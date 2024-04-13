Keto Cinnamon Dolce Latte | 10-Minute Recipe, Nut-Free, Gluten-Free (2024)

Home Recipes Keto Cinnamon Dolce Latte
This Starbucks copycat Cinnamon Dolce Latte is keto-friendly, nut-free, and coconut-free. It can be prepared and served in just 10 minutes, has less than 5 grams of net carbs per serving, and is a perfect drink to enjoy during the holiday season.
Be sure to read through the blog post for the answers to frequently asked questions before you move on to the recipe card and begin making this recipe. You will find step-by-step photos within the blog post (located above the recipe card) that will help you to successfully make this keto-friendly cinnamon dolce latte recipe.
Starbucks copycat cinnamon dolce latte recipe
A grande-sized Starbucks Cinnamon Dolce Latte from Starbucks contains 44 grams of total (and net) carbs. Their recipe includes steamed 2% milk, cinnamon dolce flavored syrup, sweetened whipped cream, and cinnamon dolce sprinkles.
This recipe takes the original version and reduces the carb content per serving to fit a low-carb diet. Per serving, this drink recipe contains just 4.5 grams of net carbs. If you want to further reduce the carb content, you can omit the homemade whipped cream.
Keto cinnamon dolce latte FAQs
Before making this recipe, read over the answers to these commonly asked questions and review the step-by-step instruction photos.
Are there any ingredient substitution options?
- Powdered Monk Fruit Sweetener: You can use Classic Monk Fruit Sweetener, Golden Monk Fruit Sweetener, erythritol, or Swerve at a 1:1 ratio. If you use any of these granulated sweeteners, I would suggest pulsing it in afood processorto powder it. Liquid stevia or powdered stevia should work here, but because every brand of stevia is quite different, I cannot make suggestions on exactly how much you should use. If you decide to use stevia, especially if it’s pure stevia (no other ingredients), start with a VERY small amount, taste test, and then add more from there.
- Espresso Powder: Instant coffee should work here, but the intensity of flavor will likely be lessened slightly.
What is monk fruit sweetener? Where can it be purchased?
Lakanto’s monk fruit sweetener is net carb-free, doesn’t spike blood sugar, and can be substituted for sugar at a 1:1 ratio.
I purchase my monk fruit sweetener online from Lakanto’s website and have it delivered. If you want to do this, you can use discount code REALBALANCED at checkout for 20% OFF your Lakanto order.
If you do not want to order online and, instead, purchase monk fruit sweetener in a store, many grocery stores, especially specialty stores and Costco, carry Lakanto monk fruit sweetener products.
How many net carbs per serving does this drink have?
The recipe yields 2 servings, and each serving (with homemade whipped cream included) contains 4.5 grams of net carbs.
If you want to further reduce the carb content, omit the homemade whipped cream topping, which will yield one serving to contain 3.1 grams net carbs (11.2 grams total carbs).
The full nutrition information for this recipe, including calorie content, total carbs, protein, and fat per serving, can be found in the nutrition label located below the recipe instructions within the recipe card.
What diets is this recipe compliant with?
- Keto and Low-Carb:Containing only 4.5 grams of net carbs per serving, this recipe is low-carb as well as keto-compliant. To decrease carb content even more, omit whipped cream.
- Nut-Free:This latte is nut-free and is made without almond milk.
- Coconut-Free:Coconut products are not used in this dolce latte.
- Primal:This keto cinnamon dolce latte recipe follows primal diet restrictions (soy-free, sugar-free, gluten-free, and grain-free).
- Egg-Free:Eggs are not used in this recipe.
- Vegetarian:This recipe does not contain meat or meat products.
- Refined Sugar-Free:This recipe uses monk fruit sweetener and does not contain refined sugar.
How should the drink be stored?
If you want to make this in advance to drink later, follow the recipe as written, except do not top the drink with whipped cream. Refrigerate the drink and whipped cream separately. Store the drink in a glass jar (like a mason jar) and the whipped cream in an airtight container.
When you’re ready to serve, re-heat the drink in a saucepan on the stovetop before pouring into coffee mugs, or re-heat in coffee mugs in the microwave until warmed throughout and then dollop chilled whipped cream on top.
How to make a keto-friendly Cinnamon Dolce Latte like Starbucks
In a mixing bowl, using an electric mixer on high speed, mix ¼ cup heavy cream and 4 tsp monk fruit sweetener until whipped cream is formed, tipping the bowl slightly onto its side as needed to make mixing the mixture easier. Cover with plastic wrap and transfer to refrigerator to chill.
To a small microwave-safe mixing bowl, add remaining ½ cup heavy cream, remaining 4 tsp monk fruit sweetener, vanilla extract, and cinnamon and whisk until well-combined. Microwave until mixture begins to bubble, about 90 seconds. Remove bowl from microwave, stir, and return to microwave for an additional 30 seconds.
