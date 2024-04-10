15 First Ladies’ Favorite Recipes of All Time (2024)

RD.COM Food Recipes
Robyn MorenoUpdated: Jul. 27, 2021
Just in time for the holidays, we gathered delicious recipes from our First Ladies of the United States. The varied dishes are as effortless, approachable, and elegant as the powerful women who enjoyed them.
1/16
Greg E Mathieson Sr/Mai/Shutterstock
The varied tastes of First Ladies
First Ladies are not only formidable leaders but master entertainers. Inspired by the updated version ofCreating the Sweet World of White House Desserts from Roland Mesnier, former White House pastry chef, we rounded up some of the most beloved recipes created and enjoyed by Nancy, Hillary, Michelle, and more. Find out 44 facts you never knew about America’s First Ladies.
2/16
Leonardo Macedo/Shutterstock
Nancy Reagan’s Tequila Mousse
Nancy Reagan had this flavorful dessert served at a White House dinner honoring the President and First Lady of Mexico. Tequila works well with acidic flavors, and it’s important to use a high-quality brand of this popular spirit when making this fun dish. Don’t miss seeing Nancy Reagan and other First Ladies in their gorgeous inaugural gowns.
INGREDIENTS
- 4 egg yolks
- 1/2 cup plus tablespoon Heavy Pastry Syrup (recipe below)
- ½ cup Tequila
- 1¾ cups heavy cream, whipped in a cold bowl to firm peaks
PREPARATION
- Place the egg yolks in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk and stir for several minutes to lighten.
- Place the Heavy Pastry Syrup in a saucepan, on a medium burner and bring just to a boil.
- With the mixer running, slowly and carefully drizzle the hot syrup onto the egg yolks.
- Turn the mixture on high speed and whisk until the mixture is light and fluffy.
- Stir the Tequila into the processed egg yolk mixture. Stir just a little as you do not want to deflate this fluffy mixture.
- Fold in the whipped heavy cream.
- Place the bowl in the freezer for a few hours or until the mousse has thickened and then serve.
Heavy Pastry Syrup Recipe
INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup water
- 1 1/2 cups sugar
- 1 tablespoon corn syrup
PREPARATION
- Stir sugar into water
- Place in saucepan over medium heat and bring to a boil to dissolve sugar
- Stir in corn syrup
- Let cool and store in refrigerator
3/16
denio109/Shutterstock
Michelle Obama’s White Bean Salad
In 2009, as she was settling into the White House, Michelle Obama—who referred to herself as the “mom in chief,” planted her own vegetable garden, which underscored her commitment to children’s healthy nutrition. The recipe below is from her own cookbook, American Grown. Did you know the Obamas and other First Families have to pay for groceries and these other things?
INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup dried small white beans, such as cannellini or Great Northern, or 1 15-ounce can
- 1 clove garlic
- 1 bay leaf
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon grated lemon zest
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1/2 teaspoon honey
- 1 tablespoon chopped shallot
- 1 cup snow peas or sugar snap peas
- 1/2 bunch fresh chives, chopped
- 5 mild radishes, such as Lady Slipper radishes, thinly sliced
- 3 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
PREPARATION
- If you’re using dried beans, first rinse them, picking out any stones, and place in a bowl. Cover with cold water and soak for 8 hours, or overnight, then drain the beans and place in a pot. Add the garlic and bay leaf and enough water to cover the beans by at least 1 inch. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat, cover, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the beans are tender, about 1 hour
- In a small bowl, combine the olive oil, lemon zest, lemon juice, honey, and shallot. Whisk to combine
- When the beans are done, drain them well and place in a medium bowl. Discard the bay leaf and garlic clove. Add one-third of the vinaigrette to the warm beans and toss; then let stand for 15 minutes, tossing occasionally. If using canned beans, rinse and drain them, then toss with the vinaigrette
- In a small pot of boiling water, cook the snow peas or sugar snap peas for 1 minute. Using a slotted spoon, place them in a bowl of ice water. Drain, pat dry, and slice thin
- In a large salad bowl, place the cooled beans, snow peas, chives, radishes, and basil. Pour the remaining dressing over and toss lightly. Serve immediately.
4/16
Anna Shepulova/Shutterstock
Barbara Bush’s Mushroom Quiche
A mother of six, Barbara Bush was a stellar home chef and had a healthy appetite for everything from Tex-Mex cuisine to steaks. Her recipes can be found in a collection titled The Bush Family Cookbook.
