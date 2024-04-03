Rich Spiced Tomato & Aubergine Pasta with Pesto | Rebel Recipes (2024)

I love this recipe, a rich spiced tomato sauce, cubes of aubergine, comforting pasta and pesto which lifts the dish and adds tons of flavour. It’s incredibly tasty and utterly more-ish.

Rich Spiced Tomato & Aubergine Pasta with Pesto | Rebel Recipes (2)

I used lasagne sheets as I love having large strips of pasta gooey with the delicious sauce and chunky veg and pesto, but feel free to use any pasta of your preference.

I topped with dill which may sound unusual but I think the flavour really works.

Swaps/tips
Don’t like aubergine – use peppers or courgette.
You can use any pasta you fancy.
Add plant based cheese if you wish
Great with added pulses like butterbeans.
Use the sauce for bolognese or beans

I hope you enjoy, love Niki xx

Rich Spiced Tomato & Aubergine Pasta with Pesto | Rebel Recipes (3)

I love this recipe, a rich spiced tomato sauce, cubes of aubergine, comforting pasta and pesto which lifts the dish and adds tons of flavour. It’s incredibly tasty and utterly more-ish.

Prep time: 15 minutes mins

Cook time: 45 minutes mins

2-4 servings

4.86 from 7 votes

Ingredients

  • 2 onions sliced
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 4 cloves garlic sliced
  • 1 small aubergine sliced into small cubes
  • 1 tbsp smoked paprika
  • 2 tbsp tomato purée
  • 1 tbsp tomato ketchup
  • 1 tbsp rose Harissa paste or 1 tsp Harissa paste
  • 400 g cherry tomatoes sliced
  • 400 g can tomatoes
  • 1/2 jar sun dried tomatoes drained and sliced
  • 1 tsp sea salt
  • Pinch chilli flakes
  • 2 tbsp plant based milk
  • 6 Lasagne sheets – dried not egg

For the pesto

  • 30 g basil
  • 50 g pine nuts
  • 3 tbsp extra virgin olive
  • Juice 1/2 lemon
  • Pinch sea salt
  • 3 tbsp nutritional yeast
  • 50 g water

For the toppings

  • Fresh dill
  • A drizzle of olive oil
  • Chilli flakes

Instructions

  • In a large pan, add the olive oil and onion and then fry the onion on medium for 8-10 minutes until soft.

  • Add the garlic and stir to combine.

  • Now add the aubergine and fry for 2-3 minutes to soften a little.

  • Add the smoked paprika, harissa, ketchup and tomato purée and stir to combine, simmer for a minute then add cherry tomatoes, sun dried and tin tomatoes. Simmer for 15 minutes.

  • Season with salt, pepper and chilli flakes and stir in the plant based milk

To cook the lasagne sheets

  • In a large flat frying pan, add 3 lasagne sheets to boiling salted water.

  • Boil for 12 minutes or until soft and just cooked in the middle.

  • Refresh in cold water, set aside.

To make the pesto

  • Add all the ingredients to a food processor and blitz to combine.

To serve

  • Fold the lasagne sheets into the sauce.

  • Top with fresh dill, extra virgin olive oil and chilli flakes.

Discuss this Recipe with Niki

Rich Spiced Tomato & Aubergine Pasta with Pesto | Rebel Recipes (10)

10 Responses

  1. Absolutely delicious! I can’t wait to make this when we have guests to show just how good vegan food can be! I didn’t have pine nuts so I made the pesto with cashews instead, really good!

    Reply

    1. Thanks Louise! So happy to hear that! Love, Niki xxx

      Reply

  2. Hi Niki

    I’ve just started following you and loved your recipe. I used fusilli instead of lasagne sheets. Worked a treat. Thank you

    Sue K

    Reply

    1. Hi Sue
      Great idea!
      Love, Niki xxx

      Reply

  3. Rich Spiced Tomato & Aubergine Pasta with Pesto | Rebel Recipes (11)
    Followed the recipe exactly and it was AMAZING! Perfect Saturday lunch. Thank you, Nikki! Love your cookbook and your blog

    Reply

    1. Hi Ruth
      So happy you liked! And thank you
      Much love, Niki xx

      Reply

  4. Rich Spiced Tomato & Aubergine Pasta with Pesto | Rebel Recipes (12)
    I made this last night and it was absolutely delicious! Im gluten free so used quinoa- rice fusilli pasta. Decided to roast the eggplant/ aubergine with a little smoked paprika and added four large portabello mushrooms after the garlic. The spices were spot on and family loved it! Thanks Nicki. I’m going order your new cookbook- love your work. ❤️

    Reply

    1. Hi Tracey
      So happy to hear!Thats amazing
      Love
      Niki xx

      Reply

  5. Rich Spiced Tomato & Aubergine Pasta with Pesto | Rebel Recipes (13)
    This just popped up and I had the ingredients to hand for the pasta dish (not the pesto unfortunately) so made it and it was oh so rich and dreamy!

    Reply

    1. Hi Ellen
      Happy you liked – even without the pesto!
      Love
      Niki xxx

      Reply

Rich Spiced Tomato & Aubergine Pasta with Pesto | Rebel Recipes (2024)
