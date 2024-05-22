P2 hCG Diet Chicken Recipe: Mushroom Onion Meatza (2024)

By Rayzel Lam 14 Comments

meal components: protein + veggie

Phase 2 hCG Recipe | Mushroom Onion Meatza - AP

Votes: 65
Rating: 3.91
Meal Type AP - Alternate Protocol, Dinner, Lunch, Main Meals, Meatza, Protein + Veggie
Food Group Meat Protein
Ingredients by Protein Chicken
Ingredients by Veggie Mushrooms, Onions, Tomato
Ingredients

  • 7 oz ground chicken breast (100g per 3.5 oz) skinless
  • 1/2 cup canned tomatoes
  • 1 tsp dried basil
  • 1/2 tsp garlic minced
  • 1 tbsp onion chopped fine
  • 1/2 tsp ground black pepper
  • 1.5 tsp salt
  • 1 tbsp chicken broth
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 1 cup mushrooms -AP
  • 2/3 cup Onions sliced
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 1/4 tsp black pepper
  • 2 tsp nutritional yeast -AP
Instructions

  1. Begin by making pizza sauce: Add 1 tbsp chicken broth, minced garlic and onions to a small pan and sauté until the garlic begins to brown.

  2. Add the canned tomatoes, basil, 1/4 tsp black pepper and 1/2 tsp salt to the pan. Bring to a boil.

  3. Boil for 3-5 minutes or until slightly thick. Remove from heat and puree. Set aside.

  4. Add 4 Tablespoons water to a large skillet along with the onion slices. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally until the water has evaporated and the onions are beginning to brown on the bottom of the pan (about 8 minutes). Add another 4 tablespoons of water to the pan and let it cook off again, stirring occasionally. The onions should be nicely browned and caramelized.

  5. Add the mushrooms and 1/4 cup more water to the pan and sauté until all the liquid has been absorbed. Add salt to the mix and set aside.

  6. In a large bowl, mix ground chicken and salt . Press chicken mix into an eight-inch pizza pan. Cover with plastic wrap and press again or use a rolling pin to make the chicken as flat and even as possible. Remove the plastic wrap.

  7. Bake the chicken crust in a 400 degree F oven for 20 minutes, chicken crust will begin to brown.

  8. Remove from the oven and spread pizza sauce over chicken crust, leaving 1/4 inch gap around the edges.

  9. Distribute the mushroom and onion mix evenly on top of sauce.

  10. Return the pizza to the oven for another 5 minutes. Remove and sprinkle with nutritional yeast, serve while hot!

Recipe Notes

Caramelized shallots will add an even sweeter taste- try them as a substitute to onions.

Walden Farms tomato and basil pasta sauce works as a pizza sauce as well if you are looking to simplify this recipe and skip making the sauce from scratch.


Nutrition Facts

Phase 2 hCG Recipe | Mushroom Onion Meatza - AP

Amount Per Serving

Calories 190 Calories from Fat 72

% Daily Value*

Total Fat 8g 12%

Total Carbohydrates 9g 3%

Dietary Fiber 3g 12%

Sugars 4g

Protein 20g 40%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

  1. P2 hCG Diet Chicken Recipe: Mushroom Onion Meatza (5)Andrea Bassett

    I give it 10 ⭐ if it was possible. Finally, the answer to low carb pizza. This may save my weight maintenance.????

    • P2 hCG Diet Chicken Recipe: Mushroom Onion Meatza (6)Rayzel Lam

      Yay I’m glad you agree!

  2. P2 hCG Diet Chicken Recipe: Mushroom Onion Meatza (7)Lori Winsor

    This recipe amazed me today. Made the mushroom & onion meatza for my husband (dairy free and gluten free eater) and me (round 4 phase 2 day 8) and I am so grateful for this satisfying, gluten and dairy free option, even for when I’m no longer on HCG xoxo

    • P2 hCG Diet Chicken Recipe: Mushroom Onion Meatza (8)Rayzel Lam

      Hey Lori! Oh I’m so glad to hear that- you can’t go wrong with the meatzas!

  3. P2 hCG Diet Chicken Recipe: Mushroom Onion Meatza (9)VINCE BOUGIE

    Very good…. so I used rotel since I didn’t have regular diced tomatoes as well as canned mushroom.I do have to say very spicy if you use rotel tomatoes,but it helped me get my water in for the day. Overall I am impressed with this recipe. if you flatten it out properly the serving size is not bad.for a p2 meal.YUMMMMM

    • P2 hCG Diet Chicken Recipe: Mushroom Onion Meatza (10)Rayzel Lam

      Good! Lol re the water :)-

  4. P2 hCG Diet Chicken Recipe: Mushroom Onion Meatza (11)Yury

    This looks delicious. What is the calories for this?

    • P2 hCG Diet Chicken Recipe: Mushroom Onion Meatza (12)Rayzel Lam

      Hi there Yury! If you scroll down you can see the nutrition facts for each recipe!

  5. P2 hCG Diet Chicken Recipe: Mushroom Onion Meatza (13)Maresa Edwards

    I am sooooooo grateful for you and your recipes… I’m actually having fun cooking on phase 2, haha. Tonight I made the egg drop soup. Tomorrow is meatza day! Thank you x 1000 doesn’t even sum up my gratitude. You are very much a lifesaver! <3

    • P2 hCG Diet Chicken Recipe: Mushroom Onion Meatza (14)Rayzel Lam

      Hey Maresa! Awww this is really great to hear, thank you for letting me know. 🙂

  6. P2 hCG Diet Chicken Recipe: Mushroom Onion Meatza (15)Jo Ryder

    Loved it! Better than a standard GF base. Double checking the salt content of the sauce. 1.5tsp? Was a bit salty for me.

    • P2 hCG Diet Chicken Recipe: Mushroom Onion Meatza (16)Rayzel Lam

      Hey Jo- definitely decrease if too salty for your taste buds!

  7. P2 hCG Diet Chicken Recipe: Mushroom Onion Meatza (17)Claire

    How do you stop your base sticking to the tin :-((((
    Mine done it twice.
    I don’t have a pizza tin so using a cake tin.
    Thanks

    • P2 hCG Diet Chicken Recipe: Mushroom Onion Meatza (18)Rayzel Lam

      Hi! You can put parchment paper underneath it- we do that a lot- I hope that helps!

P2 hCG Diet Chicken Recipe: Mushroom Onion Meatza (2024)
