Mini Keto Crustless Pumpkin Pie Recipe | sugar free & gluten free (2024)

Thismini keto crustless pumpkin pie recipeis a delicious and easy sugar free dessert. Each mini keto pumpkin pie has only 4.9 grams net carbohydrates which is much lower than a slice of traditional pumpkin pie so indulge without guilt. Only a few ingredients for this sugar free, gluten free, healthy keto dessert.

My son recently shared with me that he loves pumpkin pie. Who knew? Not me. So I had to make this mini keto crustless pumpkin pie recipefor dessert tonight and will keep it in mind for the holiday season.

Did I mention I’m not much into baking? It’s actually a blessing because I love baked goods and would eat everything I make. However this recipe is so simple, even I can make it and it’s great for a low carb diet.

There is no crust so no flour involved, not even almond flour or coconut flour so it’s gluten free too. It’s also sugar free too so it makes for a tasty simple snack as well. If you want to dress it up you can add some whipped cream and crushed nuts on top. It’s just a simple and tasty keto pumpkin dessert to try.

Is pumpkin keto friendly? How many carbs does it have?

Pure pumpkin is actually a healthy food and keto friendly. It’s high in vitamins A, C and E as well as well as fiber and potassium. One cup has only 9g of net carbs. It’s a great food to use in a low carb or keto lifestyle. Learn more about the nutrition here.

One note when buying canned pumpkin, make sure that it only contains pumpkin and note that brands can differ in their carb count. The brand I used from Aldi has 16g net carbs per cup.

Recipe ingredients I used and substitutions.

The simple ingredients I used for this dish is canned pumpkin puree, cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice, eggs, sweetener, vanilla extract and almond milk.

Pureed Pumpkin

I used pure pumpkin, not to be confused with canned pumpkin pie filling. You want to make sure there is nothing else on the label ingredients except pumpkin.

Sweetener

The first time I made these I used Swerve sweetener because it’s my favorite. This time I used Swerve brown sugar sweetener and liked it even better. Either one will work or you can use your favorite sweetener of choice. Just make sure it measure 1:1 for regular sugar.

Almond Milk

You want to use unsweetened almond milk in this recipe but you can try heavy cream to create a richer flavor. Another option is coconut milk or coconut cream if you are dairy free as that can have a richer flavor than the almond milk. Other plant based milk should work as well.

How to make a mini keto crustless pumpkin pie.

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 425°F. Then to make these mini crustless pies first get out a medium sized mixing bowl, add the eggs and whisk to break them up.

Step 2: Then add pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spices, cinnamon, vanilla and unsweetened almond milk. Whisk or beat with a mixer until the batter is nice and smooth.

Step 3: Spray your ramekins with nonstick cooking spray and pour the pumpkin pie mixture into them.Place them on a baking tray and then bake in a 425°F oven for 15 minutes.

Step 4: Next lower the temperature of the oven to 350°F for bake 30 minutes. Check on them about 25 minutes to make sure they are not burning.

Step 5: Take them out of the oven and let them cool for an hour and then place them in the refrigerator for an hour or so until they have chilled sufficiently.

Step 6: Cover the uneaten pies with plastic wrap and store in the refrigerator. (Please scroll down to view and print the recipe card.)

To make these in the air fryer. I tried 1 of these ramekins in the air fryer and baked it at 350°F for 10-12 minutes. It seemed to work well and took much less time but I only did one.

To make this more of a dessert and to dress it up you can toast some unsweetened shredded coconut and or pecans and sprinkle on top. To toast them add to a dry skillet over medium heat.

Stir and watch until they are fragrant and lightly browned. Take the off the heat and pour into a paper towel to cool before using as a topping. Store in an airtight container.

Serving size and the ramekins I used.

This recipe should make 6 good size ramekins. Note that you only need to fill them to a little over half full. The ramekins I used were these 6 ounce size from Amazon.

You can use any size you want but note that cooking times may be affected as with the carb count for each.

Recipe Tips and Notes

I used Swerve brown sugar sweetener but you could use regular sugar or another granulated sugar substitute. Lakanto Monkfruit sweetener is another choice. The Lakanto Golden has a bit of brown sugar flavor that I like.

If you wanted to add a low carb pie crust you could finely chop some nuts like pecans or hazelnuts and add a little melted butter and sweetener. Or use almond flour with the butter and sweetener. Then you would press the mixture into the ramekins and bake in a 350°F oven for about 10 minutes. After that you just pour the pumpkin mixture and bake as directed in the recipe below.

If you’d like to make a crust for these pies, try my friend Taryn’s keto pie crust. Or you can check out my friend Mira’sketo pie crust recipe!

You can add a little store bought whipped cream on top if you want but it’s not necessary. All you need is heavy cream and sweetener. Or try making some homemade pumpkin spice whipped cream that I made for my hot chocolate recipe.

I hope you like this simple yet tasty crustless keto pumpkin pie recipe. It’s not only delicious, it’s good for you too. And you don’t have to wait for the holidays for your slice of pie. You can eat it all year round … even for breakfast! Enjoy. (Check out my web story here)

Note I have recalculated this recipe today and the nutritional information for a 6 ounce ramekin serving is: 62 calories

2.3g fat / 7g carbs / 2.1g fiber / 2.8g protein = 4.9g net carbs