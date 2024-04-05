65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (2024)

A new year is right around the corner, which means you’re probably already thinking about the things you want to leave behind or overhaul, and your eating habits might be on that list. We’ve put together some of the greatest Whole30 recipes on the internet to help jumpstart your new way of eating.

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (1)

New Year, New You

December can be rough – there’s so much to do and so little time to do it that most days you feel like you’re all over the place, and meal planning is probably the last thing on your mind.

Maybe you use the end of the year to treat yourself (hey – you’ve definitely earned it!) knowing that you’ll indulge now and turn over a new leaf on January 1.

Or, maybe you’re just ready for a change, and you’re tired of feeling tired and sluggish and just generally blah.

Whatever your reasons for starting a Whole30 diet, we want to help you succeed. NO – we want to help you THRIVE! We’ve put together a handy compilation of the internet’s greatest Whole30 recipes – our very own Now! That’s What I Call Whole30, if you will.

If you’re not sure where to get started, or you just need a refresher, read up on the Rules for Whole 30 (What to Eat, Avoid, and Expect).

Whole30 Soups

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (2)

1. Cheeseburger Soup

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (3)

2. Golden Turmeric Vegetable Soup from Paleo Gluten Free Eats

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (4)

3. Chicken Zoodle Soup from Our Salty Kitchen

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (5)

4. Creamy Taco Soup from The Movement Menu

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (6)

5. Whole30 Chili

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (7)

6. Roasted Cauliflower Red Pepper Soup from A Life of Happenstance

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (8)

7. Moroccan Spiced Parsnip Soup from A Simple Pantry

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (9)

8. Instant Pot Healthy Chicken Pot Pie Soup

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (10)

9. Authentic Seafood Gumbo

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (11)

10. Creamy Tomato Soup from A Clean Bake

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (12)

11. Zuppa Toscana

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (13)

12. Creamy Chicken Kale Soup from I Heart Umami

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (14)

13. Creamy Clam Chowder from The Wooden Skillet

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (15)

14. Best Ever Tom Kha Gai Soup

Whole30 Salads

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (16)

15. Healthy Chicken Cobb Salad

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (17)

16. Rainbow Veggie Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette from Paleo Running Momma

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (18)

17. Brussels Sprouts Salad with Cranberries and Apples from our sister site, Easy Healthy Recipes

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (19)

18. Strawberry Spinach Salad from Life Made Sweeter

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (20)

19. Kale Salad with Crispy Sweet Potato from Primavera Kitchen

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (21)

20. Korean Beef Salad with Sriracha Ranch from Hungry By Nature

Whole30 Sides, Snacks, & Appetizers

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (22)

21. Perfect Deviled Eggs with Bacon

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (23)

22. Broccoli Ranch Twice Baked Potatoes from The Whole Cook

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (24)

23. Mexican Cauliflower Rice from Every Last Bite

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (25)

24. Bacon Wrapped Asparagus with Garlic Aioli

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (26)

25. Easy Dill Veggie Dip from Good Noms, Honey!

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (27)

26. Bean-Free Hummus from Real Food with Jessica

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (28)

27. Green Bean Casserole

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (29)

28. Avocado Caprese from Cook Eat Well

Whole30 Chicken Recipes

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (30)

29. Cauliflower Fried Rice with Chicken

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (31)

30. BBQ Chicken Bowls with Sweet Potatoes and Coleslaw

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (32)

31. Chicken & Broccoli Casserole from Real Simple Good

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (33)

32. Firecracker Chicken from A Spicy Perspective

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (34)

33. Thai Green Curry Sheet Pan Chicken & Vegetables from What Great Grandma Ate

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (35)

34. Creamy Tuscan Chicken with Artichoke

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (36)

35. Jalapeño Popper Chicken Burrito Bowls with Cauliflower Rice from Wholesomelicious

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (37)

36. Best Ever Chicken Tikka Masala Recipe (Restaurant Style)

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (38)

37. BBQ Chicken Meatloaf from The Clean Eating Couple

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (39)

38. Lemon Chicken & Broccoli Skillet from Whole Kitchen Sink

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (40)

39. Pineapple 5-Spice Chicken Wings from Food, Faith, Fitness

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (41)

40. Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (42)

41. Slow Cooker Chicken Sloppy Joe Sliders with Sweet Potato Buns from The Real Food Dietitians

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (43)

42. Chili Dusted Chicken & Sweet Potato Noodles with Avocado Sauce from Eat the Gains

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (44)

43. Crispy “Breaded” Chicken Cutlets from Paleo Running Momma

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (45)

44. Waldorf-Inspired Chicken Salad from Well Plated

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (46)

45. Healthy Chicken Alfredo with Spaghetti Squash

Whole30 Pork Recipes

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (47)

46. Crockpot Carnitas

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (48)

47. Healthy Lettuce Wraps – PF Changs Recipe

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (49)

48. Garlic Butter Pork Tenderloin from Primavera Kitchen

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (50)

49. Pork & Cauliflower Rice Stuffed Peppers from A Twisted Plate

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (51)

50. French Onion Pork Chops Skillet from Cook At Home Mom

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (52)

51. Balsamic Mustard Pork Chops from Tastes Lovely

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (53)

52. Stuffed Acorn Squash with Sausage, Apples, and Cranberries from Paleo Running Momma

Whole30 Beef & Steak Recipes

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (54)

53. Bell Pepper Nachos with Ground Beef

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (55)

54. Quick & Easy Meat Sauce from Hot Pan Kitchen

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (56)

55. Steak Sheet Pan Fajitas

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (57)

56. Italian Meatballs from Tastes Lovely

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (58)

57. Salisbury Steak

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (59)

58. Ginger Ground Beef Bowls from Project Meal Plan

Whole30 Seafood Recipes

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (60)

59. Lemon Garlic Salmon

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (61)

60. Braised Salmon in a Creamy Mushroom Sauce from Clean Foodie Cravings

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (62)

61. Twisted Tuna Salad from Everyday Maven

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (63)

62. Roasted Tomatoes and Shrimp with Zucchini Noodles from Recipe Runner

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (64)

63. Grilled Halibut with Tomato Avocado Salsa from Foodie Crush

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (65)

64. Epic Poke Bowl from The Wooden Skillet

65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (66)

65. Fish Taco Balls Over Pico de Gallo Slaw from Physical Kitchness

Of course, this list is by no means exhaustive, but hopefully this will help you get started on your Whole30 diet. While this is an elimination diet, it doesn’t have to feel restrictive or like a punishment – and with these delicious Whole30 recipes, it won’t!

You can also check out our 30-Day Whole30 Meal Plan for more tips and ideas. If meal prepping is your thing, visit our list of Whole30 Meal Prep recipes.

