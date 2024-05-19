Instant Pot Dump And Start Recipes (That You'll Actually Love) (2024)

This awesome collection of tried and tested Dump and Start Instant Pot Recipes includes a variety of delicious and easy breakfasts, soups and stews, main dishes, side dishes, and desserts. Just dump in the Instant Pot, press start and the magic pot will do the rest. To make your life easier, dietary considerations (vegan, gluten free, low carb, keto, paleo, whole 30) are provided. So cooking dump and start pressure cooker meals has never been easier!

The Instant Pot is soooooo versatile and so easy to use, you can use it to cook virtually anything.

But for me, making easy recipes in no time at all, that the entire family will love, is when the Instant Pot really comes into its own.

Even better is the fact that you can cookInstant Pot Dump recipes.

Basically, you dump everything into the Instant Pot, press start and let the magic pot do its thing.

Yeap, my Instant Pot is helping me #winningatthiscookingthing.

Great for our busy lives, quick, weeknight suppers, effortless cooking and entertaining, meal prep and meal planning, freezer meals and more right?

This roundup contains tried and tested Instant Pot Dump recipes that cater to a wide range of dietary considerations (including vegan, paleo, keto, and weight watchers) there really is something for everyone.

To make this easy Instant Pot Dump recipe post even easier, I’ve divided it into categories so you can quickly find what you’re looking for:

Dump and Start Recipe Materials Breakfast Soups Mains Sides Marinades Desserts

Foodies, you will want to bookmark this page because this list is perfect for those of you who want super easy Instant Pot Dump Recipes.

Happy cooking 🙂

Instant Pot Dump Recipes Materials

Pressure Cooker Dump Recipes

Instant Pot Dump Recipes – Breakfast

Instant Pot Breakfast Casserole .{Gluten free, Low carb, Keto}

You have just found the easiest Instant Pot Breakfast Casserole Recipe, guaranteed to be loved by the whole family.

It requires no effort and is packed full of everyday breakfast staples.

Get the Recipe.

Instant Pot Chocolate Oatmeal . {Vegan, Gluten free}

This easyInstant Pot Oatmeal with Chocolate recipe will produce glorious, chocolate-y oatmeal that is perfect for breakfast all year round.

Don’t like chocolate? Not a problem – omit the cocoa powder and flavour it however you’d like!

This works well topped with lots of fruit and nuts.

Get The Recipe.

Instant Pot Steel Cut Oats .{Vegan, Gluten free}

Want a bowl of warm, comforting, and creamy steel-cut oats? Instant Pot Steel Cut Oatsare the perfect answer to your cravings.

Set this up the night before for easy overnight oats in the morning.

Get The Recipe.

Instant Pot Breakfast Polenta .{Vegan, Gluten free}

Instant Pot Polenta Breakfast Porridge is an easy and delicious way to start your day!

This rich creamy polenta porridge topped with maple syrup and chopped nuts is just the thing to warm you up on chilly winter mornings.

Get The Recipe.

Instant Pot Pumpkin Oatmeal. {Vegan, Gluten Free}

Instant Pot Pumpkin Oatmeal is full of fall flavor! Easy to make ahead with a few ingredients and great for busy morning breakfasts and meal prep.

Loaded with canned pumpkin purée and pumpkin pie spice (plus vanilla and maple syrup to boot), this really doestaste like fall in every bite.

Get The Recipe.

Easy Instant Pot Pancake Bites. {Vegetarian}

Ready in just 10 minutes, these Instant Pot Pancake Bites are the perfect on-the-go breakfast bites for busy mornings.

They’re like across between a pancake and muffin and very adaptable– many options to add inside the pancakes.

Get The Recipe.

Instant Pot Dump Recipes – Soups

Instant Pot Zuppa Toscana . {Gluten Free}

Delicious Instant Pot Zuppa Toscana is an easy copycat recipe that lets you enjoy your favorite restaurant-style soup at home.

