Keto Cinnamon Dolce Latte | 10-Minute Recipe, Nut-Free, Gluten-Free (2024)

This Starbucks copycat Cinnamon Dolce Latte is keto-friendly, nut-free, and coconut-free. It can be prepared and served in just 10 minutes, has less than 5 grams of net carbs per serving, and is a perfect drink to enjoy during the holiday season.

Recipe Notes:

Powdered Monk Fruit Sweetener Substitution: You can use Classic Monk Fruit Sweetener, Golden Monk Fruit Sweetener, erythritol, or Swerve at a 1:1 ratio. If you use any of these granulated sweeteners, I would suggest pulsing it in a food processor to powder it. Liquid stevia or powdered stevia should work here, but because every brand of stevia is quite different, I cannot make suggestions on exactly how much you should use. If you decide to use stevia, especially if it’s pure stevia (no other ingredients), start with a VERY small amount, taste test, and then add more from there.

Espresso Powder Substitution: Instant coffee should work here, but the intensity of flavor will likely be lessened slightly.

Where You Can Purchase Monk Fruit Sweetener: You can order it online from Lakanto’s website. If you do this, you can use discount code REALBALANCED at checkout for 20% OFF. If you do not want to order online and, instead, purchase monk fruit sweetener in a store, many grocery stores, especially specialty stores and Costco, carry Lakanto monk fruit sweetener products.

Net Carbs: The recipe yields 2 servings, and each serving (with homemade whipped cream included) contains 4.5 grams of net carbs. If you want to further reduce the carb content, omit the homemade whipped cream topping, which will yield one serving to contain 3.1 grams net carbs (11.2 grams total carbs).

Refrigerator Storage: If you want to make this in advance to drink later, follow the recipe as written, except do not top the drink with whipped cream. Refrigerate the drink and whipped cream separately. Store the drink in a glass jar (like a mason jar) and the whipped cream in an airtight container. When you’re ready to serve, re-heat the drink in a saucepan on the stovetop before pouring into coffee mugs, or re-heat in coffee mugs in the microwave until warmed throughout and then dollop chilled whipped cream on top.