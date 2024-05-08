Potatoes with Mushrooms (Vegan & Easy Recipe) (2024)

Oct 5, 2022 by Tania Sheff · This post may contain affiliate links

Ultimate 1-pot vegetarian/vegan dinner! Try these delightful and very filling Potatoes with Mushrooms cooked to perfection in creamy coconut milk.

I don’t even know where to start, guys… These Potatoes with Mushrooms are so awesome that they make my head spin! It only takes a few basic ingredients to make this satisfying dinner. I’ve been using this recipe for many years already and my whole family loves it. I think yours will, too.

I am a big potato lover, which is why I have so many potato recipes. This Potato and Mushroom Skillet is one of my favorites, along withCurried Potatoes,Fried Potatoes with Mushrooms,Potato Tacos, andClassic Potato Pancakes… YUM!

Video Tutorial: Potatoes with Mushrooms

Main Ingredients

Potatoes. I like using Russet potatoes and Red Bliss potatoes because they hold their shape well.

Mushrooms. Although I used Baby Bella mushrooms in this recipe, feel free to use regular white button mushrooms. I also want to try these potatoes with Portobello mushrooms. Maybe one of you will try it first? If you do, please, let me know how you liked it!

Onion.

Coconut Milk. Use your favorite brand. I used coconut milk by Native Forest.

White Wine. Use Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc, or Chardonnay.

Oil. Use any oil you prefer. I like grapeseed and olive oil best.

How to Make Potatoes with Mushrooms

1. In a large, non-stick griddle, sauté the onions in olive oil over medium heat for about 3-4 minutes and then add the mushrooms and garlic. Keep cooking for about 10 minutes.

2. Pour in the wine and cook just until it evaporates.

3. Add the potatoes, salt, and pepper to the mushrooms and keep frying, stirring occasionally for 10 minutes.

4. Add coconut milk and reduce the heat to low. Cover with a tight lid and simmer for about 15-20 minutes, or until the potatoes are cooked through.

5. Let it rest for 5 more minutes, garnish with parsley, and serve.

Helpful Tips & Tricks

Slice the potatoes into uniform pieces. This will ensure that the potatoes will cook evenly, and you won't have too much mushy or undercooked pieces.

Use a non-stick skillet.I’ve tried using other skillets and only non-stick cookware performs well for this recipe.

Use full-fat coconut milk.Make sure you are using full-fat canned coconut milk, and not the packaged one, sold next to dairy-free milk in the refrigerated section of the store.

Don’t stir too much.Once you add the coconut milk and cover the potatoes with a lid, reduce the heat to low and simmer for 15 minutes without peeking. Then open the lid, stir, and cook for another 5-7 minutes or until the potatoes are fully cooked through.

How to Store and Reheat the Potatoes

Store these Potatoes with Mushrooms in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. Reheat on the stovetop, adding a bit of coconut milk, if necessary.

Potatoes with Mushrooms Tania Sheff Ultimate 1-pot vegetarian/vegan dinner! Try these delightful and very fillingPotatoes with Mushroomscooked to perfection in creamy coconut milk. 4.69 from 107 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 45 minutes mins See Also Chicken Soup Recipe Martha Stewart - Yammi Chicken Recipe Total Time 55 minutes mins Course Main Course Cuisine American Servings 4 servings Calories 307 kcal Ingredients 2 tbsps olive oil

½ large onion sliced thinly

2 garlic cloves minced

8 oz. sliced baby bella mushrooms

¼ cup white wine Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc, or Chardonnay

4 medium potatoes cut into ¼ thick pieces

¾ cup full-fat coconut milk

½ tsp. sea salt or to taste

¼ tsp. pepper or to taste

2 tbsp. chopped fresh parsley Instructions In a large, non-stick griddle, sauté the onions in olive oil over medium heat for about 3-4 minutes and then add the mushrooms and garlic. Keep cooking for about 10 minutes.

Pour in the wine and cook just until it evaporates.

Add the potatoes, salt, and pepper to the mushrooms and keep frying, stirring occasionally for 10 minutes.

Add coconut milk and reduce the heat to low. Cover with a tight lid and simmer for about 15-20 minutes, or until the potatoes are cooked through.

Let it rest for 5 more minutes, garnish with parsley, and serve. Notes HELPFUL TIPS & TRICKS Slice the potatoes into uniform pieces.This will ensure that the potatoes will cook evenly, and you won’t have too much mushy or undercooked pieces. Use a non-stick skillet.I’ve tried using other skillets and only non-stick cookware performs well for this recipe. Use full-fat coconut milk.Make sure you are using full-fat canned coconut milk, and not the packaged one, sold next to dairy-free milk in the refrigerated section of the store. Don’t stir too much.Once you add the coconut milk and cover the potatoes with a lid, reduce the heat to low and simmer for 15 minutes without peeking. Then open the lid, stir, and cook for another 5-7 minutes or until the potatoes are fully cooked through. HOW TO STORE AND REHEAT THE POTATOES Store these Potatoes with Mushrooms in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. Reheat on the stovetop, adding a bit of coconut milk, if necessary. Nutrition Calories: 307kcalCarbohydrates: 33gProtein: 9gFat: 17gSaturated Fat: 9gSodium: 274mgPotassium: 1232mgFiber: 7gSugar: 2gVitamin A: 623IUVitamin C: 38mgCalcium: 89mgIron: 9mg Tried this recipe?Leave a comment below, I can't wait to hear from you!

This recipe was updated. Original image below.