Get The Recipe.

Instant Pot Moroccan Split Pea Soup . {Vegan, Gluten Free}

Instant Pot Split Pea Soup is hearty, satisfying and full of bold Moroccan flavors.

This hearty soup is loved by the whole family and thanks to the wonder that is the Instant Pot, it’s also super easy to make.

Get The Recipe.

Instant Pot Vegetable Soup. {Vegan, Gluten Free, Paleo, Low Carb}

Instant Pot Detox Soupis a healthyvegetable soup that is full of beautiful color and flavor! This is a quick and easy soup that is both nourishing and satisfying.

Get The Recipe.

African Pepper Soup .{Gluten-free, Paleo, Keto}

This African Pepper Soup is THE soup to feed a crowd. You can easily quadruple the recipe, just cook ahead of time and warm up as guests arrive.

This soup starts witha few simple ingredients,requires minimal effort and cooks in just 30 mins

Get The Recipe.

Instant Pot Jamaican Carrot Soup . {Vegan, Low Carb, Gluten Free, Keto, Paleo, Whole30}

Creamy and indulgent Instant Pot Jamaican Carrot Soup is packed full of great flavors but light on the calories.

Quick and easy to make, it will become your go-to lunch or weeknight dinner.

Get The Recipe.

Instant Pot Dump Recipes – Mains

Instant Pot Chicken Fajitas. {Gluten Free}

This flavorful and fuss-free Instant Pot Fajita Chicken recipe is a must-add for your Dump and Start Instant Pot collection.

You only need a few pantry staple ingredients and a few mins of hand on time to make this family favorite healthy weeknight dinner or lunch option.

Get The Recipe.

Instant Pot Shredded Chicken .{Gluten free, Paleo, Keto}

You get the recipe for both spicy shredded chicken and plain shredded chicken so you can make a shredded chicken recipe that perfectly suits your taste.

This Instant Pot Shredded Chicken recipe is perfect for meal prep and an ideal make-ahead meal solution.

Get The Recipe.

Dump and Start Instant Pot African Cinnamon Peanut Butter Chicken. {Low Carb, Gluten Free}

This Dump and Start Instant Pot African Cinnamon Peanut Butter Chicken recipe is a quick and easy way to serve up a flavorful and traditional African dish.

If you love peanuts and chicken, you will absolutely love the flavor combinations in this hearty and satisfying meal.

Get The Recipe.

Instant Pot Garlic Butter Spaghetti .

This Instant Pot Cheesy Garlic Butter Spaghetti is made with just 8 everyday pantry essentials, this is a true dump and start recipe that is super satisfying and super delicious.

Get The Recipe.

Instant Pot Dump and Start Steak Fajitas . {Gluten Free}

Just 6 simple ingredients and a few minutes are all that’s needed to make healthy and flavorful Instant Pot Steak Fajitas.

If Tex-Mex is a family favorite then you will absolutely love this recipe. They are waaaaaayyyy better than takeout fajitas.

Get The Recipe.

Dump And Start Instant Pot Creamy Bacon Pasta .

Instant Pot Bacon Pasta is the ultimate comfort food. This is aone-pot, dump and start recipe that is ready to serve in just minutes.

See Also Pecan pumpkin roll cake recipe

Rich, creamy, and full of bacon goodness, this family-friendly dish makes aperfect easy weeknight meal.

Get The Recipe.

Instant Pot Ramen With Mushrooms . {Vegan}

This recipe for Instant Pot Ramen is super easy, healthy, and full of great umami flavor!

With just a few simple ingredients, you can enjoy delicious Ramen noodles whenever the craving strikes.

Get The Recipe.

Instant Pot Venison Stew. {Gluten free, Paleo}

This easy hearty and comforting Instant Pot Venison Stew requiresminimal prep.

Come find out the secret ingredientin this rich Venison Stew with a Recipe video!!

Get The Recipe.

