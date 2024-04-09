12+ Incredibly Healthy Recipes Using Miso Paste... Including Dessert! (2024)

Have you ever wondered what to do with that leftover miso paste in the back of the fridge? Well now we’ve got you covered with some helpful info and tasty recipes to kick-start your kitchen adventures usingthis versatile ingredient.

What is miso?

Miso paste is a versatile Japanese ingredient made from fermented soybeans and salt. Some versions of miso also include grains like rice or barley, seaweed, or a special type of mold known as Koji.

Is it healthy?

Miso paste is a great source of proteins and nutrients. As a fermented food, it’s also full of beneficial bacteria which contributes to good gut health. It can also help boost your immune system and help your body to fight off infection. What a superfood!

How to use miso paste?

Apart from well-known dishes such as Miso Soup, this delicious ingredient is used in sauces like Goma Dare (sesame sauce for Shabu Shabu hotpot) through deliciously savoury-sweet desserts and treats. Miso paste can also be used to make tangy salad dressings and savoury marinades.

We’ve got a delicious range of them below just begging to take a turn around your kitchen.

Now there’s no need to let that humble pack of miso wallow in the back of your fridge til you discover it months down the track. Whip up a few of these recipes and you’ll be wondering howit disappeared so quickly!

The Three Main Types of Miso Paste

Here’s a quick overview of the three main types of miso paste available so you’ll know what each type brings to the table.

White Miso (Shiro Miso)

Made from fermented soybeans and rice, the name white miso is actually a bit of a trick, as you’re more likely to find this variety in a pale yellow colour (not to be confused with yellow miso below, which is actually brown in colour.

White miso is also known as ‘sweet’ or ‘mellow’ miso, as it has the mildest flavour of the three. It is also lower in salt than the darker varieties because it’s fermented for a shorter amount of time.

White miso is the most versatile of the three types so it’s a great all-rounder to keep in the fridge for many of the recipes below.

Shiro miso is the best choice for:

Condiments (such as mayonnaise)

Salad Dressings

Light Sauces

Desserts

Yellow Miso (Shinshu Miso)

Fermented with barley and sometimes a small amount of rice, remember that yellow miso is actually a light brown colour.

It has a stronger, earthier flavour than white miso and just a hint of sweetness in comparison.

Shinshu miso is the best choice for:

Soups

Marinades

Glazes

Red Miso (Aka Miso)

Red miso has the strongest flavour of the three main varieties of miso paste because it’s made with a higher percentage of soybeans and has been fermented for a longer time.

It’s the saltiest and most pungent of the three as well, adding some serious umami flavour to your dishes. Note that the term red miso covers all of the darker shades including dark red and dark brown.

Aka miso is the best choice for:

Heavier Soups

Heartier Marinades

Tips for choosing which miso paste to use

The colour of any miso paste can give you a good idea of how it will taste. Paler in colour = lighter in flavour. Darker colour = stronger and more intense umami flavour.

can give you a good idea of how it will taste. Paler in colour = lighter in flavour. Darker colour = stronger and more intense umami flavour. If you’re looking for a versatile miso to use in a broad range of dishes opting for yellow or white miso should do the trick. If you’ve only got red miso on hand you can still use it, but play it cool and only add a touch at a time til you’re happy with the flavour. After all, you can always add more in but you can’t take it out!

Where to buy and how to store miso paste

Thankfully a huge variety of miso pastes are now available across the globe. You’ll find a range of types and brands on the shelves in Asian grocery stores and occasionally the Asian section at well-stocked local supermarkets. You can also head to Amazon to buy miso paste online.

If you have any dietary issues, feel free to check the ingredients list when you buy and try to avoid brands with additives such as MSG. It’s also possible to buy organic miso paste.

How long does miso paste last?

Once opened, miso paste should be kept in a sealed container in the refrigerator. Lighter varieties will last around nine months while darker varieties will keep for up to a year.

Now that you’re an expert on this amazing ingredient here are a few recipes we think you should try. Personally we can’t wait to try a miso infused dessert – so if that’s where you want to start there’ll be zero judgement from us. Enjoy!