INGREDIENTS
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1¼ pounds mushrooms, sliced
- 3 green onions, minced
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 3 shallots, minced
- 1¾ teaspoons oregano
- 1¾ teaspoons basil
- 1¼ teaspoons salt
- ¾ teaspoon marjoram
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon thyme
- ½ teaspoon dry mustard
- 4 eggs
- ¾ cup whole milk or half-and-half
- 1 unbaked 9-inch pie crust
PREPARATION
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
- Saute mushrooms, onions, garlic, and shallots together.
- Stir in seasonings and cook 2 minutes until liquid is evaporated.
- Let cool 5 minutes. In a medium bowl combine eggs with milk or half-and-half and beat well.
- Stir in mushroom mixture and pour into pie crust.
- Bake about 35 to 45 minutes until filling is puffed, set and starting to brown.
5/16
images72/Shutterstock
Hillary Clinton’s Strawberries and Devonshire Cream
For the State Dinner with Tony Blair, the former BritishPM, White House chef—Roland Mesnier—created this classic English dessert. Mesnier offers a special trick for keeping strawberries perky. “Strawberries can give off a lot of water so to avoid this I cooked them in sugar to draw out the water and added pectin to thicken the mixture.” If you’re invited to the White House, make sure you leave behind these banned items that won’t be allowed in the White House.
INGREDIENTS
- 2 1/2 cups fresh strawberries, washed and stemmed
- 1/4 cup water
- 2 1/2 cups sugar
- 1tablespoon apple pectin
- A couple of drops of red food coloring( optional)
- Devonshire Cream, lightly whipped
PREPARATION
- Wash, dry, and hull strawberries but leave them whole.
- Place the strawberries in a pot large enough for all of them to lay side by side.
- Sprinkle the sugar over the berries and pour in water.
- On low heat bring the liquid to a simmer and cook the berries until they are soft. Shake the pan often so the strawberries do not burn. Be careful not to break the berries.
- Carefully remove three-quarters of the liquid.
- Sprinkle the rest of the sugar mixed with the apple pectin. Gently stir in red food coloring.
- Bring to a boil and cook five to eight minutes. Let the strawberries cool in the syrup.
- For service, fold strawberries into lightly whipped Devonshire Cream.
- Serve immediately or cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate.
6/16
marcin jucha/Shutterstock
Eleanor Roosevelt’s Scrambled Eggs
Eleanor Roosevelt’s White House kitchen wasn’t known for its gourmet food. In fact, famous guest Ernest Hemingway reported that the food served to him at the White House was the worst he’d ever had. Some historians reason that being a first lady during the Great Depression made Eleanor more penny conscious than epicurean driven, while others posited that ardent activist Eleanor cared more about equity and equality than entertaining. One meal that Eleanor did master—and proudly so—was scrambled eggs. Here’s our secret recipe for the best ever scrambled eggs.
7/16
DelightGlutenFree/Shutterstock
Laura Bush’s Cowboy Cookies
In 2000, Laura Bush’s Cowboy Cookie recipe went up against Tipper Gore’s Ginger Snap cookies in a political recipe cookoff. Laura Bush won (as did her husband George W. Bush). With a grand total of three sticks of butter, these aren’t for the faint of heart (or anyone watching their calories). Here is her winning recipe!
8/16
Stephanie Frey/Shutterstock
Lady Bird Johnson’s Barbecue Sauce
LBJ and Lady Bird were proud of their Texas’ roots and loved down-home cooking so much, the French chef they inherited from the Kennedy administration actually resigned—complaining about having to make too much BBQ! Try your hand at these presidential trivia questions everyone gets wrong.
INGREDIENTS
- ¼ cup butter
- ¼ cup vinegar
- ¼ cup ketchup
- ¼ cup lemon juice
- ¼ cup Worcestershire sauce
- Salt to taste
- Red pepper to taste
- Tabasco sauce to taste
- 1 clove garlic, minced
PREPARATION
Melt butter in saucepan. Add remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Brush liberally on meat before barbecuing.
9/16
Africa Studio/Shutterstock
White House Vanilla Cake
Served to Jimmy Carter on his birthday and the Reagans on their wedding anniversary, this classic vanilla cake was beloved by many First Ladies.
INGREDIENTS
- 3 cups cake flour
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1cup unsalted butter, room temperature
- 2 cups granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- Zest of 2 lemons (optional)
- 4 large eggs
- 1 cup milk, room temperature
PREPARATION
- Preheat the oven to 350°F.
- Sift together the flour, baking powder, and salt.
- Thoroughly brush the insides of two 8- or 9-inch (2-inch high) cake pans with shortening and dust with flour.
- Using an electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, cream the butter until very smooth.
- With the mixer on medium speed, slowly add in the sugar.
- Continuing to mix on medium speed slowly add in the eggs.
- Stir in the vanilla and zest, if using.