Instant Pot Beef Stew .{Gluten free}

Are you a fellow Instant Pot lover? Then I have got you this warming, hearty and easy Instant Pot Beef Stew.

It is quick to whip up, needs only 10 ingredients, and can be eaten by itself or with some warm crusty bread.

Get The Recipe.

Dump and Start Instant Pot Lamb Shoulder . {Gluten Free, Low Carb, Keto, Paleo}

Love serving traditional roast lamb shoulder but don’t have 7 hours to prepare it

This dump and start recipe for Instant Pot Lamb Shoulder is ready in just 90 minutes! This is seriously delectable fall-apart meat that turns out perfect every time.

Get The Recipe.

Instant Pot Chicken Mac and Cheese.

Delicious, creamy and dreamy one-pot Instant Pot Chicken Mac and Cheese comes together quickly.

It’s easy to make using pantry staples with less than 10 minutes of prep required!

Get The Recipe.

Instant Pot Dump Recipes – Sides

Instant Pot Black Beans . {Vegan, Gluten Free}

We all need a go-to pantry meal that is filling, tasty, easy and cheap and thisrecipe definitely hits the mark.

Make delicious Instant Pot Mexican spiced black beans from scratch in less than an hour, and with no soaking required!

Get The Recipe.

Instant Pot Mexican Rice . {Vegan, Gluten Free}

ThisInstant Pot Mexican Rice is super easy to make, full of flavor, and is the perfect side for your favorite Mexican meal.

You’ll have this on the table in just about30 minsaka restaurant-quality Mexican rice at home.

Get The Recipe.

Instant Pot Rice .{Vegan, Gluten free}

This recipe shows you how to make perfect Instant Pot White Rice every single time.

Get The Recipe.

Instant Pot Pinto Beans . {Vegan, Gluten free}

Homemade Instant Pot Pinto Beans are easy to make with everyday pantry staples, and no pre-soaking required!

Get The Recipe.

Instant Pot Brown Rice .{Vegan, Gluten free}

Here is how to make the perfect Instant Pot Brown Rice with only 3 ingredients and in less than 30 minutes. It is easy, aromatic, and fail-safe.

Get The Recipe.

Instant Pot Quinoa .{Vegan, Gluten free}

This post shows you how 2 ways to cook pressure cooker quinoa thatproduces perfect failproof quinoa every single time.

Cook once and use it as meal prep quinoa for soups, curries, salads, and more all week long.

Get The Recipe.

Instant Pot Baked Potatoes .{Vegan, Gluten free}

Learn how to make PERFECT fluffyInstant Pot Baked Potatoesin this post!! You will love how easy it is to make potatoes in your Instant Pot in just a few mins.

Get The Recipe.

Instant Pot Sweet Potatoes .{Vegan, Gluten free, Paleo}

Instant Pot Sweet Potatoes (yams)are incredibly easy to make with only 2 ingredients and less than 30 mins.

They make a great side or main course and can easily be turned into dessert.

Get The Recipe.

Instant Pot Broccoli .{Gluten Free, Low Carb, Keto, Paleo, Whole30, Vegan}

ThisInstant Pot Broccolirecipe takes no time at all and produces gorgeous green steamed broccoli.

Get The Recipe.

Instant Pot Dump and Start Collard Greens .{Gluten Free}

This healthier take on your traditional favorite Southern side dishis packed full of soul food flavor and ready in half the time of the stovetop method.

Get The Recipe.

Marinades

7 Freezable Instant Pot Chicken Breast Marinades .

You have landed on 7 of the best everchicken marinadesrecipes.

Enjoy these versatile chicken breast marinades on the grill or in the oven, Instant Pot, or slow cooker – no matter how you prepare them, the resulting chicken is bursting with flavor.

Get The Recipes.

Instant Pot Dump Recipes – Desserts

Instant Pot Baked Apples . {Vegan, Gluten-free}.