12+ Incredibly Healthy Recipes Using Miso Paste… Including Dessert!

Soups

Quick Japanese Miso Soup Make this quick and easy miso soup recipe in just 10 minutes! Filled with the rich umami flavours of dashi and miso paste, enjoy this classic Japanese soup as a main or side for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Quick Japanese Miso Soup

Tsukemen Dipping Ramen Noodles with Miso Dunk your ramen noodles into a rich broth of miso flavoured tsukemen! This easy dipping ramen recipe is a super fun treat to whip up for lunch or dinner, and it's ready under 20 minutes. Tsukemen Dipping Ramen Noodles with Miso

Stir Fries / Noodles

Japanese Mapo Tofu Udon Noodles These spicy Japanese Mapo Tofu Udon Noodles are totally delicious, packed with flavour and ready in 10 minutes! A lighter take on the traditional Chinese version, it's a super satisfying dish perfect for lunch or dinner. Japanese Mapo Tofu Udon Noodles

3 Ingredient Miso Butter Scrambled Eggs Just 3 ingredients are all you need for the creamiest miso butter scrambled eggs ever! Whip up this Japanese inspired breakfast in only 10 minutes. 3 Ingredient Miso Butter Scrambled Eggs

Salad Dressings

Quick Coleslaw with Japanese Style Creamy Salad Dressing Your new go-to recipe when you need an awesome salad on the table – FAST! Our quick coleslaw is tossed together with a bright and creamy Japanese style salad dressing you’ll be using again and again. Quick Coleslaw with Japanese Style Creamy Salad Dressing

Sauces & Glazes

Goma Dare – Japanese Sesame Sauce A creamy, nutty, Japanese sesame sauce known as Goma Dare. It's perfect for dipping pork and veggies in shabu shabu hot pot, drizzling over crisp salads or freshly cooked noodles. Goma Dare – Japanese Sesame Sauce

Yakiniku Sauce – Japanese BBQ Sauce Ready to make your new favourite sauce? This easy Japanese yakiniku sauce is the ideal BBQ companion for grilled meats. Use it as a marinade or dipping sauce! Yakiniku Sauce – Japanese BBQ Sauce

Quick Miso Butter Recipe Try this amped up miso butter recipe next time you want to bring delicious umami flavour to your cooking! Includes loads of uses and recipes ideas too. Quick Miso Butter Recipe

Simple Miso Salmon Fry up this melt-in-your-mouth miso salmon in just 10 minutes! Slathered in a classic Japanese combination of miso, sake and more – you’ll never have boring fish again. Simple Miso Salmon

Nikumiso – Japanese Pork and Miso Sauce Add a burst of umami flavour to your favourite dishes with nikumiso! This easy Japanese miso meat sauce features a flavour-packed blend of pork mince and mushrooms simmered to perfection with classic Japanese seasonings. Nikumiso – Japanese Pork and Miso Sauce

Marinades & Fillings

The Best Japanese Style Burgers Sink your teeth into these homemadeJapanese Style Burgers, guaranteed to satisfy. Angus beef mince and umami flavours get together in this crispy, succulent burger packed fullof fusion-flavours. Oh, and don't forget the winning combination of Kewpie mayonnaise and Japanese BBQ sauce. The Best Japanese Style Burgers

Easy Gyoza – Japanese Pork Dumplings Loaded with pork, cabbage, spring onion and authentic Japanese seasonings, Japanese dumplings are a PINCH to make! Steam fry these tasty pork gyoza until crispy and golden, then serve or freeze for later. Includes tasty gyoza dipping sauce ideas. Easy Gyoza – Japanese Pork Dumplings

Desserts & Treats

Easy Green Tea Matcha Cookies Treat yourself to a batch of freshly baked green tea matcha cookies! Sweet, soft and deliciously chewy, with the perfect combo of matcha and macadamia chunks for a decadent crunch. Just 10 mins prep! Easy Green Tea Matcha Cookies

These recipes are sure to help you find new and exciting ways to use up your container of miso paste. All you need to do now is decide: Which recipe will you try first?

And if you’ve already tried one or more of these tasty dishes, let us know how it turned out in the comments!

