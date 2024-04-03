Rich Spiced Tomato & Aubergine Pasta with Pesto | Rebel Recipes (2024)

I used lasagne sheets as I love having large strips of pasta gooey with the delicious sauce and chunky veg and pesto, but feel free to use any pasta of your preference.

I topped with dill which may sound unusual but I think the flavour really works.

Swaps/tips

Don’t like aubergine – use peppers or courgette.

You can use any pasta you fancy.

Add plant based cheese if you wish

Great with added pulses like butterbeans.

Use the sauce for bolognese or beans

I hope you enjoy, love Niki xx