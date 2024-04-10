15 First Ladies’ Favorite Recipes of All Time (2024)

Eleanor Roosevelt’s White House kitchen wasn’t known for its gourmet food. In fact, famous guest Ernest Hemingway reported that the food served to him at the White House was the worst he’d ever had. Some historians reason that being a first lady during the Great Depression made Eleanor more penny conscious than epicurean driven, while others posited that ardent activist Eleanor cared more about equity and equality than entertaining. One meal that Eleanor did master—and proudly so—was scrambled eggs. Here’s our secret recipe for the best ever scrambled eggs.

In 2000, Laura Bush’s Cowboy Cookie recipe went up against Tipper Gore’s Ginger Snap cookies in a political recipe cookoff. Laura Bush won (as did her husband George W. Bush). With a grand total of three sticks of butter, these aren’t for the faint of heart (or anyone watching their calories). Here is her winning recipe !

8/16

Stephanie Frey/Shutterstock

Lady Bird Johnson’s Barbecue Sauce

LBJ and Lady Bird were proud of their Texas’ roots and loved down-home cooking so much, the French chef they inherited from the Kennedy administration actually resigned—complaining about having to make too much BBQ! Try your hand at these presidential trivia questions everyone gets wrong.

INGREDIENTS

¼ cup butter

¼ cup vinegar

¼ cup ketchup

¼ cup lemon juice

¼ cup Worcestershire sauce

Salt to taste

Red pepper to taste

Tabasco sauce to taste

1 clove garlic, minced

PREPARATION

Melt butter in saucepan. Add remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Brush liberally on meat before barbecuing.