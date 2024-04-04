Paleo Pumpkin Bars Recipe {Paleo, Gluten-Free} - My Natural Family (2024)

Jump to Recipe·Print Recipe

These Paleo pumpkin bars is way easier to make than pumpkin pie. I've been eating Paleo, off and on, for at least 10 years - before there was even such a thing. I very rarely eat dessert. It's just not necessary for me anymore. Plus, it's just extra work, because it's not like I can eat any desserts anyone in my family makes or that they have at the store.

But I'm determined to make the holidays differently this year. I'm going to make these and share them. That way I can eat what everyone else is eating - and I won't eat them all myself! What do you do for dessert during the holidays when you are on a special diet, like Paleo, grain-free or raw? Do you skip dessert, make something just for you, or make something for everyone?

The crust is made with pecans and dates. The filling layer is almost a mousse/chiffon texture and is made by pureeing pumpkin puree, dates, coconut oil, etc. They have a very luxurious texture and almost seem like they have gelatin in them, even though they don't. The ‘Whipped cream’ on top is made with the thick coconut cream found in the top of a can of coconut milk *, lightly sweetened with honey.

These are best served very cold as the coconut oil is part of what binds them and needs to be chilled for that to work to maximum effect.

I would love to know if you try this recipe. Please comment below and let me know what you think or tell me what other Paleo baked goods you like that are made with pumpkin.

No-Bake Paleo Pumpkin Bars Recipe ★★★★★5 from 1 review Author: Rebecca Baron

Prep Time: 25 minutes

Cook Time: 180 minutes

Total Time: 205 minutes

Yield: 1 2 1 x

Category: Dessert

Cuisine: Paleo Print Recipe Save Recipe Description Pumpkin Bars Recipe {Paleo, Gluten-Free, Clean Eating, Dairy-Free} - I'm sick of not eating what everyone else is having, so I'm going to make these and share with everyone. Ingredients Scale FOR THE CRUST: 1 heaping cup Pecans

heaping cup Pecans ¼ cup Almond Flour *

Almond Flour ¼ cup Shredded Coconut * (I use the finely shredded unsweetened variety by Bob’s Red Mill…not the sweetened shredded coconut * )

Shredded Coconut (I use the finely shredded unsweetened variety by Bob’s Red Mill…not the sweetened shredded coconut ) 8 Dates (should be soft)

Dates (should be soft) ¼ tsp Ground Ginger

Ground Ginger ½ tsp Ground Cinnamon

Ground Cinnamon 1 tsp Molasses

Molasses 2 Tbl Coconut Oil FOR THE FILLING: 1 ½ cup Pumpkin Puree (some pumpkin purees are more watery than others- use one with as little water as possible the firmer the better)

Pumpkin Puree (some pumpkin purees are more watery than others- use with as little water as possible the firmer the better) 12 Dates

Dates ½ cup Coconut Oil

Coconut Oil ½ cup Coconut Milk * (canned)

Coconut Milk (canned) 1 ½ tsp Vanilla

Vanilla 1 ½ Tbl Honey

Tbl Honey ¼ tsp Allspice

Allspice 1 tsp Pumpkin Pie Spice FOR THE WHIPPED CREAM TOPPING: 1 15 oz. can Coconut Milk * (thick coconut cream * on the top, only. Store remaining liquidy coconut milk * the fridge for another use.)

15 oz. can Coconut Milk (thick coconut cream on the top, only. Store remaining liquidy coconut milk the fridge for another use.) ½ Tbl Honey

FOR THE CRUST: Line an 8x8 baking dish with tin foil or plastic wrap. Add the pecans, almond flour, and shredded coconut to bowl of a food processor. Process until the pecans resemble small, coarse crumbs. Add the dates, ginger, cinnamon, molasses, and coconut oil to the nut mixture and process until the dates are chopped fine enough to hold the crust together. Scoop the dough into the prepared pan and press evenly over the bottom. FOR THE FILLING: Add all ingredients to a high speed blender or food processor. Blend together until very smooth. This shouldn't be too hard in a high speed blender (I use a Vitamix * ), but you may need to puree for a bit longer in a regular food processor. The mixture should have no lumps and be a smooth, fluffy consistency. Spoon the mixture over the crust and smooth the top. Cover and refrigerate for 3-4 hours, or overnight. Once chilled, you should be able to lift the bars (carefully out of the pan by lifting them by the tin foil or plastic wrap and sliding onto the counter. Cut into bars. Top each bar with a dollop of coconut cream topping and a dash of cinnamon. FOR THE WHIPPED CREAM TOPPING: Place the coconut cream and the honey in a mixing bowl. Beat together with an electric mixer until combined. Spoon a dollop of cream over each pumpkin bar. Dust each bar with a dash of cinnamon. Serve chilled. Keywords: grain-free, no-bake, Paleo, homemade, healthy

