open the egg and found yolky goodness
Reply
Lisa C.
October 24, 2021 at 9:54 am
Your ramen egg recipe is amazing! Very authentic taste and texture. Look forward to Chashu recipe next! Thank you!!
Reply
Leave a comment
