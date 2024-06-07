Peanut Butter Blossoms - this Recipe is Perfection - Soft, Chewy and Easy to make. (2024)

By: Jill Mills Posted: Oct 27, 2019 Updated: May 19, 2023

Jump to Recipe Save

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

Peanut Butter Blossoms are my all-time favorite holiday cookie and this recipe is the BEST! These cookies are so easy to make and turn out perfect every single time.

Want more peanut desserts? Try these: Peanut Butter Balls, Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie Cups, and Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie.

Easy Peanut Butter Blossom Cookies

You just can’t beat a peanut butter cookie with a Hershey’s kiss in the middle. The most delicious combo that everyone loves and a staple for any Christmas cookie tray. These delicious cookies are small, but they’re loaded with peanut butter flavor. The dough is a simple sugar cookie dough with the added addition of peanut butter.

This is a great Holiday cookie recipe that the kids will have fun making because it’s so easy. They love to roll the cookies into the sugar and press the chocolate kiss in the center. They also love the taste testing of course!

What You’ll Need

These cookies may look fancy, but the ingredients are so simple! Here’s what you’ll need to make peanut butter blossoms. Be sure to scroll down to the recipe card for specific amounts.

Light Brown Sugar – You can also use dark brown sugar if that is what you have on hand.

– You can also use dark brown sugar if that is what you have on hand. Granulated Sugar

Butter – I recommend using unsalted butter

– I recommend using unsalted butter Peanut Butter – Use a smooth, not chunky, peanut butter

– Use a smooth, not chunky, peanut butter Egg

Vanilla Extract

All-Purpose Flour

Baking Soda

Kosher Salt

Chocolate Kisses

How to Make Peanut Butter Blossoms

These cookies are always a favorite for Christmas so we like to package them up in festive Holiday cans as gifts. They are a guaranteed winner with everyone. They are also the first cookies to disappear from a cookie tray. Here’s how to make them:

Cream the butters and sugars. In a large bowl, mix brown sugar, granulated sugar, softened butter and peanut butter using a hand mixer. Beat on medium speed until light and fluffy, just for a couple of minutes.

In a large bowl, mix brown sugar, granulated sugar, softened butter and peanut butter using a hand mixer. Beat on medium speed until light and fluffy, just for a couple of minutes. Add in the egg and vanilla. Beat until well mixed.

Beat until well mixed. Mix in the dry ingredients . Add flour, baking soda, and salt, and beat on low until fully combined.

. Add flour, baking soda, and salt, and beat on low until fully combined. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 375 F degrees. Line a baking sheet with a cookie mat or parchment paper and set aside.

Line a baking sheet with a cookie mat or parchment paper and set aside. Pour sugar onto a small plate. Set aside. We are going to use this sugar to coat the cookoe dough.

Set aside. We are going to use this sugar to coat the cookoe dough. Form your cookies. Shape 1 1/2 Tablespoons of cookie dough into a 1 inch ball using your hands. Gently roll balls in the bowl of granulated sugar to coat on all sides.

Shape 1 1/2 Tablespoons of cookie dough into a 1 inch ball using your hands. Gently roll balls in the bowl of granulated sugar to coat on all sides. Bake. Place approximately 2 inches apart on prepared baking sheet and bake 9-10 minutes, until lightly brown and tops of cookies look a bit cracked.

Place approximately 2 inches apart on prepared baking sheet and bake 9-10 minutes, until lightly brown and tops of cookies look a bit cracked. Add the Hershey kiss! Press a Hershey chocolate kiss into the center of each cookie, then remove to a cooling rack to continue cooling.

Tips for the Best Cookies

Add the chocolate at the right time. Don’t try to add the chocolate kisses before baking. They will melt in the oven!

Don’t try to add the chocolate kisses before baking. They will melt in the oven! Let them cool. The chocolate will need time to harden after you add it to the baked cookies. The chocolate kisses will soften for the first hour or so after added to the cookie, but will harden back up.

