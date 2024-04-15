Pecan pumpkin roll cake recipe (2024)

A classic fall dessert, pecan pumpkin roll cake with smooth cream cheese filling is a must at our Thanksgiving table. One bite and you’ll understand why!



My mom was an amazing cook! May it be a simple family dinner or a holiday she would add love to every meal. She loved trying out new recipes but her classics were our favorites. Especially at holidays. It was our family tradition. Roll cakes for holidays were mandatory!

Most of the time it was a simple vanilla roll cake, other times it was a chocolate roll cake. No matter what flavor or filling she would make, we’d devour the cake in no time! I grew up with roll cakes and wanted to keep the tradition with my family as well. Bring on the holidays and the tea towel to roll a cake!

Although my mom never made us a pumpkin roll cake, I’ve been making one for my family for few years now at Thanksgiving. Every year it’s a slightly different version or I choose another flavor for the filling, but I think, with this recipe found in the fall baking issue of Better Homes and Gardens magazine I found the one!

It’s practically impossible to resist that spongy, moist pumpkin cake rolled up with a thick cream cheese filling. This mild flavored pumpkin roll cake is sprinkled with chopped pecans just before baking to give the cake a light nutty flavor but also to give it a crunchy bite as well.

If you’re intimidated by the roll cakes, you really should not be. It’s fairly easy to make them. All you have to do is follow the basic rules for the roll cakes. Beat the eggs with the sugar until enough air is incorporated and gently fold in the remaining ingredients. The baking time is around 10-15 minutes, depending on the cake. The cake it’s done when it a little puffed and springs back when touched.

The biggest fear people seem to have with a roll call is the cracking, but this can be prevented by rolling the cake as soon as you take it out of the oven in a clean sugar-dusted towel. Doing this step gives the cake its shape so once it is cooled it can be easily unrolled, filled, and rolled up again without cracking or breaking into pieces.

Craving more? Sign up for a trEATs affairemail newsletter and get all the recipessent right to your inbox!

Be sure to follow me on social media, so you never miss an update!

Facebook | Pinterest | Instagram | Bloglovin’

You may also like: Chocolate fudge macadamia cookie bars

Nutmeg log cookies

Chocolate snowball cookies

Pecan pumpkin roll cake recipe Yields 1 roll cake A classic fall dessert, pecan pumpkin roll cake with smooth cream cheese filling is a must at our Thanksgiving table. One bite and you’ll understand why! 20 minPrep Time 12 minCook Time Save Recipe Print Recipe My Recipes My Lists My Calendar Ingredients 3 eggs (room temperature)

1 cup (200 grams) sugar

2/3 cup pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling)

3/4 cup (90 grams) all purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spices

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup finely chopped pecans

8 oz cream cheese, room temperature

1/3 cup butter, room temperature

1 1/2 cups (180 grams) powdered sugar

few drops of heavy cream

more powdered sugar for dusting Instructions Heat the oven to 375F. Line a 15X10 inch jelly roll pan with parchment paper , leaving about 1 inch of paper hanging on the sides. Set aside. In a mixing bowl add the eggs and sugar. With the paddle attachment on, start beating on medium to high speed for 5 minutes or until thickened and pale in color. Lower the speed to medium-low and beat in the pumpkin puree. Stir in the flour, baking powder, pumpkin pie spices and salt on low speed until just combined. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and spread it evenly. Sprinkle the chopped pecans on top and bake in preheated oven for 12 minutes or until the cake springs back when touched. While the cake is baking, dust some powder sugar over a clean tea towel. As soon as you remove the cake from the oven, invert the cake over the clean towel, peel the parchment paper and roll the cake starting with the short side. Let the cake cool at temperature for al least 1 hour but no more than 5. In the meantime, in a clean mixing bowl add the cream cheese and butter. With the paddle attachment on, beat on medium speed until light and fluffy. Lower the speed and gently fold in the powdered sugar. If needed, add few drops of heavy cream to reach the desired consistency. Gently unfold the pumpkin roll cake and spread the cream cheese filling evenly. Roll the cake again and wrap it tightly in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour. The cake can be made 2-3 days in advance, just keep in the refrigerator. When ready to serve, cut into slices and let at room temperature for few minutes. 7.6.8 488 https://atreatsaffair.com/pecan-pumpkin-roll-cake-recipe/ See Also Vegan Peanut, Sweet Potato, and Kale Soup With Coconut Recipe Roxana Yawgel http://atreatsaffair.com/ All images and content are copyright protected. Please do not use my images without prior permission. If you want to republish this recipe, please re-write the recipe in your own words, or simply link back to this post for the recipe. Thank you.

If you liked this Pecan Pumpkin Roll Cake you may also like

Gingerbread roll cake

Chocolate strawberry roll cake

Sending love your way,

Roxana