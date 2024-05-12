Pickled Beets Are Easy to Make at Home With This Recipe (2024)

Beets are a weekly ritual around here. Usually we boil them and toss them in a sweet sour vinaigrette and keep them in the refrigerator to eat all week. The vinegar in the dressing "pickles" the beets, helping them last longer in the fridge.

Many pickled beets I find are much too vinegary, hiding rather than enhancing the naturally sweet flavor of the beets. This recipe is my mother's approach to preparing the beets, using cider vinegar balanced with a little sugar (you could also just use balsamic), along with olive oil and some dry mustard.

We love it! The vinaigrette complements the sweetness of the beets without overpowering them.

Updated from the recipe archive, first posted in 2006.