The Best Paleo Pizza Crust Recipe - My Natural Family (2024)

This is the best Paleo pizza crust recipe which is also gluten-free, grain-free, dairy-free, and clean eating. Now you can eat pizza just like everyone else! Pizza is one of those foods that almost everyone loves. There are so many ways to customize a pizza, it is amazing!

You can pretty much put any toppings on it you want and the chances are you will like it! Pizza is also one of the foods that are really hard to give up when one decides to change to a Paleo diet, which is why I made this paleo pizza dough recipe.

Keep in mind that the texture of the crust is not going to be like a conventional pizza crust, but the flavor is fantastic. Since there is no yeast used, this crust is fast to throw together and bakes more quickly as well.

I've had several disasters trying to make cauliflower pizza crusts. They were always a big, floppy mess. Well, worse than floppy - in pieces all over the place and stuck to the pan. I wanted to make something that tasted more like a "normal" pizza and had a thin, crusty crust that you can actually pick up with your hands.

You could use the basic recipe to also make "garlic bread," calzones, pizza pockets and anything else you would use pizza crust for.

This recipe is great because it gives us Paleo diet people a chance to enjoy a classic dish and still enjoy the flavor. Yet another win - having a recipe everybody loves and not having to completely modify the menu!

Ingredients

Almond flour * , tapioca flour * , and coconut flour * - I use these three flours together more than once on my website. I feel like they balance each other well and you get a good flavor and texture that is closer to all-purpose flour. I would NOT recommend subbing any of the flours.

, tapioca flour , and coconut flour - I use these three flours together more than once on my website. I feel like they balance each other well and you get a good flavor and texture that is closer to all-purpose flour. I would NOT recommend subbing any of the flours. Egg - this helps to bind everything together. Commenter Niki was able to sub the egg with1 Tbs ground Flaxseed * with 2.5 Tbs water slurry and omit the honey with good results.

with 2.5 Tbs water slurry and omit the honey with good results. Coconut milk * - I have only tried this recipe with coconut milk * but you should be able to sub a different plant-based milk. Please comment and let me know if you have tried something else and if it did or didn't work. That would help other people too.

- I have only tried this recipe with coconut milk but you should be able to sub a different plant-based milk. Please comment and let me know if you have tried something else and if it did or didn't work. That would help other people too.

Toppings

I topped mine for the photo with BBQ sauce, chicken, cilantro, fresh mozzarella, and red onions and it was really good. Technically, it wasn't Paleo cause I cheated and had a little mozzarella that day but if you want a good Paleo cheese for pizza and an idea for a unique sauce and toppings, try my almond flour pizza.This recipe provides a way to have a "cheesy" flavor without actually using cheese!

Some other good toppings are peppers, onion, mushrooms, fresh basil, pineapple, and Paleo-friendly proteins like pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, bacon, etc.

I have to confess that one of my all-time favorite pizza toppings is artichoke hearts. I make a pizza pretty often with grass-fed beef, artichoke hearts, asparagus and green onions.

I know it doesn't really qualify as a pizza, but it's good, especially when you sprinkle it with some extra avocado oil and are generous with your Real Salt *. It makes it greasy and crunchy, just how I like it.

A fun topping could be to use my Paleo pesto as the sauce or just stick with a simple pizza sauce. You could add Italian seasoning to the crust or top for extra flavor.

A fun optional topping is grape tomatoes cut in half and arugula, marinated in olive oil & balsamic (thanks to commenter Deb).

I like chicken on my pizza because it's low-fat and Paleo, but I really love grass-fed beef on my pizza. If you're going to cook chicken, make sure you add some spices to the frying pan, like some paprika and garlic powder. It will make a HUGE difference in the flavor with barely any effort. Otherwise, it will just taste like plain chicken and I don't know about you, but I don't like plain chicken.

Please COMMENT with your favorite topping combinations, we would love to try some of them out! I also recommend you check out the comments to see the many positive reviews and to get ideas for toppings and adaptations to the recipe.

FAQ

Is yeast allowed in Paleo? Yes, yeast is Paleo. You may find some hardcore Paleo people that don't eat it. Is there any cheese that is Paleo? I'm sorry but the answer is NO. Cheese is made from milk with is dairy and the only dairy that some people consider Paleo is butter. Is xanthan gum Paleo-friendly? No, xanthan gum isn't Paleo-friendly either. Is nutritional yeast Paleo-friendly? Yes, nutritional yeast is allowed but don't get it confused with active dry yeast. They are not similar in the least and serve very different purposes. Nutritional yeast does have a slightly cheesy flavor though.

Recipe

Paleo Pizza Crust Recipe ★★★★★4.9 from 17 reviews Author: Rebecca Baron

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Cook Time: 12 minutes

Total Time: 42 minutes

Yield: 4 1 x

Category: Main Course

Cuisine: Paleo Print Recipe Save Recipe Description This is a pizza crust recipe that was created for someone who lives a paleo diet but has great flavor and texture that anyone could enjoy. Ingredients Scale ½ Cup Almond Flour *

Almond Flour ½ Cup Tapioca Flour *

Tapioca Flour ¼ Cup Coconut Flour *

Coconut Flour ¾ tsp Real Salt *

Real Salt 1 egg

egg ¼ Cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Extra Virgin Olive Oil ⅓ Cup Canned Coconut Milk *

Canned Coconut Milk 1 tsp Honey Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Place the almond flour, tapioca flour, coconut flour, and salt in a bowl and mix together. Make a well the center of the combined flours. In a small bowl, whisk together the egg, olive oil, coconut milk, and honey. Pour the mixture into the well of dry ingredients. Combine with a rubber spatula, mixture may seem a little wet at first. Let it sit for a few minutes and the coconut flour will soak up the excess moisture. Shape the dough into a slightly sticky and not perfectly formed ball (see photo under the recipe). If the dough is a little too sticky (because of a large egg, high humidity, etc.), you may need to add a little extra tapioca flour. Place the ball on a sheet of parchment paper. Lightly dust your hands with tapioca flour and press the dough out into a 12" circle. Crust should be thin, about ¼". Slide hands underneath the parchment paper and flip the crust over onto a pizza stone or greased baking sheet. Slowly peel back the parchment paper and discard. Top the crust with desired sauce and toppings and bake on the bottom rack of the preheated oven. Bake for 12 minutes to get a crust that is still a bit soft underneath, for a crisper crust bake 15+ minutes. Remove and slice with a roller cutter. Notes Many commenters recommend pre-cooking the crust for 10 minutes before adding toppings then bake for 8-10 more minutes after adding toppings. Keywords: flavorful, healthy, Paleo, homemade

