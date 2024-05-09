Ricotta Pancakes Recipe - You'll love how easy they are! (2024)

A simple Ricotta Pancakes Recipe the whole family will love! Learn how to make pancakes with ricotta cheese that are crispy yet creamy with each bite you take!

Ricotta Cheese is the secret ingredient to perfect pancakes!

Wanting to make syrniki (Russian farmers cheese pancakes), I realized I didn’t have the proper farmer’s cheese. Determined to make something at least somewhat similar I went to the local grocery store and ricotta cheese was what I came home with.

Making pancakes with ricotta cheese turned out to be a huge success! As you bite into these pancakes it’s first crunchy, then turns into a deliciously warm and cheesecake-like creamy inside.

What can I serve Ricotta Pancakes with?

These delicious ricotta pancakes are so good, it’s hard to stop with just one! Paired with some sour cream and jam, you’ve got yourself a breakfast fit for a queen! Also, they are very easy to make and can be eaten hot or cold, your choice! If you really want to impress your table guests, make this super easy Cherry Pie Filling that is a year round favorite in our family!

Ingredients for the Ricotta Pancakes:

How to make pancakes:

Mix together the egg, ricotta cheese, and vanilla. Add sugar mix again.

Add the flour and baking powder. Mix everything together into a smooth mass.

With a tablespoon or large ice cream scoop, scoop the mixture and drop into flour.

Coat ball in flour, and shape into a flat patty.

Heat oil in a skillet over low-medium heat. Once hot, add pancakes in.

Cover with lid, fry until both sides are well browned.

To serve syrniki: Cherry Pie Filling . serve warm with a side of sour cream, a jam of choice or this homemade

To make the sour cream topping: combine sour cream with a little bit of sugar to make it slightly sweetened. Add more or less sugar to your liking. I do about 1/2 cup of sour cream + 1-2 tablespoons of sugar.

Do you enjoy pancakes for breakfast?

Breakfast is a very important part of the day. Having these ricotta pancakes for breakfast make breakfast even more important! Have you ever had ricotta pancakes or syrniki? What is your favorite way to enjoy them? Share blow!

Easy how to make pancakes recipe card you can follow and print below!

