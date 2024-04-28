Easy Chicken Broccoli Cauliflower Casserole Recipe (2024)

This easy Chicken Broccoli Cauliflower Casserole delivers all the low carb benefits without sacrificing flavor.
Make this creamy chicken bake once and enjoy lunches and dinners all week long. It’s the perfect entrée to share at a potluck or party, and it’s great for make ahead or batch cooking, too. Super creamy, super cheesy, and super delish!
Chicken Broccoli Cauliflower Casserole
Creamy Chicken Bake
No one will know that this colorful dish is keto and low carb healthy. But those are just a few of the reasons we love this recipe!
- Successful low carb eating plans require meal planning and this recipe can be made in the oven, the Crock Pot, or the Instant Pot.
- It’s full of colorful, crunchy, and nutritious broccoli and cauliflower
- Easy to prep, especially when using a pre-cooked rotisserie chicken or pre-made bacon bits to save time
Casserole Ingredients and Variations
PROTEIN: Cooked and shredded chicken breast makes this recipe a timesaver! Leftover ground beef or pork, even turkey will do a well. And bacon makes everything taste better!
VEGGIES: Broccoli and cauliflower give this dish a colorful texture, but you can use other low-carb veggies like zucchini, brussels sprouts, green beans, mushrooms, peas, spinach, or bell peppers.
SAUCE:All great sauces start with heavy cream. Add chicken broth, garlic, cream cheese, and some seasonings. Mix up the flavors and stir in some Southwest Seasoning.
How To Make Chicken Casserole
Enjoy the ease of making this creamy creation:
- Blanch cauliflower & broccoli. Cook bacon, reserve the bacon grease to sauté chopped garlic.
- Combine sauce ingredients (as per recipe below). Remove from heat and stir in some cheese until smooth.
- Toss in vegetables & chicken.
- Spread in a casserole dish & cover with remaining cheese. Bake until bubbly.
PRO TIP: Add a few extra bacon bits on the top of the casserole and place it under the broiler for a bubbly, golden brown look.
In the Crock Pot:
- Whisk together the sauce and mix it with the blanched vegetables and chicken.
- Place casserole mixture in the Crock Pot and cover with remaining cheese.
- Cook on high for 2 hours or low for 4 hours.
In the Instant Pot:
- Cook the bacon on the sauté setting.
- Remove the bacon and all but 1 tablespoon of bacon grease. Sauté the garlic.
- Prepare the sauce in a skillet.
- Place the shredded chicken, blanched vegetables, and prepared sauce in the Instant Pot and cover with cheese.
- Seal the Instant Pot and cook on high for 22-26 minutes. Allow it to natural release.
Other Low Carb Casserole Dishes
- Cordon Bleu Casserole – a sophisticated dish.
- Low Carb Taco Casserole – make it a spicy taco night.
- Spaghetti Squash Casserole – this squash is almost like spaghetti!
- Bacon Creamed Cabbage – bacon and cabbage love each other’s company.
Chicken Broccoli Cauliflower Casserole
This creamy creation is a cheesy delight. It's low carb comfort food at its best.
Prep Time 20 minutes minutes
Cook Time 20 minutes minutes
Total Time 40 minutes minutes
Servings 6 servings
Author Holly
Equipment
Ingredients
- 4 cups cooked chicken shredded
- 4 pieces bacon
- 2 cups cauliflower
- 2 cups broccoli
- 1 cup sharp cheddar
Sauce
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- ¼ cup heavy cream
- ¼ cup chicken broth
- 4 oz cream cheese
- ¼ teaspoon dried dill
Instructions
Preheat oven to 400°F.
Bring a large pot of water to a boil & add cauliflower. Cook 3 minutes. Add broccoli to the pot and cook 2 minutes more. Drain well and set aside.
Chop bacon and cook in a pan until crisp. Remove bacon reserving 1 tablespoon of bacon fat.
Add garlic to the bacon fat and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add cream cheese and dill. Cook until melted and creamy.
Stir in cream and broth and simmer for 3 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in ½ cup cheese.
Toss sauce with vegetables, bacon, and chicken. Place in a baking dish, top with remaining cheese, and bake 20 minutes or until bubbly.
Nutrition Information
Calories: 354kcal | Carbohydrates: 5g | Protein: 37g | Fat: 20g | Saturated Fat: 11g | Trans Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 134mg | Sodium: 285mg | Potassium: 504mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 800IU | Vitamin C: 44mg | Calcium: 199mg | Iron: 2mg
Nutrition information provided is an estimate and will vary based on cooking methods and brands of ingredients used.
Course Main Course
Cuisine American
