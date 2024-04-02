4 Ingredient No Bake Malteser and Mars Bar Fudge Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

We all know that Mars Bars and Maltesers are a match made in heaven, (after all who can resist a slice or two of Mars Bar and Malteser Slice or Malteser and Mars Bar Cheesecake?) so it only makes sense to come up with new recipes using these delicious ingredients!

This 4 Ingredient No Bake Malteser and Mars Bar Fudge Recipe is ridiculously easy to make and I actually can’t believe it’s taken me this long to make it! Although I was wanting to wait for a special occasion to try this recipe, with nothing on the horizon I decided to make it just because – after all when there is chocolate involved who really needs an excuse?!

I certainly wasn’t disappointed, this fudge really is ah-mazing! I like to keep my fudge in the fridge (especially during this recent heat wave) however if pop a couple of pieces onto a plate and let it begin to come to room temperature and you will find the caramel from the Mars Bars begins to go gooey turning this fudge into something really special – not that it wasn’t already!





4 Ingredient No Bake Malteser and Mars Bar Fudge Recipe Lauren 4.70 from 13 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 20 minutes mins Cook Time 6 hours hrs Total Time 6 hours hrs 20 minutes mins Course Slices Servings 24 Calories Ingredients ▢ 155 g of Maltesers

▢ 4 x Mars Bars

▢ 2 x 220g blocks of milk chocolate

▢ 390 g tin of condensed milk Instructions Line a 20cm square cake tin with baking paper – make sure you leave plenty of paper hanging over the sides to help you remove the fudge once it has set.

Roughly chop the Mars Bars into pieces and set aside until needed.

Pour the condensed milk into a medium saucepan over low heat and add the milk chocolate – which has been broken into squares.

Cook the condensed milk and chocolate mixture and stir regularly until the chocolate has melted and the ingredients have combined.

Remove the saucepan from the heat and add the chopped up Mars Bars and Maltesers before quickly stirring through.

Pour the fudge into the prepared tin and place in the fridge for a minimum of 6 hours (preferably overnight) to set.

Remove the set fudge from the fridge and cut into squares. Nutrition Serving: 0g

No Bake Malteser and Mars Bar Fudge Thermomix Instructions

Break the Mars Bars in half and place in the Thermomix bowl and chop of 3 seconds on speed 5. Transfer into a new bowl with the Maltesers and set aside until needed. Break the milkchocolate into pieces and place in the Thermomix bowl. Add the condensed milk and cook for 10 minutes, 100 degrees on speed 3. Add the Mars Bar pieces and Maltesers and mix for 20 seconds on reverse, speed 1. Working quickly, pour the fudge into the prepared pan and place in the fridge for 4 hours (preferably overnight) to set. Remove fudge from the fridge and cut into small pieces.

With Christmas just a couple of months away (yep I can’t believe i just wrote that either!) this Malteser and Mars Bar Fudge would make the perfect gift for teachers, friends, family and even Santa would probably enjoy a slice of two when he stops to visit!

What’s your favourite Malteser and Mars Bar recipe? What do you think I should try next?

