65 Delicious Whole30 Recipes for the New Year (2024)

A new year is right around the corner, which means you’re probably already thinking about the things you want to leave behind or overhaul, and your eating habits might be on that list. We’ve put together some of the greatest Whole30 recipes on the internet to help jumpstart your new way of eating.

New Year, New You

December can be rough – there’s so much to do and so little time to do it that most days you feel like you’re all over the place, and meal planning is probably the last thing on your mind.

Maybe you use the end of the year to treat yourself (hey – you’ve definitely earned it!) knowing that you’ll indulge now and turn over a new leaf on January 1.

Or, maybe you’re just ready for a change, and you’re tired of feeling tired and sluggish and just generally blah.

Whatever your reasons for starting a Whole30 diet, we want to help you succeed. NO – we want to help you THRIVE! We’ve put together a handy compilation of the internet’s greatest Whole30 recipes – our very own Now! That’s What I Call Whole30, if you will.

If you’re not sure where to get started, or you just need a refresher, read up on the Rules for Whole 30 (What to Eat, Avoid, and Expect).

Whole30 Soups

1. Cheeseburger Soup

2. Golden Turmeric Vegetable Soup from Paleo Gluten Free Eats

3. Chicken Zoodle Soup from Our Salty Kitchen

4. Creamy Taco Soup from The Movement Menu

5. Whole30 Chili

6. Roasted Cauliflower Red Pepper Soup from A Life of Happenstance

7. Moroccan Spiced Parsnip Soup from A Simple Pantry

8. Instant Pot Healthy Chicken Pot Pie Soup

9. Authentic Seafood Gumbo

10. Creamy Tomato Soup from A Clean Bake

11. Zuppa Toscana

12. Creamy Chicken Kale Soup from I Heart Umami

13. Creamy Clam Chowder from The Wooden Skillet

14. Best Ever Tom Kha Gai Soup

Whole30 Salads

15. Healthy Chicken Cobb Salad

16. Rainbow Veggie Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette from Paleo Running Momma

17. Brussels Sprouts Salad with Cranberries and Apples from our sister site, Easy Healthy Recipes

18. Strawberry Spinach Salad from Life Made Sweeter

19. Kale Salad with Crispy Sweet Potato from Primavera Kitchen

20. Korean Beef Salad with Sriracha Ranch from Hungry By Nature

Whole30 Sides, Snacks, & Appetizers

21. Perfect Deviled Eggs with Bacon

22. Broccoli Ranch Twice Baked Potatoes from The Whole Cook

23. Mexican Cauliflower Rice from Every Last Bite

24. Bacon Wrapped Asparagus with Garlic Aioli

25. Easy Dill Veggie Dip from Good Noms, Honey!

26. Bean-Free Hummus from Real Food with Jessica

27. Green Bean Casserole

28. Avocado Caprese from Cook Eat Well

Whole30 Chicken Recipes

29. Cauliflower Fried Rice with Chicken

30. BBQ Chicken Bowls with Sweet Potatoes and Coleslaw

31. Chicken & Broccoli Casserole from Real Simple Good

32. Firecracker Chicken from A Spicy Perspective

33. Thai Green Curry Sheet Pan Chicken & Vegetables from What Great Grandma Ate

34. Creamy Tuscan Chicken with Artichoke

35. Jalapeño Popper Chicken Burrito Bowls with Cauliflower Rice from Wholesomelicious

36. Best Ever Chicken Tikka Masala Recipe (Restaurant Style)

37. BBQ Chicken Meatloaf from The Clean Eating Couple

38. Lemon Chicken & Broccoli Skillet from Whole Kitchen Sink

39. Pineapple 5-Spice Chicken Wings from Food, Faith, Fitness

40. Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

41. Slow Cooker Chicken Sloppy Joe Sliders with Sweet Potato Buns from The Real Food Dietitians

42. Chili Dusted Chicken & Sweet Potato Noodles with Avocado Sauce from Eat the Gains

43. Crispy “Breaded” Chicken Cutlets from Paleo Running Momma

44. Waldorf-Inspired Chicken Salad from Well Plated

45. Healthy Chicken Alfredo with Spaghetti Squash

Whole30 Pork Recipes

46. Crockpot Carnitas

47. Healthy Lettuce Wraps – PF Changs Recipe

48. Garlic Butter Pork Tenderloin from Primavera Kitchen

49. Pork & Cauliflower Rice Stuffed Peppers from A Twisted Plate

50. French Onion Pork Chops Skillet from Cook At Home Mom

51. Balsamic Mustard Pork Chops from Tastes Lovely

52. Stuffed Acorn Squash with Sausage, Apples, and Cranberries from Paleo Running Momma

Whole30 Beef & Steak Recipes

53. Bell Pepper Nachos with Ground Beef

54. Quick & Easy Meat Sauce from Hot Pan Kitchen

55. Steak Sheet Pan Fajitas

56. Italian Meatballs from Tastes Lovely

57. Salisbury Steak

58. Ginger Ground Beef Bowls from Project Meal Plan

Whole30 Seafood Recipes

59. Lemon Garlic Salmon

60. Braised Salmon in a Creamy Mushroom Sauce from Clean Foodie Cravings

61. Twisted Tuna Salad from Everyday Maven

62. Roasted Tomatoes and Shrimp with Zucchini Noodles from Recipe Runner

63. Grilled Halibut with Tomato Avocado Salsa from Foodie Crush

64. Epic Poke Bowl from The Wooden Skillet

65. Fish Taco Balls Over Pico de Gallo Slaw from Physical Kitchness

Of course, this list is by no means exhaustive, but hopefully this will help you get started on your Whole30 diet. While this is an elimination diet, it doesn’t have to feel restrictive or like a punishment – and with these delicious Whole30 recipes, it won’t!

You can also check out our 30-Day Whole30 Meal Plan for more tips and ideas. If meal prepping is your thing, visit our list of Whole30 Meal Prep recipes.