Pan-Seared Ribeye Steak with Blue Cheese Butter Recipe (2024)

Blue Cheese Compound Butter The Best Way To Cook Ribeye Steak Watch How to Cook The Perfect Steak Temperature For Steak Let Steaks Rest More Steak You'll Love Pan-Seared Ribeye Steak with Blue Cheese Butter Recipe

By Shawn Williams

Dec 01, 2022, Updated Jan 29, 2024

The pan-seared ribeye steak has loads of flavor. The ribeye, also known as the Delmonico or cowboy steak, tends to be a fattier cut with marbling throughout. The fatcontributes to the flavor and juiciness, making it the most flavorful cut of beef I’ve prepared so far. Always buy bone-in ribeye—the bone adds flavor and contains the juices when cooking.

You can’t go wrong serving steak with potatoes, so decide if you’d like some crispy roasted red potatoes or softer mashed potatoes. To get some green on your plate, I’d go with roasted brussels and bacon.

Blue Cheese Compound Butter

The blue cheese compound butter is easy to prepare and out of this world.Garlic, butter, and crumbled blue cheese melted together for the perfect steak finish. It really is phenomenal and totally makes this ribeye steak recipe.

Simply mash in blue cheese and garlic into soft, room temp butter. Reform into a rolled log and refrigerate.

The Best Way To Cook Ribeye Steak

I’ve said it onceso I’ll say it again. The only way to prepare steak is in acast iron skillet.The secret lies incombining pan-searing on the stove in a cast-iron skillet with an oven finish. This gives your steak a caramelizedoutside with a juicy tender inside that is cooked evenly throughout.

Cooking the ribeye in the oven is better at providing indirect heat while searing gives you the grilled and slightly charred edge. The other major advantage is you can the steak cook within flavors such as garlic, butter, orfresh herbs. You can’t do this on a grill.

Watch How to Cook The Perfect Steak

Temperature For Steak

DonenessTemperature RangeOven Duration
Very Rare/rare120° F to 125° F 4 minutes
Medium rare125° F to 130° F5-6 minutes
Medium135° F to 140° F6-7 minutes
Medium well145° F to 150° F8-9 minutes
Well done160° F and above10+ minutes

Note: Cooking steaks at high temps in a skillet tends to get smokey. Open a kitchen window and turn on your kitchen’s overhead vent fan before you start to help with ventilation.

Let Steaks Rest

The final most important step, let the steak rest for 5-7 minutes before cutting into it. Anthony Bourdain once said the most important aspect of cooking any steak is the rest period after you take it off the heat. Letting a steak rest before cutting is critical for two reasons. One, it continues to actually cook the steak. Second, the juices evenly distribute throughout the meat, yielding the perfect bite every time.

Today, you are the steak expert. Pan searing is the easiest and most consistent way to prepare steak. If you stick to cook times and monitor temperature carefully, your steak will always come out perfect.

Pan-Seared Ribeye Steak with Blue Cheese Butter Recipe

Servings: 1

Prep: 10 minutes mins

Cook: 10 minutes mins

Total: 20 minutes mins

Ribeye steak seared in a cast iron skillet and topped with a blue cheese compound butter.

Ingredients

  • 1 20- ounce bone-in ribeye steak, about 1 inch thick
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • salt and pepper to taste

Blue Cheese Butter

  • 3 tablespoons butter, softened
  • 1 small clove garlic, minced
  • 2 tablespoons crumbled blue cheese
  • 1/2 sprig fresh minced rosemary, 1 teaspoon

Instructions

For the blue cheese butter

  • Using a fork, mash in and combine blue cheese, garlic, butter, and rosemary in a small bowl. Mix until fully incorporated. Place in the refrigerator for about 10-15 minutes and remove 5 minutes before serving.

For the ribeye

  • Preheat the oven to 415°F. Remove steak from the fridge 30 minutes before cooking, this is to bring the steak to room temperature and ensure your cooking times are more accurate. Season both sides liberally with salt and pepper.

  • Add oil to an oven-safe cast iron skillet and turn up high, allowing the skillet to become hot first. Place the ribeye face down and sear undisturbed for 2 minutes. Flip the ribeye and sear for an additional 2 minutes. This will give your steak a nice seared edge.

  • Transfer your skillet directly to the oven. [WARNING] skillet may be hot, handle with oven mitts. For rare, bake for 4 minutes. Medium rare, 5-6 minutes. Medium, 6-7 minutes. Medium well, 8-9 minutes. Remember, depending on the size of the steak, the more or less time it will take. This recipe is ideal for a 20-24 ounce bone-in ribeye that is roughly 1 inch thick. Transfer ribeye from the skillet and set on a plate, top with a spoonful of blue cheese butter, and let rest for 5 minutes before serving. This is important to bring your steak to its final serving temperature.

Notes

Cooking steaks at high temps in a skillet tends to get smokey. Open a kitchen window and turn on your kitchen’s overhead vent fan before you start to help with ventilation.

Temperatures for steak
Rare:120° F to 125° F
Medium rare: 125° F to 130° F
Medium: 135° F to 140° F
Medium well: 145° F to 150° F
Well done: 160° F and above

Additional Info

Course: Dinner

Cuisine: American

