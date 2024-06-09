Roasted Sweet Potato Tacos Recipe - Gimme Some Oven (2024)

Jump To Recipe 19 Comments »

These zesty roasted sweet potato tacos are made with refried black beans, fresh avocado, lime crema, and your choice of toppings. They’re easy to make, naturally vegan and gluten-free, and so delicious!

Happy Taco Tuesday, friends! ♡

Thanks to our latest obsession with making homemade corn and flour tortillas, there have been even more tacos than usual happening in our kitchen during these past two months of staying at home. We’ve made multiple batches of the shrimp tacos that I shared earlier this month, barbacoa tacos, fish tacos, roasted cauliflower tacos and more. But our latest fave is this simple vegetarian tacos recipe that we have been making on repeat — these roasted sweet potato tacos.

They’re easy to make with a batch of roasted sweet potatoes (tossed in my favorite zesty taco seasoning), refried beans (made with black instead of pinto beans), lots of fresh avocado (always), and a street-taco-style sprinkling of chopped onion and cilantro. We also drizzled ours with a quick lime crema, but you’re welcome to just stick with plain lime wedges if you would like to make these tacos vegan. And of course, if you have the time, I also highly recommend serving these up on freshly-made corn tortillas. Yum!!

I think you’re going to love them. Let’s make a batch!

Roasted Sweet Potato Taco Ingredients:

To make these roasted sweet potato and black bean tacos, you will need the following ingredients (amounts listed in the recipe below):

Refried beans : I made a batch of my favorite refried beans recipe using black beans, but pinto beans would work just as well too. (Or if you want to simplify this recipe even more, you can use good-quality canned refried beans.)

: I made a batch of my favorite using black beans, but pinto beans would work just as well too. (Or if you want to simplify this recipe even more, you can use good-quality canned refried beans.) Sweet potatoes: Diced into 1/2-inch cubes for faster roasting. You are welcome to peel your sweet potatoes or leave the skins on.

Diced into 1/2-inch cubes for faster roasting. You are welcome to peel your sweet potatoes or leave the skins on. Taco seasoning, salt and pepper: To season the sweet potatoes. I used my favorite homemade taco seasoning , but store-bought seasoning works great too.

To season the sweet potatoes. I used my favorite , but store-bought seasoning works great too. Tortillas: Your choice of either small corn tortillas or flour tortillas , either homemade or store-bought.

Your choice of either small or , either homemade or store-bought. Avocado: Either sliced, diced or mashed — up to you!

Either sliced, diced or mashed — up to you! Toppings:I recommend a generous sprinkle of finely-chopped white or red onion, chopped fresh cilantro, and either fresh lime wedges (to keep things simple and make these vegan tacos) or lime crema (easy to make with a quick blend of sour cream, lime juice, garlic powder and salt). Other optional toppings could include crumbled queso fresco, sliced jalapenos, pickled red onions , pico de gallo , salsa or anything else that sounds good!

How To Make These Tacos:

Here’s a basic overview of how to make these sweet potato tacos (detailed instructions in the recipe below):

Make the roasted sweet potatoes.Toss diced sweet potatoes with oil, taco seasoning, salt and pepper and roast until tender. Make the refried beans.Meanwhile, make a batch of refried beans while the potatoes roast. Make the lime crema (optional). Whisk the crema ingredients together until combined. Assemble the tacos. Then once everything is cooked and ready to go, fill each tortilla with a scoop of refried beans, sweet potatoes, avocado, and any of your desired toppings. Serve.Serve immediately and enjoy!

Possible Variations:

Want to customize these sweet potato tacos? Feel free to…

Use (or add) cauliflower: Cauliflower florets would also roast up beautifully in place of (or in addition to) the sweet potatoes.

Cauliflower florets would also roast up beautifully in place of (or in addition to) the sweet potatoes. Use guacamole: If you happen to have a batch of guacamole on hand, that would be delicious in place of the plain avocados.

If you happen to have a batch of on hand, that would be delicious in place of the plain avocados. Make them spicy: Feel free to add some cayenne to the refried beans and/or roasted sweet potatoes to give these tacos some extra heat. Or you are also welcome to serve them with sliced jalapeno or serrano peppers, as a topping!

Feel free to add some cayenne to the refried beans and/or roasted sweet potatoes to give these tacos some extra heat. Or you are also welcome to serve them with sliced jalapeno or serrano peppers, as a topping! Make them vegan: Just serve the tacos with lime wedges instead of lime crema, or you are welcome to make the crema with vegan sour cream.

Just serve the tacos with lime wedges instead of lime crema, or you are welcome to make the crema with vegan sour cream. Make them gluten-free:Serve the tacos with corn tortillas, and double-check that all other ingredients are certified gluten-free.

