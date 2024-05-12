Homemade Ranch Seasoning Mix (Copycat Hidden Valley Ranch) Recipe - The Cookie Rookie® (2024)

This post may include affiliate links that earn us a small commission from your purchases at no extra cost to you.

Ditch the store-bought seasoning packets. This homemade Ranch Seasoning Mix takes moments to make, with ingredients you’ll most likely have already! Perfect for DIY ranch dressing or homemade ranch dip.

The best thing about homemade ranch seasoning (tohe than the taste!) is that it won’t be full of un-pronounceable ingredients. Just herbs and spices, you won’t need to buy packet versions ever again.

Where Did Ranch Come From?

Where and How to Use

How Long Does This Ranch Seasoning Last?

Top Recipe Tips

How To Make This Ranch Seasoning Mix – Step By Step

Whisk all ingredients in a small bowl. Store, refrigerated, in an airtight glass jar up to 1 month.

To make Ranch Dressing:

Combine 1 tablespoon seasoning mix with ½ cup mayonnaise and ½ cup whole milk. Whisk to combine and refrigerate, covered, 30 minutes. Stir when ready to use.

To make Ranch Dip:

Combine 2 tablespoons seasoning mix with 16 ounces sour cream. If time (and for the best flavor) refrigerate, covered, 1 hour before serving. Stir before serving.

Where Did Ranch Come From?

Ranch dressing wascreated in 1949 by a plumber. While working as a contract plumber in Alaska, Steve Henson started cooking for his coworkers and perfecting his buttermilkdressingrecipe. Five years later he moved to California with his wife Gayle and bought aranch – and Hidden Valley Ranch was born!

Where and How to Use

This really is such a popular seasoning. It’s sweet, tangy and creamy all in one. It goes great with chicken tenders or wings, drizzle it on fries or pizza, and of course great on salads!

How Long Does This Ranch Seasoning Last?

Homemade Ranch Seasoning Mix is shelf-stable for up to 3 months, depending on the age of your dried herbs and spices. In other words, the fresher the herbs and spices that you use in your mix, the longer it will last.

Top Recipe Tips

The finer textured ingredients in the mix – like the salt and garlic – generally settlesto the bottom of the bottle. To make sure that my mix stays mixed consistently, I add all of the ingredients into myspice grinderand pulse about five times to make it more consistent. You can also use a food processor or blender if you don’t have spice grinder handy.

Makes approximately 1 cup or 8 ounces dry mix. Most recipes call for 1 ounce packets of dry ranch seasoning mix. 1 ounce would equal 2 tablespoons of this recipe.

Store ranch dressing or dipin an airtight container in therefrigerator.

Thisranch dressing recipeshouldlastfor about 1 week in the refrigerator. Be sure to use fresh ingredients to ensure thedressingwilllastlonger once it’s made.

