Easy Crock Pot Salsa Verde Chicken Recipe | Diethood (2024)

Easy Crock Pot Salsa Verde Chicken – Loaded with salsa verde and delicious tomatoes, this healthy crock pot chicken is incredibly flavorful and extremely easy to make. Just place it all in the crock pot and walk away.

CROCK POT SALSA VERDE CHICKEN

Crock Pot Salsa Verde Chicken is chicken breasts baked in tomatillo salsa verde sauce, mixed with tomatoes and onions. Salsa Verde Chicken around here is also known as, “Dump & Go” chicken dinner!

HOW TO MAKE SALSA VERDE CHICKEN IN THE CROCK POT

Salsa Chicken – not verde – is probably the first dish I ever made in a slow cooker. It really couldn’t have been easier; I poured a jar of salsa into the crock pot, arranged some chicken on top of that, and 4 hours later, din din was served.

I also make this Verde Chicken and it’s a favorite for Sunday dinners, parties, and gamedays.

First, you want to add some chicken breasts to the insert of your slow cooker. Then, add in onions, plus a can of diced roasted tomatoes on top, followed by couple cups of salsa verde, cumin , chili powder, and garlic. Set to cook for 4 hours on HIGH, or 6 hours on LOW. When finished, remove chicken from the slow cooker, shred it, then stir it back into the sauce, and serve.

So now here we are salsa verde-ing our chicken, gettingall that amaze-maze flavor that you would the traditional way, but much easier and maybe even more flavorful. ME LIKEY.

HOW TO STORE SHREDDED CHICKEN

Store completely cooled shredded chicken in an airtight container and keep in the fridge for 3 to 4 days.

To freeze, store shredded chicken in ziploc bags or airtight containers and keep in the freezer for 3 to 4 months.

Easy Crock Pot Salsa Verde Chicken Loaded with salsa verde and delicious chopped tomatoes, this healthy crock pot chicken is incredibly flavorful and extremely easy to make. Servings : 6 serves Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 4 hours hrs Total Time 4 hours hrs Ingredients ▢ 6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

▢ salt and fresh ground pepper, to taste

▢ 1 small yellow onion, diced

▢ 5 cloves garlic, minced

▢ 1 can (14.5-ounces) roasted diced tomatoes

▢ 2 cups salsa verde (I use Herdez Salsa Verde)

▢ 1/2 tablespoon (or to taste) ground cumin

▢ 1/2 tablespoon (or to taste) chili powder

▢ chopped parsley or cilantro , for garnish

▢ jalapeno rings, for garnish Instructions Lightly spray the crock with cooking spray.

Season chicken breasts with salt and pepper and place chicken in the crock pot.

Arrange onions and garlic over chicken breasts.

Add tomatoes, salsa verde, cumin, and chili powder; stir everything around to combine.

Cover and cook for 3.5 to 4 hours on HIGH, or 5 to 6 hours on LOW.

Remove cover and transfer chicken breasts to a cutting board; using two forks, shred the chicken.*

Stir shredded chicken back into the crock pot.

Taste for seasonings and adjust accordingly.

Top with fresh parsley or cilantro and jalapeno rings.

Serve in tacos, over salads, and/or rice. Video Notes *To shred the chicken, you can also place it in a mixing bowl and use your hand mixer or stand mixer to shred the chicken.

**You can serve this with flour tortillas, sandwich bread, and/or burger buns.

Or, serve it as is.

***Place leftovers in a container with a lid and refrigerate for 3 to 5 days. Nutrition Calories: 176 kcal | Carbohydrates: 7 g | Protein: 24 g | Fat: 4 g | Saturated Fat: 1 g | Cholesterol: 72 mg | Sodium: 686 mg | Potassium: 620 mg | Fiber: 1 g | Sugar: 5 g | Vitamin A: 702 IU | Vitamin C: 6 mg | Calcium: 20 mg | Iron: 1 mg Nutritional info is an estimate and provided as courtesy. Values may vary according to the ingredients and tools used. Please use your preferred nutritional calculator for more detailed info. Course: Dinner Cuisine: American/Southwest, Mexican Keyword: crockpot recipes, healthy chicken, keto chicken recipes, low carb chicken, low carb dinner ideas, salsa verde chicken, slow cooker chicken Did you make this recipe?Leave a Rating!

