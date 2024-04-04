Paleo Pumpkin Bars Recipe {Paleo, Gluten-Free} - My Natural Family (2024)

Rebecca Baron 20 Comments
These Paleo pumpkin bars is way easier to make than pumpkin pie. I've been eating Paleo, off and on, for at least 10 years - before there was even such a thing. I very rarely eat dessert. It's just not necessary for me anymore. Plus, it's just extra work, because it's not like I can eat any desserts anyone in my family makes or that they have at the store.
But I'm determined to make the holidays differently this year. I'm going to make these and share them. That way I can eat what everyone else is eating - and I won't eat them all myself! What do you do for dessert during the holidays when you are on a special diet, like Paleo, grain-free or raw? Do you skip dessert, make something just for you, or make something for everyone?
The crust is made with pecans and dates. The filling layer is almost a mousse/chiffon texture and is made by pureeing pumpkin puree, dates, coconut oil, etc. They have a very luxurious texture and almost seem like they have gelatin in them, even though they don't. The ‘Whipped cream’ on top is made with the thick coconut cream found in the top of a can of coconut milk *, lightly sweetened with honey.
These are best served very cold as the coconut oil is part of what binds them and needs to be chilled for that to work to maximum effect.
I would love to know if you try this recipe. Please comment below and let me know what you think or tell me what other Paleo baked goods you like that are made with pumpkin.
Recipe
No-Bake Paleo Pumpkin Bars Recipe
- Author: Rebecca Baron
- Prep Time: 25 minutes
- Cook Time: 180 minutes
- Total Time: 205 minutes
- Yield: 12 1x
- Category: Dessert
- Cuisine: Paleo
Description
Pumpkin Bars Recipe {Paleo, Gluten-Free, Clean Eating, Dairy-Free} - I'm sick of not eating what everyone else is having, so I'm going to make these and share with everyone.
Ingredients
FOR THE CRUST:
- 1 heaping cup Pecans
- ¼ cup Almond Flour *
- ¼ cup Shredded Coconut * (I use the finely shredded unsweetened variety by Bob’s Red Mill…not the sweetened shredded coconut *)
- 8 Dates (should be soft)
- ¼ tsp Ground Ginger
- ½ tsp Ground Cinnamon
- 1 tsp Molasses
- 2 Tbl Coconut Oil
FOR THE FILLING:
- 1 ½ cup Pumpkin Puree (some pumpkin purees are more watery than others- use one with as little water as possible the firmer the better)
- 12 Dates
- ½ cup Coconut Oil
- ½ cup Coconut Milk * (canned)
- 1 ½ tsp Vanilla
- 1 ½ Tbl Honey
- ¼ tsp Allspice
- 1 tsp Pumpkin Pie Spice
FOR THE WHIPPED CREAM TOPPING:
- 1 15 oz. can Coconut Milk * (thick coconut cream * on the top, only. Store remaining liquidy coconut milk * the fridge for another use.)
- ½ Tbl Honey
- Ground Cinnamon (for dusting)
Instructions
FOR THE CRUST:
- Line an 8x8 baking dish with tin foil or plastic wrap.
- Add the pecans, almond flour, and shredded coconut to bowl of a food processor. Process until the pecans resemble small, coarse crumbs.
- Add the dates, ginger, cinnamon, molasses, and coconut oil to the nut mixture and process until the dates are chopped fine enough to hold the crust together. Scoop the dough into the prepared pan and press evenly over the bottom.
FOR THE FILLING:
- Add all ingredients to a high speed blender or food processor. Blend together until very smooth. This shouldn’t be too hard in a high speed blender (I use a Vitamix *), but you may need to puree for a bit longer in a regular food processor. The mixture should have no lumps and be a smooth, fluffy consistency.
- Spoon the mixture over the crust and smooth the top. Cover and refrigerate for 3-4 hours, or overnight.
- Once chilled, you should be able to lift the bars (carefully out of the pan by lifting them by the tin foil or plastic wrap and sliding onto the counter.
- Cut into bars. Top each bar with a dollop of coconut cream topping and a dash of cinnamon.
FOR THE WHIPPED CREAM TOPPING:
- Place the coconut cream and the honey in a mixing bowl. Beat together with an electric mixer until combined.
- Spoon a dollop of cream over each pumpkin bar. Dust each bar with a dash of cinnamon. Serve chilled.
Reader Interactions
Comments
Denise Amodeo
Hi! A friend from my place of work informed me about being on a ketogenic diet! So I came to the library today,
specifically to look & browse for recipes so that I could learn to eat healthier! I found a chicken curry recipe & Paleo
pumpkin bars recipe that I can hardly wait to make!
Rebecca
I would love to know if you liked the recipe!
Deb
Wonderful recipes without oats ,corn or rice which my body can not tolerate.....
★★★★★
Rebecca
Glad to help!
Stephanie
My mother and I made these for Thanksgiving this year, they were absolutely delicious! 🙂
Reply
Rebecca
I'm glad you liked them! Thanks for taking the time to comment.
julie
can I sub the almond flour in the crust with a sprouted wheat flour?
Reply
Rebecca
Sorry, but those flours are very different.
DD
Just confused about the filling. When I buy coconut milk ( canned) it's usually cream on top with the thin milk on bottom, for the 1/2 cup coconut milk in the filling, am I using just the thin watery part of the can?
Thx
Rebecca
Sorry it is a little confusing you should use the thick milk.
Reply
Debbie
Put the can of Coconut milk in the refrigerator overnight. This will help with the separation. Let the cream warm up a bit before mixing.
Alexandra
I'm sorry to say, but these still are not vegan. Vegan is absolutely NO ANIMAL BYPRODUCTS. And this includes honey. Perhaps swapping out the honey for agave nectar? Then it will be vegan.
Reply
Rebecca
Thanks for the comment, we looked at it and fixed things so it doesn't say it is Vegan.
Barrie
I love pumpkin and eat it year round. I've been making 98% paleo recipes and feel so much better. This looks so good and fairly easy. Something to try this weekend.
Reply
Sarah L
I think these would be a great addition to my dessert book. Thanks.
Amy Netzel
These sound delicious! I've never worked with tapioca flour, but I'm familiar with everything else. Thanks for the recipe!
caroline
Love these! Can't wait to try this paleo recipe. Oh pumpkin season!
Thalia @ butter and brioche
These pumpkin bars look so incredibly delicious - I love that they are paleo especially!
patty
This recipe sounds delicious but I am a little confused. Above the recipe you mentioned that this is vegan but the crust recipe here has butter and an egg. Could you by any chance post the recipe for the vegan crust. Thanks so much.
Reply
Rebecca
Thank you for bringing this to our attention. After investigation we were able to find the problem. I have fixed the recipe and it is now Vegan and correct once again. Thank you for your help and patience.