Looking for a healthy treat. Well, you have found it. These Instant Pot Baked Apples comes together with 5 minutes of cook time and 4 pantry staple ingredients.

These are great for both breakfast and dessert.

Prep ahead and refrigerate for a few days.

Get The Recipe.

Instant Pot Rice Pudding .{Vegan, Gluten-free}.

Instant Pot Arroz Con Leche is a quick and easy way to indulge in a traditional sweet treat.

Get The Recipe.

More Instant Pot Recipes Roundups

Instant Pot Chicken Recipes.

Healthy Instant Pot Recipes.

125 Easy Instant Pot Recipes.

Instant Pot Soups.

Get The Complete Instant Pot Cooking Bundle

This awesome Instant Pot Cooking Bundle gives you everything you need and all in one place.

It contains all sorts of easy-to-use tools and helpful information to give you a truly organized and easily accessible Instant Pot recipe collection. Plus, you get truly awesome recipes that you and your family will use again and again.

Healthy Pressure Cooker Recipes Meal Prep Solutions

In my opinion, meal prep is essential to eating healthy. Having healthy, ready-to-eat meals available when you need them is the key to avoiding making impulsive choices that you will regret later. Meal prep takes the guesswork out of healthy eating, and using the Instant Pot helpsmake meal prep even easier and takes less time.

And what makes it even better is thatin the Instant Pot, you can cook foods from frozen without having to thaw them first.

This means you can prepare any of the delicious healthy Instant Pot Recipes in this collection and simply store in the freezer until you’re ready to cook. Imagine preparing a few days or even a week’s worth of meals in advance, knowing you can let the Instant Pot do the work on those hectic weekdays.

Meal Prep Storage Solutions

There are many different storage options available, but these are the ones I come back to again and again and work best for all my meal prep needs.

Glass Meal Prep Containers with 1 and 2 Compartments – Having 2 compartments is perfect for those build-it-yourself lunchbox ideas, or when you prefer to keep flavourful items separate. And single compartment containers are just the thing for making up meal prep bowls. These glass meal prep containers are freezable, microwavable, and dishwasher safe.

– Having 2 compartments is perfect for those build-it-yourself lunchbox ideas, or when you prefer to keep flavourful items separate. And single compartment containers are just the thing for making up meal prep bowls. These glass meal prep containers are freezable, microwavable, and dishwasher safe. Reusable sauce cups with lids – to keep your food from getting soggy, it is important to store salad dressings and salsa, etc. separate from the other food until mealtime. The 1-ounce size will right inside the larger glass containers.

– to keep your food from getting soggy, it is important to store salad dressings and salsa, etc. separate from the other food until mealtime. The 1-ounce size will right inside the larger glass containers. Reusable Utensils– there are lots of cute, packable reusable utensils sets to choose from. Some even come tucked inside a cloth napkin.

there are lots of cute, packable reusable utensils sets to choose from. Some even come tucked inside a cloth napkin. Reusable Water Bottle – stay hydrated and healthy with these fun portable water bottles.

stay hydrated and healthy with these fun portable water bottles. Insulated Lunch Bag – pack up your glass container, utensils and water bottle in this insulated and easy to carry bag and head out the door!

More Instant Pot Hacks

Instant Pot Settings .

. How to avoid the Instant Pot Burn Message.

Instant Pot Natural Pressure Release .

More Instant Pot Recipes Roundups

25 Vegan Instant Pot Dump Recipes.

22 Keto Instant Pot Recipes.

Pin This Instant Pot Dump Recipe Roundup For Later

I hope you love working your way through this list of tantalizing and tasty Instant Pot Dump recipes as much as I did. And please let me know which one is your favorite.

Thank you for reading my healthy pressure cooker recipes rounduppost. And please come visit again as I continue to slice, dice, and dream up affordable Air Fryer recipes, Instant Pot Recipes, Southern Recipes, and more. Thanks for supporting Recipes from a Pantry, food blog.