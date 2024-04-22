Peanut Butter Filled Chocolate Cookies Recipe (Video) (2024)

Can I Use No-Stir Peanut Butter in This Recipe? Yes, no-stir peanut butter can be replaced with natural peanut butter in this recipe, but the consistency of the filling will be altered and not as creamy.

How Do I Ensure My Cookies Stay Chewy? The key to chewy cookies lies in not overbaking them and using ingredients like brown sugar, which retains moisture. Take the cookies out of the oven when they’re just set; they’ll continue to firm up as they cool.

Can I Add Extra Ingredients Like Nuts or Chocolate Chips to the Dough? Absolutely! Fold in nuts or chocolate chips to the chocolate dough for added texture and flavor. Be mindful of the quantities to maintain the dough’s consistency.

How Long Can These Cookies Be Stored and How Should I Store Them? These cookies can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to a week. To keep them fresh, ensure they’re completely cooled before storing and place a piece of parchment paper between layers if stacking.

Can I Make the Dough Ahead of Time? Yes, the dough can be made in advance and refrigerated for up to 3 days. When ready to bake, let the dough sit at room temperature for a short period to make handling easier. This makes the recipe convenient for planning ahead.