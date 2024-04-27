Italian Wedding Soup With Turkey Meatballs Recipe (2024)

This soup is curing my allergies. I did add onion to the turkey as it really isn't much extra work to grate up a small, white onion and the flavor it adds is worth the extra minute of effort. I also pan-seared my turkey meatballs but mostly because my broiling drawer is tiny. I think if I made it again I would add some big chunks of ginger to the broth while it is boiling. ALSO, add more pasta than 3/4 cups or decrease the broth. The ratio was off.