- On low speed, slowly add flour mixture and milk, alternating between the two. Start and end with the flour mixture.
- Divide the batter evenly between the two pans.
- Bake for about 35 minutes, until the tops are firm to the touch.
- Let the cakes cool in the pans for 15 minutes.
- Invert the cakes onto cooling racks and let cool thoroughly before frosting.
10/16
Aimee M Lee/Shutterstock
Rosalyn Carter Cheese Grits
The Georgia native loved bringing a little taste of the South up to the White House. This recipe is adapted from The White House Family Cookbook. Carter is now as well-known as working alongside her husband, Jimmy Carter, on their many Habitat for Humanity Carter Work Projects as she was for being First Lady. Learn about the Habitat for Humanity build President Carter called his favorite.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 small Vidalia onion, chopped
- 3 slices of thick-cut bacon, chopped
- 4 cups chicken bouillon
- 1 cup enriched white hominy grits
- 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1 stick (1/2 cup) butter
- 2 cups grated sharp cheddar cheese
- Sprinkle of cayenne
- 4 egg yolks
- ¼ to ½ cup cold milk
- 4 egg whites, at room temperature
PREPARATION
- Preheat over to 350F
- Grease inside of a 2-quart casserole dish.
- In a small frying pan, fry chopped bacon and onions until lightly brown. Set aside.
- Bring bouillon to a boil in a 2-quart saucepan; add grits gradually, stirring with a wire whisk
- Reduce heat and continue cooking, stirring vigorously, until mixture thickens
- Cover and cook for until all liquid is absorbed—about 15 minutes,
- Remove from heat and add Worcestershire sauce, butter, and 1½ cups of cheese, stirring until well blended.
- In a small bowl, blend egg yolks with ¼ cup milk.
- Pour mixture into grits and mix thoroughly; add more milk if necessary, thinning to consistency of cream of wheat.
- In a clean, dry bowl, beat egg whites until stiff.
- Fold into grits.
- Fold in bacon and onions.
- Pour into prepared baking dish.
- Sprinkle with the remaining ½ cups of cheese and a dash of cayenne.
- Bake on middle shelf of preheated oven for 30 minutes, or until fluffy and brown.
11/16
Africa Studio/Shutterstock
Betty Ford’s Corn Pudding
This recipe comes courtesy of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library Museum archive in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Though Betty was born in Chigaco, she grew up in Grand Rapids, Michigan and this recipe makes use of the top vegetables grown in the state. These are the presidential libraries everyone should visit.
INGREDIENTS
- 16 oz. can whole kernel corn, drained
- 3 tablespoons flour
- 1 16 oz. can cream-style corn
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- pinch of salt
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 3 eggs
- 1 cup scalded milk.
- 2 tablespoons melted butter
PREPARATION
- Put whole kernel corn into mixing bowl, add flour and mix well.
- Add cream-style corn, sugar, salt, pepper, baking· powder and melted butter.
- Beat eggs in separate bowl, add scalded milk to eggs and beat well again.
- Pour over corn mixture, mix well.
- Pour into pyrex dish.
- Cook corn pudding in a 350-degree oven in bain-Marie on middle shelf for 40 to 45 minutes.
12/16
zkruger/Shutterstock
Jackie Kennedy’s Waffle Recipe
This waffle recipe is said to have been a favorite of JFK’s; a version of the recipe appeared in Kings of the Kitchen: Favorite Recipes of Famous Men. Kennedy fans won’t want to miss these 15 rarely seen photos of the Camelot couple.
INGREDIENTS
- ½ cup butter
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 2 egg yolks
- 7/8 cup milk, or 1 cup buttermilk
- 1 cup plus 1 tbsp. of sifted cake flour
- 1 pinch salt
- 2 stiff beaten egg whites
- 4 teaspoon. baking powder
PREPARATION
1. Cream butter and sugar, add egg yolks. Beat. Add flour and milk alternately. When ready to bake fold in egg whites, and add baking powder. The mixture should be thick and fluffy.
2. Cook in a waffle iron and serve with hot maple syrup and melted butter
13/16
Nitr/Shutterstock
Nancy Reagan’s Honey Vanilla Ice Cream
This delicious simple ice cream was served at a state dinner with Mikhail Gorbachev. Unlike traditional vanilla ice cream, because of the honey, this ice cream never hardens.
INGREDIENTS
- 5 large egg yolks
- ¾ cup clover honey
- 2 cups whole milk
- 2 vanilla beans, split in half lengthwise
- ¼ cup cold heavy cream
PREPARATION
- Place the egg yolks and honey in the bowl of a stand mixer.
- Using a whisk, whip the mixture on high speed until increased in volume and pale yellow and fluffy.
