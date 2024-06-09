Roasted Sweet Potato Tacos Recipe - Gimme Some Oven (2024)

Jump To Recipe
These zesty roasted sweet potato tacos are made with refried black beans, fresh avocado, lime crema, and your choice of toppings. They’re easy to make, naturally vegan and gluten-free, and so delicious!
Happy Taco Tuesday, friends! ♡
Thanks to our latest obsession with making homemade corn and flour tortillas, there have been even more tacos than usual happening in our kitchen during these past two months of staying at home. We’ve made multiple batches of the shrimp tacos that I shared earlier this month, barbacoa tacos, fish tacos, roasted cauliflower tacos and more. But our latest fave is this simple vegetarian tacos recipe that we have been making on repeat — these roasted sweet potato tacos.
They’re easy to make with a batch of roasted sweet potatoes (tossed in my favorite zesty taco seasoning), refried beans (made with black instead of pinto beans), lots of fresh avocado (always), and a street-taco-style sprinkling of chopped onion and cilantro. We also drizzled ours with a quick lime crema, but you’re welcome to just stick with plain lime wedges if you would like to make these tacos vegan. And of course, if you have the time, I also highly recommend serving these up on freshly-made corn tortillas. Yum!!
I think you’re going to love them. Let’s make a batch!
Roasted Sweet Potato Taco Ingredients:
To make these roasted sweet potato and black bean tacos, you will need the following ingredients (amounts listed in the recipe below):
- Refried beans: I made a batch of my favorite refried beans recipe using black beans, but pinto beans would work just as well too. (Or if you want to simplify this recipe even more, you can use good-quality canned refried beans.)
- Sweet potatoes: Diced into 1/2-inch cubes for faster roasting. You are welcome to peel your sweet potatoes or leave the skins on.
- Taco seasoning, salt and pepper:To season the sweet potatoes. I used my favorite homemade taco seasoning, but store-bought seasoning works great too.
- Tortillas: Your choice of either small corn tortillas or flour tortillas, either homemade or store-bought.
- Avocado:Either sliced, diced or mashed — up to you!
- Toppings:I recommend a generous sprinkle of finely-chopped white or red onion, chopped fresh cilantro, and either fresh lime wedges (to keep things simple and make these vegan tacos) or lime crema (easy to make with a quick blend of sour cream, lime juice, garlic powder and salt). Other optional toppings could include crumbled queso fresco, sliced jalapenos, pickled red onions, pico de gallo, salsa or anything else that sounds good!
How To Make These Tacos:
Here’s a basic overview of how to make these sweet potato tacos (detailed instructions in the recipe below):
- Make the roasted sweet potatoes.Toss diced sweet potatoes with oil, taco seasoning, salt and pepper and roast until tender.
- Make the refried beans.Meanwhile, make a batch of refried beans while the potatoes roast.
- Make the lime crema (optional). Whisk the crema ingredients together until combined.
- Assemble the tacos. Then once everything is cooked and ready to go, fill each tortilla with a scoop of refried beans, sweet potatoes, avocado, and any of your desired toppings.
- Serve.Serve immediately and enjoy!
Possible Variations:
Want to customize these sweet potato tacos? Feel free to…
- Use (or add) cauliflower:Cauliflower florets would also roast up beautifully in place of (or in addition to) the sweet potatoes.
- Use guacamole:If you happen to have a batch of guacamole on hand, that would be delicious in place of the plain avocados.
- Make them spicy:Feel free to add some cayenne to the refried beans and/or roasted sweet potatoes to give these tacos some extra heat. Or you are also welcome to serve them with sliced jalapeno or serrano peppers, as a topping!
- Make them vegan:Just serve the tacos with lime wedges instead of lime crema, or you are welcome to make the crema with vegan sour cream.
- Make them gluten-free:Serve the tacos with corn tortillas, and double-check that all other ingredients are certified gluten-free.
Roasted Sweet Potato Tacos
★★★★★4.9 from 13 reviews
- Author: Ali
- Prep Time: 20 mins
- Cook Time: 30 mins
- Total Time: 50 mins
- Yield: 12-14 tacos 1x
Description
These vegetarian roasted sweet potato tacos are made with zesty sweet potatoes, refried black beans, creamy avocado, and your choice of toppings. See notes above for possible ingredient variations.
Ingredients
Scale
- 1 batch refried beans (made with pinto or black beans)
- 1 pound sweet potatoes, diced into 1/2-inch cubes (also peeled, if desired)
- 1 tablespoon avocado oil (or olive oil)
- 2 teaspoons taco seasoning(homemade or store-bought)
- fine sea salt and ground black pepper
- 12 small corn tortillas or flour tortillas
- 1 avocado, peeled, pitted and thinly sliced
- toppings: chopped white or red onion, chopped fresh cilantro, lime wedges and/or lime crema (see below)
Instructions
- Make the roasted sweet potatoes.Heat the oven to 425°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large mixing bowl, toss the sweet potatoes with the oil, taco seasoning, and a pinch of salt and black pepper until combined. Spread the potatoes out on the prepared baking sheet in an even layer. Bake for 25-35 minutes — flipping once halfway through, until the potatoes are tender and cooked through.
- Make the refried beans.Meanwhile, while the potatoes are cooking, make a batch of refried beans according to recipe instructions.
