Keto Pizza Soup Recipe (Crock Pot, Instant Pot) (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This easy, creamy keto pizza soup recipe makes for a healthier pizza option that will quickly become a family favorite. Filled with pepperoni, mushrooms, olives, or customized with any pizza toppings you prefer, you can easily make this in the instant pot in under 30-minutes or as a crock pot pizza soup. It's a whole lot flavorful and a WHOLE LOTTA YUM!

Easy Pizza Soup Recipe

I can't think about eating pizza soup without thinking of my dad. He passed away 7 years ago, but this was a dish he enjoyed making for my kiddos when they were "wee little bairns," as he used to call them.

I mean, what would be better for kids than pizza as a soup with sneaky vegetables added in?! And I'm serious....this DOES taste like pizza!

While he used to serve his pizza soup recipe in a toasted bread bowl, it's also delicious without that for making this a keto pizza soup, or one that's gluten-free. This recipe isn't his exact pepperoni pizza soup, but it is my variation of his original.

I've changed it a little by cooking it in the instant pot and crockpot (he always made his on the stovetop), dropping the bread bowl, swapping the zucchini for mushrooms, and adding a touch of whipping cream.

Why You'll Love This!

With a tomato base and heavy whipping cream, our low-carb pepperoni pizza soup is a hearty dinner that satisfies your weekly pizza craving without sabotaging your healthy eating plans .

. Truly customizable, keto pizza soup can be made with your favorite pizza toppings or you can be adventurous and try something new.

or you can be adventurous and try something new. Our pizza soup recipe has been adapted to fit with low-carb , keto , and gluten-free lifestyles. Make a vegetarian version as well by using the adaptions listed below.

, , and lifestyles. Make a vegetarian version as well by using the adaptions listed below. Filled with tomatoes, mushrooms, olives, and green peppers, keto pizza soup is a great way to get your kids to eat their veggies.

We love making low-carb and keto-friendly soups in our home. Filled with flavor, and never boring, soup is a dinner we love to eat and share with you! Be sure to check out our Instant Pot chicken crack soup, broccoli and cheese soup, and low carb taco soup.

On Keto? Grab our FREE keto foods list here OR Snag our Keto Binder HERE

Ingredient Notes

The pepperoni pizza soup ingredients *almost* resembles a combination or supreme-style pizza. We decided to skip the cooked Italian sausage since we really wanted this to be "dump and go" for the instant pot and crockpot pizza soup.

canned diced tomatoes

chicken broth

mushrooms - sliced

- sliced garlic salt

red or green bell pepper - cut into 1” pieces

- cut into 1” pieces dried Italian seasoning

Pepperoni

Mozzarella cheese - shredded

- shredded sliced black olives - drained

- drained whipping cream

Garnish - Fresh basil and shredded parmesan (optional)

Variations

Meats - We are using just pepperoni for our keto pizza soup, but feel free to add cooked Italian sausage, pre-cooked bacon , ham, or shredded chicken as well.

- We are using just pepperoni for our keto pizza soup, but feel free to add cooked Italian sausage, , ham, or as well. Whipping Cream - We love using whipping cream, but if you would prefer to lighten up your soup you can skip it. It's delicious either way!

Equipment

A Pressure Cooker - This is the Instant Pot model that we used.

A Crock Pot

Diet Adaptations

Keto/Low-Carb - While our pizza soup recipe is keto-friendly and low-carb, you are going to want to watch for hidden sugars in your canned tomatoes. Avoid hidden sugars in pre-shredded cheese by using block cheese and shredding your own.

- While our pizza soup recipe is keto-friendly and low-carb, you are going to want to watch for hidden sugars in your canned tomatoes. Avoid hidden sugars in pre-shredded cheese by using block cheese and shredding your own. Paleo - skip the dairy and stir in plant based milk if you want to add a touch of creaminess

- skip the dairy and stir in plant based milk if you want to add a touch of creaminess Vegetarian - Make your keto pizza soup vegetarian by swapping the chicken broth for vegetable broth, skipping the meat, adding extra vegetables, and omitting the whipping cream and mozzarella (some vegetarians do eat dairy, but that is up to you).

Step by Step Instructions

No matter how you choose to cook it, your instant pot or crock pot pizza soup is super simple and ready for you dinner table. Kid-friendly, you can always have the kids right in the kitchen with you.

Prep

Prep the ingredients by slicing the mushrooms, dicing the bell pepper, and cutting the pepperoni pieces into quarters.

Instant Pot Instructions

Add all of the ingredients except the whipping cream, shredded cheese, and garnishes to the pot, which means: the diced tomatoes in juice, chicken broth, sliced mushrooms, diced pepper, garlic salt, Italian seasoning, black olives, and pepperoni.

Cook on MANUAL ( or PRESSURE COOK) for 1 minute.

Do a natural release for 3 minutes and then do a quick release.

Slowly stir in the cheese. I usually do this in a few small batches and make sure to fully mix the cheese before adding in more. If you dump all of the cheese in at one time it sometimes doesn't fully break down, or even worse it sinks and sticks to the bottom of the pot.

Once the cheese is melted, add the whipping cream. Since the soup is already so hot, it works perfectly fine to mix the cold whipping cream in even if the pot is off.

Serve and enjoy!

Crock Pot Instructions

Add the tomatoes, chicken broth, mushrooms, bell pepper, garlic salt, and Italian seasoning to the crockpot.

Cook on high for 2 hours or low for 4 hours.

Stir in the pepperoni, olives, shredded cheese (mix in batches to keep it from clumping), and whipping cream and keeping the setting on low, heat until the soup is warm throughout.

Serve your crock pot pizza soup immediately. Enjoy!

Recipe Tips

We sliced the pepperoni slices into quarters , but you could also use the mini pepperonis as well.

, but you could also use the mini pepperonis as well. Be sure to add the cheese to the soup slowly and allow it to incorporate fully to avoid clumping.

and allow it to incorporate fully to avoid clumping. This recipe doubles easily for a crockpot or you can also double it if you have an 8 qt pressure cooker.

for a crockpot or you can also double it if you have an 8 qt pressure cooker. If you aren't watching your carbs or eating gluten-free, the pizza soup can be served in a bread bowl or you can add garlic toast croutons or tortellini pasta.

Common Questions

What To Serve with Pizza Soup? If you are trying to stay low-carb or gluten-free, we recommend serving your keto pizza soup with a simple side salad. If you are not trying to follow a specific eating plan, you can serve your soup in a bread bowl like my Dad would have or topped with croutons. How Long Does Leftover Keto Pizza Soup Last? Store any leftover pepperoni pizza soup in the fridge in a covered container and use within four days. Can You Freeze Pizza Soup? You can freeze pizza soup, but you are going to want to freeze it before you add the cheese or whipping cream. It will last in the freezer for up to 3 months. When you are ready to serve it, thaw and warm then add the cheese and whipping cream.

More Keto Soup Recipes

Looking for more keto soup recipes?

Low Carb Taco Soup

Instant Pot Broccoli Cheese Soup

Low Carb Egg Drop Soup

Keto Chicken Noodle Soup with Zoodles

Please leave a review if you make our recipe! We love feedback from readers, plus it helps others too. Come connect with us on Instagram! Be sure to tag us (wholelotta.yum) when you make a recipe. You can also find us on Facebook, and Pinterest.