In a small saucepan, bring water to boil. Remove pot from heat, add espresso powder, and stir.Slowly, while stirring espresso in saucepan, pour microwaved cream mixture into pot of espresso.
Pour mixture into coffee mugs, top each with chilled prepared whipping cream and, optionally, a sprinkle of cinnamon, and serve hot.
Keto Cinnamon Dolce Latte
- Author: Sara Nelson
- Prep Time: 5 minutes
- Cook Time: 5 minutes
- Total Time: 10 minutes
- Yield: 2 servings 1x
- Category: Drink
- Method: Heat
- Cuisine: American
- Diet: Gluten Free
Description
This Starbucks copycat Cinnamon Dolce Latte is keto-friendly, nut-free, and coconut-free. It can be prepared and served in just 10 minutes, has less than 5 grams of net carbs per serving, and is a perfect drink to enjoy during the holiday season.
Ingredients
- ¾ cup heavy whipping cream, divided
- 2 tbsp + 2 tsp powdered monk fruit sweetener, divided
- ¾ tsp pure vanilla extract
- ⅛ tsp cinnamon
- 12 oz filtered water
- 2 ½ tsp espresso powder
Optional Garnish:
- Sprinkle of cinnamon
Instructions
- In a mixing bowl, using an electric mixer on high speed, mix ¼ cup heavy cream and 4 tsp monk fruit sweetener until whipped cream is formed, tipping the bowl slightly onto its side as needed to make mixing the mixture easier. Cover with plastic wrap and transfer to refrigerator to chill.
- To a small microwave-safe mixing bowl, add remaining ½ cup heavy cream, remaining 4 tsp monk fruit sweetener, vanilla extract, and cinnamon and whisk until well-combined. Microwave until mixture begins to bubble, about 90 seconds. Remove bowl from microwave, stir, and return to microwave for an additional 30 seconds.
- In a small saucepan, bring water to boil. Remove pot from heat, add espresso powder, and stir. Slowly, while stirring espresso in saucepan, pour microwaved cream mixture into pot of espresso.
- Pour mixture into coffee mugs, top each with chilled prepared whipping cream and, optionally, a sprinkle of cinnamon, and serve hot.
Recipe Notes:
Powdered Monk Fruit Sweetener Substitution: You can use Classic Monk Fruit Sweetener, Golden Monk Fruit Sweetener, erythritol, or Swerve at a 1:1 ratio. If you use any of these granulated sweeteners, I would suggest pulsing it in a food processor to powder it. Liquid stevia or powdered stevia should work here, but because every brand of stevia is quite different, I cannot make suggestions on exactly how much you should use. If you decide to use stevia, especially if it’s pure stevia (no other ingredients), start with a VERY small amount, taste test, and then add more from there.
Espresso Powder Substitution: Instant coffee should work here, but the intensity of flavor will likely be lessened slightly.
Where You Can Purchase Monk Fruit Sweetener: You can order it online from Lakanto’s website. If you do this, you can use discount code REALBALANCED at checkout for 20% OFF. If you do not want to order online and, instead, purchase monk fruit sweetener in a store, many grocery stores, especially specialty stores and Costco, carry Lakanto monk fruit sweetener products.
Net Carbs: The recipe yields 2 servings, and each serving (with homemade whipped cream included) contains 4.5 grams of net carbs. If you want to further reduce the carb content, omit the homemade whipped cream topping, which will yield one serving to contain 3.1 grams net carbs (11.2 grams total carbs).
Refrigerator Storage: If you want to make this in advance to drink later, follow the recipe as written, except do not top the drink with whipped cream. Refrigerate the drink and whipped cream separately. Store the drink in a glass jar (like a mason jar) and the whipped cream in an airtight container. When you’re ready to serve, re-heat the drink in a saucepan on the stovetop before pouring into coffee mugs, or re-heat in coffee mugs in the microwave until warmed throughout and then dollop chilled whipped cream on top.
5 Comments
Lisa A Pratte says
I cannot drink caffeine and will add my Dandy Blend in a stronger strength and hope it tastes great!
I will make it regular for my husband.
Pam says
Wouldn’t this be 32 carbs? Monk fruit is 4g per tsp.
Reply
Sara Nelson says
There are 21.2g total carbs (5.1g net) per serving. The recipe yields 2 servings, which is indicated in the recipe card. If you want just 1 serving, half all of the ingredients.
Jess says
This looks delicious!!! Do you know what the caffeine content would be? About the same as a Starbucks latte?
Reply
realbalanced says
Hi, Jess! Yes, I would venture to say it’s about the same amount of caffeine as a grande latte from Starbucks. You could use decaf espresso for decreased caffeine content!