- Place the milk in a saucepan. Scrape the seeds out of the vanilla beans, place the seeds and beans into the milk.
- Place the saucepan on medium heat and bring to a boil.
- With the mixer running, dribble the hot milk into the egg yolk mixture.
- When all the milk has been added, place the mixture into a saucepan on medium heat.
- Stir the mixture constantly until it has thickened slightly and has started to bubble around the edge.
- Immediately pour the mixture through a very fine sieve.
- Allow the mixture to cool to lukewarm.
- Chill the mixture in the freezer for 3 hours.
14/16
Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock
Michelle Obama’s Sweet-Potato Soufflé With Burnt Marshmallows
Save this recipe the Obama’s made during their time in the White House for the holidays. Find out 12 things you never knew about the White House Christmas tree.
INGREDIENTS
Filling:
- 3 sweet potatoes
- 4 sticks cinnamon
- 5 star anise
- 1 orange, quartered
- 2 tablespoon melted butter
Custard:
- 3 cups crème Fraiche
- 4 whole eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp. ground nutmeg
- 1/2 tsp. salt
Topping:
1 package mini marshmallows
PREPARATION
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Bake the whole sweet potatoes and all the aromatics on a sheet tray until tender.
2. Scoop the cooked sweet potatos out of their skins and pass through a chinois. Set aside to cool.
3. Mix together all the custard ingredients, then fold into the cooled potato puree. Pour into a baking dish and top with the mini marshmallows.
4. Bake for about 35 minutes, until the marshmallows are toasted.
15/16
Patrick Norman/Getty Images
Melania Trump’s star cookies
These simple, yet tasty cookies are one of Melania’s favorites.
INGREDIENTS
2 cups flour
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
6 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature
1 cup confectioners’ sugar
2 large egg yolks plus 1 large egg white, preferably at room temperature
2 tablespoons sour cream
PREPARATION
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Combine the flour and baking soda and set aside.
- Mix the butter and sugar until blended then add the egg yolks, egg whites, and sour cream until blended.
- Beat in the flour mixture until smooth.
- Form the dough into two discs, cover them in plastic wrap, and cool in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.
- Roll out the dough to 1/8 inch thickness and use a star cookie cutter to make the cookies.
- Place them on a wax paper-lined baking sheet for 10 minutes.
16/16
LauriPatterson/Getty Images
Jill Biden’s Parmesan Chicken
This classic dish is a popular favorite at the Biden family Sunday dinners. Just pair with a salad and a side of rigatoni, and you’ll be eating like the first family.
INGREDIENTS
- 1/4 cup of extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 6 whole cloves of garlic
- 6 cans of cherry tomatoes, divided
- 1 bunch of fresh basil, chopped
- Salt and black pepper to taste
- 3 large eggs
- 1/4 cup of milk
- 3 cups of seasoned Italian breadcrumbs
- 1 1/2 cups of grated Parmesan cheese, divided
- 4 cups of grated mozzarella, divided
- 5 lb skinless, boneless chick breast halves, pounded of cut 1/4-inch thick
PREPARATION
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
- While the oven is preheating, heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook for five minutes. Add 2 cans of tomatoes. Strain the remaining 4 cans and add to pot using a wooden spoon to break up the tomatoes. Simmer for 20 minutes. Turn of heat. Remove the garlic and stir in the basil. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
- In a shallow bowl, whisk eggs and milk together. In another shallow bowl, combine breadcrumbs with 1/2 cup of parmesan and a 1/2 cup of mozzarella. Coat the chicken in the egg and then cover in the breadcrumb mixture.
- In a large nonstick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of oil over medium heat. Work in small batches to avoid overcrowding. Cook chicken about 2 1/2 minutes per side until golden brown. Transfer to a paper-towel lined sheet pan. Add more oil as needed to the pan.
- In a 13 1/2 by 10 inch (4 quart) baking dish, layer sauce, chicken, and remaining 3 1/2 cups of mozzarella with the final top layer being sauce. Top with the remaining parmesan cheese. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until the cheese is bubbled and melted.
Next, check out these sweet love stories of how presidents met their First Ladies.
Originally Published: December 15, 2020
Robyn Moreno
Robyn Moreno is former editor-in-chief and co-president of Latina Media Ventures, an Emmy-nominated TV host, a keynote speaker and the author of two lifestyle books, Borderline Personalities and Practically Posh. She has interviewed powerhouse women from Rihanna to Latina activist Dolores Huerta, Jennifer Lopez to Hillary Clinton, and is working on a new book and podcast, Finding My Magic. A certified yoga teacher and life coach, she lives in Cold Spring, New York, with her spirited daughters and her hubby, Sven.