The chocolate will need time to harden after you add it to the baked cookies. The chocolate kisses will soften for the first hour or so after added to the cookie, but will harden back up. Experiment with flavors. You can add different flavors of kisses to the cookie. I think Hershey makes a dark chocolate that would be delicious!

You can add different flavors of kisses to the cookie. I think Hershey makes a dark chocolate that would be delicious! Make extra! Doubling this recipe wouldn’t be a bad idea. Everyone will snatch theses up fast!

Doubling this recipe wouldn’t be a bad idea. Everyone will snatch theses up fast! No special equipment needed. You can use a stand mixer for this recipe, but it’s really not needed. A hand mixer will work just fine.

You can use a stand mixer for this recipe, but it’s really not needed. A hand mixer will work just fine. Don’t forget to chill the dough. It keeps the cookie holding it’s shape and prevents spreading.

It keeps the cookie holding it’s shape and prevents spreading. Add the additional sugar is optional. The top photo above shows the cookie without the added sugar. We prefer these cookies rolled in the sugar, but like it both ways.

How to Store

It is important to let your cookies cool completely before storing them. The chocolate kisses in the middle need time to harden before the cookies are stored. Once your cookies have cooled to room temperature, I recommend storing them side-by-side in airtight containers on the counter. They will last for up to 7 days.

Can I Freeze These?

I have never tried to freeze the already baked cookies, but you can definitely freeze the dough. Roll 2 balls of dough and then cover with plastic wrap. Place in the freezer. When ready to use, transfer the frozen dough to the fridge and thaw overnight. Then proceed to roll the 1-inch cookie balls and proceed with directions.

5 from 9 votes Peanut Butter Blossoms Peanut Butter Blossoms are my all time favorite cookie recipe for the Holidays and this recipe is the BEST! These peanut butter blossom cookies are so easy to make and turn out perfect every single time. See Also Starbucks Copycat Lemon Loaf Recipe: How to Make It at Home - The How-To Home Servings: 36 cookies Prep: 10 minutes mins Cook: 9 minutes mins Print Rate Save Ingredients ▢ 1/2 cup light brown sugar packed

▢ 1/2 cup granulated sugar

▢ 1/2 cup unsalted butter softened

▢ 1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

▢ 1 large egg

▢ 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

▢ 1 3/4 cup all-purpose flour

▢ 1 teaspoon baking soda

▢ 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

▢ 1/2 cup granulated sugar for rolling

▢ 40 chocolate kisses unwrapped Instructions In a large bowl, mix brown sugar, 1/2 cup granulated sugar, softened butter and peanut butter using a hand mixer. Beat on medium speed until light and fluffy, just for a couple of minutes.

Add in the egg and vanilla, beat until well mixed. Add flour, baking soda, and salt, and beat on low until fully combined.

Cover bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 375 F degrees. Line a baking sheet with a cookie mat or parchment paper and set aside.

Add the additional 1/2 cup granulated sugar to a small bowl, and set aside.

Shape 1 1/2 Tablespoons of cookie dough into a 1 inch ball using your hands. Gently roll balls in the bowl of granulated sugar to coat on all sides. Place approximately 2 inches apart on prepared baking sheet and bake 9-10 minutes, until lightly brown and tops of cookies look a bit cracked.

Press a Hershey chocolate kiss into the center of each cookie, then remove to a cooling rack to continue cooling. Last Step: Please leave a rating and comment letting us know how you liked this recipe! This helps our business to thrive and continue providing free, high-quality recipes for you. Nutrition Serving: 36cookies | Calories: 113.85kcal | Carbohydrates: 14.39g | Protein: 1.77g | Fat: 6.04g | Saturated Fat: 2.93g | Cholesterol: 13.91mg | Sodium: 70.91mg | Potassium: 32.28mg | Fiber: 0.41g | Sugar: 11.74g | Vitamin A: 87.29IU | Calcium: 16.2mg | Iron: 0.28mg Did You Make This? Leave a below or tag @kitchenfunwithmy3sons on social media!