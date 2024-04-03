Rich Spiced Tomato & Aubergine Pasta with Pesto | Rebel Recipes (2024)

I love this recipe, a rich spiced tomato sauce, cubes of aubergine, comforting pasta and pesto which lifts the dish and adds tons of flavour. It’s incredibly tasty and utterly more-ish.
Jump to Recipe
I used lasagne sheets as I love having large strips of pasta gooey with the delicious sauce and chunky veg and pesto, but feel free to use any pasta of your preference.
I topped with dill which may sound unusual but I think the flavour really works.
Swaps/tips
Don’t like aubergine – use peppers or courgette.
You can use any pasta you fancy.
Add plant based cheese if you wish
Great with added pulses like butterbeans.
Use the sauce for bolognese or beans
I hope you enjoy, love Niki xx
I love this recipe, a rich spiced tomato sauce, cubes of aubergine, comforting pasta and pesto which lifts the dish and adds tons of flavour. It’s incredibly tasty and utterly more-ish.
Prep time: 15 minutes mins
Cook time: 45 minutes mins
2-4 servings
4.86 from 7 votes
Ingredients
- 2 onions sliced
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 4 cloves garlic sliced
- 1 small aubergine sliced into small cubes
- 1 tbsp smoked paprika
- 2 tbsp tomato purée
- 1 tbsp tomato ketchup
- 1 tbsp rose Harissa paste or 1 tsp Harissa paste
- 400 g cherry tomatoes sliced
- 400 g can tomatoes
- 1/2 jar sun dried tomatoes drained and sliced
- 1 tsp sea salt
- Pinch chilli flakes
- 2 tbsp plant based milk
- 6 Lasagne sheets – dried not egg
For the pesto
- 30 g basil
- 50 g pine nuts
- 3 tbsp extra virgin olive
- Juice 1/2 lemon
- Pinch sea salt
- 3 tbsp nutritional yeast
- 50 g water
For the toppings
- Fresh dill
- A drizzle of olive oil
- Chilli flakes
Instructions
In a large pan, add the olive oil and onion and then fry the onion on medium for 8-10 minutes until soft.
Add the garlic and stir to combine.
Now add the aubergine and fry for 2-3 minutes to soften a little.
Add the smoked paprika, harissa, ketchup and tomato purée and stir to combine, simmer for a minute then add cherry tomatoes, sun dried and tin tomatoes. Simmer for 15 minutes.
Season with salt, pepper and chilli flakes and stir in the plant based milk
To cook the lasagne sheets
In a large flat frying pan, add 3 lasagne sheets to boiling salted water.
Boil for 12 minutes or until soft and just cooked in the middle.
Refresh in cold water, set aside.
To make the pesto
Add all the ingredients to a food processor and blitz to combine.
To serve
Fold the lasagne sheets into the sauce.
Top with fresh dill, extra virgin olive oil and chilli flakes.
Print Recipe Pin Recipe
If you recreate this recipe, tag me on Instagram:@rebelrecipes or #rebelrecipes for a chance to be featured.
More Recipes with Tomatoes, Aubergines or Pesto
The Ultimate Pumpkin Curry, With My Favourite Spices
Roast tomato, Crushed Potato and Pesto Salad
Chana Masala Mango Naan
Aubergine Zaalouk with Chickpeas and Za’atar Flatbread
Discuss this Recipe with Niki
10 Responses
Absolutely delicious! I can’t wait to make this when we have guests to show just how good vegan food can be! I didn’t have pine nuts so I made the pesto with cashews instead, really good!
Reply
Thanks Louise! So happy to hear that! Love, Niki xxx
Reply
Hi Niki
I’ve just started following you and loved your recipe. I used fusilli instead of lasagne sheets. Worked a treat. Thank you
Sue K
Reply
Hi Sue
Great idea!
Love, Niki xxx
Reply
Followed the recipe exactly and it was AMAZING! Perfect Saturday lunch. Thank you, Nikki! Love your cookbook and your blog
Reply
Hi Ruth
So happy you liked! And thank you
Much love, Niki xx
Reply
I made this last night and it was absolutely delicious! Im gluten free so used quinoa- rice fusilli pasta. Decided to roast the eggplant/ aubergine with a little smoked paprika and added four large portabello mushrooms after the garlic. The spices were spot on and family loved it! Thanks Nicki. I’m going order your new cookbook- love your work. ❤️
Reply
Hi Tracey
So happy to hear!Thats amazing
Love
Niki xx
Reply
This just popped up and I had the ingredients to hand for the pasta dish (not the pesto unfortunately) so made it and it was oh so rich and dreamy!
Reply
Hi Ellen
Happy you liked – even without the pesto!
Love
Niki xxx
Reply
Buy Me a Coffee
If you’ve enjoyed using my recipes, I’d love you to support my blog.
I’ll be cooking up a plateful of super-delicious vegan recipes here over the coming months.
To support my work, promote the vegan message far and wide, and of course help keep Dill in kittie food, you can buy me a coffee here.
Thank you, and much love, Niki xxx
(Payments via Ko-Fi are processed by Stripe, a global payments platform certified to the the most stringent level of certification available in the payments industry.)
Cookie Consent
Our website uses cookies to provide the necessary website functionality, improve your experience and analyse our traffic. By Clicking "Accept", you agree to our Privacy Policy and cookies usage. Not consenting or withdrawing consent may adversely affect certain features and functions.
FunctionalAlways active
The technical storage or access is strictly necessary for the legitimate purpose of enabling the use of a specific service explicitly requested by the subscriber or user, or for the sole purpose of carrying out the transmission of a communication over an electronic communications network.
Preferences
The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the subscriber or user.
Statistics
The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for statistical purposes.The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, voluntary compliance on the part of your Internet Service Provider, or additional records from a third party, information stored or retrieved for this purpose alone cannot usually be used to identify you.
Marketing
The technical storage or access is required to create user profiles to send advertising, or to track the user on a website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.
Manage optionsManage servicesManage vendorsRead more about these purposes
View preferences
{title}{title}{title}
Get my Free Top 5 Recipes using Herbs eBook...
Privacy Policy