- (Optional) Make the lime crema. Whisk the crema ingredients (see below) together until combined.
- Assemble the tacos.Once everything is cooked and ready to go, fill each tortilla with a scoop of refried beans, sweet potatoes, avocado, and any of your desired toppings.
- Serve.Serve immediately and enjoy!
Notes
Lime crema instructions: Whisk together 1 cup sour cream (or plain Greek yogurt), juice of 1 lime, 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder and a pinch of salt.
Storage instructions:Any leftover ingredients can be refrigerated in food storage containers for up to 3 days.
posted on April 28, 2020 by Ali
Main Dishes, Mexican-Inspired
19 comments on “Roasted Sweet Potato Tacos”
-
Lindsey @ HANGING WITH THE HUANGS — April 28, 2020 @ 8:25 am Reply
These tacos look delicious! I love adding roasted, diced sweet potatoes to my burritos (with lots of hot sauce, of course!).
-
Aaron B — April 28, 2020 @ 2:20 pm Reply
I love multi-layer recipes like this — I don’t mean the layers of a taco, I mean the links to all the other recipes for refried beans, torts, etc.! I will be making this.
But I have to put in a good word for the Instant Pot, which can melt a cup of dried pintos into refried mush in the time it takes to roast a pan of yams.
-
Edna — April 29, 2020 @ 6:10 pm Reply
Made these and they were soooo yummy!! I added crushed chipotles to the crema and followed your instructions on the rest. Can’t wait to make them again!!
★★★★★
-
Taco Daddy — August 6, 2020 @ 2:09 pm
Right on! This is the real deal.
★★★★★
-
-
Diana — May 1, 2020 @ 9:02 am Reply
Made these last night and they were so good! And it’s such an easy, adaptable recipe. These will definitely be making a regular appearance on our table! Thanks!
★★★★★
-
Andrea B. — May 8, 2020 @ 7:49 am Reply
These were good tacos – different from what our family is used to eating. The sweet potatoes added an unexpected sweet flavor to every bite of the tacos, which I enjoyed. We topped them with avocado slices, shredded cheese, and the lime crema. I will probably make them again someday but cut the sweet potato pieces more uniformly since the smaller pieces tended to get a little hard/chewy.
Side note: Making them was more time consuming than I expected, partly because I made the refried beans and tried to use my blender to puree them, which was a mistake (for me, anyway). I used black and garbanzo beans, since that’s what I had. They were very thick and hard to get out of the blender and would probably have been just fine mashed with my potato masher. I’ll probably just use quality canned refried beans next time.
★★★★
-
Susan — May 28, 2020 @ 3:49 pm Reply
First recipe I’ve tried from this website and it is a winner! The only change I made was to add some Taco Slaw for some added texture/crunch to the tacos. My husband and son wanted meat but it was easy to add a little meat an an option.
★★★★★
-
Jen — August 1, 2020 @ 7:14 pm Reply
We love these tacos! My husband was a bit skeptical initially, but liked them so much that we’ve made them at least 3 times now (and he always has seconds). Thanks for the delicious, unique recipe!
★★★★★
-
Kate — October 4, 2020 @ 4:01 pm Reply
Another delicious recipe! These were so good and the leftovers were great for lunch the next day, too!
★★★★★
-
Robert Howard — October 5, 2020 @ 5:06 am Reply
We made these for Sunday dinner and they were easy and delicious. They will definitely become part of our rotation. Thanks for the recipe!
-
Cindy McCloud — March 14, 2021 @ 11:44 am Reply
Made these yesterday. They were delicious. Next time I will roast some onions and red peppers and jalapenos with the sweet potatoes. Loved the crema!
★★★★★
-
Norma Andrade-Cantu — March 23, 2021 @ 11:43 am Reply
Your recipes sound amazing! Excited to try them – gracias!
-
Terri — May 3, 2021 @ 10:21 am Reply
I made these ! They were absolutely delicious !! My whole family loved them ❤️
★★★★★
-
Teri koch — July 16, 2021 @ 11:39 am Reply
Would love to see nutritional info
-
Emily Murray — January 13, 2022 @ 12:32 am Reply
This recipe is super awesome! I can’t wait to try these at home this weekend. Im not sure if this will compare to to miss pickle 1971s menu check their website https://misspickle.com.au/
★★★★★
-
Malorie — July 12, 2022 @ 7:55 pm Reply
I’ve eaten these every day for 6 days haha these are by far one of my new favorite recipes.
-
Niccole — August 28, 2022 @ 9:22 pm Reply
Oh….My….Good Sweet delicious Taco! I wrote a full, really long essay about how much I love tacos in 4th grade! White girl born and raised in my Lovely town of El Paso TX! These Are AMAZING! Thank you So very much ..as I have gone vegetarian. These here make me feel like a natural! Muah!!!❣️
★★★★★
-
Niccole — August 28, 2022 @ 9:26 pm
Oh! And ….I even made the 15 minute pickled red onions with Sherry red wine vinegar…..This recipe snagged all the pallet for sure!
★★★★★
-
-
Melissa Rogers-Obal — April 2, 2023 @ 7:41 pm Reply
Delicious! Made these exactly as written (I also made the beans and taco seasoning, and of course the lime crema.) Perfect! The beans have SO much more flavor than beans I’ve had in the past. Topped off with home grown cilantro, which was all these needed.
★★★★★