Pan-Seared Ribeye Steak with Blue Cheese Butter Recipe (2024)

HOME › Recipes › Main Course › Beef By Shawn Williams 5 from 16 votes Dec 01, 2022, Updated Jan 29, 2024 Jump to Recipe

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

The pan-seared ribeye steak has loads of flavor. The ribeye, also known as the Delmonico or cowboy steak, tends to be a fattier cut with marbling throughout. The fatcontributes to the flavor and juiciness, making it the most flavorful cut of beef I’ve prepared so far. Always buy bone-in ribeye—the bone adds flavor and contains the juices when cooking.

You can’t go wrong serving steak with potatoes, so decide if you’d like some crispy roasted red potatoes or softer mashed potatoes. To get some green on your plate, I’d go with roasted brussels and bacon.

Table of Contents Blue Cheese Compound Butter

The Best Way To Cook Ribeye Steak

Watch How to Cook The Perfect Steak

Temperature For Steak

Let Steaks Rest

More Steak You’ll Love

Pan-Seared Ribeye Steak with Blue Cheese Butter Recipe

Blue Cheese Compound Butter

The blue cheese compound butter is easy to prepare and out of this world.Garlic, butter, and crumbled blue cheese melted together for the perfect steak finish. It really is phenomenal and totally makes this ribeye steak recipe.

Simply mash in blue cheese and garlic into soft, room temp butter. Reform into a rolled log and refrigerate.

The Best Way To Cook Ribeye Steak

I’ve said it onceso I’ll say it again. The only way to prepare steak is in acast iron skillet.The secret lies incombining pan-searing on the stove in a cast-iron skillet with an oven finish. This gives your steak a caramelizedoutside with a juicy tender inside that is cooked evenly throughout.

Cooking the ribeye in the oven is better at providing indirect heat while searing gives you the grilled and slightly charred edge. The other major advantage is you can the steak cook within flavors such as garlic, butter, orfresh herbs. You can’t do this on a grill.

Watch How to Cook The Perfect Steak

Temperature For Steak

Doneness Temperature Range Oven Duration Very Rare/rare 120° F to 125° F 4 minutes Medium rare 125° F to 130° F 5-6 minutes Medium 135° F to 140° F 6-7 minutes Medium well 145° F to 150° F 8-9 minutes Well done 160° F and above 10+ minutes

Note: Cooking steaks at high temps in a skillet tends to get smokey. Open a kitchen window and turn on your kitchen’s overhead vent fan before you start to help with ventilation.

Let Steaks Rest

The final most important step, let the steak rest for 5-7 minutes before cutting into it. Anthony Bourdain once said the most important aspect of cooking any steak is the rest period after you take it off the heat. Letting a steak rest before cutting is critical for two reasons. One, it continues to actually cook the steak. Second, the juices evenly distribute throughout the meat, yielding the perfect bite every time.

Today, you are the steak expert. Pan searing is the easiest and most consistent way to prepare steak. If you stick to cook times and monitor temperature carefully, your steak will always come out perfect.

More Steak You’ll Love Steak and Lobster Tails: Surf and Turf for Two Filet Mignon with Red Wine Sauce Porterhouse Steak Recipe T-Bone Steak with Garlic and Rosemary Recipe

Enjoy this recipe? If you made this recipe, please leave a ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ star rating in the recipe card below & areview in the comments!