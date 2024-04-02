4 Ingredient No Bake Malteser and Mars Bar Fudge Recipe (2024)

Create Bake Make / Chocolate / 4 Ingredient No Bake Malteser and Mars Bar Fudge Recipe
We all know that Mars Bars and Maltesers are a match made in heaven, (after all who can resist a slice or two of Mars Bar and Malteser Slice or Malteser and Mars Bar Cheesecake?) so it only makes sense to come up with new recipes using these delicious ingredients!
This 4 Ingredient No Bake Malteser and Mars Bar Fudge Recipe is ridiculously easy to make and I actually can’t believe it’s taken me this long to make it! Although I was wanting to wait for a special occasion to try this recipe, with nothing on the horizon I decided to make it just because – after all when there is chocolate involved who really needs an excuse?!
I certainly wasn’t disappointed, this fudge really is ah-mazing! I like to keep my fudge in the fridge (especially during this recent heat wave) however if pop a couple of pieces onto a plate and let it begin to come to room temperature and you will find the caramel from the Mars Bars begins to go gooey turning this fudge into something really special – not that it wasn’t already!
4 Ingredient No Bake Malteser and Mars Bar Fudge Recipe
Prep Time 20 minutes mins
Cook Time 6 hours hrs
Total Time 6 hours hrs 20 minutes mins
Course Slices
Ingredients
- 155 g of Maltesers
- 4 x Mars Bars
- 2 x 220g blocks of milk chocolate
- 390 g tin of condensed milk
Instructions
Line a 20cm square cake tin with baking paper – make sure you leave plenty of paper hanging over the sides to help you remove the fudge once it has set.
Roughly chop the Mars Bars into pieces and set aside until needed.
Pour the condensed milk into a medium saucepan over low heat and add the milk chocolate – which has been broken into squares.
Cook the condensed milk and chocolate mixture and stir regularly until the chocolate has melted and the ingredients have combined.
Remove the saucepan from the heat and add the chopped up Mars Bars and Maltesers before quickly stirring through.
Pour the fudge into the prepared tin and place in the fridge for a minimum of 6 hours (preferably overnight) to set.
Remove the set fudge from the fridge and cut into squares.
No Bake Malteser and Mars Bar Fudge Thermomix Instructions
- Break the Mars Bars in half and place in the Thermomix bowl and chop of 3 seconds on speed 5. Transfer into a new bowl with the Maltesers and set aside until needed.
- Break the milkchocolate into pieces and place in the Thermomix bowl.
- Add the condensed milk and cook for 10 minutes, 100 degrees on speed 3.
- Add the Mars Bar pieces and Maltesers and mix for 20 seconds on reverse, speed 1.
- Working quickly, pour the fudge into the prepared pan and place in the fridge for 4 hours (preferably overnight) to set.
- Remove fudge from the fridge and cut into small pieces.
With Christmas just a couple of months away (yep I can’t believe i just wrote that either!) this Malteser and Mars Bar Fudge would make the perfect gift for teachers, friends, family and even Santa would probably enjoy a slice of two when he stops to visit!
What’s your favourite Malteser and Mars Bar recipe? What do you think I should try next?
If you love all things no bake, don’t forget to grab your copy of our No Bake Slices and Bars Ebook here– subscribe today to get your 50% discount code!
Comments
This recipe makes my mouth watery…. i want to eat it now
I want to make it in the next few days, but I’m not sure which condensed milk to use, sweet or unsweetened? Could you kindly advise?
Reply
Lauren Matheson
Hi Jola, you will need sweetened condensed milk for this recipe 🙂
Reply
Rhoda
I love this recipe! Can you suggest anything to substitute the maltesers to make something else but still with the fudge? I’m guessing it’s quite versatile!?
Reply
Lauren Matheson
Hi Rhoda, Thanks for your message, I’m so glad you like the recipe 🙂 Yes it’s a very versatile recipe, you can really add whatever you like to it!
Reply
Sandra Hedley
Could you freeze this?
Reply
Lauren
I haven’t tried freezing it before I’m sorry.
Reply
Becky
Made this yesterday and it’s a big hit with all my friends and family! I was just wondering (I don’t know if it makes any difference at all) but do you think it’d be fine to make it with white chocolate too? Great recipe! Thank you 🙂
Reply
Lauren
Hi Becky, I’m so glad you all liked it! Yep I think it would be fine to make with white chocolate too, I make a white chocolate and oreo fudge with the same method and it’s a favourite too 🙂
Reply
Steph
What size mars bars are needed?
Reply
Lauren
The large ones, I think they are 90g from memory?
Reply
karin Cleaver
Hi Lauren I will be making this slice for sure, I only have a thermo chef. It doesn’t have reverse. Do you this I could still make it
Reply
Lauren
Hi, Yes you certainly can still make it. You could use a low speed to make sure it doesn’t chop up the Maltesers and Mars Bars too much or you could simply stir these ingredients through by hand. I hope you enjoy it 🙂
Reply
